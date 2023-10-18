Saudi Awwal Bank sponsors ‘Savings Hackathon’

Saudi Awwal Bank has announced its sponsorship of “Savings Hackathon,” a unique awareness program aimed at empowering young people to understand the importance of saving and effectively managing financial resources.

Presented by the National Center for Responsibility and Studies, the hackathon, which will be launched on Oct. 20 and will run for 10 days, celebrates World Savings Day, observed on Oct. 30.

Reaffirming its prominent role in society, SAB’s sponsorship is a part of its commitment to social responsibility and its continuous support for initiatives that enhance financial awareness in the community.

Mai bin Dayel, head of corporate communications and ESG, said: “We are proud to be a key partner in the Savings Hackathon, a part of the bank’s social responsibility and commitment to achieving the Vision 2030 objectives.”

She added: “This partnership reflects our dedication to supporting initiatives that promote financial culture and awareness in society, empowering individuals to develop saving and investment skills, enhancing their financial stability and contributing to improving their quality of life.”

The Savings Hackathon allows participants to access specialized educational resources and innovative workshops that enhance their knowledge of financial concepts, as well as exchange ideas and knowledge on the best ways to save and invest wisely.

The initiative aims to identify the key challenges faced by the community in money management and savings and then provide possible solutions to promote savings among different segments of society.

SAB’s support for Savings Hackathon reflects its steadfast commitment to achieving sustainable economic development by empowering individuals and enhancing their financial awareness.