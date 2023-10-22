You are here

Arab League raises alarm over humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza caused by Israeli occupation
A rescuer reacts during the search for victims or survivors in a car covered by the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli strike in Gaza. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Arab League raises alarm over humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza caused by Israeli occupation
  • Children, women, and the elderly comprise 70 percent of the casualties in Gaza, Abu Ghazaleh says
Arab News
RIYADH: The Arab League on Sunday highlighted the region’s efforts to provide immediate support to the Palestinian people to mitigate the consequences of Israel’s intensifying military operations in Gaza, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The statement came during a joint press conference organized by the Arab League in partnership with the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, held in Cairo to address the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Haifa Abu Ghazaleh said that children, women, and the elderly comprise 70 percent of the casualties in Gaza. The number of internally displaced individuals in the besieged enclave is estimated at 1 million, with 513,000 having sought refuge in facilities of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

The World Health Organization has documented 59 attacks on healthcare personnel in Gaza, in addition to 69 military assaults on healthcare facilities. Over 37 healthcare workers have lost their lives, and many others have sustained injuries. Thirty-two ambulances were rendered inoperative, and seven clinics have been forced to cease their operations entirely.

Abu Ghazaleh highlighted that continuous communication is underway with the Palestinian Ministry of Health to identify urgent requirements to bolster the Gaza healthcare sector. 

In addition, the Council of Arab Ministers for Health is collaborating with the Egyptian Red Crescent to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the enclave.

Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Tuwaijri, secretary-general of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, emphasized the organization’s role in monitoring Israel’s breaches of humanitarian law and presenting them at international forums.

Al-Tuwaijri urged the international community to put a halt to Israel’s “war crimes” in Gaza, where 2.5 million people risk dying as a result of bombardment and blockade.
 

Bahrain’s King Hamad gives $8.5m to national telethon collecting aid for Gaza

Bahrain’s King Hamad gives $8.5m to national telethon collecting aid for Gaza
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Bahrain's King Hamad gives $8.5m to national telethon collecting aid for Gaza

Bahrain’s King Hamad gives $8.5m to national telethon collecting aid for Gaza
  • $16 million was collected during Bahrain TV's telethon on Friday
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa has donated $8.5 million to a national campaign providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza, Bahrain News Agency reported on Saturday.

Bahrain TV launched a telethon called “Day of Solidarity with Our People in Gaza — We Are with You” on Friday in cooperation with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation and the National Committee for Supporting the Palestinians in Gaza.

Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the king’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs, stated that this humanitarian initiative reflects the kingdom’s unwavering support for the just Palestinian cause, as well as King Hamad’s deep affection for the Palestinian people.

The sheikh reaffirmed that Bahrain’s solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of their humanitarian crisis is grounded in Islamic teachings, longstanding Arab principles, and strong Bahraini-Palestinian relations.

Sheikh Nasser was the first to contribute to the national campaign, donating 100,000 dinars ($266,000), while Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa contributed 500,000 dinars.

RHF Secretary-General Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed revealed that over $16 million was collected during Friday’s telethon, confirming that preparations are underway to deliver humanitarian and relief aid to Palestinians as soon as possible.

Al-Sayed also noted that donations can still be made through the official channels announced by the RHF.
 

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets with WFP chief, UK military adviser to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets with WFP chief, UK military adviser to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Updated 5 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
Jordan's King Abdullah meets with WFP chief, UK military adviser to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets with WFP chief, UK military adviser to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza
  • King Abdullah called for an international effort to pressure Israel to stop the war and siege on Gaza
Updated 5 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Sunday met with World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain in Amman to discuss the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The monarch emphasized the role of global organizations such as the WFP in urging the international community to step up efforts to ensure the delivery of food, water, medication, and fuel to Gaza, as well as safeguarding medical and relief infrastructure in the strip.

The meeting also explored ways to enhance the partnership between Jordan and the WFP, particularly in addressing the challenges of food insecurity among refugees and host communities.

McCain lauded the WFP’s decades-long partnership with Jordan and the important role the Kingdom played in safeguarding regional stability and facilitating aid to Gaza.

She also called for the protection of civilians and the sustained flow of supplies of food, medicine, and emergency assistance into Gaza.

The meeting was attended by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, and Director of the King’s Office Jafar Hassan.

Also on Sunday, the Jordanian king met with UK Defence Senior Adviser to the Middle East and North Africa Air Marshal Martin Sampson.

The talks focused on the situation in Gaza, and King Abdullah pointed out the need for an international effort to pressure Israel to stop the war and siege on the Palestinian coastal city. He also warned that the continuation of the Israel-Hamas war could push the region into catastrophe.

During the meeting, they also discussed ties between the UK and Jordan.
 

Archbishop of Canterbury calls for peace during Jerusalem visit

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby meets with the family of Yosef Malachi, who was killed in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in Jerusalem.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby meets with the family of Yosef Malachi, who was killed in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in Jerusalem.
Updated 58 min 48 sec ago
Arab News
Archbishop of Canterbury calls for peace during Jerusalem visit

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby meets with the family of Yosef Malachi, who was killed in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in Jerusalem.
  • Justin Welby addresses congregations at St. George’s Cathedral, meets relatives of Israeli hostages
  • Most senior Anglican cleric demands end to bombing of Gaza, humanitarian corridors, release of hostages
Updated 58 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has called for the setting up of humanitarian corridors and an end to the killing of civilians in the Gaza Strip during a visit to Jerusalem.

After giving a sermon at St. George’s Cathedral in the city on Sunday, Welby said: “All bombings of civilians is wrong. We have called for a ceasefire and safe humanitarian passage.

“Everyone knows how difficult and chaotic wars are. The essential is that the principles of just fighting a war and the discrimination principal between combatants and non-combatants need to be held to really, really strictly.

“In an urban environment it’s hard to exaggerate how hard that is, but also how necessary that is.”

Israel commenced operations in Gaza after Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, abducting hundreds more.

Authorities in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip have claimed 4,651 people have died due to Israeli bombardments of militant positions, including at the Anglican-run Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, which Israel says was caused by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket.

Places of worship, including the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, have also been damaged. “Bombing of religious institutions is wrong,” Welby added.

In a statement the archbishop joined religious leaders in Jerusalem calling for an end to Israeli airstrikes and for Israeli hostages in Gaza to be released.

“We, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem, having gathered in prayer with Jerusalem’s honourable guest, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, join with him in expressing, in the strongest possible terms, our condemnation of the Israeli airstrikes that exploded without warning at the Orthodox Church compound of Saint Porphyrios in Gaza.

“In condemning this attack against a sacred place of refuge, we cannot ignore that this is but the latest instance of innocent civilians being injured or killed as a result of missile strikes against other shelters of last resort.

“We nevertheless remain fully committed to fulfilling our sacred and moral duty of offering assistance, support, and refuge to those civilians who come to us in such desperate need,” the statement added.

After the service at St George’s, Welby met relatives of several Israelis taken hostage by Hamas.

In a separate statement, he said: “I appeal again for hostages to be released and for civilians to be protected. I join the international call for all parties to grant immediate, safe humanitarian access into Gaza to prevent further loss of life.

“I pray again for the peace of Jerusalem, in solidarity with the Church in the Holy Land. I grieve with Israelis and Palestinians still mourning and in fear.

“It is unconscionable that aid is being prevented from reaching children and adults who are not combatants in this war. It is indefensible that hospitals, schools, and refugee camps are being struck. It is an outrage that hostages are being held by Hamas.

“The evil and heinous terror attacks by Hamas on people in Israel were crimes against God and humanity. Israel has a legitimate right and duty to defend itself, and to pursue a proportionate and discriminate response to establish its security.

“Israel’s bombing campaign on the heavily populated Gaza Strip is causing massive civilian casualties and suffering. The people of Gaza are running out of water, food, medical supplies, and places of refuge,” Welby added.

Israel says tank fire ‘accidentally’ hit Egyptian post

Israeli soldiers gather near a Merkava tank as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon.
Israeli soldiers gather near a Merkava tank as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon.
Updated 53 min 45 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israel says tank fire 'accidentally' hit Egyptian post

Israeli soldiers gather near a Merkava tank as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon.
  • The Egyptian military said the blast had caused “minor injuries” but did not give details
  • “The IDF (Israeli military) expresses sorrow regarding the incident” near the Kerem Shalom area, an army statement said
Updated 53 min 45 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Sunday one of its tanks had “accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post” near the border with Gaza as the army bombards the Palestinian enclave.
The Egyptian military said the blast had caused “minor injuries” but did not give details.
“The IDF (Israeli military) expresses sorrow regarding the incident” near the Kerem Shalom area, an army statement said.
“The incident is being investigated and the details are under review,” the statement added.
The Egyptian army said Israel had “immediately expressed its regret over the unintentional incident and an investigation is underway.”
Egyptian media said the Israeli strike would not disrupt the passage of aid to Gaza, citing witnesses.
Since Saturday, 37 trucks carrying vital supplies have crossed to Gaza through its Rafah border post with Egypt, which lies around three kilometers (two miles) from Israel.
Crossings between Gaza and Israel have been shut since the outbreak of war on October 7.
The United Nations has estimated about 100 trucks per day are needed to meet the needs of Gaza, where more than 4,650 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, according to the Hamas government.
The bombardment follows attacks by Hamas militants which killed more than 1,400 people in Israel.

Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 

Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 

Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 
  • Supporting the Palestinian people is a long-held tradition of the UAE, Sheikha Jawaher says
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al-Qasimi, chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation, has directed the organization to provide relief aid worth AED 30 million ($8.1 million) to Palestinians in Gaza, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.

The move comes amid Israel’s escalating military operations in the besieged enclave, which has left its population facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis without access to food, housing, clean water, electricity, medical supplies, or other needs.

Sheikha Jawaher, wife of the ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi, emphasized that supporting the Palestinian people is a long-held tradition of the UAE. 

She also stated that humanitarian activism for Palestinians was at the heart of the TBHF’s formation, which began with the 2009 Salam Ya Seghar campaign. It launched one of the organization’s main programs, the Palestine Fund.

Sheikha Jawaher urged individuals and institutions around the country to donate to these efforts to provide necessities to the Palestinian people.
 

