You are here

  • Home
  • World top 10 trio Vu, Lee and Hull confirmed for Aramco Team Series in Riyadh

World top 10 trio Vu, Lee and Hull confirmed for Aramco Team Series in Riyadh

World top 10 trio Vu, Lee and Hull confirmed for Aramco Team Series in Riyadh
World No.1 Lilia Vuhas been confirmed for the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh. (LET)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mmesf

Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

World top 10 trio Vu, Lee and Hull confirmed for Aramco Team Series in Riyadh

World top 10 trio Vu, Lee and Hull confirmed for Aramco Team Series in Riyadh
  • No.1 Vu tops world rankings after securing two Majors in one season
  • Fifth and final 2023 series event takes place at Riyadh Golf Club from Oct. 27-29
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Three of the biggest names in women’s golf, world No.1 Lilia Vu, world No.7 Minjee Lee and world No.8 Charley Hull, have been confirmed for the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh.

The fifth and final event of the 2023 series, presented by PIF, will take place for the first time in the Saudi capital at Riyadh Golf Club on Oct. 27-29.

US star Vu has raced to the top of the world rankings this season with a sensational run of form that secured not one, but two Major championship titles. 2023 has also seen Australia’s Lee win the recent Kroger Queen City Championship while Britain’s Hull has shown some impressive form to finish runner-up in two Majors.

Vu, Lee and Hull have all expressed their delight and pride at lining up in the first professional golf event to be held in Riyadh. Vu, making her second appearance in the series, after signing up for the Aramco Team Series Hong Kong earlier this month, has had a phenomenal season.

She followed up her maiden title at the Honda LPGA in February with two Major triumphs — a playoff win in the Chevron Championship in Houston back in April, and a six-shot victory in the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in August.

Minjee Lee, a former world No.1 amateur who has won multiple Major championships in the last two years — the 2021 Evian Championship and 2022 US Women’s Open — commented on her upcoming appearance in the Kingdom

She said: “Women’s golf is on the rise all around the world and Saudi Arabia is playing a big role by promoting our sport and staging high-profile events. It’s incredibly exciting to be a part of this tournament, and hopefully, my recent good form is on full display throughout the weekend so I’m in with a chance of challenging.”

Meanwhile, Hull will be hoping to go one better after finishing runner-up last time out in the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF — London to Olympic gold medal winner Nelly Korda. The youngest ever Solheim Cup player aged just 17 in 2013, Hull was Vu’s nearest challenger in the AIG Women’s Open in August. She also placed T2 in the US Women’s Open at the iconic Pebble Beach in California, shooting a scintillating six-under final round of 66 to finish three behind champion Allisen Corpuz.

“The Aramco Team Series brings something special to the women’s game, and hopefully I can take it to the next level in Riyadh after coming close in London and Jeddah last year,” said the Englishwoman and six-time professional winner.

The superstar golfers are relishing the prospect of playing in the unique format which has team and individual components. Vu and Hull are among the many golfers lining up with extensive team experience and the two recently faced off for the US and Europe in this year’s Solheim Cup, which took place at the Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain from Sept. 18-24.

Vu said: “The Aramco Team Series events are hugely popular among the players and golf fans, largely attributed to the enjoyable and distinctive format, which allows players from different countries to come together as a team, offering a unique experience that is unmatched elsewhere. I can’t wait to tee it up in Riyadh. It will undoubtedly be exciting to compete simultaneously in team and individual format.”

The Aramco Team Series format offers the world’s best female golfers the chance to compete both in a team competition and individually.

While the top 84 professional golfers team up with amateur players in an exciting four-person team tournament held over the first two days of the event, only the top 60 will make the cut to compete for the individual title and a prize fund of $1 million, as well as Race to Costa Del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points, on the final day.

Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “The Aramco Team Series presented by PIF — Riyadh is a significant moment in golf and sport in Saudi, and we are immensely proud to be hosting the first ever professional golf tournament in Riyadh. Our investment in this event underpins our commitment and dedication to the women’s game and to women’s sport in general. More broadly, we want to encourage, enable and inspire the next generation of golfers in Saudi Arabia and Riyadh Golf Club is the perfect setting for what is sure to be a fitting finale to a thrilling series this season.”

Topics: Aramco team Series Riyadh

Related

Suzuki Motor Corp. plans to take full control of Pak Suzuki, delist its shares
Pakistan
Suzuki Motor Corp. plans to take full control of Pak Suzuki, delist its shares
ROSHN Group returns as ‘presenting partner’ of LIV Golf
Corporate News
ROSHN Group returns as ‘presenting partner’ of LIV Golf

‘The Egyptian Zombie’ targets big win at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

‘The Egyptian Zombie’ targets big win at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

‘The Egyptian Zombie’ targets big win at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

‘The Egyptian Zombie’ targets big win at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
  • Mixed martial arts fighter Islam Reda will take on Palestine’s Abdul Karim Al-Selwadi at Mubadala Arena on Friday
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC1) is set to kick off its first edition on Friday night at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, with Egyptian mixed martial arts champion Islam Reda looking for a big win against strong opponent Abdul Karim Al-Selwadi of Palestine.

Known as “The Egyptian Zombie,” Reda is one of the most prominent figures in his country’s MMA scene.

With a black belt in jiu-jitsu, he currently holds the No. 1 ranking in Egypt’s featherweight division (66 kilograms) for MMA. He has competed in several international tournaments against world-ranked opponents and boasts a professional record of nine wins and just one loss. And he is the youngest Egyptian athlete to attain a black belt in jiu-jitsu.

At ADXC1, Reda will face Al-Selwadi in the middleweight competition.

His journey in MMA began more than a decade ago when he participated in local tournaments that offered incentive prizes to winners. Within a year-and-a-half, he made his debut in an official tournament, making a name for himself in Egypt, while simultaneously excelling in the sport of jiu-jitsu.

He said: “I’ve been fascinated by martial arts since my youth, which led me to explore the world of mixed martial arts. I quickly realized its personal benefits, enhancing my self-confidence, self-esteem, and interpersonal skills.”

Reda noted his gratitude to the UAE for its continued support of combat sports in the region.

“I’m delighted to come to Abu Dhabi and compete in the combat sports capital of the world. The UAE’s commitment to all combat sports, especially jiu-jitsu, offers athletes in the region the opportunity to partake in professional and world-class tournaments.

“Abu Dhabi Extreme is unique in adopting new rules and methods, combining the cage and grappling. This requires me to adapt my style, as I’ve always begun my fights with strikes and then transitioned to grappling. This tournament places a greater emphasis on ground fighting. I hope to showcase my grappling skills and secure victory,” he added.

He pointed out his preference for jiu-jitsu, grappling, and wrestling due to their reliance on skill and technique, in contrast to boxing and kickboxing, which heavily depend on physical strength.

Reda said: “I favor sports that highlight a player’s skill, speed, and technique rather than their weight and physical strength.”

He also highlighted the wealth of talent in Egypt, particularly in jiu-jitsu, grappling, wrestling, and boxing, and expressed his optimism about their potential to achieve remarkable success in the future.

Looking ahead to his next fight, Reda added: “I hold great respect for Abdul Karim Al-Selwadi, a well-known champion with an impressive track record. I have confidence in my skills and my ability to perform well and secure victory.

“I invite all sports enthusiasts to attend the tournament, enjoy the thrilling matches, and support me, as their presence motivates me to give my best and excel in the competition.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi MMA Egypt

Related

UFC extends Abu Dhabi partnership until 2028
Sport
UFC extends Abu Dhabi partnership until 2028
The Lakers’ LeBron James is redefining NBA longevity as he reaches his 21st season
Sport
The Lakers’ LeBron James is redefining NBA longevity as he reaches his 21st season

The Lakers’ LeBron James is redefining NBA longevity as he reaches his 21st season

The Lakers’ LeBron James is redefining NBA longevity as he reaches his 21st season
Updated 20 October 2023
AP
Follow

The Lakers’ LeBron James is redefining NBA longevity as he reaches his 21st season

The Lakers’ LeBron James is redefining NBA longevity as he reaches his 21st season
  • James begins his 21st NBA season next week with his 39th birthday looming in December
  • James makes this unprecedented NBA longevity look relatively easy, yet he also smiles and deflects when asked about his endgame
Updated 20 October 2023
AP

EL SEGUNDO, California: LeBron James is already the defining figure of this basketball era with his strength, skills, smarts and relentless will to win.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar now seems determined to redefine how long an elite player can stay on top.

James begins his 21st NBA season next week with his 39th birthday looming in December, yet the top scorer in league history shows shockingly few signs of decline from his peerless standard of performance. From a statistical standpoint, James’ prolific production hasn’t waned in any significant way for two full decades.

James admits he can feel the years. For everybody else, they’re almost impossible to see.

“I feel different. I’m not a 21-year-old, that’s for sure,” James said with a laugh. “Feels a little bit different getting out of bed every day. But as far as my energy level, I feel pretty good.”

From Tom Brady to Kelly Slater, modern athletes across all sports have rewritten the traditional guidelines around age and decline in the 21st century. Few have ever done it like James, whose ascent to the throne of the NBA’s oldest player caught his Lakers teammates by surprise.

“He sure doesn’t play like it,” Austin Reaves said. “He’s still out here making us look bad in practice.”

James makes this unprecedented NBA longevity look relatively easy, yet he also smiles and deflects when asked about his endgame. He says he doesn’t know how long he wants to play, and he admits he thought hard about walking away after last season before he decided to return to the Lakers while even keeping an eye on the Paris Olympics next summer.

“I don’t know what the end is going to look like,” he said. “I have no idea.”

James is the sixth player in league history to make it into a 21st season, but nobody has ever played this many years at James’ current level of performance — with the caveat that James got a jump on his career by entering the league directly out of high school, of course.

That difference gives him more NBA seasons at a younger age, but also more wear and tear on his body from competition against other grown men. It’s still increasingly clear that nobody has ever stayed as good as LeBron for as long as LeBron, who averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game last season.

The other five NBA players to reach 21 seasons — Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Dirk Nowitzki, Vince Carter and Kevin Garnett — were all markedly diminished from their peaks. Only Carter played a 22nd season, but James currently seems capable of obliterating that barrier if he wishes.

While nearly all NBA players who lasted even to their mid-30s took precipitous declines in effectiveness before hanging up their sneakers, the former teenage phenomenon from Akron is still an elite, All-Star-caliber performer on a strong team. The Lakers reached the Western Conference finals under James’ leadership last season, and they look capable of contending for his fifth title.

While James’ merciless work ethic is the stuff of NBA legend, he also cites more holistic reasons for his ability keep up in a sport that demands youthlike athleticism now more than ever.

“It’s just staying focused and being passionate about the purity of the game,” James said. “Understanding the ones that came before me, respecting the history of the game, and also understanding that if you want to be great at something, you’ve got to put in the work. There’s no substitution for work. I put in the work on the court, off the court.”

Only injuries significantly slowed James during the end of his second decade in professional basketball. James has missed 80 games over the past three seasons, sitting out roughly one-third of the Lakers’ regular-season contests.

He was slowed last spring by an injured tendon in his right foot, but he still extended his streak to a jaw-dropping 282 playoff games without an absence.

James and the Lakers are working harder than ever to keep him healthy this season — and for who knows how many more years to come.

Along with consulting James and Anthony Davis on minute management, the Lakers have complemented their stars with a deep roster containing more playmakers than last season, possibly freeing James from some of the heavier work in initiating the offense.

“That goes into making us more efficient in how we manage (James),” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “Now that we have, top to bottom, what we feel like is a highly balanced, skilled, younger team of guys who’ve logged a ton of NBA minutes, we can surround both (James) and AD with players that are eager to contribute and impact winning. And Bron does a great job of taking care of himself.”

A player who has done it all and won it all might struggle for motivation, but James always has new worlds to conquer.

A year after he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record, James begins the new year just 549 minutes away from passing Abdul-Jabbar’s record for the most minutes played in NBA history. With good health, he’ll almost certainly become the first person to score 40,000 points in the NBA.

James has another dimension of motivation after he dedicated the season to his oldest son, Bronny. The USC freshman is recovering from a frightening cardiac event, and James is determined to remain an example of hard work and perseverance.

When asked what still inspires him two decades into his career, James immediately mentions his three children. The chance to coach Bryce James’ AAU team during the summer rekindled his own passion for the game after the tumultuous end of the Lakers’ season.

“I just had conversations with my family, conversations with myself,” James said. “I feel like I’ve got a lot more in the tank to give.”

Topics: NBA Lakers LeBron James

Related

Basketball legends and celebrities to headline NBA Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Basketball legends and celebrities to headline NBA Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi
Basketball week in Abu Dhabi ends with Timberwolves sweeping Mavericks
Sport
Basketball week in Abu Dhabi ends with Timberwolves sweeping Mavericks

Warner and Marsh fire Australia to 367-9 against Pakistan in World Cup 

Warner and Marsh fire Australia to 367-9 against Pakistan in World Cup 
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Warner and Marsh fire Australia to 367-9 against Pakistan in World Cup 

Warner and Marsh fire Australia to 367-9 against Pakistan in World Cup 
  • Warner survived a leg-before appeal off the very first ball of the match and was then dropped on 10 in the 5th over 
  • He then cracked a punishing 124-ball 163 after Australia were sent in to bat on a flat Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch 
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP

BENGALURU: Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh hit swashbuckling hundreds against a sloppy Pakistan to lift Australia to 367-9 in their World Cup clash in Bengaluru on Friday. 

Warner survived a leg-before appeal off the very first ball of the match and was then dropped on 10 in the fifth over, before cracking a punishing 124-ball 163 after Australia were sent in to bat on a flat Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch. 

Marsh, celebrating his 32nd birthday, clobbered a 108-ball 121 as the pair raced to an Australian World Cup opening stand record of 259 by the 34th over, much to the delight of a 30,000 crowd. 

Pakistan’s successful 345-run chase against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad 10 days ago is the highest in World Cup history. 

Their highest ODI chase was also against Australia, 349 in Lahore last year. 

Warner’s innings had 14 boundaries and nine towering sixes as he and Marsh spared none of the Pakistan bowlers. Marsh’s knock was spiced with ten boundaries and nine sixes. 

Their stand — just 23 short of the World Cup opening record of 282 by Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan against Zimbabwe at Pallekele in 2011 — was helped by some poor Pakistan bowling and fielding. 

It was the innings-turning moment when Warner’s miscued shot off Shaheen Shah Afridi ballooned in the air, but Usama Mir — replacing Shadab Khan in the side — let the ball slip between shaking hands. 

Warner made the most of his reprieve as he and Marsh hit four boundaries and a six off pacer Haris Rauf’s first over, taking 24 in all. 

Australia smashed 82 in the first power-play and completed 200 in the 30th over. 

Warner completed his second World Cup century — and 21st overall — with a single off spinner Mohammad Nawaz off 85 balls while Marsh reached his second ODI hundred with a six in the same over, taking 100 balls. 

Ironically, it was Mir who caught Marsh off Shaheen to break the stand in the 34th over. 

Glenn Maxwell, sent in at three to keep up the momentum, fell first ball, caught by Babar Azam off Shaheen while Steve Smith was caught and bowled by Mir for seven. 

Warner continued the carnage with three more sixes before falling to Rauf, holing out at long-on. 

Australia’s previous highest World Cup opening stand was 183 set by Brad Haddin and Shane Watson against Canada at this same venue in 2011. 

Shaheen, who finished with 5-54, helped Pakistan come back in the last ten overs with six wickets falling for 70 runs. Rauf took 3-83. 

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Pakistan Australia Cricket sport

Binder takes charge as wild weather disrupts Australia MotoGP

Binder takes charge as wild weather disrupts Australia MotoGP
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Binder takes charge as wild weather disrupts Australia MotoGP

Binder takes charge as wild weather disrupts Australia MotoGP
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP

PHILIP ISLAND: KTM’s Brad Binder produced a scorching late lap to clock the fastest time Friday for a disrupted Australian MotoGP, as championship leader Francesco Bagnaia finished outside the top 10.

The South African blitzed the waterfront Phillip Island circuit with a best lap of one minute and 27.943 seconds.

He did so in fine conditions, but the weather is due to progressively worsen and, with high winds forecast, race organizers brought the 27-lap grand prix forward a day to Saturday to give it the best chance of being run.

The 13-lap sprint was pushed back 24 hours to Sunday, if it is safe to race.

“Safety is the most important factor, for the riders and of course the fans and everyone involved in the event,” said Carlos Ezpeleta, chief sporting officer of MotoGP’s commercial rights holder Dorna, who called it “a unanimous decision.”

Binder’s red-hot time was just shy of the 1:27.767 record Spain’s Jorge Martin set last year on his way to pole.

“It was a really good day from the first exit (from the pits) and the bike worked really well,” said Binder. “Most important is we’re through to Q2 tomorrow and we’ll see how we end up.”

World title contender Martin was fourth fastest on his Pramac Ducati, 0.279 behind, with Binder’s fellow factory KTM rider Jack Miller second and Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales third.

But it was a miserable day for Bagnaia, who struggled for pace and could only finish 11th, 0.699 adrift, meaning he will need to fight his way through Q1 on Saturday.

The top 10 times from Friday’s second practice automatically qualified for Q2 and will be joined by the fastest two riders from Q1 to determine the first five rows of the grid both for Sunday’s main event and Saturday’s sprint.

Among others relegated to Q1 were former world champion Marc Marquez, who crashed on turn 10, and last year’s winner Alex Rins.

“I am missing traction on all of the track,” said Bagnaia. “This was more or less the issue. The feeling with the bike is not bad, so this is strange.”

Reigning world champion Bagnaia is currently 18 points ahead of Martin in the title race with five legs of the 20-stop season left after winning last week’s Indonesian grand prix when his key rival crashed out.

Binder was quick all afternoon in Australia, owning the fastest lap of 1:29.365 for almost 40 minutes before Gresini Racing’s Fabio Di Giannantonio went a fraction quicker.

That signalled a switch to soft rear tires and a slew of fast laps with the lead repeatedly changing hands before Martin clocked 1:28.299 to seemingly take control.

But Binder, Miller and Vinales had other ideas and all responded.

In a change of format since the mid-season break, the first practice on Friday had no bearing on Saturday’s qualifying order, leaving riders and teams to try out different bike and tire set-ups without consequence.

In that session, Martin topped the timesheets ahead of Augusto Fernandez and Vinales, with Bagnaia 11th.

Topics: Australia MotoGP Brad Binder

Related

Suzuki Motor Corp. plans to take full control of Pak Suzuki, delist its shares
Pakistan
Suzuki Motor Corp. plans to take full control of Pak Suzuki, delist its shares
Special Inspired by Saudi motorists, daredevil Pakistani performs sidewalk skiing on rickshaws video
Pakistan
Inspired by Saudi motorists, daredevil Pakistani performs sidewalk skiing on rickshaws

Wardley and Adeleye face-off for British and Commonwealth titles at ‘Battle of The Baddest’ in Riyadh

Wardley and Adeleye face-off for British and Commonwealth titles at ‘Battle of The Baddest’ in Riyadh
Tyson Fury & Francis Ngannou Press Conference - HERE at Outernet, London, Britain. (Reuters)
Updated 20 October 2023
Cormac O’Donnell
Follow

Wardley and Adeleye face-off for British and Commonwealth titles at ‘Battle of The Baddest’ in Riyadh

Wardley and Adeleye face-off for British and Commonwealth titles at ‘Battle of The Baddest’ in Riyadh
  • Heavyweight belts on the line before highly anticipated main event featuring Tyson Fury against Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28
Updated 20 October 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

British heavyweights Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye are set to fight for top-contender status at “The Battle of The Baddest” on Saturday, Oct. 28, in Riyadh.

The main event will see Tyson Fury taking on Francis Ngannou for the WBC Riyadh Champion Commemorative Belt.

British Heavyweight Champion Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) will defend his title against Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs). Also on the line are the WBO European, WBA Continental and vacant Commonwealth heavyweight championships.

The rivalry between Wardley and Adeleye has been building for a while and escalated during the Fury-Ngannou press conference in London last month.

A brawl erupted on the red carpet involving the fighters and their respective camps, resulting in Wardley sustaining cuts above his left eye and under his chin.

Speaking at the press conference for the fight on Tuesday in London, promoter Frank Warren of Queensbury Boxing described the appeal of the contest.

“This is what it’s all about. Two undefeated heavyweights, two rising stars in boxing, the main support bout on a unique, massive event which is going to be broadcast all over the world,” he said.

“Whoever wins this fight is going to establish himself around the world,” Warren added. “It’s not just the British and Commonwealth (titles), a lot of eyeballs are watching this around the world. This is huge.”

“This fight is going to be special. They’re big, big guys and once they start letting those bombs go, it’s going to be exciting.”

Wardley wants to put on a show for the fans. “I’ll definitely be looking to give them their money’s worth and leave them pleased,” the champion said.

Adeleye responded and said: “I’m gonna go out there and I’m gonna stop him.”

With both fighters having a 94 percent knockout rate, a stoppage is highly likely.

Topics: Tyson Fury Battle of The Baddest Riyadh

Related

Unbeaten UFC prospect Muhammad Mokaev relishing Abu Dhabi return
Sport
Unbeaten UFC prospect Muhammad Mokaev relishing Abu Dhabi return
World Combat Games open in Riyadh video
Sport
World Combat Games open in Riyadh

Latest updates

Israel threatens ban of BBC for its refusal to call Hamas terrorists
Israel threatens ban of BBC for its refusal to call Hamas terrorists
Islamophobic offenses up 140% in London: Police
The rise in Islamophobia comes amid massive pro-Palestine protests in the capital.
UAE TV anchor accuses Israel of using Daesh-like language in fight against Palestinian ‘human animals’ comment
UAE TV anchor accuses Israel of using Daesh-like language in fight against Palestinian ‘human animals’ comment
Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says
Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says
Ban radical Muslim clerics from entering UK: Counter-extremism commissioner
Ban radical Muslim clerics from entering UK: Counter-extremism commissioner

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.