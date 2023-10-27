Masam launches photography exhibition in Aden to highlight victims of mines

ADEN: Masam, a Saudi project to clear landmines in Yemen, launched a photography exhibition on Thursday in Aden.

The event was organized in partnership with Yemen’s Moyyun Organization for Human Rights and Development.

Titled “We act together to protect children from risk of conflicts,” the event aimed to highlight patterns of violations against children, including victims of mines, explosives and child recruitment.

The exhibition displayed many photos featuring the significant violations to which Yemeni children have been subjected for several years due to mines planted by the Houthi militias. Other pictures also showed child victims recruited in the Houthi ranks.

Attendees included Col. Staff Mohammed Al-Anzi, representative of the Arab Coalition Forces; Ahmed Madkhali, director of SDRPY’s office in Aden; Saleh Al-Thibani, director of the KSrelief office in Aden; Khaled Al-Shahri, head of operations management in Aden General Hopsital; and Brig. Gen. Kaed Haitham Halboub, head of Yemen Executive Mine Action Center.

In his opening speech, Qasim Al-Dossary, Masam’s assistant managing director, said that the project sought to advocate for children’s rights in Yemen and deliver messages expressing their rights, especially for those targeted by Houthi mines.

Adel bin Abdullah Al-Nughaimish, assistant of the Saudi political and military team supporting the Yemeni presidential council, said that feelings of pain increased when people saw violations against Yemeni children firsthand.