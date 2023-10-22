You are here

  Saudi ambassador to Ghana presents his credentials as non-resident envoy to Togo

Saudi ambassador to Ghana presents his credentials as non-resident envoy to Togo

Saudi ambassador to Ghana presents his credentials as non-resident envoy to Togo
RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Ghana Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Dakhil on Sunday presented his credentials as the non-resident envoy to Togo, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

President of Togo Faure Gnassingbe received Al-Dakhil in the West African country’s capital city of Lome after having also recently met with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

Al-Jubeir expressed Saudi Arabia’s gratitude for Togo’s support for the Kingdom’s bids to host Expo 2030 and football’s 2034 World Cup.

In July, Al-Dakhil presented his credentials to Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the capital Accra.

Topics: Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Dakhil Faure Gnassingbe

RIYADH: The General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, Monsha’at, is hosting Education Week activities that will continue until Thursday in Riyadh, Madinah, Jeddah, and Alkhobar.

A group of experts and specialists supporting entrepreneurs in the field of education is actively engaged in activities aimed at highlighting the most significant initiatives and programs that contribute to enhancing the growth of enterprises.

Education Week activities are centered around promoting the importance of collaboration and integration between education and entrepreneurship sectors, as well as showcasing the most prominent initiatives and programs that support growth.

The events provide visitors with the opportunity to gain insights into successful entrepreneurial experiences through specialized meetings which illuminate opportunities and explore effective solutions.

The goal is to emphasize the significant opportunities available within the small and medium enterprises sector.

Monsha’at invites those interested in attending Education Week activities to register by visiting the following link: https://www.monshaat.gov.sa/forms/EW.

 

 

Topics: General Authority for SMEs

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Malaysia issued a joint statement on Sunday at the end of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to the Kingdom.

During a meeting with Ibrahim at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his appreciation for Malaysia’s support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Ibrahim thanked the Kingdom for serving the two holy mosques and pilgrims, and praised the high level of coordination between the two countries to achieve the comfort of Malaysian pilgrims.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, the two sides stressed the need to stop all forms of military escalation in the Palestinian territories and to protect civilians.

They also said the international community must play its role in pressuring Israel to stop its plans to occupy the Gaza Strip and warned against the forced displacement of Palestinians.

The two countries called on the international community to work to compel Israel to respect international laws and to allow international humanitarian organizations to carry out their role in providing humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian people.

The countries stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to reach a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and returning to serious and effective negotiations to achieve peace in accordance with the principle of a two-state solution, the relevant international legitimacy resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Ibrahim also welcomed the Kingdom’s resumptions of diplomatic relations with Iran. The two countries stressed the importance of Tehran’s commitment to the peacefulness of its nuclear program, full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the importance of regional countries participating in any negotiations for a nuclear deal.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the following areas:

  • Renewable energy and technology related to it
  • Environment, water, agriculture and food security
  • Communications, technology, digital economy, innovation, and space
  • Transportation and logistics
  • Sustainable tourism
  • Higher education, research, innovation, and media
  • Health and supporting global initiatives to confront current and future pandemics, risks, and health challenges
Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Bang Moon-kyu on Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two officials reviewed bilateral relations between their countries as well the progress of collaboration on joint issues in the energy sector.

The meeting followed the arrival of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Riyadh on Saturday evening on a state visit to the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and South Korea signed 52 memorandums of understanding for cooperation in various fields on the sidelines of the Saudi-Korean Investment Forum on Sunday.
 

Topics: Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites launches the Makkah Bus project on Nov. 1 after the successful completion of its trial run.

It aims to benefit residents and visitors to Makkah by offering fast, secure, and environmentally friendly bus services. The initiative includes designated seating for people with disabilities.

The Makkah Bus project aligns with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by generating job opportunities for Saudi citizens while contributing to the development of a dynamic and diverse economy.

Makkah has introduced its paid integrated services with the slogan “Ma’an A’ala Al-Darb,” which means “Together on the Road.” The project launches at the start of next month with a ticket price of SR4 ($1) encompassing all the integrated services.

The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites launches the Makkah Bus project on Nov. 1 after the successful completion of its trial run. (SPA)

Additionally, special packages and pricing options are available for different groups within flexible time frames to accommodate the diverse needs of beneficiaries.

The commission says that the launching of integrated services aims to enhance the quality in the framework of sustainable development. Tickets are available through several outlets, such as the project’s website, official application, and ticket vending machines throughout Makkah.

The project has been successful during its trial period that started in February 2022 and continues until the end of October 2023. It has served Makkah’s citizens and visitors through 12 routes that covered a distance exceeding 560 km, with the service provided by 400 buses, more than 800 drivers, and 438 stations.

The project forms part of a strategic plan that aims to improve public transportation services in Makkah, under the supervision of the commission. It also looks to reduce traffic congestion and harmful carbon emissions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah Makkah Bus Project

RIYADH: The cultural affairs consul at the Consulate General of Indonesia in Jeddah, Soeharyo Tri Sasongko, recently visited the Hira Cultural District exhibit in Makkah.

Sasongko toured the Revelation Exhibition and neighborhood and met several Indonesian visitors during his trip.

The grand imam of the Istiqlal Mosque in Indonesia, Nasaruddin Umar, who also visited the Hira Cultural District exhibit, said he hoped a similar experience could be mirrored in his home country.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is also showcasing advanced technology and contemporary facilities designed to enhance the pilgrimage experience for visitors to the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The exhibition aims to raise public awareness about the range of services provided by the Saudi government to pilgrims.

The exhibits include items such as tools used for washing the Kaaba, a documentary showing the process of knitting the Kaaba’s cloth covering, and a digital corner with an interactive screen displaying key apps catering for the needs of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and mosque visitors.

Located close to the cave of Hira in the Makkah mountains, the Hira Cultural District comes under the supervision of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites.

The project contributes toward enriching the religious and cultural experiences of pilgrims and Makkah residents, one of the objectives of Vision 2030.

Topics: Indonesia Makkah

