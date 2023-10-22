Arab League raises alarm over humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza caused by Israeli occupation

RIYADH: The Arab League on Sunday highlighted the region’s efforts to provide immediate support to the Palestinian people to mitigate the consequences of Israel’s intensifying military operations in Gaza, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The statement came during a joint press conference organized by the Arab League in partnership with the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, held in Cairo to address the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Haifa Abu Ghazaleh said that children, women, and the elderly comprise 70 percent of the casualties in Gaza. The number of internally displaced individuals in the besieged enclave is estimated at 1 million, with 513,000 having sought refuge in facilities of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

The World Health Organization has documented 59 attacks on healthcare personnel in Gaza, in addition to 69 military assaults on healthcare facilities. Over 37 healthcare workers have lost their lives, and many others have sustained injuries. Thirty-two ambulances were rendered inoperative, and seven clinics have been forced to cease their operations entirely.

Abu Ghazaleh highlighted that continuous communication is underway with the Palestinian Ministry of Health to identify urgent requirements to bolster the Gaza healthcare sector.

In addition, the Council of Arab Ministers for Health is collaborating with the Egyptian Red Crescent to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the enclave.

Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Tuwaijri, secretary-general of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, emphasized the organization’s role in monitoring Israel’s breaches of humanitarian law and presenting them at international forums.

Al-Tuwaijri urged the international community to put a halt to Israel’s “war crimes” in Gaza, where 2.5 million people risk dying as a result of bombardment and blockade.

