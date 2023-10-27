You are here

Germany overcomes Saudi Arabia 5-3 in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup

Germany overcomes Saudi Arabia 5-3 in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup
Despite an overall solid performance on the sand, the Green Falcons could not overcome a strong German team in a fast-paced and exciting game. (Supplied)
Updated 27 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
Germany overcomes Saudi Arabia 5-3 in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup

Germany overcomes Saudi Arabia 5-3 in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup
  Japan and Brazil maintain 100 percent records to lead groups A and B respectively
Updated 27 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
NEOM: The second day of the NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2023 saw hosts Saudi Arabia go down 5-3 to Germany at Gayal Beach.

The result follows the host nation’s opening day 4-3 loss to England in Group A.

Thursday’s schedule included the second round of matches from the men’s NEOM Beach Soccer Cup group stage, with Japan, UAE, Brazil and England looking to build on their opening-day victories, while Germany, Spain, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia were looking for their first points of the tournament.

A noisy home crowd armed with drums, flares and flags did their best to lift Saudi Arabia, but despite an overall solid performance on the sand, the Green Falcons could not overcome a strong German team in a fast-paced and exciting game.

A tight opening 12 minutes ended with German goalkeeper Marius Ebener scoring the only goal of the first period, hitting the back of the net with only 22 seconds left on the clock.

The Saudi team equalized in the opening minutes of the second period through Ahmed Al-Hamami, but another German goalkeeper, Hannes Knuppel, got his name on the scoresheet, with a wonderful finish to leave the score 2-1 after 24 minutes of action.

The early moments of the third period saw Al-Hamami leveling the score again, but Ebener was on target once again for the Germans to make it 3-2.

Khalid Mudhaya equalized for the Saudis to make it 3-3 to the delight of the home crowd, but late goals from Oliver Romrig and Christoph Thurk meant Germany took all three points in the fixture.

Following the loss, Saudi Arabia’s striker Majed Shamhani told Arab News that the team had done their best, but luck was not on their side.

“We dominated possession and created several chances (but) unfortunately, we could not win against a tough team such as Germany. Hope we can win in our next game against Japan to make our fans happy,” he said.

The next game for the Saudi national team will be against Group A leaders Japan at 9 p.m. (KSA) on Friday.

In Group A’s other match on Thursday, Japan thrashed England 7-0 to maintain their perfect start to the competition.

After both securing Day 1 victories in Group A, the teams took to the sand to decide who would lead the group heading into third and final group stage matches.

Takaaki Oba gave the Japanese team the lead inside two minutes of the opening period, before Ozu Moreira’s deflected effort and Ryunosuke Miyama’s strike both found the back of the net to make it 3-0 with two periods to play.

With less than three minutes played in the second period, the Japanese lead was extended through Takahito Yamada. Goalkeeper Shinya Shibamoto netted from distance and Ryunosuke scored Japan’s sixth with 30 seconds remaining in the period.

Only one goal was scored in the final period and it went the way of Japan once again, as Takuya Akaguma sealed the win with a powerful shot.

In Group B, Spain bounced back from opening-day defeat to the UAE to beat Turkiye 7-2, while Brazil maintained their 100 percent record with an 8-3 win over the Emiratis.

Topics: NEOM Beach Soccer Saudi Arabia Germany

Updated 27 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Despite Karim Benzema strike, Al-Ittihad stumble again in the Saudi Pro League

Despite Karim Benzema strike, Al-Ittihad stumble again in the Saudi Pro League
  • The defending champions twice led and twice were pegged back as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by second-bottom Al-Hazm
  • The Jeddah side have gone 4 games without a league win and sit in 5th place, 5 points behind leaders Al-Hilal who have a game in hand
Updated 27 October 2023
John Duerden

JEDDAH: Captain Karim Benzema returned to the Al-Ittihad lineup on Thursday but could not inspire a return to winning ways in the Roshn Saudi League, as the defending champions were held to a 2-2 draw by lowly Al-Hazm.

Twice the Tigers took the lead and twice they were pegged back by the impressive visitors. The home side have now gone four games in the league without a win and sit in fifth place, five points behind leaders Al-Hilal who have a game in hand. Much more of this and any hope of a second-successive title will quickly fade.

Things had looked so positive early on. Fresh from a 1-0 victory at home over Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq in the Asian Champions League on Monday, the Jeddah giants were on top from the start against visitors who only moved off the bottom of the table five days earlier thanks to their first win of the season. But despite having the worst defensive record in the league, Al-Hazm worked hard to prevent any supply to Benzema, who missed the continental clash this week through injury.

The opening goal was made in France and full of quality. N’Golo Kante won possession just inside the Al-Hazm half and found Benzema, screaming for the pass, on the left side of the area. The former Real Madrid marksman cut inside Paulo Ricardo to unleash a powerful shot high into the net.

The goal seemed to inspire a sense of relief at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium but a second goal simply would not come. Meanwhile Al-Hazm, who have found their shooting boots of late, tested goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe more than once and eventually made a breakthrough just after the hour mark.

Majed Qasheesh sent over a curling cross from the left and, as it bounced on the edge of the six-yard box, Mohammed Faud Al-Thani reacted quicker than anyone else to stab the ball home.

Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo brought on Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored the last-gasp winner three days earlier, and with nine minutes remaining, Al-Ittihad restored their lead. Benzema took possession from a corner and sent over a perfect low cross from the right side of the area for Hassan Kadesh to score from close range.

Fans might have thought that was surely that but, in the 86th minute, Al-Hazm hit back again. After good work from Yousef Al-Shammari down the right, a shot from Turki Fahad Al-Mutairi was saved by Grohe, but Faiz Selemani was waiting to knock in the rebound.

Al-Ittihad piled forward in the desperate hope of taking the lead for a third time, as coach Santo looked on in anger from the sidelines. Benzema headed over as the 90 minutes came to an end. Soon after, Hamdallah found himself in a good position but his shot was blocked by Bruno Viana. They simply could not find a way through and Al-Hazm almost managed to snatch victory right at the death.

The draw means that Al-Ittihad could be eight points off the pace by Friday night.

Meanwhile, second-place Al-Taawoun missed a chance to go level on points with Al-Hilal at the top of the league after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Khaleej.

In the biggest game on Friday, Al-Hilal will host fourth-placed Al-Ahli and, for once, Al-Ittihad will be hoping their Jeddah rivals can get a result.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-ittihad Karim Benzema

Ronaldo lights up Asia as Al-Nassr edge 7-goal thriller in AFC Champions League

Ronaldo lights up Asia as Al-Nassr edge 7-goal thriller in AFC Champions League
Updated 25 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Ronaldo lights up Asia as Al-Nassr edge 7-goal thriller in AFC Champions League

Ronaldo lights up Asia as Al-Nassr edge 7-goal thriller in AFC Champions League
  • 5-time Ballon D’or winner displays compelling skill and determination
  • Al-Nassr is 3 points clear of Iran’s Persepolis at top of Group E and on course for knockout stages
Updated 25 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo lit up the Asian Champions League on Tuesday with two spectacular goals and delicious assists as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Duhail 4-3 in a thrilling encounter.

It was compelling because of the excitement and quality on show in Riyadh, especially from the five-time Ballon D’or winner. It means also that Al-Nassr made it three out of three to stay three points clear of Iran’s Persepolis at the top of Group E and on course for the knockout stages. It was a close-run thing, however.

The home team were quick out of the blocks with Anderson Talisca cutting inside from the right in the third minute and firing a shot just over the bar. It set the tone for much of what was to follow as the Saudi Arabia team were quickly on top while the visitors were very much on the backfoot.

It was not a surprise at all then that Talisca found the back of the net after 25 minutes from a similar position but there was a piece of Ronaldo magic in the buildup.

Abdullah Al-Khaibari found the former Real Madrid star on the edge of the area who then, with his back to goal, produced a delightful backheel past Portuguese compatriot Ruben Semedo and rightwards along the 18-yard line for Talisca, who still had some work to do, to turn and then send a low shot back across the goalkeeper.

As the half went on, however, Al-Duhail started to ask questions and not long before the break Almoez Ali saw his shot saved by Nawaf Al-Aqidi, and then the prolific Michael Olunga saw a header go off-target.

On the stroke of halftime, Ronaldo almost recorded an even more outrageous assist. From a stationary position just outside the area, he scooped the ball over the defense onto Sadio Mane whose header went just wide.

Early in the second half, Al-Duhail showed their attacking threat as Philippe Coutinho hit the post but after 56 minutes the hosts extended their lead. Ronaldo almost got on the end of a cross from the right but Mane was there at the far post to fire home.

And then five minutes later, Ronaldo got his goal and it was a special one. He took possession from Sultan Al-Ghannam outside the right edge of the penalty area and then unleashed an unstoppable left foot shot that flew into the top right corner of the Duhail goal. It was 3-0.

The three points looked done and dusted but then it all started to go wrong.  Within two minutes, Ismaeel Mohammed headed home to give last season’s semifinalists some hope. Then four minutes after that, a deflected shot from Almoez Ali beat Al-Aqidi once more and then Al-Nassr were faced with the prospect of throwing away two points.

With nine minutes remaining, however, Ronaldo intervened once more with another goal to remember. A floating cross from Al-Ghannam found the forward in space and he just waited in the left side of the area to volley a low shot across the goalkeeper. Not for the first time, fans chanted his name and their hero acknowledged those chants with a smile and a wave. Even watching FIFA boss Gianni Infantino looked impressed.

The points were still not secure, however. With five minutes remaining, Olunga made it 4-3 to ensure that the nerves returned for the remainder of the game.

This time, Al-Nassr hung on to maintain their perfect record in Asia but a lot of it is thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Topics: football soccer AFC Champions League Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Six of the best as Al-Hilal storm to victory over Mumbai City in AFC Champions League

Six of the best as Al-Hilal storm to victory over Mumbai City in AFC Champions League
Updated 24 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Six of the best as Al-Hilal storm to victory over Mumbai City in AFC Champions League

Six of the best as Al-Hilal storm to victory over Mumbai City in AFC Champions League
  Mitrovic grabs a hat-trick as the Riyadh side remain on course for the knockout stage, topping their group with 7 points from their first three games
Updated 24 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: A hat-trick from Aleksandar Mitrovic helped Al-Hilal to a 6-0 thrashing of Mumbai City on Monday to keep the Saudi side on course for the knockout stage of the AFC Champions League, and make up a little for the absence of Neymar, who will be out for several months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay last week.

Playing at home in Riyadh, it was an impressive display of firepower from Al-Hilal. Indian champions Mumbai had said ahead of the game that it was the biggest in their club’s history, and it was always going to be a tough ask for them to go up against the most successful team in Asian football, with four Champions League titles to their name. And so it proved.

Mitrovic’s opener, after five minutes, set Al-Hilal on their way and after that the Blues never really looked like letting the three points slip. Mohammed Al-Burayk passed the ball from the left to leave the Serbian striker with a simple tap-in from close range.

The home team kept pushing forward and simply had too much in an attacking sense for the visitors to handle. Salem Al-Dawsari had the ball in the net midway through the first half but the goal was ruled out. This was only a temporary respite for the visitors, though the home fans had to wait until midway through the second half for the lead to be extended.

When the goal came it was courtesy of the same pair who had combined to open the scoring. Left-back Al-Burayk once again sent over the perfect cross for Mitrovic, who this time headed home.

From that point it was only going to be a question of how many Al-Hilal could score — and there were plenty to come. First up was Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who, with 15 minutes remaining, rose to meet a Saud Abdulhamid cross from the right and send a powerful header into the net.

Five minutes later Abdulhamid, who continued his impressive form so far this season, turned provider once more. This was the best goal of the night, as he pulled it back for Mitrovic to fire a spectacular overhead kick into the net and secure his hat-trick.

Al-Burayk got in on the act after 82 minutes, firing home a low shot from just inside the area, before Abdulelah Al-Malki completed the rout in injury time with a fierce effort from outside the area. It was a crowd-pleasing goal from the midfielder, who has struggled for playing time since picking up a serious injury in 2022.

It all meant that Mumbai were surely happy to hear the final whistle. The emphatic victory means that after three games in Group D, Al-Hilal are level with Navbahor of Uzbekistan on seven points but top the group on goal difference. On Monday’s form, a place in the next stage looks a nailed-on certainty.

Topics: AFC Champions League Al-Hilal Mumbai City Aleksandar Mitrovic Asian Champions League

Late Hamdallah strike keeps Al-Ittihad on track in Asian Champions League

Late Hamdallah strike keeps Al-Ittihad on track in Asian Champions League
Updated 23 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Late Hamdallah strike keeps Al-Ittihad on track in Asian Champions League

Late Hamdallah strike keeps Al-Ittihad on track in Asian Champions League
  After two games of the continental competition, the Saudi Arabian title holders have six points
Updated 23 October 2023
John Duerden

JEDDAH: A last-gasp strike from Abderrazak Hamdallah gave Al-Ittihad a dramatic and valuable 1-0 win over Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya on Monday as they took control of Group C in the Asian Champions League. 

After two games of the continental competition, the Saudi Arabian title holders have six points and are on course for a place in the last 16.

But for a long time in Jeddah it looked like it was not going to happen.

In fact, for 93 minutes Al-Ittihad had endured a frustrating evening, the second in succession in the competition.

After winning their first game in the group 3-0 against AGMK of Uzbekistan, the second round of games saw the Jeddah giants leave Iran without facing Sepahan.

This time it was expected that Nuno Santo’s men would win comfortably to go top of the group, despite a run of three winless games in the Roshn Saudi League.

It was not that simple, however. Santo was without star striker Karim Benzema — who scored a goal and an own goal in last Friday’s draw with Al-Taawoun — as the French striker had complained of a muscle pull earlier in the day.

Benzema, who was signed from Real Madrid in the summer, has been struggling with injuries of late, and Brazilian talents Igor Coronado and Fabinho were also omitted.

Even without such talent, The Tigers went at the visitors.

In the first half, the busy Jota pulled the creative strings, but despite the best efforts of the Portuguese star, Saleh Al-Amri, Romarinho, and Hamdallah, Al-Ittihad could not break the deadlock.

A combination of poor finishing, good goalkeeping and the woodwork — which denied a fine free-kick from Romarinho after the restart — meant the score remained goalless.

The Iraqis were happy to sit back although they managed to keep goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf on his toes with a couple of efforts in the second half.

Fans felt the game was drifting to a goalless stalemate before a fine piece of late, late opportunism from Hamdallah in the 94th minute.

N’Golo Kante swung the ball in from the right and a moment’s hesitation in defense was just enough for Hamdallah, who chested the ball down and then turned to fire home a low shot to send fans in the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium wild.

It was a real striker’s goal which means that Al-Ittihad are looking good for the knockout stage.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia AFC Champions League Al-ittihad

Saudi football fans get a glimpse of FIFA Club World Cup trophy

Saudi football fans get a glimpse of FIFA Club World Cup trophy
Updated 23 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Saudi football fans get a glimpse of FIFA Club World Cup trophy

Saudi football fans get a glimpse of FIFA Club World Cup trophy
  Tournament set to take place in Jeddah from Dec. 12-22 
Updated 23 October 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi football fans had the chance to view the FIFA Club World Cup trophy ahead of the competition in December when the tournament’s roadshow kicked off on Monday at the Sports Village at King Abdulaziz University.

The trophy tour is part of plans aimed at promoting an active lifestyle among Saudi Arabia’s young people, while raising awareness about the competition.

In addition to King Abdulaziz University, planned destinations include shopping malls, local and international schools, and other public venues such as Jeddah Corniche.

A large number of male and female students had the opportunity to have their picture taken with the prestigious cup which first featured in the 2005 competition in Japan.

Mohannad Al-Najjar, a medical student at King Abdulaziz University, attended the roadshow and told Arab News he was excited to see the trophy, adding that he hoped his favorite club, Al-Ittihad, would go on to win it.

“It is a great opportunity for me and my friends to catch the trophy within the premises of our campus,” he said.

Marawan Al-Omari, another football fan, said: “We’re just here to see the trophy and get in the spirit of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

“I have already bought my tickets for the first two matches and hope I can see the rest of the games. I am really excited about this tournament.”

Teams to have already qualified are: Auckland City, New Zealand (Oceania champions); Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia (hosts); Urawa Red Diamonds, Japan (Asia champions); Club Leon, Mexico (North and Central America/Caribbean champions); Al-Ahly, Egypt (African champions); and Manchester City (European champions).

The seventh and last qualifier is decided on Nov. 4 when the final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will determine which club represents South America.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia FIFA FIFA Club World Cup

