War on Gaza
War on Gaza

King Abdullah on Gaza: 'No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt'

Update King Abdullah on Gaza: ‘No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt’
King Abdullah, during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, warned against pushing Egypt and Jordan to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza. (AFP)
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
King Abdullah on Gaza: ‘No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt’

King Abdullah on Gaza: ‘No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt’
  • Jordan set to host four-way summit in Amman Wednesday to discuss military de-escalation and aid entry to Gaza
  • Jordanian king warns Middle East ‘on the brink of abyss’
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
BERLIN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Tuesday warned against trying to push Palestinian refugees into Egypt or Jordan, adding that the escalating humanitarian situation must be dealt with inside Gaza and the West Bank.
“That is a red line, because I think that is the plan by certain of the usual suspects to try and create de facto issues on the ground. No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt,” King Abdullah said said at a news conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, according to state news agency Petra.

King Abdullah said leaders are resuming talks to stop the violence and allow the entry of aid into Gaza. He confirmed Tuesday that Jordan will host a four-way summit in Amman, hosting US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Biden is scheduled to head for Jordan after Israel, while the German chancellor is set to head for Israel after his meeting with Jordan’s king later Tuesday.

King Abdullah II warned of a dire situation in the Middle East if the conflict between Israel and Hamas is allowed to spread to other countries.
“The whole region is on the brink of falling into the abyss,” he added. “All our efforts are needed to make sure we don't get there,” he said.
Scholz also warned against an escalation.
“We have a common goal to prevent a conflagration in the region,” said Scholz.
“I once again expressly warn Hezbollah and Iran not to intervene in this conflict,” he said.

During his meeting with Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, the king spoke about the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza due to the shortage of food, water and medicine. And he called for assurances that the medical sector could continue to treat sick and injured Palestinians amid the conflict, Petra reported.

King Abdullah also rejected any attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinian people, and stressed that such action would plunge the region into another disaster and a new cycle of violence and destruction, Petra added.

He called for the respect of international humanitarian laws that guarantee the protection of civilians, and said work must be done to ensure a “just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.”

The two leaders also covered ways to improve bilateral ties, and the importance of maintaining coordination on developments in the region.

Topics: War on Gaza Jordan King Abdullah Gaza Israel Germany

ICC must investigate Israeli war crimes: Palestinian envoy to UK

ICC must investigate Israeli war crimes: Palestinian envoy to UK
Updated 17 October 2023
Caspar Webb
ICC must investigate Israeli war crimes: Palestinian envoy to UK

ICC must investigate Israeli war crimes: Palestinian envoy to UK
  • ‘The West must stop shielding Israel from any accountability,’ Husam Zomlot tells press briefing attended by Arab News
  • ‘We won’t allow another round of mass ethnic cleansing in Palestine. We won’t allow for a second Nakba’
Updated 17 October 2023
Caspar Webb

LONDON: The International Criminal Court must investigate Israel’s siege of Gaza, Palestine’s ambassador to the UK said on Tuesday, adding that Tel Aviv has committed war crimes in its 10-day bombardment of the enclave’s 2 million people.
The Israel Defense Forces have killed medical and rescue teams with airstrikes as they attempted to reach civilians, Husam Zomlot told a press briefing attended by Arab News.
He described Israel’s alleged use of white phosphorus and “disproportionate, lethal” bombardments as a war crime, calling on ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan to “take his job immediately and with responsibility.”
Zomlot said: “The sad fact is that a Palestinian is being killed every five minutes. We won’t allow another round of mass ethnic cleansing in Palestine. We won’t allow for a second Nakba.”
The Arabic word for “catastrophe” is used to describe the expulsion of 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland in 1948.
Despite ordering Palestinians in northern Gaza to move south ahead of a massive ground, sea and air assault, Israel has also killed civilians abiding by the edict, in a violation of international law, Zomlot said, adding: “This is the time for Karim Khan and for the ICC to investigate the white phosphorus and investigate any crimes.
“However, international actors — the US included, and the UK — should stop blocking the ICC from doing its work, its business, its mandate. The West must stop shielding Israel from any accountability.”
Zomlot called for the immediate opening of humanitarian aid channels into Gaza. Last week, Israel launched what it termed a “complete siege” of the enclave, cutting off power, food and water.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel is “fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly.”
The death and injury toll from Israel’s bombardment of Gaza is far higher than reported, Zomlot said, adding that the latest conflict is only adding to the enclave’s “16 years of utter misery” since the 2007 blockade.
Calling for an immediate cease-fire, he said: “What we need right now isn’t revenge but justice.”
Zomlot spoke about the personal toll that the “100 years of conflict” has had on his family. “My own grandparents were forced out of their homes. I’ve lost family. I know the price of losing civilians,” he said, adding that he is “very worried” about the potential for the war to expand, rating his concern as “nine out 10.”
He said: “I’m worried about community cohesion and relations everywhere, because I don’t see that international leadership that will cuddle and hug others equally and cool things down.”
Zomlot condemned Western news outlets — naming the BBC, Sky News and CNN — for contributing to the escalation of violence, calling on the media to provide context to the fighting.
“This (conflict) didn’t start on Oct. 7,” he said. “There’s a lot of misinformation, and the UK media in particular needs to be much more careful. We need to make sure that the media is there to simply tell the truth.
“Media shouldn’t work as political campaigning agencies. Last week, I was completely and utterly disheartened by the lack of focus, the lack of carefulness (in news reporting).”
 

Topics: War on Gaza Husam Zomlot UK International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan Israelis

Hamas says one of top commanders killed in Israel strike

Palestinian rescuers douse a fire at the scene of an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023
Palestinian rescuers douse a fire at the scene of an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP
Hamas says one of top commanders killed in Israel strike

Palestinian rescuers douse a fire at the scene of an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023
  • “Ayman Nofal, a member of the general military council and commander of the central command in Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed” in an Israeli strike on Gaza: Hamas
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP: Palestinian militant group Hamas said Tuesday one of the top leaders of its armed wing was killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.
“Ayman Nofal, ‘Abu Ahmad’, a member of the general military council and commander of the central command in Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed” in an Israeli strike on the central Gaza Strip, Hamas said in a statement, referring to its military wing.
The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the killing when contacted by AFP.
Israel has bombarded Hamas-ruled Gaza in retaliation for raids by the militants on October 7, the deadliest attacks in the country’s history.
More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and more than 2,700 in Gaza, according to officials on both sides.
Israel has evacuated many of its border communities during the ongoing hostilities, while it has been impossible for Gaza’s 2.4 million residents to leave the Palestinian territory.

Topics: War on Gaza

Iran bans teaching foreign languages to kids

Iran bans teaching foreign languages to kids
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP
Iran bans teaching foreign languages to kids

Iran bans teaching foreign languages to kids
  • The Islamic Republic had already banned the teaching of English in primary schools in 2018
  • Persian is strongly influenced by Arabic but also borrows from French and English
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP

Tehran: Iran has banned the teaching of all foreign languages, including English and Arabic, in kindergartens and primary schools, with immediate effect, state media reported Tuesday.
“The teaching of foreign languages is prohibited in kindergartens, nursery schools and primary schools, because at this age, the Iranian identity of the child is being formed,” said Massoud Tehrani-Farjad, an education ministry official, according to IRNA news agency.
The Islamic Republic had already banned the teaching of English in primary schools in 2018, although it is taught from secondary school onwards.
“The ban on the teaching of foreign languages does not only concern English, but also other languages, including Arabic,” underlined Tehrani-Farjad.
Persian, the only official language in Iran, is strongly influenced by Arabic but also borrows from French and English.
The ministry of education had in June 2022 signaled its plan to begin a “trial to teach French” in schools across the country to “eliminate the monopoly of the English language.”
In September, the government banned Iranian or dual-national students from attending international schools, saying Iranian children had an obligation to follow the country’s school curriculum.
The decision led to a sudden drop in the number of students in some international schools in Tehran, including French and German institutions.

Topics: Iran

Jordan to host summit with Biden on Gaza crisis

A Palestinian man reacts as he finds a family member following an Israeli airstrike on buildings in Rafah.
A Palestinian man reacts as he finds a family member following an Israeli airstrike on buildings in Rafah.
Updated 17 October 2023
Raed Omari
Jordan to host summit with Biden on Gaza crisis

A Palestinian man reacts as he finds a family member following an Israeli airstrike on buildings in Rafah.
  • According to the Jordanian Royal Court, the meeting will focus on the “dangerous” developments in Gaza and their repercussions on the region
Updated 17 October 2023
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah will host a summit on Wednesday involving US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

According to the Jordanian Royal Court, the meeting will focus on the “dangerous” developments in Gaza and their repercussions on the region, and will also work toward establish a political horizon that will revive Mideast peace process.

In separate meetings with the three leaders, the king will discuss ways to end the violence in Gaza, and the need to dispatch relief and humanitarian assistance to the besieged enclave, according to Royal Court.

The king will also hold a trilateral summit with El-Sisi and Abbas, it said.

“On Wednesday, I’ll travel to Israel to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack. I’ll then travel to Jordan to address dire humanitarian needs, meet with leaders, and make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians’ right to self-determination,” Biden wrote on X.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US leader will travel to Jordan after making a wartime solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday.

King Abdullah has begun a European tour to the UK, Germany, Italy and France, where he stressed the need to end bloodshed in Gaza, and open humanitarian corridors to send aid to people in the enclave.

During a recent meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Jordanian ruler said that denying food, water and electricity to innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip is a war crime that the world must condemn and denounce.

Meeting in Berlin with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, King Abdullah also condemned attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians, saying that such moves would plunge the region into another disaster, and a new cycle of violence and destruction.

Jordan is home to more than 2 million registered Palestine refugees, according to UNRWA.

The country is concerned at what it describes as attempts to create a “substitute homeland” by thwarting the Palestinian cause and transferring Palestinians eastward into its territory.

Topics: War on Gaza Biden Jordan Jordan's King Abdullah II Egypt Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

World Food Programme appeals for sustained access to Gaza to provide food lifeline

Palestinians attempt to buy bread from a bakery, Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo)
Palestinians attempt to buy bread from a bakery, Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo)
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
World Food Programme appeals for sustained access to Gaza to provide food lifeline

Palestinians attempt to buy bread from a bakery, Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo)
  • WFP’s Corinne Fleischer: ‘Every day that passes pushes more and more people closer to starvation’
  • Only one flour mill is operating in Gaza and few bakeries are able to work so the bread supply is running short
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

ROME: As humanitarian supplies converged on Egypt’s border with Gaza, the United Nations World Food Programme renewed its call for sustained humanitarian access to Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people fleeing violence desperately need food, water and medical supplies.

The WFP said it already has food for 244,000 people close to the border with Gaza. More food supplies are arriving in northeastern Egypt, where an assistance hub is being set up.

“We need to be allowed to bring this food into Gaza for immediate distribution. And not just once. We need sustained access.

“The situation over there is catastrophic and our stocks inside Gaza are running out. Every day that passes pushes more and more people closer to starvation,” said Corinne Fleischer, WFP regional director for Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe.

“The situation is dire. It is unlike anything we have seen before here,” said Samer Abdeljaber, WFP’s country director in Palestine.

“Our teams are working round the clock to distribute food and ensure the electronic voucher system is still functioning.

“Heart-wrenchingly, hundreds of people are queueing for hours every day to get bread rations at bakeries across Gaza, while food is there, ready for distribution, just across the border.”

Here is the latest information on WFP’s operations in Palestine since the start of the crisis:

  • Monday, some 170,000 people received fresh bread and more than 15,000 people redeemed a cash voucher.
  • WFP already has 310 metric tons of ready-to-eat food — enough to feed 244,000 people — at or on its way to the Egyptian border. It includes fortified biscuits, canned fish and date bars — all items that require no cooking facilities.
  • More food supplies are arriving. A plane landed in Al Arish, in Egypt’s northeast, on Sunday carrying 5 tons of fortified biscuits. Another plane arrived Monday carrying an additional 15 tons, along with mobile storage units for logistics capacity.
  • Despite immense challenges, WFP has provided food and cash assistance to some 522,000 Palestinians. WFP plans to provide a vital food lifeline to over 800,000 people in Gaza and the West Bank.
  • WFP requires an immediate $74 million for the next three months to provide this emergency assistance.
  • Food stocks in Gaza shops will last less than a week. Many shops are unable to restock from wholesalers because of damage to roads, infrastructure and insecurity.
  • Only one flour mill is operating in Gaza and few bakeries are able to work so the bread supply is running short. People are lining up for hours to get bread.
Topics: War on Gaza World Food Programme (WFP) Gaza

