Who’s Who: Ahmed Hakami, founder and CEO of Supplyfield

Entrepreneur Ahmed Hakami is setting out to revolutionize the supply chain management industry through his digital platform Supplyfield.
Hakami, the company’s founder and CEO, has more than 25 years of technology experience, having previously worked at companies such as AT&T, financial services firm Raymond James, and startups in New York City.
He expanded his expertise by joining global giants such as Oracle and Microsoft, gaining insights into how technology can fuel innovation.
Hakami ventured into the hospitality industry with Tazia, where he honed his skills in supply chain management, and gained a perspective on hotel operations and global sourcing processes.
Through Supplyfield, he has merged his practical experience and technological expertise to develop a platform aimed at transforming supply chain management.
By linking hospitality investors with comprehensive solutions, Supplyfield seeks to simplify the process leading from conception to implementation, removing barriers that frequently hinder progress.
Hakami’s problem-solving approach is grounded in a belief that innovative solutions frequently originate from unconventional thinking.
He encourages his team to welcome bold ideas and question established norms, nurturing a culture of creativity and experimentation.
Hakami gained an undergraduate degree in management information systems from the University of South Florida, where he also instructed courses in software engineering.
He was a member of the founding team at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, where he played a pivotal role in establishing the Web Application Department and completed over 330 projects.
Hakami holds a certificate in entrepreneurship from Cornell University. He received a President’s Club award at Oracle for the successful digitization of various public and private organizations.
Saudi and French defense ministers discuss efforts to calm regional escalation
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman received a phone call from French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Saturday.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and existing cooperation in the defense fields, and discussed joint coordination regarding issues and developments in the region and efforts aimed at calming the situation.
They also discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the international efforts being made to end the crisis.
In a call with @SebLecornu, we reviewed our relations and defense cooperation, as well as our mutual efforts to calm the situation in the region. I stressed the need to stop military operations, protect civilians, uphold international law and resume the peace process.
Prince Khalid stressed the need to stop military operations, protect civilians, adhere to international humanitarian law, and work to find solutions to restore stability to the region and restore the path of peace in a way that allows the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights.
“We reviewed our relations and defense cooperation, as well as our mutual efforts to calm the situation in the region,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) following the call.
“I stressed the need to stop military operations, protect civilians, uphold international law and resume the peace process,” he added
When Saudi Arabia takes the lead on Palestine, the ‘impact is powerful,’ Malaysia PM tells Arab News
Anwar Ibrahim thanks Saudi crown prince for “passionate and timely” remarks on Gaza, decries ‘hypocrisy’ in international politics
Lauds Kingdom’s transformation into a “modern state” with its focus on “technology, vibrant economy, renewable energy”
Updated 21 October 2023
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has decried as “insanity” the situation unfolding in Gaza, warning that the world is not blind to the “hypocrisy” of Western leadership as it has repeatedly failed to condemn Israeli aggression, and drawing marked parallels with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking to Arab News on Friday on the sidelines of the inaugural GCC-ASEAN Summit in Riyadh, Anwar said the conflict in the Middle East had exposed what he saw as a proclivity for “contradiction and hypocrisy” in international politics, noting that there is “talk about human rights on one end,” but the denial of those same rights to others.
“A good student of history and geopolitics wouldn’t be necessarily surprised that there is so much contradiction and hypocrisy in the arena of international politics,” he said.
“For example, it condemns Russia for the aggression because of the Russian decision to take a Russian enclave in Ukraine. Fair. That is condemned. But with Israeli aggression taking over the legitimate lands of the Palestinians, that is condoned.
“Not only that (the aggression) is supported and defended. We must wake up and see the stark hypocrisy that cannot continue.”
In his opening address at the summit, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “As we gather, we are saddened by the escalating violence that Gaza is witnessing today, the price of which is being paid by innocent civilians.”
The crown prince underscored the need to “stop military operations against civilians ... and to create conditions for the return of stability and the achievement of lasting peace that ensures reaching a just solution to establish a Palestinian state according to the 1967 borders.”
Anwar said it was “no exaggeration” to describe the Saudi crown prince’s remarks as “passionate and timely,” adding that it was vital for an Arab leader to take not only a “firm” position on the crisis in Gaza but also one based on “humanitarian grounds.”
He described his immediate response as a desire to thank the crown prince, and to say that “we are with you and the GCC because of what you see, and when you take the lead, it will have a powerful impact.”
Anwar said Malaysia was fully behind the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the GCC to bring the fighting to a close and prevent the outbreak of a wider war.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s remarks formed part of a wider collective plea from the summit leaders, who issued a statement calling on all the parties involved in the conflict to implement a permanent ceasefire and condemn the attacks against Gaza’s civilian population.
It further emphasized the need to adhere to international humanitarian law, especially principles and provisions of the Geneva Convention regarding Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, while also urging the much-needed delivery of humanitarian aid, relief supplies and other essential necessities and services to Gaza.
Furthermore, it urged the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and civilian detainees, especially women, children, the sick and the elderly.
Addressing the summit in his role as its country coordinator, Anwar reiterated the Saudi crown prince’s desire to see a two-state solution based on historic borders within the 1967 boundaries.
He called on all nations to come together to find a long-lasting and just solution to prevent the situation from becoming “an unprecedented humanitarian crisis” that could widen into a regional and even into a global conflict.
“The Palestinians must be returned their land, homes and properties,” Anwar said. “They must be allowed to live in peace and dignity in their own sovereign state in internationally recognized borders, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”
While the Israel-Hamas conflict overshadowed the summit, the leaders of the two blocs also adopted a roadmap, the Framework of Cooperation 2024-2028, covering agriculture and food security, banking and financial services, connectivity, counterterrorism, energy, tourism, trade and investment, as well as culture, education, and information. They also agreed to explore joint strategies on micro, small and medium enterprise development policies.
“This is historic in a sense that the GCC and ASEAN are two small regional groups that are economically very vibrant, and we are entering to this collaboration without the influence of the big powers, and to essentially benefit from the strength in the GCC, with the phenomenal growth, and the sustainability in ASEAN,” Anwar said.
“We had been discussing this for years, and then the crown prince said, ‘OK, let me host it.’ So, we were all quite excited and because of the crown prince’s support and the presence of all leaders of GCC and ASEAN, we settled on the few parameters on how to further enhance the issue of trade and mechanisms to foster investment.”
Underpinning the Malaysian leader’s confidence in this formal tie-up between the Gulf and ASEAN blocs is the “phenomenal change” he has witnessed in the former, not least in Saudi Arabia over the past decade.
Having frequently visited Riyadh as a young graduate, Anwar said he is well acquainted with the region, and has personally bore witness to the rate of change.
“The Kingdom’s focus on new technology, new energy, artificial intelligence, this is reflected across the Muslim world,” he said. “People, of course, have issues or arguments or differences, but Saudi Arabia is known for its religious role, and even here it is shifting toward a modern state with its technology, its vibrant economy, and its renewable energy.
“This is something which is so particularly attractive for our countries to see and to, for example, seize that opportunity and secure whatever it is that we have. We in Asia have a long tradition of industrial investment. Malaysia, for example, has gone from being the warehouse of industry to the front end of microchips and is leading in that area.”
Further to his personal experiences in the Kingdom, as Malaysia’s PM, Anwar is governing a country that has “huge” numbers of Saudis visiting as tourists on an annual basis. Data from Tourism Malaysia put the Kingdom as the highest per capita spender to Malaysia in terms of tourism spending, with about 121,000 visiting annually, and that number continuing to climb. The attraction seems to be equally shared, with Malaysians also looking to visit Saudi Arabia.
“There is a lot of reference to the fact that there is a sort of special relationship between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, one that has existed for centuries,” Anwar said. “You study any historical account, be it Islamic or Islamization or Hajj and anti-colonial activities, all have the links between the traditional scholars and Saudi Arabia, particularly those around Makkah, a center for learning.
“And then, of course, Hajj is a major factor. I am fortunate because I was a young graduate. I used to engage with universities here in Jeddah, where they had the Hajj center. And you can see the preparedness to learn and make the necessary changes.”
Despite the history of synergistic interaction between the two countries, Anwar is not content to let it rest.
“Ask me, is it enough? I would say no, which means we should try to work out some mechanisms where we can not only facilitate but accelerate the process. I think that’s generally why meetings such as (the GCC-ASEAN Riyadh Summit) are important. That’s why it’s not just the foreign minister but also the international trade minister was here.
“Because they will have to follow up on the specific areas that we can explore.”
Anwar said while the link and level of trust between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia “is quite unique,” in terms of collaboration there is a lot more that can be achieved.
“So, in my bilateral meeting with the crown prince I hope to emphasize this,” he said.
“Let us, then, do more, use that historical precedent and build (ties) anew, between the new Saudi Arabia and the new Malaysia, with the changes and the new government administration.
Saudi crown prince, US Senator Lindsey Graham discuss Gaza escalation in Riyadh
Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed the need to exert all possible efforts to ensure that the violence does not spread
Updated 50 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with US Senator Lindsey Graham in the capital, Riyadh, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Saturday.
During the meeting, they discussed the military escalation in Gaza was discussed.
The crown prince stressed the need to exert all possible efforts to ensure that the violence does not spread and avoid the dangerous repercussions on regional and global security and peace.
He also stressed the importance of creating conditions for the return of stability and restoring the path of peace to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.
The two sides also reviewed friendly relations between the Kingdom and the US, and a number of issues of common interest.
The meeting was attended by a number of senior Saudi officials and US senators visiting the Kingdom as part of an official delegation.
Saudi Arabia, Singapore elevate ties to strategic partnership
Agreement including energy, climate initiatives, security comes during Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong’s visit to Riyadh
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Singapore agreed to strengthen bilateral relations in a number of fields following an official visit by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Lee at the Al-Yamamah Palace, where they reviewed the relations between the Kingdom and Singapore, and means to deepen them in all areas, a joint statement said.
“Driven by the desire of the leadership of the two countries to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation, the two sides agreed to upgrade relations to a strategic partnership that will allow the deepening and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation across all fields,” it added.
Lee conveyed his appreciation to the crown prince for the support provided to Singaporean pilgrims performing the Hajj.
He also reiterated his country’s support for the Kingdom’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup.
“The two sides welcomed the good progress made by the Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee,” which held its third session in Riyadh on Tuesday, during which both sides discussed ways to enhance partnerships and cooperation in various fields such as connectivity, digital economy and innovation, energy, and industry.
In the economic, trade and investment fields, the two sides reviewed challenges in the global economy and discussed common economic interests.
The two sides welcomed the growth in the value of bilateral trade in 2022 by 51 percent as compared with 2021 and stressed the importance of cooperating to enhance and diversify bilateral trade by tapping into and improving the Gulf Cooperation Council–Singapore Free Trade Agreement, as well as intensifying collaborations between their private sectors, in various fields, including energy, digital economy, financial services, agricultural and food industries, and transport and logistics.
The two sides affirmed the opportunities in investment partnerships provided by the programs and projects of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in various sectors, benefiting from the expertise and capabilities of Singaporean companies, and holding joint commercial and investment events.
In the energy field, the two sides highlighted the need to ensure the security of supply in global markets by encouraging dialogue and cooperation between countries.
They emphasized cooperation in the fields of low-carbon solutions and technologies, including clean and green hydrogen, as well as carbon capture, utilization and storage, electricity, renewable energy, energy efficiency and conservation, and innovation.
“This will be pursued under the Energy Cooperation Roadmap which is an implementation plan of the memorandum of understanding in the energy field, signed between the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom and the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore,” the statement said.
Both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation in the fields of oil and refined products, and petrochemicals, as well as developing innovative technologies for the uses of hydrocarbon resources and energy efficiency.
On climate change, Singapore welcomed the Kingdom’s launch of the “Saudi Green” and “Middle East Green” initiatives, and expressed its support for the Kingdom’s efforts in the field, through the implementation of the Circular Carbon Economy approach, which was launched by the Kingdom and endorsed by the leaders of the G20 countries in 2020.
The two sides stressed the importance of the principles of the Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and the need to develop and implement climate agreements by focusing on emissions rather than sources.
They agreed to enhance cooperation in the defense and security fields and coordinate on issues of common interest, including combating crime.
Both sides emphasized strengthening cooperation in international forums and international financial organizations to enhance efforts addressing the challenges facing the global economy, and expressed their aspiration to enhance cooperation and information sharing in the areas of fintech and innovation between the Saudi Central Bank and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
They also agreed to enhance cooperation in environment, water, agriculture and food security; air, land, rail, port and logistics connectivity; tourism, culture, and youth; education; and health, including the support of global initiatives to confront pandemics as well as current and future health challenges and risks.
In international affairs, the two sides renewed their determination to support and intensify efforts to maintain international peace and security and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern in the regional and international arenas.
They reaffirmed their determination to enhance cooperation in combating extremism, fanaticism, hate speech and terrorism, along with promoting moderation, tolerance, and inter-faith harmony.
At the conclusion of the visit, Lee expressed his thanks and appreciation to the crown prince for the generous hospitality he and his delegation received.
Lee looked forward to welcoming the crown prince on an official visit to Singapore.
The crown prince expressed his best wishes for health and happiness to the prime minister and further progress and prosperity to the Singaporean people.
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ thrills audiences in Riyadh
Arriving in the Saudi capital from London’s West End, award-winning production promises magical experience
Updated 21 October 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s critically acclaimed musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” is now running at The Arena Riyadh until Dec. 5.
Presented by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, in collaboration with Broadway Entertainment Group and by arrangement with the Really Useful Group, the show made its debut on Oct. 14 and will become the longest-running theatrical show to be staged in the Saudi capital.
“The Phantom of the Opera” is based on Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel of the same name. The musical is set in 1830s Paris, follows the Phantom — a musical genius — as he roams the shadows of the Paris Opera House. There, he encounters Christine, an enchanting soprano, drawing her into his world and nurturing her talents. Unbeknownst to Christine, the Phantom has begun to fall in love with her, but she already harbors feelings for the young nobleman Raoul, patron of the opera. What unfolds is a whirlwind of intense emotions that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.
The iconic musical has earned more than 70 international theater awards, including seven Tony Awards in New York for its record-breaking Broadway run and four Olivier Awards in London’s West End.
“The Phantom of the Opera” is widely regarded as one of the greatest musicals of all time. The romantic score includes the much-loved songs “Think of Me,” “All I Ask of You,” “The Music of the Night,” and the iconic title song.
Lebanese-British actor Nadim Naaman plays the lead role in the production — the first time an actor of Middle Eastern origin has played the iconic part of the Phantom.
“I’m very happy to be here for the first time. I’ve been traveling around the Middle East my whole life. I’m Lebanese, but raised in London, so I have family in Beirut, in Dubai. I have friends in Doha,” Naaman told Arab News. “I’ve been very fortunate to work in this region for the last five or six years. But Saudi Arabia is the place where it’s happening now, you know? And, watching from London, the development of all the arts, the sport, the tourism, this 2030 Vision that’s happening here is very exciting. And it feels like the right time to bring a show like this here. The people of Riyadh deserve it.”
Naaman has been heavily involved in the production for the past 13 years, portraying the character of Raoul. He believes that the time is finally right for him to take on the role of the Phantom.
“I played the role of Raoul many times, and it has always been my dream to play the Phantom,” he said. “I just had to wait (to get to) the right age and the right point in my career. It’s the biggest privilege, because this is the most iconic role in musical theater for a man. The music is incredible.
“As a Middle Eastern performer, to be doing this for the first time in the Middle East is honestly a dream come true,” he continued. “I could never have imagined this. It’s a very special thing.”
The talented Australian soprano Georgia Wilkinson returns to her role as Christine Daae — one she has played on many occasions, including the show’s tour of Greece.
“I’ve wanted to come to Saudi for so many years and, finally, I get to be here — and for work,” she said. “We’ve been so busy rehearsing that I haven’t gotten to see much of it yet, but once we’re into performances, there’s quite a few places that we want to go, like the Edge of the World, Diriyah, Kingdom Tower … we’ve got a whole list that we’re going to work our way through.”
During her time at Melbourne University, Wilkinson’s exceptional abilities earned her the distinction of becoming the youngest-ever Opera Scholar of the Year and a recipient of the Robert Salzer Voice Award.
Her favorite song from the show, she told Arab News, is the title track. “I think it’s the first part of the soundtrack that I heard when I was a child and I just grasped onto it. It was like an earworm; it was constantly in my head, and I would sing along. It’s so emotive, and the vocal range is amazing. I could sing it 10 times a night. I just love it,” she explained.
The show’s Riyadh run is part of the RCRC’s efforts to offer a wide range of entertainment choices, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program.
Jasper Hope, an adviser to the Riyadh commission, said that arranging the performances in Riyadh took more than two years.
“That’s because this is the world’s most popular musical,” he explained. “Everybody in the world wants to see a production of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ in their city. (So) it’s taken us a little while. We had to get a venue that was suitable, we had to get a production and a company, we had to make the arrangements. These things can take time.
“This isn’t the first show that we’ve done here in Riyadh. We’ve been working for the last four or five months to bring shows pretty much every month, and we hope to continue that in the years to come,” he added.
There will be a total of 59 performances of the show in Riyadh, featuring a cast and crew numbering over 100, and more than 230 intricately designed costumes.
Andrew Riley, the set and costume designer, told Arab News: “I think designing a show anywhere has its challenges, to be honest, no matter where you are. It’s such a technically complicated and complex show. There’s a lot of moving scenery, automation, flying, and costume changes. There are over 150 costumes in the show, and there are a lot of quick changes, so it’s very technical,” he said.
While paying homage to the timeless legacy of “The Phantom of the Opera,” the Riyadh performance promises to deliver a “fresh and mesmerizing experience that will captivate both devoted fans and newcomers to the story.”
Tickets are available at phantom.platinumlist.net and ticketingboxoffice.com.