Saudi ambassador to Ghana presents his credentials as non-resident envoy to Togo

RIYADH: The General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, Monsha’at, is hosting Education Week activities that will continue until Thursday in Riyadh, Madinah, Jeddah, and Alkhobar.
A group of experts and specialists supporting entrepreneurs in the field of education is actively engaged in activities aimed at highlighting the most significant initiatives and programs that contribute to enhancing the growth of enterprises.
Education Week activities are centered around promoting the importance of collaboration and integration between education and entrepreneurship sectors, as well as showcasing the most prominent initiatives and programs that support growth.
The events provide visitors with the opportunity to gain insights into successful entrepreneurial experiences through specialized meetings which illuminate opportunities and explore effective solutions.
The goal is to emphasize the significant opportunities available within the small and medium enterprises sector.
Monsha’at invites those interested in attending Education Week activities to register by visiting the following link: https://www.monshaat.gov.sa/forms/EW.
Saudi Arabia, Malaysia issue joint statement at end of PM's visit
Crown prince expressed his appreciation for Malaysia’s support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Malaysia issued a joint statement on Sunday at the end of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to the Kingdom.
During a meeting with Ibrahim at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his appreciation for Malaysia’s support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
Ibrahim thanked the Kingdom for serving the two holy mosques and pilgrims, and praised the high level of coordination between the two countries to achieve the comfort of Malaysian pilgrims.
Regarding the situation in Gaza, the two sides stressed the need to stop all forms of military escalation in the Palestinian territories and to protect civilians.
They also said the international community must play its role in pressuring Israel to stop its plans to occupy the Gaza Strip and warned against the forced displacement of Palestinians.
The two countries called on the international community to work to compel Israel to respect international laws and to allow international humanitarian organizations to carry out their role in providing humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian people.
The countries stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to reach a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and returning to serious and effective negotiations to achieve peace in accordance with the principle of a two-state solution, the relevant international legitimacy resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.
Ibrahim also welcomed the Kingdom’s resumptions of diplomatic relations with Iran. The two countries stressed the importance of Tehran’s commitment to the peacefulness of its nuclear program, full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the importance of regional countries participating in any negotiations for a nuclear deal.
The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the following areas:
Renewable energy and technology related to it
Environment, water, agriculture and food security
Communications, technology, digital economy, innovation, and space
Transportation and logistics
Sustainable tourism
Higher education, research, innovation, and media
Health and supporting global initiatives to confront current and future pandemics, risks, and health challenges
Makkah Bus project to launch paid integrated services
Makkah has introduced its paid integrated services with the slogan “Ma’an A’ala Al-Darb,” which means “Together on the Road”
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites launches the Makkah Bus project on Nov. 1 after the successful completion of its trial run.
It aims to benefit residents and visitors to Makkah by offering fast, secure, and environmentally friendly bus services. The initiative includes designated seating for people with disabilities.
The Makkah Bus project aligns with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by generating job opportunities for Saudi citizens while contributing to the development of a dynamic and diverse economy.
Makkah has introduced its paid integrated services with the slogan “Ma’an A’ala Al-Darb,” which means “Together on the Road.” The project launches at the start of next month with a ticket price of SR4 ($1) encompassing all the integrated services.
Additionally, special packages and pricing options are available for different groups within flexible time frames to accommodate the diverse needs of beneficiaries.
The commission says that the launching of integrated services aims to enhance the quality in the framework of sustainable development. Tickets are available through several outlets, such as the project’s website, official application, and ticket vending machines throughout Makkah.
The project has been successful during its trial period that started in February 2022 and continues until the end of October 2023. It has served Makkah’s citizens and visitors through 12 routes that covered a distance exceeding 560 km, with the service provided by 400 buses, more than 800 drivers, and 438 stations.
The project forms part of a strategic plan that aims to improve public transportation services in Makkah, under the supervision of the commission. It also looks to reduce traffic congestion and harmful carbon emissions.
Indonesian officials visit Makkah cultural district
Grand imam of the Istiqlal Mosque in Indonesia said he hoped a similar experience could be mirrored in his home country
RIYADH: The cultural affairs consul at the Consulate General of Indonesia in Jeddah, Soeharyo Tri Sasongko, recently visited the Hira Cultural District exhibit in Makkah.
Sasongko toured the Revelation Exhibition and neighborhood and met several Indonesian visitors during his trip.
The grand imam of the Istiqlal Mosque in Indonesia, Nasaruddin Umar, who also visited the Hira Cultural District exhibit, said he hoped a similar experience could be mirrored in his home country.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is also showcasing advanced technology and contemporary facilities designed to enhance the pilgrimage experience for visitors to the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
The exhibition aims to raise public awareness about the range of services provided by the Saudi government to pilgrims.
The exhibits include items such as tools used for washing the Kaaba, a documentary showing the process of knitting the Kaaba’s cloth covering, and a digital corner with an interactive screen displaying key apps catering for the needs of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and mosque visitors.
Located close to the cave of Hira in the Makkah mountains, the Hira Cultural District comes under the supervision of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites.
The project contributes toward enriching the religious and cultural experiences of pilgrims and Makkah residents, one of the objectives of Vision 2030.