War on Gaza
Saudi crown prince discusses deescalation in Israel-Hamas conflict with French president, Canadian PM

Saudi crown prince discusses deescalation in Israel-Hamas conflict with French president, Canadian PM
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received calls from the French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In separate calls, the crown prince stressed the need to make all possible efforts to reduce the escalation and ensure that the violence does not expand in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The crown prince also said the Kingdom rejects targeting civilians in any way.

Saudi scouts forge global bonds with digital camps

Saudi scouts forge global bonds with digital camps
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
  3-day global gathering runs until Oct. 22, uniting more than 2 million scouts from 174 countries around the world
  Saudi Arabian Scouts Association showcases the Saudi Girl Scouts Committee
Updated 21 October 2023
RIYADH: In a bid to foster international friendships, the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association is taking part in the Jamboree on the Air and Jamboree on the Internet camps.

The global gathering runs until Oct. 22, uniting more than 2 million scouts from 174 countries around the world.

Dr. Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Mudaires, deputy head of SASA, said that the event acts as a conduit for scouts to learn about telecommunication technologies as they interact with one another, paving the way for friendships to flourish.

BACKGROUND

Jamboree on the Air has its roots in the first half of the 20th century, when radio gained popularity as a communications format

The inaugural JOTA took place in 1958, while the first JOTI camp — which marked the growing adoption of internet technologies — was launched in 1996

The association has been “meticulously gearing up” for the event, establishing radio stations at its headquarters and at Jubail Industrial College, and equipping the information center, Al-Mudaires added. SASA also ensured that members of the club were well equipped to facilitate registration and seamless communication with their peers across different sectors of the association.

To commemorate the camps, the association is hosting two central events in Riyadh and Jubail. SASA will showcase the diversity of its sectors, showcasing the Saudi Girl Scouts Committee, scout units, and mobile scout troops from both genders.

This year’s jamboree events will teach scouts 21st-century skills, Al-Mudaires said.

Scouts will communicate using the internet and amateur radio, and can engage in educational activities that champion teamwork, foster intercultural understanding and nurture skills. The event also provides a platform for addressing youth issues.

Jamboree on the Air has its roots in the first half of the 20th century, when radio gained popularity as a communications format.

The inaugural JOTA took place in 1958, while the first JOTI camp — which marked the growing adoption of internet technologies — was launched in 1996.

The two events have since merged. The global gathering takes place annually during the third weekend of October.

More women needed for leadership positions in Saudi healthcare sector: experts

More women needed for leadership positions in Saudi healthcare sector: experts
Updated 21 October 2023
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi
  Kingdom's government praised for setting targets for women's participation
  Women dominate the sector but need more systematic support, say experts
Updated 21 October 2023
RIYADH: While significant progress has been made, more women are needed for leadership positions in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, according to several experts at a workshop held here on the state of the industry.

Fatimah Alhamlan, a consultant and women’s health advocate at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, and the other participants, said women face several challenges in their move toward executive roles.

The workshop was hosted by the Atlantic Council’s empowerME initiative on Oct. 18 at American Express in Riyadh, and moderated by Arab News’ Acting Deputy Editor-in-Chief Noor Osama Nugali.

Based in Washington D.C., the Atlantic Council is a nonpartisan organization that promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs.

Alhamlan said Saudi Arabia’s astronaut and biomedical researcher Rayyanah Barnawi was a prime example of a woman who was successful through patience and determination.

“She (Barnawi) used to be a researcher in King Faisal Specialist Hospital. She used to work in a hospital in a lab, do an experiment, and she ended up in space. The space is the limit.”

“If they (women) have the bright mind, they can adapt, they can learn and they can achieve whatever they want.”

Samar Nassar, managing director for healthcare services and technologies at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, said that women are dominating the healthcare and education sectors. “But if you look at executive leadership positions, I mean, since I started my career 20 years ago, it’s been 20 percent across Fortune 500 companies.”

Naseem Almulla, customer excellence director at the Council of Health Insurance, said that compared to the past, greater emphasis has been placed on career-pathing for Saudi Arabia’s women in the sector.

“With regard to what’s coming next, I think now we have more of a structure and direction for women, so in the past it had to be based on proving yourself as a personal effort and having good networks. Now we have some kind of system in place, we have percentages to be filled and KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) to be met.”

“I would still advise the young generation to be patient. There is nothing like building your confidence. This is your treasure.”

The participants also discussed the importance of public mental for a healthy society, with Nassar saying that incentives would soon be available to help build this part of the healthcare sector.

“We are designing financial and non-financial incentives to attract investments to help bridge the gap in the value chain, which is around creating mental health facilities, clinics and campuses.”

Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait thank Saudi leaders for hosting GCC-ASEAN summit

Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait thank Saudi leaders for hosting GCC-ASEAN summit
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
  The first gathering of its kind featuring members of both organizations took place in Riyadh on Friday, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 20 October 2023
RIYADH: Leaders of several countries sent messages of thanks to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman following the conclusion on Friday of the first joint summit of Gulf Cooperation Council and Association of Southeast Asian Nations members, which took place in Riyadh.

Bahrain’s King Hamad expressed his gratitude to his Saudi counterpart for hosting the event, which was chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and hailed the deep-rooted historic relations and close cooperation between their two countries and their peoples, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday

He also commended the outcomes of the summit, which he said will help to strengthen and consolidate relations with ASEAN countries, and wished Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad thanked the Saudi king and crown prince for their hospitality during the summit. In two separate messages, he expressed his hopes that the event will help to enhance relations between GCC and ASEAN states, and his sincerest best wishes for the good health of the king and crown prince, and for further progress and prosperity for the Kingdom.

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah similarly praised Saudi Arabia for hosting the summit, which he said consolidated the important and pivotal role of the Kingdom at the regional and global levels.

It also reflected the Saudi leadership’s desire to develop and expand cooperation and existing relations among the participating countries in all fields, and to enhance discussions about issues of mutual concern amid ongoing global challenges, he added.

Sheikh Mishal commended the work that had contributed to the success of the summit, and said he hopes the fruitful discussions and recommendations during the event will succeed in enhancing the Gulf-Asian partnership and help build a prosperous future for all of the participating states.

He thanked the Saudi king and crown prince for the warm welcome and generous hospitality that he and his delegation had received, which he said embodied the deep fraternal ties and strong historical connections between the two countries and their peoples.

Saudi and Omani border guards conclude 16th meeting

Saudi and Omani border guards conclude 16th meeting
Updated 20 October 2023
SPA
Updated 20 October 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Border Guard Director General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Shahri recently chaired the 16th meeting of the agencies representing the Kingdom and Oman.

The meeting was held in the Eastern Province and attended by Maj. Gen. Abdullah bin Ali Al-Harthy, assistant inspector general of police and customs in Oman.

Officials discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation on training and the exchange of expertise between the two countries, as well as coordinating border regions.

AlUla Date Festival's children's area draws crowds

AlUla Date Festival's children's area draws crowds
Updated 20 October 2023
SPA
  The Royal Commission for AlUla, which organized the festival, has ensured parents can take part in games with their children
Updated 20 October 2023
ALULA: The children’s area of the AlUla Date Festival has been a hit with young attendees. The area offers seven activities: freehand drawing, agricultural education, physical games, carnival games, photography, confectionery, and face painting.
The Royal Commission for AlUla, which organized the festival, has ensured parents can take part in games with their children and provided all the necessary tools and materials for drawing. Local farmers have also been engaged to instruct children on the principles of agriculture.
The establishment of the children’s area aligns with the commission’s goal to make the festival an enticing destination for families. The design of the children’s area is inspired by AlUla’s environment, heritage, and culture, all presented in a manner intended to help children connect with their heritage and the diverse products of AlUla.
The commission has also launched the AlUla Date Festival Market, which will run until November 11.

