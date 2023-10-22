Chinese vessel hits Philippine Coast Guard boat near disputed shoal

Ellie Aben: Philippine officials said on Sunday that Chinese vessels hit a Philippine Coast Guard ship and a military-run supply boat off a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.
China claims the strategic and resource-rich South China Sea almost in its entirety and its military activity in the disputed maritime territory has been increasing, encroaching on the Philippine part of the waters, the West Philippine Sea.
Philippine authorities have recorded China Coast Guard vessels and ships they say are part of the “Chinese maritime militia” within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone on multiple occasions so far this year.
The incident on Sunday morning took place near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal — part of the Spratly Islands off the coast of the Philippines — as Philippine forces were delivering supplies to troops stationed on a World War II-era transport ship, which has been used as an outpost on the shoal.
The Philippine National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said in a statement that “dangerous blocking maneuvers of China Coast Guard vessel 5203 (CCGV 5203) caused it to collide with the Armed Forces of the Philippines-contracted indigenous resupply boat.”
In a second incident near the same shoal, the Philippine Coast Guard vessel’s port side was “bumped by Chinese Maritime Militia vessel,” the task force said.
The China Coast Guard issued a statement blaming the Philippines for the collision, saying the “Philippine vessels approached the Chinese side in an unsafe manner” and were attempting to “illegally deliver construction materials to the illegally grounded warship.”
The Philippines and China have been locked in an ongoing territorial dispute in the resource-rich South China Sea, where other nations also have claims. Manila has filed over 400 diplomatic protests against Beijing since 2020, with three dozen filed so far this year.
In 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed the expansive Chinese claim of the waters, but Beijing did not recognize the ruling and has in recent years rapidly developed its military presence, including by building artificial island bases in the contested waters.
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
More than 4,300 people have been killed in Gaza
Hospitals are running low on medical supplies
Updated 25 min 48 sec ago
AP
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.
Israel has traded fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group on a near-daily basis since the war began, and tensions are soaring in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have battled militants in refugee camps and carried out two airstrikes in recent days.
For days, Israel has seemed to be on the verge of launching a ground offensive in Gaza as part of its response to Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 rampage. Tanks and tens of thousands of troops have massed at the border, and Israeli leaders have spoken of an undefined next stage in operations.
But the military acknowledges there are still hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza despite a sweeping evacuation order, which would complicate any ground attack. And the risk of triggering a broader war with Hamas' allies in Lebanon and Syria might also give them pause.
Spiraling humanitarian crisis
On Saturday, 20 trucks of aid were allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, the first time anything has gone into the territory since Israel imposed a complete siege two weeks ago.
Aid workers said it was far too little to address the spiraling humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where half the territory's 2.3 million people have fled their homes. Hospitals packed with patients and displaced people are running low on medical supplies and fuel for generators, forcing doctors to perform surgeries with sewing needles, using kitchen vinegar as disinfectant, and without anesthesia.
Palestinians sheltering in UN-run schools and tent camps are running low on food and drinking dirty water. The territory's sole power plant shut down over a week ago, causing a territory-wide blackout and crippling water and sanitation systems. The UN humanitarian agency said cases of chicken pox, scabies and diarrhea are on the rise because of the lack of clean water.
Gaza’s Hamas-run Interior Ministry reported heavy Israeli airstrikes across the territory overnight into Sunday, including southern areas where Israel had told Palestinians to seek refuge.
Late Saturday, an airstrike hit a cafe in the southern town of Khan Younis where displaced people had gathered to charge their phones. The nearby Nasser Hospital said 12 people were killed and 75 wounded.
Israel’s military has said it is striking Hamas members and installations, but does not target civilians. Palestinian militants have continued daily rocket attacks, with Hamas saying it targeted Tel Aviv early Sunday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his Cabinet late Saturday to discuss the expected ground invasion, Israeli media reported. A military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Israel planned to step up airstrikes starting Saturday as preparation for the “next stages of the war.”
An Israeli ground assault would likely lead to a dramatic escalation in casualties on both sides. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed in the war — mostly civilians slain during the initial Hamas attack. At least 210 people were captured and dragged back to Gaza, including men, women, children and older adults. Two Americans were released on Friday in what Hamas said was a humanitarian gesture.
More than 4,300 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. That includes the disputed toll from a hospital explosion.
Israeli airstrikes on Damascus
Syrian state media meanwhile reported that Israeli airstrikes have targeted the international airports in the capital, Damascus, and the northern city of Aleppo. It said the strikes killed one person and damaged the runways, putting them out of service.
Israel has carried out several strikes in Syria, including on the airports, since the war began. Israel rarely acknowledges individual strikes, but says it acts to prevent Hezbollah and other militant groups from bringing in arms from their patron, Iran, which also supports Hamas.
Israel struck Hezbollah targets
In Lebanon, Hezbollah said six of its fighters were killed Saturday, and the group’s deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Kassem, warned that Israel would pay a high price if it starts a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. Israel struck Hezbollah targets early Sunday in response to rocket fire, the military said.
Israel also announced evacuation plans for another 14 communities near the border with Lebanon. Kiryat Shmona, with a population of more than 20,000 people, was told to evacuate last week.
Occupied West Bank
In the occupied West Bank, dozens of Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops, arrest raids and attacks by Jewish settlers. Israeli forces have closed crossings into the territory and checkpoints between cities, measures they say are aimed at preventing attacks. Israel has arrested hundreds of Palestinians since Oct. 7, mainly suspected Hamas members.
The internationally recognized Palestinian Authority administers parts of the West Bank and cooperates with Israel on security, but it is deeply unpopular and has been the target of violent Palestinian protests.
Israeli forces killed at least five people early Sunday in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Two were killed in an airstrike on a mosque in the town of Jenin, which has seen heavy gunbattles between Palestinian militants and Israeli troops over the past year.
The Israeli military said the mosque compound belonged to Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants who had carried out several attacks in recent months and were planning another one.
Sunday’s fatalities brought the death toll in the West Bank to 90 Palestinians since the war broke out on Oct. 7, according to the Health Ministry. Most appear have been killed during fighting with Israeli forces or violent protests.
Thirteen Palestinians, including five minors, and a member of Israel's paramilitary Border Police were killed last week in a battle in a refugee camp in the West Bank town of Tulkarem, in which Israel also launched an airstrike.
Gaza
Inside Gaza, shellshocked residents said they were unsure where to go or how to protect their families.
“Even in my worst nightmares, I never thought this could be possible,” said Rami Abu Wazna, staring at the destruction in central Gaza’s Al-Zahra neighborhood.
The scale of the bombing has left basic systems unable to function, with the UN reporting around 40 unidentified bodies were buried in a mass grave in Gaza City on Saturday because cold storage ran out before they could be identified.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military said the humanitarian situation was “under control” as aid workers called for the opening of a round-the-clock aid corridor.
The UN humanitarian agency, known as OCHA, said the convey that entered Saturday carried about 4% of an average day's imports before the war and “a fraction of what is needed after 13 days of complete siege.” It is calling for 100 trucks a day to enter. Huge quantities of aid have been gathered near the Egyptian side of the crossing, but there has been no word on when more might enter.
President Joe Biden said the US, which has worked with other mediators to reach an agreement on Rafah, “remains committed to ensuring that civilians in Gaza will continue to have access to food, water, medical care, and other assistance, without diversion by Hamas.”
In a statement, he said the US would work to keep Rafah open and let US citizens leave Gaza. But hundreds of foreign passport holders who had gathered at the crossing on Saturday were unable to depart after the aid convoy entered.
American citizen Dina al- Khatib said she and her family were desperate to get out. “It’s not like previous wars,” she said. “There is no electricity, no water, no internet, nothing.”
At a peace summit organized by Egypt, UN chief Antonio Guterres again pleaded for a humanitarian cease-fire “to end this godawful nightmare.”
In a sign of international divisions however, the meeting was unable to agree any joint call, with Western officials demanding a clear condemnation of Hamas, and Arab attendees opting to issue their own statement criticizing world leaders.
Switzerland is voting for all 200 seats in the National Council lower house of parliament and all 46 in the Council of States upper chamber
Updated 22 October 2023
AFP
GENEVA: Switzerland’s right-wing populists look set to sweep Sunday’s general elections following a campaign fueled by anti-mass migration rhetoric and pledges to combat “woke madness.”
Polling stations are only open for a few hours on Sunday morning as the vast majority of Swiss voters post their ballots in the four weeks leading up to election day.
A first results projection, giving percentages only, is expected at around 4:00pm (1400 GMT).
The wealthy European country of 8.8 million people is voting for all 200 seats in the National Council lower house of parliament and all 46 in the Council of States upper chamber.
The Council of States, which represents the cantons that make up Switzerland, is dominated by the center-right The Center and the right-wing party called FDP. The Liberals.
Elections, by majority vote, rarely change the balance.
In the lower house, where proportional representation is used, the right-wing populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP) is on course to consolidate its position as the biggest political force.
Meanwhile the Greens are expected to cede ground back to the Social Democrats, according to the opinion polls.
The Swiss elections come as terror attacks return to Europe, first in France and then in Brussels.
Sean Muller, a professor at Lausanne University’s Institute of Political Studies, said that while most people will have already voted, he did not think the thus-far undecideds would have their vote swayed by recent events “because as a neutral country, we still consider ourselves safe from terrorism,” he told AFP.
The SVP — which is strongly anti-EU — fiercely defends Switzerland’s long-standing military neutrality but feels this principle has been tested too far in recent months.
Switzerland is not in the European Union but has matched the EU’s economic sanctions on Russia following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
That said, the SVP’s election campaign has focused on its favorite theme: the fight against “mass immigration” and saying no to a Switzerland of 10 million people.
The Federal Commission Against Racism accused the SVP of running a “xenophobic” campaign on social media by spotlighting criminal cases perpetrated by foreigners.
It’s “New normal?” social media adverts plunged into a world of bloodied knives, hooded criminals, fists, bruised faces and frightened women.
It has also launched war on “woke madness.”
“Drag queens, antifas and climate activists are all going to vote! At the polls, they could ruin Switzerland and our society. We won’t let them!” the SVP youth wing said in a final push for votes.
Even though Switzerland remains one of the world’s richest countries, with unemployment running at around two percent and a very high GDP per capita, the SVP’s message continues to strike a chord.
The party has topped every National Council election since 1999, though its support has gone up and down.
“It’s true that four years ago, our vote went down,” SVP leader Marco Chiesa told AFP.
Although “we are still the first party, we want to get 100,000 voters back, to get closer to 30 percent” — something no Swiss party has ever achieved under the proportional representation system.
On the other side of the National Council’s hemicycle in the Federal Palace in Bern, the Greens and the Green Liberals are thought unlikely to hold their 2019 gains.
Though climate change remains a major issue in Switzerland — where Alpine glaciers are retreating at an exceptional rate — the environmentalist movement seems to have lost momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The cost of living has also stolen the limelight from climate change, with inflation and surging health insurance costs hitting people’s pockets.
The Social Democrats hope to make gains on these issues, and are calling for reforms that would index health insurance contributions to income.
However, most voters will tend toward apathy — general election turnout is typically around 45 percent.
The 246 newly elected parliamentarians will choose the seven members of the government on December 13.
The seats are shared out 2-2-2-1 among the four main parties. The Federal Council government is Switzerland’s collective head of state and its decisions are taken by consensus.
Six killed in Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv postal center
President Zelensky posts video on Telegram showing a building with windows blown out and construction materials strewn about
Moscow’s drive to capture the town of Avdiivka has encountered fierce resistance, incurring heavy losses on both personnel and weapons
Updated 22 October 2023
Reuters
KYIV: Six people have been killed and at least 14 injured in a Russian missile attack that hit a postal distribution center in the war-devastated northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.
“Russian missiles hit the Nova Poshta center — an ordinary civilian object,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app.
He posted a video showing s building with windows blown out and construction materials strewn about, with red trucks with Nova Poshta written in Ukrainian in front of it.
Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the broader Kharkiv region of which the city of Kharkiv is the administrative center, said several of the injured were in serious condition in hospital.
Those killed and injured were employees of the postal center, Synehubov said on Telegram. Police said the workers did not have time to run to the shelter, because the siren sounded a second before impact.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched against its neighbor in February 2022.
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was devastated in the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Resistance in Avdiivka
Further south in the east, Ukraine has been trying to stop a new push by Russian forces to gain more territory there, amid Kyiv’s slow and gruelling counteroffensive that has continued for months.
Moscow’s drive to capture the town of Avdiivka encountered fierce resistance on Saturday, Ukraine’s military said, with defenses bolstered by fortifications erected nearly a decade ago.
“The enemy is becoming more active, but is incurring heavy losses,” General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine’s troops in the south, said on Telegram.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, in its evening report, made no mention of Avdiivka, but reported strikes on areas outside Bakhmut, a town seized by Moscow’s forces in May after months of battles. Both towns are in the eastern Donetsk region.
Avdiivka, a watchword in Ukraine for resistance, has withstood enemy attacks for months. Video footage shows buildings in ruins and streets barely distinguishable.
The town was briefly captured in 2014 by Russian-backed separatists who seized large swathes of eastern Ukraine, but was retaken by Ukrainian forces who built solid fortifications.
“We have concrete fortifications ... outside the city,” military analyst Pavel Norozhnyi told national television. “(Russian forces) need heavy artillery and anti-tank missiles to destroy every stronghold.”
The Institute for the Study of War, a US think-tank, said Russian troops had “marginally advanced” near Avdiivka.
NEW DELHI: An Indian apparel manufacturer who supplied tens of thousands of uniforms a year to the Israeli police is refusing to accept more orders from the force in the wake of Israel’s deadly onslaught on civilians in Gaza.
Maryan Apparel Private Limited in the Kannur district of the southern state of Kerala has been supplying apparel for Israeli police officers since 2015. But this week, it decided to sever ties with the customer.
“Killing the innocent common people is the reason,” Thomas Olickal, the company’s director, told Arab News on Saturday.
The company announced the decision after Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in central Gaza was bombed, killing hundreds of people, mostly women, children and the elderly. Much of the world has blamed Israel for the bombing, though it has denied responsibility. Among the victims were patients and people sheltering in the courtyard from daily Israeli airstrikes.
“The attack on the hospital and killing of 500 innocent people has really disturbed us,” Olickal said.
“I am not able to see the disturbing pictures of children and ladies crying in pain and with no medicine and food.”
Nearly 4,400 Palestinians are believed to have been killed since Oct. 7, when Tel Aviv began its bombardment of the densely populated enclave following an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.
Israel has also cut off power, water, food, fuel and medicine supplies to Gaza, intensifying its blockade of the enclave that is home to 2.3 million people.
Maryan Apparel, which employs 1,500 people, specializes in fire-retardant fabric for workers in petroleum refineries, scrubs for doctors and nurses, and apparel for security forces. Among its customers are firefighters and hospitals in Saudi Arabia, law enforcers in Qatar, and security companies in the US and UK.
It had supplied Israelis with about 100,000 uniforms a year and rejecting further orders is likely to deal a blow to its operations, but Olickal stands by his decision, saying his workers, 90 percent of whom are women, share his views.
“All employees wholeheartedly supported me,” he said.
“We have to take a stand when common people are killed ... Financial difficulties are nothing compared with the suffering of innocent people.”
Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war
Chung Won-hu says he wants to ‘raise his voice in English’ about how claims of Hamas beheading babies spread like ‘wildfire’
Citing White House backtracking on claims, apology by CNN’s Sara Sidner, Chung says ‘it was fake news, but damage was done’
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: South Korean-Vietnamese comedian Chung Won-hu has urged people to check the credibility of news they share online, and slammed some media coverage of the Israel-Hamas war as “narrative manipulation” and “propaganda.”
Chung, a bilingual television personality born in Jeddah and raised in Amman, said he wanted to “raise his voice in English” about how claims of Hamas beheading babies spread like “wildfire” and how misinformation can wreak damaging consequences.
“I want to highlight a narrative that is often not heard by the international community. There is a propaganda machine at work, and its misinformation and narrative manipulation has led to this war,” he said.
“It alters the truth by making outrageous claims like: ‘They beheaded children,’” he added.
Citing the White House backtracking on claims that Hamas militants beheaded Israeli children during an attack on a kibbutz, and CNN reporter Sara Sidner’s apology for not verifying the information, Chung said: “It was fake news, but the damage was done; it spread like wildfire on social media. These false narratives have devastating consequences.”
Calling for international law to be upheld and for those responsible for crimes against civilians to be held accountable, he added: “The truth is on the side of those who seek justice, equality and peace.”