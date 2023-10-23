You are here

  • Home
  • Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet

Update Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
A young woman holds a handkerchief to her forehead as she leans against the window of an ambulance outside a hospital following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 22, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vzzaw

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet

Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
  • Two Palestinians on Monday were killed at the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

GAZA/JERUSALEM: Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes early on Monday and its aircraft struck southern Lebanon overnight, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of his top generals and his war cabinet to assess the escalating conflict.

Israel’s attacks concentrated on the Gaza Strip’s center and north, Palestinian media reported. A strike on a house near the Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza, killed several Palestinians and wounded others, according to media reports.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, two Palestinians were killed at the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

Residents said that Israeli forces raided the camp and carried out widespread arrests, as they clashed with gunmen and some youths who threw stones. The Israeli army has not issued a statement about the incident.

Health authorities in Gaza said at least 4,600 people were killed in Israel’s two-week bombardment that began after a Hamas Oct. 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities in which 1,400 people were killed and 212 were taken into Gaza as hostages.

Palestinian Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed in a call late on Sunday the means of stopping Israel’s “brutal crimes” in Gaza, Hamas said in a statement.

Israel has amassed tanks and troops near the fenced border around Gaza for a planned ground invasion aiming to annihilate Hamas.

Fears that the Israel-Hamas war could mushroom into a wider Middle East conflict rose over the weekend with Washington warning of a significant risk to US interests in the region and announcing a new deployment of advanced air defenses.

The Pentagon has already dispatched a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, support ships and about 2,000 Marines, to help deter attacks by Iran-affiliated forces.

“What we’re seeing ... is the prospect of a significant escalation of attacks on our troops and our people throughout the region,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told ABC’s “This Week” program on Sunday.

China’s Middle East special envoy Zhai Jun, who is visiting the region, warned that the risk of a large-scale ground conflict was rising and that spillover conflicts in the region were “worrisome,” Chinese state media said on Monday.

Iranian security officials said Iran’s strategy was for Middle East proxies like Hezbollah to pursue limited strikes on Israeli and US targets but to avoid a major escalation that would draw in Tehran, a high-wire act for the Islamic Republic.

In neighboring Syria, where Hamas’ main regional backer Iran has a military presence, Israeli missiles hit Damascus and Aleppo international airports early on Sunday, putting both out of service and killing two workers, Syrian state media said.

Along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, the Iran-backed Hezbollah group has clashed with Israeli forces in support of Hamas in the deadliest escalation of frontier violence since an Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006.

Early on Monday, Israeli aircraft struck two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon that were planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets toward Israel, its military said. Israel’s military also said it struck other Hezbollah targets, including a compound and an observation post.

Hezbollah said on Monday that one of its fighters was killed, without providing details. Israel’s military said 7 troops have been killed on the Lebanese border since the latest conflict began.

With violence around its heavily guarded borders increasing, Israel on Sunday added 14 communities close to Lebanon and Syria to its evacuation contingency plan in the north of the country.

MORE AID ARRIVES IN GAZA

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the international community to create “a united front” to stop Israel’s attacks in Gaza and allow desperately needed aid which has only begun to trickle in.

A second convoy of 14 aid trucks entered the Rafah crossing to the besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday night, and US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu affirmed in a call “there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance into Gaza,” the White House said.

The UN humanitarian office said the volume of aid entering so far was just 4 percent of the daily average before the hostilities and a fraction of what was needed with food, water, medicines and fuel stocks running out.

Biden also ramped up his diplomacy, convening calls on Sunday with Netanyahu and Pope Francis and speaking with the leaders of Canada, France, Britain, Germany, Italy and Britain about getting aid into Gaza and preventing the conflict from spreading.

In a joint statement, the leaders voiced support for Israel’s right to defend itself. They also called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.

Netanyahu also held a phone call with the leaders of France, Spain and the Netherlands late on Sunday, the Israeli leader’s office said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit Israel on Monday and French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Tuesday.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas

Related

Update Humanitarian aid convoy crosses into Gaza Strip from Egypt video
Middle-East
Humanitarian aid convoy crosses into Gaza Strip from Egypt
Hezbollah official says his group already ‘is in the heart’ of Israel-Hamas war
Middle-East
Hezbollah official says his group already ‘is in the heart’ of Israel-Hamas war

Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon overnight; Netanyahu convenes generals

Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon overnight; Netanyahu convenes generals
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon overnight; Netanyahu convenes generals

Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon overnight; Netanyahu convenes generals
  • Israel has amassed tanks, troops near fenced border around Gaza for a planned ground invasion
  • Gaza Health authorities say at least 4,600 people have been killed in Israel’s two-week bombardment
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA/JERUSALEM : Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes early on Monday and its aircraft struck southern Lebanon overnight, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of his top generals and his war cabinet to assess the escalating conflict.
Israel’s attacks concentrated on the Gaza Strip’s center and north, Palestinian media reported. A strike on a house near the Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza, killed several Palestinians and wounded others, according to media reports.
Health authorities in Gaza said at least 4,600 people were killed in Israel’s two-week bombardment that began after a Hamas Oct. 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities in which 1,400 people were killed and 212 were taken into Gaza as hostages.
Palestinian Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed in a call late on Sunday the means of stopping Israel’s “brutal crimes” in Gaza, Hamas said in a statement.
Israel has amassed tanks and troops near the fenced border around Gaza for a planned ground invasion aiming to annihilate Hamas.
Fears that the Israel-Hamas war could mushroom into a wider Middle East conflict rose over the weekend with Washington warning of a significant risk to US interests in the region and announcing a new deployment of advanced air defenses.
The Pentagon has already dispatched a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, support ships and about 2,000 Marines, to help deter attacks by Iran-affiliated forces.
“What we’re seeing ... is the prospect of a significant escalation of attacks on our troops and our people throughout the region,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told ABC’s “This Week” program on Sunday.
Iranian security officials told Reuters Iran’s strategy was for Middle East proxies like Hezbollah to pursue limited strikes on Israeli and US targets but to avoid a major escalation that would draw in Tehran, a high-wire act for the Islamic Republic.
In neighboring Syria, where Hamas’ main regional backer Iran has a military presence, Israeli missiles hit Damascus and Aleppo international airports early on Sunday, putting both out of service and killing two workers, Syrian state media said.
Along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, the Iran-backed Hezbollah group has clashed with Israeli forces in support of Hamas in the deadliest escalation of frontier violence since an Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006.
Early on Monday, Israeli aircraft struck two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon that were planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets toward Israel, its military said. Israel’s military also said it struck other Hezbollah targets, including a compound and an observation post.
With violence around its heavily guarded borders increasing, Israel on Sunday added 14 communities close to Lebanon and Syria to its evacuation contingency plan in the north of the country.
Hezbollah announced the deaths of six more fighters late on Sunday, raising to 26 the number of its members killed since Oct. 7.

MORE AID ARRIVES IN GAZA
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the international community to create “a united front” to stop Israel’s attacks in Gaza and allow desperately needed aid which has only begun to trickle in.
A second convoy of 14 aid trucks entered the Rafah crossing to the besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday night, and US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu affirmed in a call “there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance into Gaza,” the White House said.
The UN humanitarian office said the volume of aid entering so far was just 4 percent of the daily average before the hostilities and a fraction of what was needed with food, water, medicines and fuel stocks running out.
Biden also ramped up his diplomacy, convening calls on Sunday with Netanyahu and Pope Francis and speaking with the leaders of Canada, France, Britain, Germany, Italy and Britain about getting aid into Gaza and preventing the conflict from spreading.
In a joint statement, the leaders voiced support for Israel’s right to defend itself. They also called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.
Netanyahu also held a phone call with the leaders of France, Spain and the Netherlands late on Sunday, the Israeli leader’s office said.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit Israel on Monday and French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Tuesday.

Topics: Israel Gaza Palestine War on Gaza

Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza’s hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at risk

Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza’s hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at risk
Updated 23 October 2023
AP
Follow

Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza’s hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at risk

Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza’s hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at risk
  • WHO spokesperson says 150,000 liters (40,000 gallons) of fuel are required to offer basic services in Gaza’s five main hospitals
  • Seven tankers took fuel from a UN depot on the Gaza side of the border Sunday, but it was unclear if any of that was destined for the hospitals
Updated 23 October 2023
AP

DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip: A premature baby squirms inside a glass incubator in the neonatal ward of Al-Aqsa Hospital in the central Gaza Strip. He cries out as intravenous lines are connected to his tiny body. A ventilator helps him breathe as a catheter delivers medication and monitors flash his fragile vital signs.

His life hinges on the constant flow of electricity, which is in danger of running out imminently unless the hospital can get more fuel for its generators. Once the generators stop, hospital director Iyad Abu Zahar fears that the babies in the ward, unable to breathe on their own, will perish.
“The responsibility on us is huge,” he said.
Doctors treating premature babies across Gaza are grappling with similar fears. At least 130 premature babies are at “grave risk” across six neonatal units, aid workers said. The dangerous fuel shortages are caused by the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which started — along with airstrikes — after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns on Oct. 7.
At least 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza are unable to access essential health services, and some 5,500 are due to give birth in the coming month, according to the World Health Organization.
At least seven of the almost 30 hospitals have been forced to shut down due to damage from relentless Israeli strikes and lack of power, water and other supplies. Doctors in the remaining hospitals said they are on the brink. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Sunday it has enough fuel to last three days to serve critical needs.

“The world cannot simply look on as these babies are killed by the siege on Gaza ... A failure to act is to sentence these babies to death,” said Melanie Ward, chief executive of the Medical Aid for Palestinians aid group.

None of the 20 aid trucks that crossed into Gaza on Saturday, the first since the siege was imposed, contained fuel, amid Israeli fears it will end up in Hamas’ hands. Limited fuel supplies inside Gaza were being sent to hospital generators.
Seven tankers took fuel from a UN depot on the Gaza side of the border, but it was unclear if any of that was destined for the hospitals.
But will eventually run out if more is not permitted to enter.
Tarik Jašarević, a WHO spokesman, said 150,000 liters (40,000 gallons) of fuel are required to offer basic services in Gaza’s five main hospitals.
Abu Zahar worries about how long his facility can hold out.
“If the generator stops, which we are expecting in the coming few hours due to the heavy demands of different departments in the hospital, the incubators in the intensive care unit will be in a very critical situation,” he said.
Guillemette Thomas, medical coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in the Palestinian territories, said some of the babies could die within hours, and others in a couple of days, if they don’t receive the special care and medication they urgently need.
“It’s sure that these babies are in danger,” she told The Associated Press. “It’s a real emergency to take care of these babies, as it is an emergency to take care of the population of Gaza who are suffering from these bombings since the past two weeks.”
The hospital must care for patients in northern and central Gaza since several hospitals shut down, he said, forcing it to more than double its patient capacity. That also puts a strain on the limited electricity.
Nisma Al-Ayubi brought her newborn daughter to the hospital from Nuseirat, where she was recently displaced from northern Gaza, after she suffered from oxygen deprivation and extreme pain, she said.

INNUMBERS

50,000 pregnant women in Gaza who are unable to access essential health services because of the Israeli siege

50 babies born almost every day in Al-Awda Hospital, a private facility in Gaza Strip's northern Jabalia district

7 of Gaza Strip's almost 30 hospitals shut down by Israeli strikes and lack of power, water and other supplies

The baby girl was born three days ago but soon developed complications. “The hospital is lacking in supplies,” she said, speaking from Al-Aqsa. “We are afraid that if the situation gets worse, there won’t be any medicine left to treat our kids.”
The problems are exacerbated by the dirty water many have been forced to use since Israel cut off the water supply. Abu Zahar says mothers are mixing baby formula with the contaminated water to feed their infants. It has contributed to the rise in critical cases in the ward.
In the Al-Awda Hospital, a private facility in northern Jabalia, up to 50 babies are born almost every day, said hospital director Ahmed Muhanna. The hospital received an evacuation order from the Israeli military, but continued to work.
“The situation is tragic in every sense of the word,” he said. “We have recorded a large deficit in emergency medicines and anesthetic,” as well as other medical supplies.
To ration dwindling supplies, Muhanna said all scheduled operations were stopped and the hospital devoted all its resources to emergencies and childbirths. Complex neo-natal cases are sent to Al-Aqsa.
Al-Awda has enough fuel to last four days at most, Muhanna said. “We have appealed to many international institutions, the World Health Organization, to supply hospitals with fuel, but to no avail so far,” he said.
Thomas said women have already given birth in UN-run schools where tens of thousands of displaced people have sought shelter.
“These women are in danger, and the babies are in danger right now,” she said. “That’s a really critical situation.”

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza strip WHO

Related

Update Second relief convoy reaches Gaza from Egypt, but aid officials say more supplies needed video
Middle-East
Second relief convoy reaches Gaza from Egypt, but aid officials say more supplies needed
Bahrain’s King Hamad gives $8.5m to national telethon collecting aid for Gaza
Middle-East
Bahrain’s King Hamad gives $8.5m to national telethon collecting aid for Gaza

Dispute between Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga turns deadly, killing 4

Dispute between Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga turns deadly, killing 4
Updated 23 October 2023
Reuters
AP
Follow

Dispute between Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga turns deadly, killing 4

Dispute between Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga turns deadly, killing 4
  • Six Iraqi soldiers and five Peshmerga fighters were wounded in the clash, said health service sources
  • The dispute was over who controls three vacated posts previously in the hands of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants
Updated 23 October 2023
Reuters AP

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga forces briefly clashed Sunday in a dispute over control of a strategic military post, resulting in four deaths, Iraq’s military spokesperson and a military source said.

The dispute was over who controls three vacated posts previously in the hands of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants. It marked further tension in a fragile alliance between the Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga forces of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region inside federal Iraq.

Two security officials said the posts are located in Mount Qarah Dagh within the Makhmour district, a strategic location that borders Irbil and Nineveh, between the two regions.

On Thursday, the PKK announced they were vacating the positions, citing what they said was the declining threat of the extremist Daesh group in the area. They had held the military position since 2014, during the global war on the group.

But Peshmerga fighters from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the ruling party in Iraqi Kurdistan, tried to retake the positions on Sunday, triggering the clashes, sources said.

Iraqi military spokesman Yahya Rasool said three were killed and seven others were wounded in the fighting, without mentioning the identities of the casualties.

But army and Peshmerga sources said that two Iraqi army soldiers and one Peshmerga fighter were killed instantly, and Peshmerga lieutenant colonel died of his wounds later.

Six Iraqi soldiers and five Peshmerga fighters were wounded. Two of the Iraqi soldiers were in critical condition, said health service sources.

The clashes lasted for around two hours before abating when commanders from both sides sought to defuse tensions, said military and Peshmerga sources.

Iraqi army troops are still in control over the mountainous positions, said three army sources.

But both sides are sending reinforcements to the area, said military sources, calling the situation “fragile.”

Last time armed clashes broke out between the two parties was in 2017 when Iraqi government forces launched a surprise offensive in retaliation for an independence referendum organized by the Kurdish regional government.

 

Topics: Iraq Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) Kurdish Peshmerga Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP)

Related

US advises citizens not to travel to Iraq after recent attacks on US personnel
World
US advises citizens not to travel to Iraq after recent attacks on US personnel
Turkiye strikes Kurdish militants in Iraq again after warning of retaliation for Ankara bombing
Middle-East
Turkiye strikes Kurdish militants in Iraq again after warning of retaliation for Ankara bombing

PM Shtayyeh calls for united front against Israeli blitz

PM Shtayyeh calls for united front against Israeli blitz
Updated 22 October 2023
Reuters
AP
Follow

PM Shtayyeh calls for united front against Israeli blitz

PM Shtayyeh calls for united front against Israeli blitz
  • ‘We place at the top of our priorities stopping the Israeli aggression and bringing in medical and relief aid to prevent a major humanitarian catastrophe,’ Shtayyeh said
Updated 22 October 2023
Reuters AP

RAMALLAH, SARAJEVO: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on Sunday on the international community to create “united front” to stop Israel’s attacks in the Gaza Strip.

“We place at the top of our priorities stopping the Israeli aggression  and bringing in medical and relief aid to prevent a major humanitarian catastrophe,” Shtayyeh said during a meeting with 25 ambassadors, representatives and consuls.

Meanwhile, several thousand people gathered in Sarajevo city center on Sunday, waving Palestinian and Bosnian flags and demanding a halt to the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Some chanted: “Genocide, genocide,” while a large and prominent banner read “Yesterday Srebrenica, today Gaza,” referring to the 1995 massacre in the Bosnian town, Europe’s worst atrocity since World War Two in which Serb forces killed an estimated 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

Other demonstrators held banners with slogans including “Stop the war” and “Free Palestine.”

Regionwide, smaller pro-Palestinian protests took place on Sunday in Belgrade and the Montenegrin capital Podgorica.

Sarajevo Mayor Benjamina Karic told protesters the city knew “how it is to live without water and food and see children being killed,” referring to the 1992-95 siege during which Serb forces killed an estimated 11,000 people in the city including 1,600 children.

Separately, Germany’s chancellor and president strongly denounced a rise in antisemitism in Germany in the wake of the war in separate appearances on Sunday that stressed the same idea that it is unacceptable for such hatred to flourish in the nation that perpetrated the Holocaust.

In Berlin, thousands of people gathered at a demonstration called to show opposition to antisemitism and support for Israel. People carried Israeli flags or posters with photos of some of the people reported to be missing or held by Hamas as hostages.

Topics: Mohammad Shtayyeh Israeli attacks on Palestine Gaza strip

Related

Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 
Middle-East
Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 
A tent camp for the displaced pops up in southern Gaza, reawakening old traumas
Middle-East
A tent camp for the displaced pops up in southern Gaza, reawakening old traumas

Gaza violence heaps pressure on unpopular President Abbas

Gaza violence heaps pressure on unpopular President Abbas
Updated 22 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Gaza violence heaps pressure on unpopular President Abbas

Gaza violence heaps pressure on unpopular President Abbas
  • Abbas has been powerless against the rapid expansion of Israeli settlements and military control in the West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem, both occupied since 1967, fragmenting what was meant to be a contiguous Palestinian territory
Updated 22 October 2023
AFP

RAMALLAH: The widely unpopular Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is facing growing anger on the streets of the occupied West Bank as Israel wages its war against Hamas in Gaza.

He is seen as out of touch with the increasing desperation of the Palestinian people and Israel’s furious response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas has only exacerbated their discontent.

After a rocket strike on a Gaza hospital this week caused fresh outrage, hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in a rare demonstration shouting “Abbas step down!” before being dispersed by security forces.

Abbas has led the Palestinian Authority for 18 years but has only limited authority over the West Bank and none over Gaza where the authority was violently ousted by Hamas in 2007.

On the world stage, Abbas has clung to the unrealized promises of the 1993 Oslo Accords.

The PA was meant to be a first step toward an independent Palestinian state, but negotiations have been at a standstill for more than a decade.

Abbas has been powerless against the rapid expansion of Israeli settlements and military control in the West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem, both occupied since 1967, fragmenting what was meant to be a contiguous Palestinian territory.

Violence against Palestinian civilians by Israeli settlers and clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinian armed groups have increased.

Conditions have only worsened after the formation of Israel’s most far-right government in history in December, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Abbas bet on the international community, believing that it would force Israel to withdraw from the occupied territories to give the Palestinians a state,” said Ubai Al-Aboudi, director of the Bisan Center for Research and Development, a think tank based in Ramallah.

“However, the international community has shown that it cares little about the blood shed by the Palestinians and their suffering, hence the popular anger,” Aboudi said.

Abbas has remained on the sidelines since the Oct. 7 Hamas assault, in the worst attack suffered by Israel since its independence in 1948.

Many Palestinians, regardless of their politics, have expressed support for Hamas on social media.

Abbas set off anger this week with a comment reported by the official Palestinian news agency that “the policies and actions of Hamas do not represent the Palestinian people.” The statement was withdrawn.

Even before the latest war, Abbas was deeply unpopular, while support for peaceful negotiations was waning.

Seventy-eight percent of Palestinians wanted Abbas to resign, according to a poll published in September by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.

Some 58 percent said they supported “armed struggle” to end the Israeli occupation, compared with 20 percent in favor of a negotiated settlement and 24 percent for “peaceful resistance.”

Abbas opponents feel “the Palestinian Authority is increasingly assimilated, either by inaction or by security cooperation, to Israel’s policy,” said Xavier Guignard, a political scientist specializing in the Palestinian territories.

There was a real feeling that “Abbas was unable to react to what was happening in Gaza,” said Guignard, of the Paris-based Noria Research.

Hugh Lovatt, an analyst for the European Council on Foreign Relations, said that “as the Palestinian public mood hardens further in support of armed resistance, the PA risks being swept away” if it continues to ignore public opinion.

Abbas would be further weakened, he said, as “the US and Israel push the PA to crack down harder on Hamas and other armed groups in the West Bank — which would further erode its public standing.”

Omar Khatib, who took part in a Ramallah demonstration on Friday in support of Gaza Palestinians, gave a withering assessment of the PA. “The resistance is confronting Israel in Gaza, and we are confronting the Authority here because it is just a tool in the hands of the occupation to repress us in the West Bank,” he said.

Topics: Mahmoud Abbas GAZA VIOLENCE Gaza

Related

In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
Middle-East
In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
Abbas urges ‘immediate end to aggression’ against Palestinians
Middle-East
Abbas urges ‘immediate end to aggression’ against Palestinians

Latest updates

Philippines’ Marcos orders coast guard to investigate South China Sea collision incident
Philippines’ Marcos orders coast guard to investigate South China Sea collision incident
China crackdown on cyber scams in Southeast Asia nets thousands but leaves networks intact
China crackdown on cyber scams in Southeast Asia nets thousands but leaves networks intact
More than 1,400 African migrants reach Spain’s Canaries
More than 1,400 African migrants reach Spain’s Canaries
Oil prices ease as aid convoys arrive in embattled Gaza Strip
Oil prices ease as aid convoys arrive in embattled Gaza Strip
Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza’s hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at risk
Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza’s hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at risk

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.