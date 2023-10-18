Finland Ambassador welcomed in Riyadh

An inaugural dinner in Riyadh welcomed Ambassador of Finland Anu-Eerika Viljanen, to network with local and international entrepreneurs and potential investors.

The dinner hosted ambassadors from Norway, Japan, Taiwan, Portugal, Kenya, and Argentina, in addition to industry professionals from Nairobi, Helsinki, Berlin, Italy, the US, the Cayman Islands, Sweden, India, and the Netherlands.

Inga Krupp-Silberg representing Majorel, an international service company, said that she has lived in the Kingdom in the past and was invited back for the dinner.

She said: “It’s so nice to meet people from different fields, different industries even. The networking part is absolutely important, of course.”

“I also think it’s nice to see that different ambassadors from different countries are here. And they have also brought business representatives with them here.”

Kenyan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Peter Ogego said: “For us as ambassadors, this is an outing. It moves us away from our chanceries, from our offices, and from our comfort zone to meet not only ourselves, but also business people from Saudi and from elsewhere.”

He said that the Kingdom is on its path to success in the business industry.

“I think Saudi is already on the right trajectory. Saudi businessmen are very exposed. They know what they want. They are spot on. They are interactive and each one of them knows which sector they want to invest in.”

The VIP dinner marked the fifth year of the event by Dessa Lidman, an entrepreneur who specializes in international business consultancy and interior design services.