Saudi scouts forge global bonds with digital camps

RIYADH: In a bid to foster international friendships, the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association is taking part in the Jamboree on the Air and Jamboree on the Internet camps.
The global gathering runs until Oct. 22, uniting more than 2 million scouts from 174 countries around the world.
Dr. Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Mudaires, deputy head of SASA, said that the event acts as a conduit for scouts to learn about telecommunication technologies as they interact with one another, paving the way for friendships to flourish.
The association has been “meticulously gearing up” for the event, establishing radio stations at its headquarters and at Jubail Industrial College, and equipping the information center, Al-Mudaires added. SASA also ensured that members of the club were well equipped to facilitate registration and seamless communication with their peers across different sectors of the association.
To commemorate the camps, the association is hosting two central events in Riyadh and Jubail. SASA will showcase the diversity of its sectors, showcasing the Saudi Girl Scouts Committee, scout units, and mobile scout troops from both genders.
This year’s jamboree events will teach scouts 21st-century skills, Al-Mudaires said.
Scouts will communicate using the internet and amateur radio, and can engage in educational activities that champion teamwork, foster intercultural understanding and nurture skills. The event also provides a platform for addressing youth issues.
Jamboree on the Air has its roots in the first half of the 20th century, when radio gained popularity as a communications format.
The inaugural JOTA took place in 1958, while the first JOTI camp — which marked the growing adoption of internet technologies — was launched in 1996.
The two events have since merged. The global gathering takes place annually during the third weekend of October.