War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Amnesty International slams French ban on pro-Palestine protests

Amnesty International slams French ban on pro-Palestine protests
Human rights group Amnesty International has condemned a decision by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to ban protests in support of the Palestinians. (Reuters)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Amnesty International slams French ban on pro-Palestine protests

Amnesty International slams French ban on pro-Palestine protests
  • Ban ‘constitutes a serious and disproportionate attack on the right to demonstrate’
  • Interior minister: Pro-Palestine protests ‘likely to generate public order disturbances’
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Human rights group Amnesty International has condemned a decision by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to ban protests in support of the Palestinians.
He gave officials across France “strict instructions” to ban “pro-Palestinian demonstrations” on Oct. 12 “because they are likely to generate public order disturbances,” an official document cited by Agence France-Presse said. He added: “The organization of these prohibited demonstrations should lead to arrests.”
Amnesty called on the French government to “protect and facilitate the rights” of people to peacefully express their political views, in this instance to demonstrate support for the Palestinian people.
“The ban on all demonstrations in support of the Palestinians in France constitutes a serious and disproportionate attack on the right to demonstrate,” said Jean-Claude Samouiller, president of Amnesty International France.
“Faced with the atrocities committed by Hamas in southern Israel, and also the blockade and very heavy bombings in the Gaza Strip, it is important that civil society actors can mobilize peacefully and publicly, in particular those calling on those engaged in the conflict to respect the rights of civilian populations.
“This is why there cannot be a systematic ban on the right to peacefully demonstrate support for the rights of the Palestinian populations.”
He added: “Under international law, a ban on demonstrations can only be considered as a last resort. Authorities should always seek to protect and facilitate the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in the first place.
“A ban can only be legal if it is motivated by a specific threat and if it is demonstrated that no other less restrictive measure could guarantee public order.”

 

UK-based surgeon treating patients in Gaza says London police harassed his family 

UK-based surgeon treating patients in Gaza says London police harassed his family 
  • Police interrogated his wife on why he had traveled Gaza, who paid for his ticket and which charity he was helping
LONDON: A British-Palestinian surgeon based in London who has traveled to Gaza to treat patients at a hospital claimed that his family faced harassment from UK counter-terrorism police.

Prof. Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with a practice in central London, traveled to Gaza on Oct. 7, The Guardian reported on Tuesday. He has been working at Dar Al-Shifa hospital, providing round-the-clock care to the wounded. 

The surgeon has made several media appearances live from Gaza, shedding light on the plight of injured children and medics trapped amid Israel’s bombardment and siege on the enclave.

He told BBC Newsnight that the officers showed up at his home in London and interrogated his wife on why he had traveled to the Palestinian territory, who paid for his ticket and which charity he was helping. 

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told The Guardian: “On 16 October, police officers responding to a report that a man was planning to travel to a war zone attended an address in north London where they spoke with one of the occupants.

“Having identified that the man had left the UK for humanitarian purposes, the officers signposted the occupant to current FCDO advice,” the spokesperson added, referring to the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Abu-Sittah, speaking live from Gaza, told Newsnight: “I think it’s a brutal attempt at harassment and silencing us.”

He added: “It’s now been taken up by (my) lawyers.

“I need to find out why someone thought it would be a good idea for them to show up at my house and ask my wife which part of the hospital I’m in, and why did I go, and who paid for my ticket and which charity do I work for.

“At these times, these difficult times, my family is seeing this bombing unfold knowing I’m in the midst of it. To have them harassed in this way has been just bizarre.”

Abu-Sittah has become an advocate from the frontline of the hospital in Gaza, telling the world about the humanitarian crisis and near-impossible conditions there.

“I remain committed to speaking out on behalf of my patients and on behalf of the wounded here, on behalf of these families that are being destroyed. There are 50 families that are wiped out of the civil register; that means the grandparents, the parents and the grandchildren are all killed.”

He said it was his “duty to bear witness to the carnage being committed against them so it would stop.”

The surgeon has promised to remain in Gaza until there is a ceasefire. “I can’t now turn my back on my patients. I can’t turn my back on my colleagues. I came here knowing that this is a war zone, and you have a moral duty as a doctor towards your patients, and caring for your patients who can’t evacuate and can’t get away,” he told BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program on Monday.

Abu-Sittah first came to Gaza as a medical student during the first intifada in the late 1980s, The Guardian reported. He returned during the second intifada of the early 2000s and attended to the injured during the Israel-Gaza conflicts of 2008-09, 2012 and 2014.

He has worked in various combat zones since graduating from medical school in Glasgow, including Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon.

In London, Abu-Sittah has a practice near Harley Street where he treats facial deformities and trauma injuries alongside “signature procedures” including facelifts, lip lifts, chin augmentations and “gummy smile” corrections.

During his tenure as the director of the plastic and reconstructive surgery department at the American University of Beirut’s medical center, he spent 40 percent of his time treating people with war injuries from across the Middle East.
 

Indonesian hospital in Gaza overwhelmed by dead, wounded from Israeli attacks

Indonesian hospital in Gaza overwhelmed by dead, wounded from Israeli attacks
  • Hospital was one of the first hit by Israeli warplanes during Gaza assault
  • Attacks killed nearly 3,000 Palestinians, wounded 12,000, mostly women and children
JAKARTA: An Indonesian-run hospital in Gaza has been overwhelmed by the dead and wounded from daily Israeli airstrikes, its staff said on Tuesday, as they struggle to provide shelter and emergency medical care to survivors.
Operated by the Indonesian NGO Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, or MER-C, the hospital in Beit Lahiya was one of the first targets hit during the Israeli assault on Gaza which, according to local authorities, has killed nearly 3,000 people and wounded another 12,000, mostly women and children.
“The residents of Gaza are staying outside the hospital building. The unimaginable number of casualties is overwhelming health workers,” Sarbini Abdul Murad, chairman of MER-C’s executive committee, told Arab News.
Indonesian staff from MER-C remained on the site, helping Palestinian doctors as attacks on residential buildings, clinics and convoys of evacuees continue across the densely populated enclave, which under Israel’s siege has for over a week been cut off food, fuel, water, and medical supplies.
“We ask the international community to pressure Israel to allow humanitarian access so that aid can enter Gaza, otherwise there’ll be a humanitarian catastrophe,” Murad said.
Trucks loaded with foreign aid are reaching Rafah, the crossing between Gaza and Egypt, but mediations to let them in have not been successful since Israeli airstrikes forced the border post to shut down last week.
“Health services in the Gaza Strip are in a medical crisis because the number of casualties is surging, and medical personnel are exhausted. They are on duty 24 hours a day to attend to patients who continue to arrive. Until now there has been no aid,” Fikri Rofiul Haq, a 23-year-old MER-C volunteer, told Arab News over the phone from Gaza.
“The Israeli side is also targeting ambulances that are evacuating victims.”
There was no more space for bodies at MER-C’s mortuary. At least 300 people have been pronounced dead at the hospital since the attacks started on Oct. 7. Another 1,500 have been treated for injuries.
“There are so many dead bodies piling up on the sidewalk around the hospital. Until now I’m seeing families of the victims trying to find their loved ones,” Haq said.
“We’re getting similar news from Al-Shifa Hospital, the biggest hospital in the Gaza Strip. They are facing the same conditions and were going to dig a mass grave for those killed by the Israeli attacks.”
While multiple attacks on Gaza have occurred in the past years, the latest assault is the deadliest the impoverished enclave has ever seen.
Facing Israeli blockade since 2007, the 362 sq. km strip of land — home to 2.3 million people — was devastated by airstrikes in 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2021.
Until now, the worst was the escalation in July-August 2014, which killed more than 2,250 Palestinians, mostly civilians, and 74 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
Israel that year flattened parts of the enclave, saying it aimed at stopping rocket strikes fired from Gaza toward its territory.

French school killer claimed attack for Daesh group: prosecutor

French school killer claimed attack for Daesh group: prosecutor
  • Friday’s attack has jangled nerves in France and put the country on high alert for further violence
  • Moguchkov had “sworn allegiance to Daesh” in a long audio recording, prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told reporters
PARIS: The man who killed a French schoolteacher last week was expected to be charged with terror offenses on Tuesday, a prosecutor said, adding that he had sworn allegiance to the Daesh group in an audio recording before his attack.
Friday’s attack, in combination with the surge in Middle East tensions after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and Israeli reprisals, has jangled nerves in France and put the country on high alert for further violence.
The suspected attacker, Mohammed Moguchkov, 20, a Russian citizen from the mainly Muslim northern Caucasus, was brought before an anti-terror judge who will decide whether to charge and remand him in custody ahead of trial.
His 16-year-old brother and 15-year-old cousin, suspected of providing assistance before he fatally knifed teacher Dominique Bernard, 57, at his former school in Arras, northern France, were also appearing before the judge.
Anti-terrorist prosecutors have opened a probe into terrorist conspiracy, murder as part of a terrorist plot and related charges.
Moguchkov had “sworn allegiance to Daesh” in a long audio recording, prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told reporters in Paris, adding that further information had been gleaned from people close to him and a video recorded before the assault.
A source familiar with the case said he had made a “very marginal” reference to the conflict concerning Gaza in a video following the attack on Israel by Hamas.
The killing of Bernard has shocked people in France. It comes almost three years to the day after the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty outside Paris on October 16, 2020.
That murder was carried out by an Islamist radical from Russia’s southern region of Chechnya, which borders the Ingushetia region where Moguchkov was born.
France again raised its security level after Friday’s attack, deploying 7,000 troops.
Adding to the tension, the Arras high school was evacuated on Monday over a bomb threat, which proved to be a false alarm.
On Tuesday, the Palace of Versailles — one of France’s most recognizable historic landmarks — was also evacuated after a bomb threat, according to a post from its account on X (formerly Twitter) and a source familiar with the case.
The palace had received a similar threat on Saturday.
Following the shooting on Monday in the Belgian capital, Brussels, of two Swedes by a Tunisian man also claiming inspiration from Daesh, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday: “All European states are vulnerable... There is a return of this Islamist terrorism.”
“We all have a vulnerability. It’s what comes with being a democracy, a rule-of-law state where there are individuals who can decide at a given moment to commit the worst acts,” Macron told reporters in the Albanian capital, Tirana.
He nevertheless added that he had seen “no failures” by French security services ahead of the stabbing in Arras.
Macron’s government has brought forward to December the parliamentary debate on an already planned immigration bill, flagging it as a response to the dangers of terrorism.
The French leader has told ministers to “embody a state that is ruthless toward all those who harbor hate and terrorist ideologies.”
He wrote in a social media post on Monday that schools would remain a “bulwark” against extremism and “a sanctuary for our pupils and everyone who works there.”
Macron’s office said he would attend schoolteacher Bernard’s funeral on Thursday.
France, which has sizeable Muslim and Jewish populations, has been on the alert for violence since Hamas’s attack on Israel.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday that 102 people had been arrested for anti-Semitic acts or expressing support for terrorism since the October 7 assault.
Moguchkov, who reportedly arrived in France aged five, was already on a French national register as a potential security threat and under surveillance by France’s domestic intelligence agency, the DGSI.
His father, who was also on the list, was deported in 2018.
Macron has called on police to comb through their files of radicalized people who could be deported.
Darmanin said 193 such cases would be re-examined.
Macron has told Darmanin to focus especially on “young men between the ages of 16 and 25 from the Caucasus,” his aide said.

Greta Thunberg was among climate activists detained at a protest to disrupt oil executives' forum

Greta Thunberg was among climate activists detained at a protest to disrupt oil executives' forum
  • Thunberg was among dozens of protesters who chanted “oily money out” and sought to block access to the luxury InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane
  • An AP photographer saw Thunberg being led away by officers and taken into a police vehicle
LONDON: Greta Thunberg was detained by British police on Tuesday alongside other climate activists who gathered outside a central London hotel to disrupt a major oil and gas industry conference.
Thunberg was among dozens of protesters who chanted “oily money out” and sought to block access to the luxury InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane, which is hosting the Energy Intelligence Forum.
An Associated Press photographer saw Thunberg being led away by officers and taken into a police vehicle, along with about 10 other activists.
Protesters attempted to block access to the conference venue by sitting on the sidewalk by the entrance. They held aloft banners and chanted “oily money out” and “cancel the conference,” while some lit yellow and pink smoke flares.
Two Greenpeace activists abseiled down from the roof of the hotel to unfurl a giant banner reading “Make Big Oil Pay.”
London’s Metropolitan Police said six people were initially arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway during the protest. The force said a further 14 were detained on suspicion of disrupting public order, and one other person was detained for criminal damage.
Police said they engaged in conversations with the protesters on allowing people to access the venue safely and prevent serious disruption to the hotel and guests, but some of the activists refused to move from the road.
No charges have been issued yet.
The protesters accuse fossil fuel companies of deliberately slowing the global energy transition to renewables in order to make more profit.
“The world is drowning in fossil fuels. Our hopes and dreams and lives are being washed away by a flood of greenwashing and lies,” Thunberg told reporters before she was detained. “It has been clear for decades that the fossil fuel industries were well aware of the consequences of their business models, and yet they have done nothing.”
“We cannot let this continue. The elite of the oil and money conference, they have no intention of transition,” she added. “We have no other option but to put our bodies outside this conference and to physically disrupt. And we have to do that every time, we have to continue showing them that they are not going to get away with this.”
Police said those detained were taken into custody and that officers remained on site.
Environmental groups say they will continue to protest throughout the planned forum, which is expected to last three days.
Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018. She was recently fined by a Swedish court for disobeying police during an environmental protest in Sweden.

EU must support Tunisia to stem irregular migrant flows, Italy minister says

EU must support Tunisia to stem irregular migrant flows, Italy minister says
  • It is in the interest of all parties to swiftly implement the contents of the deal
ROME: The Italian interior minister said on Tuesday it was "essential" for the European Union to support Tunisia to stem flows of irregular migrants from northern Africa.
"I believe that it is in the interest of all parties to swiftly implement the contents of the deal between the EU and Tunisia" signed in July, Matteo Piantedosi told parliament.

