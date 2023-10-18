Honor committed to bringing latest technology to Saudi market

As a leading global provider of smart devices, Honor is dedicated to bringing iconic technology and creating a new intelligent world for its customers in Saudi Arabia, and beyond, through its products and services.

Saudi Arabia is a strategic market for Honor — and this is reflected in the company’s growth strategy for the Kingdom.

Jerry Liao, country manager — Saudi Arabia, Honor, said:“Premium products are the key value proposition of Honor, hence the current focus on the premium segment (above $600) as well as open collaboration in Saudi Arabia. Honor is committed to meeting the needs, requests and desires of its users in Saudi Arabia, and will continue to do that according to multiple scenarios for the Honor 1+8+N ecosystem.”

Honor already has a close working relationship with local partners including Jarir Bookstore, eXtra, STC, Alhaddad, Assr Aljawal, Lulu hypermarket and noon.

Liao added: “In the coming period, Honor is looking forward to the exciting launch of its latest premium flagship foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V2, which will take place in the first quarter of 2024. We will also be opening our first store in Dammam in early November this year.” The company is also looking to forge more government partnerships in Saudi Arabia, and will be participating in major events in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

While only expected to make up eight percent of the premium segment this year, foldables are estimated to jump to 39 percent of the premium segment by 2027, with the market surpassing $100 million in value in the same year, according to Counterpoint.

Having solved the key foldable user pain points around portability, durability and battery life with its latest innovations, Honor is positioned to elevate foldables and take them mainstream.

Liao said “Honor is not focused on competing with other foldables in the market. Instead, we are aiming to provide foldable user experiences that are superior to those offered by traditional slate smartphones.

Honor’s Magic V2 foldable phone ranked first in sales among foldables in the last quarter in China. “Honor is really looking forward to bringing the Magic V2 to the Saudi market — and an amazing experience to Saudi consumers,” added Liao.

For Honor, this year started with the launch of the Magic series, which included the Magic5 Pro and the Magic Vs, the latter selling quickly in Saudi Arabia.

“This was a significant achievement for Honor, as it showed that there is a strong demand for its high-end smartphones in the region. Consumers have been particularly impressed with the Magic5 Pro’s exceptional camera capabilities and the Magic Vs’ super-light gearless technology,” said Liao.

The company also collaborated with the largest esports event, “Gamers 8,” alongside top brands such as stc, Aramco, LG, Pepsi, and other industry leaders. Additionally, Honor’s Magic5 Pro was chosen as the official smartphone partner for the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023.

In September, Honor unveiled the V Purse, a new concept that reimagines a foldable smartphone as a wearable, fashion-forward purse, offering new possibilities for style and self-expression. It also announced the lightest and slimmest inward foldable smartphone of Honor, the Magic V2.