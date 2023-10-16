Nesma & Partners, Qaderoon sign MoU to empower people with disabilities

Nesma and Partners Contracting Company, a leading construction company in Saudi Arabia, and Qaderoon Foundation, a business disability network, have officially signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on creating employment opportunities for people with disabilities in the Kingdom, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Nesma and Partners head office in Alkhobar. Rami Khalid Alturki, chairman of the executive committee and board member of Nesma and Partners, and Amr Mohamed Khashoggi, chairman of the board of directors of Qaderoon, endorsed the collaboration. The MoU was signed in the presence of Samer Abdul Samad, president and CEO of Nesma and Partners, and Housam Ibrahim Basha, VP and chief support services officer of Nesma and Partners.

The signing was also attended by Abdul Razzaq bin Ali Al-Turki, chairman of the board of directors of Nesma Security Company and managing director of Namma Shipping Services Ltd. He is also a spokesperson for the rights of people with special needs. Al-Turki is a member of the Saudi Educational Council for the Eastern Province, Club for People with Disabilities in Al-Ahsa, Arab Organization for Persons with Disabilities, and the Gulf Society for Disability.

The primary objective of this strategic partnership is to bolster the integration and inclusion of persons with disabilities in the workforce by jointly developing initiatives in line with the goals set by Vision 2030. Through this MoU, Nesma and Partners and Qaderoon aim to create a supportive work environment and improve employment and training opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Nesma and Partners will contribute to providing jobs available to Qaderoon through its various platforms. The company will also be an intermediary in supporting community and professional programs provided by Qaderoon. For its part, Qaderoon will support events held by Nesma and Partners and will work to create an annual or quarterly joint action plan to achieve the MoU’s objectives.

Expressing his commitment to social development, Rami Khalid Al-Turki, said: “Through this partnership with Qaderoon, we are dedicated to creating equal employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. We believe in collaborating and working together to build a more inclusive society.”

Meanwhile, Khashoggi said: “Our mutual goal is to empower individuals with disabilities and provide them with the support and opportunities they deserve. This MoU solidifies our commitment to inclusivity and to fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of this important segment of our society.”

The MoU represents a significant step toward advancing disability inclusion in the workplace and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals. It emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the private and nonprofit sectors in creating equal employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.