Mitrovic to the rescue for Al-Hilal side missing Neymar's firepower

Mitrovic to the rescue for Al-Hilal side missing Neymar’s firepower
Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal was enough give Hilal the victory. (Al-Hilal)
Updated 21 October 2023
John Duerden
Mitrovic to the rescue for Al-Hilal side missing Neymar’s firepower

Mitrovic to the rescue for Al-Hilal side missing Neymar’s firepower
  • With the Brazilian out through injury for the foreseeable future, his teammates rally to a 1-0 home victory over Al-Khaleej that moves them three points clear at the top of the league
  • Al-Hilal receive boost as closest title rivals Al-Taawoun and Al-Ittihad draw 1-1, but after taking the lead struggle to put the game to bed with a second goal
Updated 21 October 2023
John Duerden
RIYADH: Al-Hilal this week lost Neymar to injury for the foreseeable future but at least they still have the formidable goal power of Aleksandar Mitrovic to count on.

And that proved to be enough for a 1-0 home victory over Al-Khaleej on Friday night that extended their lead at the top of the table to three points after the 10th game of the season.

Fans in Riyadh and Rio have been coming to terms with the distressing sight of Neymar being carried off the pitch during Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on Tuesday and the subsequent news that he requires surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Banners flew in the stands on Friday bearing the player’s image and the message “Return Stronger.”

If his team can maintain their winning ways so far this season, when he does return it could well be to a squad of champions. Boosted by the good news that closest title rivals Al-Taawoun and Al-Ittihad had drawn 1-1 in their match earlier in the evening, Al-Hilal knew that victory would move them three points clear at the top — and that is exactly what happened.

They went on the attack from the get-go. In the 14th minute, Malcom pushed the ball past the goalkeeper and it was rolling toward the net, but a sprinting Saeed Al-Hamsal just managed to get his body in the way. Soon after, Ruben Neves sent over a cross, only for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to head just wide.

In the end, it took the 18-time champions 30 minutes to break the deadlock with what was a typical goal from Serbian striker Mitrovic. A corner kick hung high and long in the air as it flew toward the far post. Goalkeeper Marwan Al-Haidari came off his line but could not get to it, and Mitrovic sent a looping header into the net.

Just before the break, the former Fulham forward sent a similar header, this time from a Michael cross, just over the bar, and the first half ended with Malcom missing a good close-range opportunity.

The second half continued in much the same vein, with even more attacks from Al-Hilal. Neves shot wide from a great position inside the area and then, just after the hour mark, Mitrovic showed his aerial prowess once more, but his powerful downward header drew a fine save from Al-Haidari.

Despite several more attempts, a second goal would just not come. Then, with 15 minutes remaining, the ball somehow found its way into the back of the net after Salem Al-Dawsari slid in at the right byline and guided the ball home, with the help of a deflection off the goalkeeper. However, the ball was adjudged to have gone out of play and the goal did not stand.

Al-Hilal might have felt a little frustrated by their inability to categorically put the game to bed with a second goal but, still, the three points were eventually secured, leaving the 18-time champions sitting pretty at the top of the league, albeit with some tough tests to come in the league, and in Asia, which they will have to face without Neymar.

Topics: Al-Hilal Aleksandar Mitrovic Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Updated 20 October 2023
John Duerden
Karim Benzema scores both goals as Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun share spoils in SPL clash

Karim Benzema scores both goals as Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun share spoils in SPL clash
  • The French striker guarantees goals wherever he goes and did just that in Buraidah
  • Going into the game, the defending champions were fourth, two points behind Al-Taawoun in the standings
Updated 20 October 2023
John Duerden

JEDDAH: Karim Benzema grabbed the headlines on Friday but Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun shared the points with a 1-1 draw in this top of-the-table clash in the Roshn Saudi League.
The French striker guarantees goals wherever he goes and did just that in Buraidah, though perhaps not quite in the way that many expected as he netted for both teams.
Going into the game, the defending champions were fourth, two points behind Al-Taawoun in the standings and looking to bounce back from a blip in form that had seen a draw with Al-Fayha followed by a derby loss to Jeddah rivals Al-Ahli.
Ittihad took the lead midway through the first half.
It was made by Igor Coronado. The Brazilian was galloping down the right, had one look into a crowded penalty area and then picked out Benzema with a perfect cross and the current holder of the FIFA Ballon D’Or made it look easy — though it was far from it — to climb and head the ball home from close range for his fourth of the season in his eighth league appearance.
It was a welcome strike for Benzema as it was his first for more than a month, though injury has played a part, and also for Ittihad who had failed to find the net in their two previous league outings. Talk of a goal drought that was beginning to materialize has been put to bed.
After a bright start from Al-Taawoun, who would have gone top above Al-Hilal with victory as they had collected an impressive 22 points from the first nine games of the season, it quietened the fans but they were on their feet after 26 minutes.
There didn’t seem to be much danger when Alvaro Medran floated over a corner but there was Benzema, rising at the near post to head into his own net past the despairing dive of Marcelo Grohe.
The two goals reflected a finely balanced contest but the headlines very nearly went elsewhere as, on the stroke of half-time, Musa Barrow almost scored one of the goals of the season. The Gambian goal-getter was fully 35 meters from goal when he unleashed an unstoppable shot that beat Grohe but cannoned back off the crossbar. It would have been a spectacular strike and he was to hit the woodwork again in the second half.
After the restart, the game ebbed and flowed and both teams looked to turn one point into three. Brazilian goalkeepers Grohe and Mailson both played their part in ensuring that it ended all square.
It was a fitting scoreline and while it means that Ittihad have now not won in their past three league games, coach Nuno Santo should not be too disappointed at taking a point from a team that had won their previous eight league games at home. These days, a draw in Buraidah is a fine result indeed.
And the hosts have shown once again that they can go toe-to-toe with the big boys. After the 2-0 win at Al-Nassr early in the season, Taawoun coach Pericles Chamusca was disappointed to lose an exciting game to Al-Ahli 3-2. It remains the only loss so far in this campaign.
Last season the team were capable of beating any other in the league but a lack of consistency meant a fifth-place finish. At the moment, however, they are picking up regular points and increasingly look like a force to be reckoned with as does Karim Benzema — at both ends of the pitch.

Topics: Karim Benzema Al-ittihad Al-Taawoun Roshn Saudi League

Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News
Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza

Arab News

BEIRUT: Karim Benzema, the French footballer who currently plays for Saudi club Al-Ittihad, is facing a backlash from officials in his home country after he expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza and said they were being subjected to unjust bombing.
In a message posted on social media site X on Sunday, the current FIFA Ballon D’or holder wrote: “All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children.”
The post has garnered more than 558,000 likes, 180,000 retweets and 60,000 comments.

However, French senator Valerie Boyer has demanded that the government strip Benzema of his citizenship, and that his Ballon D’or accolade, awarded annually by news magazine French Football to the men’s player judged to be the best of the year, be withdrawn.
News website Tribuna reported that Boyer’s demand came in the form of a signed petition addressed to the French government, posted on her Instagram page, in which she said: “We cannot accept that a French dual national, internationally known, could dishonor and even betray our country in this way.”
Benzema was born in Lyon to parents of Algerian descent.
The row escalated further when French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, speaking on TV channel CNews, alleged that Benzema was “connected” to the Muslim Brotherhood, which a number of nations, including France, consider to be a terrorist organization.
Meanwhile, Israeli former goalkeeper David “Dudu” Aouate, who played for Spanish clubs Racing Santander, Deportivo and Mallorca, insulted Benzema on X over his comments about Gaza, using curse words in five languages, the Marca newspaper reported.
On Oct. 7, Hamas operatives crossed the border from Gaza into Israel where they killed more than a thousand Israelis, including soldiers and civilians.
Vowing to wipe out Hamas, Israel responded by bombing Gaza, killing more than 3,000 civilians. On Tuesday, Israeli forces were accused of carrying out an attack on a hospital that is thought to have killed more than 500 people.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Karim Benzema

Saudi 2034 World Cup bid boosted by full AFC support, FIFA’s Asian tournament pledge

Saudi 2034 World Cup bid boosted by full AFC support, FIFA’s Asian tournament pledge
Updated 18 October 2023
AP
Follow

Saudi 2034 World Cup bid boosted by full AFC support, FIFA's Asian tournament pledge

Saudi 2034 World Cup bid boosted by full AFC support, FIFA’s Asian tournament pledge
  • AFC members responded quickly to Infantino’s urging and the Japan federation proposed united support behind the Saudi bid backed by Uzbekistan, Lebanon and India
Updated 18 October 2023
AP

GENEVA: Saudi Arabia’s FIFA-favored bid to host the men’s World Cup in 2034 passed on Wednesday one of the few barriers left in what seems an inevitable win.
One week after revealing talks with Australia about bidding to co-host the 2034 World Cup, Indonesian soccer leader Erick Thohir said his federation is now with Saudi Arabia.
Thohir’s change of plan was detailed in a statement on the Indonesian soccer federation website hours before an online meeting of the Asian Football Confederation, whose 47 members include Australia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting, FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged AFC members to “be united for the 2034 World Cup.”
Infantino has long been a close ally of Saudi soccer and the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and FIFA’s surprise decision two weeks ago to fast-track bidding for the 2034 men’s tournament was seen as favorable for them.
AFC members responded quickly to Infantino’s urging and the Japan federation proposed united support behind the Saudi bid backed by Uzbekistan, Lebanon and India.
“Japan has a plan to host the FIFA World Cup by 2050 but now it’s time for Asia to get united and make a single bid (for 2034),” Japanese federation official Tsuneyasu Miyamoto said, praising Saudi Arabia for a “long football history, massive passion and a wonderful vision for 2034.”
Australian officials did not take part in the online discussion.
After an initial technical problem connecting to the meeting, Saudi federation president Yasser al Misehal said: “It’s always known that Asia is always united.”
“We have been overwhelmed by a huge number of supporting letters, announcements from all over the world. This puts a big responsibility on us to really deliver a successful bid,” said al Misehal. He is a member of the FIFA Council and likely candidate for the AFC presidency in 2027, the year Saudi Arabia hosts the men’s Asian Cup after an extensive stadium-building program.
The Infantino-chaired FIFA Council agreed two weeks ago only members of the AFC and Oceania’s soccer body — New Zealand and scattered Pacific islands – can bid for the 2034 tournament, and also accepted just a single 2030 co-host bid teaming Europe, Africa and South America across six nations.
FIFA give federations in Asia and Oceania an Oct. 31 deadline to show interest and just one month more to submit a detailed bidding agreement with government support.
Saudi Arabia confirmed its intention almost immediately after FIFA opened the contest on Oct. 4. Within minutes, the AFC’s president, Bahraini royal family member Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, said the Saudis had its united backing.
Speculation about an Australia-Indonesia plan, possibly including Malaysia and Singapore, suggested there was not total Asian unity.
Indonesia’s announcement Wednesday isolated Australia if it wants to make a 2034 bid to follow its successful co-hosting of the 2023 Women’s World Cup with New Zealand.
“There is enough division already all over the world. We have occasions to send messages of unity,” Infantino said Wednesday in a video message from Zurich to AFC members.
Infantino reminded them of his message at a soccer officials’ meeting this month in Tashkent, Uzbekistan — “to be united in Asia as well, to be united for the 2034 World Cup.”
FIFA wants to confirm the 2030 and 2034 World Cup hosts late next year at separate meetings of its 211-member federations.
The Europe-led bid of Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay and the inaugural 1930 host Uruguay is the consensus choice for 2030. The South Americans are set to get just one game each of the 104-game slate, yet that removes their soccer body from the 2034 picture as FIFA looks to rotate hosting between continents.
North and Central American soccer body CONCACAF gets its turn in 2026 when the United States, Canada and Mexico host the first 48-team, 104-game edition.
Thohir, an Indonesian government minister who has close ties to Infantino, said Wednesday his country still aims to host when Asia next gets its turn after 2034. That could be in 2046.
Indonesia hosts the men’s Under-17 World Cup for FIFA next month after being stripped in March of the Under-20 version because the Muslim-majority nation refused to stage the games of Israel, which had qualified.
The Australian soccer federation also has shown interest in hosting the 32-team Club World Cup for FIFA in 2029. Getting a FIFA promise for that tournament is a potential price for letting the Oct. 31 deadline pass.
Saudi Arabia will host the last annual seven-team Club World Cup for FIFA in December. The club tournament is relaunched as a four-yearly, 32-team tournament in June 2025 in the United States.
Winning World Cup hosting rights can accelerate a Saudi state soccer project fueled by oil riches, which has already led to the buying of Premier League club Newcastle, the take over and funding of four storied domestic clubs, plus sponsorship of international competitions by the “Visit Saudi” tourism board.
The project is surging despite long-standing concerns about human rights in the kingdom and a reputational crisis for the crown prince after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Topics: football soccer FIFA FIFA World Cup 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule
Updated 18 October 2023
AP
Follow

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule
  • The event in March in Saudi Arabia starts expanded seven-round calendar for the F1 Academy
  • For the first time, all F1 Academy events will be held as support races for the F1 championship
Updated 18 October 2023
AP

LONDON: Formula One’s F1 Academy series for female drivers will race next year in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded schedule with a more prominent role in grand prix weekends.

The event in March in Saudi Arabia — which lifted a ban on women driving on its roads in 2018 — starts an expanded seven-round calendar announced Tuesday for the F1 Academy in its second season. The series will also race in Miami in May before heading to Spain, the Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

For the first time, all F1 Academy events will be held as support races for the F1 championship.

Of the six F1 Academy events in this year’s inaugural season, only the finale this week at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas is supporting an F1 event. Spanish driver Marta Garcia leads the standings with three races remaining.

“This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission,” F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff said in a statement. “We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this.”

Topics: F1 Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia mauled by Mali despite Al-Dawsari magic

Saudi Arabia mauled by Mali despite Al-Dawsari magic
Updated 17 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Saudi Arabia mauled by Mali despite Al-Dawsari magic

Saudi Arabia mauled by Mali despite Al-Dawsari magic
  • Roberto Mancini’s men were mostly second best in their last friendly before the start of 2026 World Cup qualification in November
  • With the Green Falcons now falling to nine defeats in the last 11 games, there is much for the Italian, appointed in August, to think about
Updated 17 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Salem Al-Dawsari more than matched his spectacular World Cup strike against Argentina against Mali on Tuesday but could not prevent Saudi Arabia losing 3-1 to the Africans in Portugal.

Roberto Mancini’s men were mostly second best in their last friendly before the start of 2026 World Cup qualification in November. With the Green Falcons now falling to nine defeats in the last 11 games, there is much for the Italian, appointed in August, to think about.

The major consolation, apart from the reminder that Al-Dawsari can conjure something special out of nothing, is that Pakistan and Jordan, next month’s opposition in Group G, are unlikely to be anywhere near as clinical as Mali. In the first half they had four attempts on goal which resulted in two goals, one ruled out marginally for offside and a last-ditch save.

Mali sounded a warning in the seventh minute when a simple ball from deep caught the defence flat-footed. Fousseni Diabate was anything but as he raced clear to enter the area but the Swiss-based star got the ball caught in his feet and Mohammed Al-Owais got down well to make the save.

There was not much the man from Al-Hilal could do eight minutes later, however, as Moussa Doumbia cut inside on the left side of the area and his low shot took a cruel deflection off Ali Lajami and ended up in the back of the net.

Saudi Arabia tried to fight back and looked lively in the final third with some fast passing and movement but they could not quite find the all-important pass. The closest they came in the first half was a dangerous corner that goalkeeper Ismael Diawara palmed away under pressure from Lajami.

Just after the half-hour, Diabete picked up the ball on the right side, cut inside Ali Al-Bulaihi and unleashed a perfect low shot into the bottom corner. It was a fine finish but there was a hint of offside as he collected the ball and so, after a lengthy VAR pause, it proved, and the strike was ruled out.

It was a temporary reprieve. Just before the break, Hamari Traore was the recipient of a lucky deflection off Al-Bulaihi on the halfway line and then broke for goal. Just on the right side of the area, the Real Sociedad full-back shot across goal and while Al-Owais managed to get a hand to the ball, he couldn’t prevent the Africans extending their lead.

The second half started quietly but then, out of nowhere, Saudi Arabia were back in the game just before the hour. Al-Dawsari picked up the ball on the left side, cut inside to the left corner of the area and then unleashed an unstoppable shot that flew high into the opposite corner to give the goalkeeper no chance. It was stunning and worthy of winning any game.

Saudi Arabia were determined that it would be more than a consolation and they redoubled their attacking efforts but Diabate should have restored the two-goal cushion only to send his shot wide from close range.The last goal came with 20 minutes remaining. Another long ball caused problems and Lassine Sinayoko held off Al-Bulaihi to fire home from just inside the area.

Soon after, Saleh Al-Shehri fired just over. There was almost another stunning strike in injury time but Ali Hazzazi’s swirling shot from well outside the area hit the post and that was that, though there was still time for Mali to hit the woodwork. A 4-1 scoreline would have been harsh but that is a small consolation for Saudi Arabia as they lose another game.

Topics: Green Falcons mali Roberto Mancini Salem Al-dawsari

