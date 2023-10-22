You are here

Populist right on course to sweep Swiss polls

Populist right on course to sweep Swiss polls
Swiss voters are set to elect the two houses of parliament on Oct. 22, 2023, an exercise every four years that will ultimately shape the future composition of the Alpine country's executive branch: The Federal Council. (Keystone via AP/File)
Populist right on course to sweep Swiss polls
Swiss voters are set to elect the two houses of parliament on Oct. 22, 2023, an exercise every four years that will ultimately shape the future composition of the Alpine country's executive branch: The Federal Council. (Keystone via AP/File)
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
Populist right on course to sweep Swiss polls

Populist right on course to sweep Swiss polls
  • Switzerland is voting for all 200 seats in the National Council lower house of parliament and all 46 in the Council of States upper chamber
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
GENEVA: Switzerland’s right-wing populists look set to sweep Sunday’s general elections following a campaign fueled by anti-mass migration rhetoric and pledges to combat “woke madness.”

Polling stations are only open for a few hours on Sunday morning as the vast majority of Swiss voters post their ballots in the four weeks leading up to election day.
A first results projection, giving percentages only, is expected at around 4:00pm (1400 GMT).
The wealthy European country of 8.8 million people is voting for all 200 seats in the National Council lower house of parliament and all 46 in the Council of States upper chamber.
The Council of States, which represents the cantons that make up Switzerland, is dominated by the center-right The Center and the right-wing party called FDP. The Liberals.
Elections, by majority vote, rarely change the balance.
In the lower house, where proportional representation is used, the right-wing populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP) is on course to consolidate its position as the biggest political force.
Meanwhile the Greens are expected to cede ground back to the Social Democrats, according to the opinion polls.
The Swiss elections come as terror attacks return to Europe, first in France and then in Brussels.
Sean Muller, a professor at Lausanne University’s Institute of Political Studies, said that while most people will have already voted, he did not think the thus-far undecideds would have their vote swayed by recent events “because as a neutral country, we still consider ourselves safe from terrorism,” he told AFP.

The SVP — which is strongly anti-EU — fiercely defends Switzerland’s long-standing military neutrality but feels this principle has been tested too far in recent months.
Switzerland is not in the European Union but has matched the EU’s economic sanctions on Russia following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
That said, the SVP’s election campaign has focused on its favorite theme: the fight against “mass immigration” and saying no to a Switzerland of 10 million people.
The Federal Commission Against Racism accused the SVP of running a “xenophobic” campaign on social media by spotlighting criminal cases perpetrated by foreigners.
It’s “New normal?” social media adverts plunged into a world of bloodied knives, hooded criminals, fists, bruised faces and frightened women.
It has also launched war on “woke madness.”
“Drag queens, antifas and climate activists are all going to vote! At the polls, they could ruin Switzerland and our society. We won’t let them!” the SVP youth wing said in a final push for votes.
Even though Switzerland remains one of the world’s richest countries, with unemployment running at around two percent and a very high GDP per capita, the SVP’s message continues to strike a chord.
The party has topped every National Council election since 1999, though its support has gone up and down.
“It’s true that four years ago, our vote went down,” SVP leader Marco Chiesa told AFP.
Although “we are still the first party, we want to get 100,000 voters back, to get closer to 30 percent” — something no Swiss party has ever achieved under the proportional representation system.

On the other side of the National Council’s hemicycle in the Federal Palace in Bern, the Greens and the Green Liberals are thought unlikely to hold their 2019 gains.
Though climate change remains a major issue in Switzerland — where Alpine glaciers are retreating at an exceptional rate — the environmentalist movement seems to have lost momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The cost of living has also stolen the limelight from climate change, with inflation and surging health insurance costs hitting people’s pockets.
The Social Democrats hope to make gains on these issues, and are calling for reforms that would index health insurance contributions to income.
However, most voters will tend toward apathy — general election turnout is typically around 45 percent.
The 246 newly elected parliamentarians will choose the seven members of the government on December 13.
The seats are shared out 2-2-2-1 among the four main parties. The Federal Council government is Switzerland’s collective head of state and its decisions are taken by consensus.
Topics: Switzerland Swiss People’s Party Lausanne University Swiss Election 2023

Six killed in Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv postal center

Six killed in Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv postal center
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
Six killed in Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv postal center

Six killed in Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv postal center
  • President Zelensky posts video on Telegram showing a building with windows blown out and construction materials strewn about
  • Moscow’s drive to capture the town of Avdiivka has encountered fierce resistance, incurring heavy losses on both personnel and weapons
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Six people have been killed and at least 14 injured in a Russian missile attack that hit a postal distribution center in the war-devastated northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.

“Russian missiles hit the Nova Poshta center — an ordinary civilian object,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app.
He posted a video showing s building with windows blown out and construction materials strewn about, with red trucks with Nova Poshta written in Ukrainian in front of it.
Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the broader Kharkiv region of which the city of Kharkiv is the administrative center, said several of the injured were in serious condition in hospital.
Those killed and injured were employees of the postal center, Synehubov said on Telegram. Police said the workers did not have time to run to the shelter, because the siren sounded a second before impact.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched against its neighbor in February 2022.
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was devastated in the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Resistance in Avdiivka
Further south in the east, Ukraine has been trying to stop a new push by Russian forces to gain more territory there, amid Kyiv’s slow and gruelling counteroffensive that has continued for months.
Moscow’s drive to capture the town of Avdiivka encountered fierce resistance on Saturday, Ukraine’s military said, with defenses bolstered by fortifications erected nearly a decade ago.
“The enemy is becoming more active, but is incurring heavy losses,” General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine’s troops in the south, said on Telegram.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, in its evening report, made no mention of Avdiivka, but reported strikes on areas outside Bakhmut, a town seized by Moscow’s forces in May after months of battles. Both towns are in the eastern Donetsk region.
Avdiivka, a watchword in Ukraine for resistance, has withstood enemy attacks for months. Video footage shows buildings in ruins and streets barely distinguishable.
The town was briefly captured in 2014 by Russian-backed separatists who seized large swathes of eastern Ukraine, but was retaken by Ukrainian forces who built solid fortifications.
“We have concrete fortifications ... outside the city,” military analyst Pavel Norozhnyi told national television. “(Russian forces) need heavy artillery and anti-tank missiles to destroy every stronghold.”
The Institute for the Study of War, a US think-tank, said Russian troops had “marginally advanced” near Avdiivka.

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine Kharkiv Russian war crimes Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Indian company stops making Israeli police uniforms after Gaza hospital bombing

Indian company stops making Israeli police uniforms after Gaza hospital bombing
Updated 21 October 2023
Follow

Indian company stops making Israeli police uniforms after Gaza hospital bombing

Indian company stops making Israeli police uniforms after Gaza hospital bombing
  • Kerala-based Maryan Apparel has been supplying apparel to Israeli police since 2015
  • Company director says orders were on average 100,000 uniforms a year
Updated 21 October 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: An Indian apparel manufacturer who supplied tens of thousands of uniforms a year to the Israeli police is refusing to accept more orders from the force in the wake of Israel’s deadly onslaught on civilians in Gaza.

Maryan Apparel Private Limited in the Kannur district of the southern state of Kerala has been supplying apparel for Israeli police officers since 2015. But this week, it decided to sever ties with the customer.

“Killing the innocent common people is the reason,” Thomas Olickal, the company’s director, told Arab News on Saturday.

The company announced the decision after Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in central Gaza was bombed, killing hundreds of people, mostly women, children and the elderly. Much of the world has blamed Israel for the bombing, though it has denied responsibility. Among the victims were patients and people sheltering in the courtyard from daily Israeli airstrikes.

“The attack on the hospital and killing of 500 innocent people has really disturbed us,” Olickal said.

“I am not able to see the disturbing pictures of children and ladies crying in pain and with no medicine and food.”

Nearly 4,400 Palestinians are believed to have been killed since Oct. 7, when Tel Aviv began its bombardment of the densely populated enclave following an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

Israel has also cut off power, water, food, fuel and medicine supplies to Gaza, intensifying its blockade of the enclave that is home to 2.3 million people.

Maryan Apparel, which employs 1,500 people, specializes in fire-retardant fabric for workers in petroleum refineries, scrubs for doctors and nurses, and apparel for security forces. Among its customers are firefighters and hospitals in Saudi Arabia, law enforcers in Qatar, and security companies in the US and UK.

It had supplied Israelis with about 100,000 uniforms a year and rejecting further orders is likely to deal a blow to its operations, but Olickal stands by his decision, saying his workers, 90 percent of whom are women, share his views.

“All employees wholeheartedly supported me,” he said.

“We have to take a stand when common people are killed ... Financial difficulties are nothing compared with the suffering of innocent people.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine India Gaza

Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war

Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war
  • Chung, a bilingual television personality born in Jeddah and raised in Amman, said he wanted to “raise his voice in English”
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: South Korean-Vietnamese comedian Chung Won-hu has urged people to check the credibility of news they share online, and slammed some media coverage of the Israel-Hamas war as “narrative manipulation” and “propaganda.”

Chung, a bilingual television personality born in Jeddah and raised in Amman, said he wanted to “raise his voice in English” about how claims of Hamas beheading babies spread like “wildfire” and how misinformation can wreak damaging consequences.

“I want to highlight a narrative that is often not heard by the international community. There is a propaganda machine at work, and its misinformation and narrative manipulation has led to this war,” he said.

“It alters the truth by making outrageous claims like: ‘They beheaded children,’” he added.

Citing the White House backtracking on claims that Hamas militants beheaded Israeli children during an attack on a kibbutz, and CNN reporter Sara Sidner’s apology for not verifying the information, Chung said: “It was fake news, but the damage was done; it spread like wildfire on social media. These false narratives have devastating consequences.”

Calling for international law to be upheld and for those responsible for crimes against civilians to be held accountable, he added: “The truth is on the side of those who seek justice, equality and peace.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine fake news misinformation Hamas Gaza

Ex-PM Sharif arrives in Pakistan for homecoming rally on return from self-exile

Ex-PM Sharif arrives in Pakistan for homecoming rally on return from self-exile
Updated 22 October 2023
Ex-PM Sharif arrives in Pakistan for homecoming rally on return from self-exile

Ex-PM Sharif arrives in Pakistan for homecoming rally on return from self-exile
  • PML-N party became hugely unpopular after the removal of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan from the prime minister’s office in a no-trust vote in April 2022
Updated 22 October 2023
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Three-time former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Lahore on Saturday to kick off an election campaign after four years of living in London in self-imposed exile.

Sharif touched down in Islamabad for a few hours on Saturday afternoon before flying onward to Lahore, where huge crowds of supporters awaited him at the Minar-e-Pakistan monument.

“Tens of thousands of people are here at Minar-e-Pakistan to welcome their leader as they know he is the one who would steer Pakistan out of economic and political crises,” Talal Chaudhry, a senior leader of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party and the organizer of Saturday’s rally, told Arab News. 

Sharif’s last three terms as prime minister in 1990-93, 1997-99, and 2013-17 ended before he could complete his tenures, as he was removed by a military-backed president in 1993, ousted in a military coup in 1999 and disqualified by the Supreme Court in 2017. The 2018 election was won by the party of now-jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Ahead of his return on Saturday afternoon, Sharif was granted protective bail by the Islamabad High Court, an order under which authorities cannot arrest him until he himself appears before a court on Oct. 24.

Sharif returns hoping to lead his PML-N party to victory in the upcoming general elections, due in January, and as Pakistan faces multiple security, economic and political crises.

“Today, I am returning to Pakistan after four years and I am feeling very happy,” Sharif told reporters at Dubai airport before boarding his flight to Islamabad. “When I left Pakistan four years ago, I wasn’t happy at all. But today I am.”

He said that the key challenge before him was improving Pakistan’s economic situation, adding that the election commission would decide if general elections should be held in January or delayed further.

“They are the competent authority to make such decisions. Today, we have a fair election commission and it will make the best decision.”

Chaudhry said: “This is a historic moment … Nawaz Sharif knows how to address the economic issues of Pakistan and he will do it.”

Sharif’s last term as PM ended in 2017 when he was disqualified by the Supreme Court over allegations regarding his personal wealth. In 2018, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a corruption case involving purchases of luxury apartments in London. The same year, he got seven years’ jail in another case involving his failure to prove the source of funds to set up a steel mill.

Sharif was released from jail on medical bail in March 2019 and in November that year was allowed to go to London for treatment. He has since lived in the UK until his return to Pakistan on Saturday.

It is widely believed that his return has been made possible through a deal with the Pakistan military, which often pulls the strings of politics in Pakistan and has ruled the country directly for almost half of its history. Sharif’s party has repeatedly denied a deal with the army over his return, while the military has not commented on the matter.

Sharif’s PML-N party became hugely unpopular after the removal of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan from the prime minister’s office in a no-trust vote in April 2022.

Sharif’s brother, Shehbaz Sharif, replaced Khan and though he failed to improve the economy, he saved Pakistan from default by securing a $3 billion IMF deal. His tenure ended in August and Pakistan is now governed by a caretaker administration that is constitutionally mandated to oversee elections.

Khan, arguably the most popular politician in the country, is in jail after being convicted in a case related to not declaring assets earned from the sale of state gifts during his term as PM from 2018-22. The conviction has effectively put Khan out of the race in the next election as convicted persons cannot run for public office as per Pakistani law.

There are dozens of other legal cases against Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party faces a widening crackdown that has seen hundreds of his supporters and members arrested over violent protests in May. Many of his oldest and closest aides have announced they are quitting politics or joining other parties.

Khan says the cases against him are fabricated and politically motivated, and that his associates are being forced out of the PTI under duress by the military, in a maneuver to dismantle his party before elections and pave the way for Sharif’s party to come to power. The army denies this.

Many independent analysts expect fresh crisis in Pakistan if fair polls are not organized, and question the legitimacy of an election without Khan or one that does not offer his PTI a fair chance, or gives the PML-N undue advantage.

“We will see after the election regulator announces the election schedule,” political commentator Dr. Hassan Askari Rizvi said, “if a level playing field is available to all contesting candidates and parties.”

Topics: Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Election campaign PML-N

