War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Jordan's King Abdullah meets with WFP chief, UK military adviser to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Jordan's King Abdullah meets with WFP chief, UK military adviser to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Jordan's King Abdullah and World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman. (Petra)
Jordan's King Abdullah meets with WFP chief, UK military adviser to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza
King Abdullah and UK Defence Senior Adviser to the Middle East and North Africa Air Marshal Martin Sampson at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman. (Petra)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Jordan's King Abdullah meets with WFP chief, UK military adviser to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Jordan's King Abdullah meets with WFP chief, UK military adviser to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza
  King Abdullah called for an international effort to pressure Israel to stop the war and siege on Gaza
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Sunday met with World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain in Amman to discuss the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The monarch emphasized the role of global organizations such as the WFP in urging the international community to step up efforts to ensure the delivery of food, water, medication, and fuel to Gaza, as well as safeguarding medical and relief infrastructure in the strip.

The meeting also explored ways to enhance the partnership between Jordan and the WFP, particularly in addressing the challenges of food insecurity among refugees and host communities.

McCain lauded the WFP’s decades-long partnership with Jordan and the important role the Kingdom played in safeguarding regional stability and facilitating aid to Gaza.

She also called for the protection of civilians and the sustained flow of supplies of food, medicine, and emergency assistance into Gaza.

The meeting was attended by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, and Director of the King’s Office Jafar Hassan.

Also on Sunday, the Jordanian king met with UK Defence Senior Adviser to the Middle East and North Africa Air Marshal Martin Sampson.

The talks focused on the situation in Gaza, and King Abdullah pointed out the need for an international effort to pressure Israel to stop the war and siege on the Palestinian coastal city. He also warned that the continuation of the Israel-Hamas war could push the region into catastrophe.

During the meeting, they also discussed ties between the UK and Jordan.
 

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby meets with the family of Yosef Malachi, who was killed in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in Jerusalem.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby meets with the family of Yosef Malachi, who was killed in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in Jerusalem.
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Archbishop of Canterbury calls for peace during Jerusalem visit

  Justin Welby addresses congregations at St. George's Cathedral, meets relatives of Israeli hostages
  Most senior Anglican cleric demands end to bombing of Gaza, humanitarian corridors, release of hostages
Updated 8 sec ago
LONDON: The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has called for the setting up of humanitarian corridors and an end to the killing of civilians in the Gaza Strip during a visit to Jerusalem.

After giving a sermon at St. George’s Cathedral in the city on Sunday, Welby said: “All bombings of civilians is wrong. We have called for a ceasefire and safe humanitarian passage.

“Everyone knows how difficult and chaotic wars are. The essential is that the principles of just fighting a war and the discrimination principal between combatants and non-combatants need to be held to really, really strictly.

“In an urban environment it’s hard to exaggerate how hard that is, but also how necessary that is.”

Israel commenced operations in Gaza after Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, abducting hundreds more.

Authorities in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip have claimed 4,651 people have died due to Israeli bombardments of militant positions, including at the Anglican-run Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, which Israel says was caused by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket.

Places of worship, including the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, have also been damaged. “Bombing of religious institutions is wrong,” Welby added.

In a statement the archbishop joined religious leaders in Jerusalem calling for an end to Israeli airstrikes and for Israeli hostages in Gaza to be released.

“We, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem, having gathered in prayer with Jerusalem’s honourable guest, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, join with him in expressing, in the strongest possible terms, our condemnation of the Israeli airstrikes that exploded without warning at the Orthodox Church compound of Saint Porphyrios in Gaza.

“In condemning this attack against a sacred place of refuge, we cannot ignore that this is but the latest instance of innocent civilians being injured or killed as a result of missile strikes against other shelters of last resort.

“We nevertheless remain fully committed to fulfilling our sacred and moral duty of offering assistance, support, and refuge to those civilians who come to us in such desperate need,” the statement added.

After the service at St George’s, Welby met relatives of several Israelis taken hostage by Hamas.

In a separate statement, he said: “I appeal again for hostages to be released and for civilians to be protected. I join the international call for all parties to grant immediate, safe humanitarian access into Gaza to prevent further loss of life.

“I pray again for the peace of Jerusalem, in solidarity with the Church in the Holy Land. I grieve with Israelis and Palestinians still mourning and in fear.

“It is unconscionable that aid is being prevented from reaching children and adults who are not combatants in this war. It is indefensible that hospitals, schools, and refugee camps are being struck. It is an outrage that hostages are being held by Hamas.

“The evil and heinous terror attacks by Hamas on people in Israel were crimes against God and humanity. Israel has a legitimate right and duty to defend itself, and to pursue a proportionate and discriminate response to establish its security.

“Israel’s bombing campaign on the heavily populated Gaza Strip is causing massive civilian casualties and suffering. The people of Gaza are running out of water, food, medical supplies, and places of refuge,” Welby added.

Israel ‘accidentally’ hit Egyptian position: military

Israeli soldiers gather near a Merkava tank as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon.
Israeli soldiers gather near a Merkava tank as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon.
Updated 6 min 6 sec ago
AFP
Israel 'accidentally' hit Egyptian position: military

Israeli soldiers gather near a Merkava tank as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon.
Updated 6 min 6 sec ago
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Sunday it “accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post” with a tank, near the border with Gaza, as the army bombards the Palestinian enclave.
“The IDF (Israeli military) expresses sorrow regarding the incident” near the Kerem Shalom area, an army statement said.

Several Egyptian border guards sustained minor injuries after being accidentally hit by fragments of a shell from the Israeli tank, the Egyptian army spokesperson said in a statement.

Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 

Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 
Updated 27 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 

Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 
  Supporting the Palestinian people is a long-held tradition of the UAE, Sheikha Jawaher says
Updated 27 min 35 sec ago
LONDON: Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al-Qasimi, chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation, has directed the organization to provide relief aid worth AED 30 million ($8.1 million) to Palestinians in Gaza, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.

The move comes amid Israel’s escalating military operations in the besieged enclave, which has left its population facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis without access to food, housing, clean water, electricity, medical supplies, or other needs.

Sheikha Jawaher, wife of the ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi, emphasized that supporting the Palestinian people is a long-held tradition of the UAE. 

She also stated that humanitarian activism for Palestinians was at the heart of the TBHF’s formation, which began with the 2009 Salam Ya Seghar campaign. It launched one of the organization’s main programs, the Palestine Fund.

Sheikha Jawaher urged individuals and institutions around the country to donate to these efforts to provide necessities to the Palestinian people.
 

Japan advises its citizens to ‘evacuate Lebanon-Israel border area immediately’

People with their luggage wait at a bus stop in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona on the border with Lebanon.
People with their luggage wait at a bus stop in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona on the border with Lebanon.
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News Japan
Japan advises its citizens to 'evacuate Lebanon-Israel border area immediately'

People with their luggage wait at a bus stop in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona on the border with Lebanon.
Updated 22 October 2023
TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Ministry raised the danger alert for the Lebanon-Israel border zone to level 4, the highest level, signifying “evacuate immediately.”

The safety division of the Foreign Ministry explained the background of the advice. “Missiles were launched by armed groups in southern Lebanon toward Israel since October 7, incidents reported bombing border fences and invading Israeli territory, and mortar shells have been confirmed on the neighboring border with Syria. That means there is an extremely high risk of being involved in an “unexpected situation.”

Given the “deteriorating situation” there, the division advised Japanese citizens to “refrain from traveling to that area for any purpose.” The advice asked those there to ensure their safety and evacuate without hesitation.

The Ministry also issued a level 3 danger warning for the West Bank (excluding Jericho, Bethlehem, Ramallah, the main roads connecting these three cities and Jerusalem, and National Highways 1 and 0 within the West Bank).

The advisory has been raised to “recommendation against travel to the areas indicated for any purpose” and asked those currently there “to consider leaving while commercial flights are still available.”

Second aid convoy enters Egyptian side of Rafah crossing en route to Gaza, sources say

Second aid convoy enters Egyptian side of Rafah crossing en route to Gaza, sources say
Updated 22 October 2023
Reuters
Second aid convoy enters Egyptian side of Rafah crossing en route to Gaza, sources say

Second aid convoy enters Egyptian side of Rafah crossing en route to Gaza, sources say
  A total of around 19 trucks carrying medical and food supplies had been inspected by UNRWA
  UN officials say a higher continuous pace of at least 100 trucks a day would be required in Gaza to cover urgent needs
Updated 22 October 2023
CAIRO: A second convoy of aid trucks entered the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, heading toward the Gaza Strip, according to Egyptian security and humanitarian sources at Rafah.
A total of around 19 trucks carrying medical and food supplies had been inspected by UNRWA, the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, the sources said.
The first convoy of 20 trucks of badly needed supplies entered Gaza on Saturday.
Israel imposed a total blockade and launched air strikes on Gaza in response to a deadly attack on Israeli soil by Hamas on Oct. 7. The Rafah crossing had been out of operation since shortly afterwards, and bombardments on the Gaza side had damaged roads and buildings.
UN officials say a higher continuous pace of at least 100 trucks a day would be required in Gaza to cover urgent needs. Before the outbreak of the most recent conflict, several hundred trucks had been arriving in the enclave daily.
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told Reuters on Saturday that work was underway to develop a “light” inspection system, whereby Israel could check the shipments but ensure a sustained flow.

