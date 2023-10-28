You are here

Brazil and Japan reach final of NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2023

Brazil beat Spain 8-2 to reach the final of the NEOM Beach Soccer Cup. (NEOM)
Updated 28 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
  • Germany and UAE will face off in third-place playoff on Saturday
Updated 28 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
NEOM: Japan and Brazil are through to the final of the NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2023 after winning their final group matches against Saudi Arabia and Spain to top Groups A and B respectively with a maximum of nine points each.

Germany and UAE will face each other in the third-place playoff, while the match to decide between fifth and sixth positions will be contested between Spain and England.

In their final match of Group B, favorites Brazilian overwhelmed Spain 8-2 to secure a place in Saturday’s final.

The South American team took the lead through Edson Hulk with less than three minutes left in the opening period, but their joy was short-lived as Soleiman Batis found the equalizer moments after. However, Jose Lucas ensured Brazil took a lead into the break, scoring with less than a minute left in the first period.

The second half saw a dominant display from the Brazilians, who scored four times with Mauricinho capturing a brace, and Filipe Silva and Hulk claiming one each. Alvaro Otero scored Spain’s only goal in the period.

Hulk and Mauricinho both completed their hat-tricks in the third period, capping off a perfect run in the group stages for Brazil.

In Group A, Japan reached the final with an emphatic 5-1 win over Saudi Arabia.

A stunning free-kick from Mubarak Alduoasri put the host nation in front in the opening minute of the first period, but the in-form Japanese side found the leveler as Yuki Kibune tucked the ball home at the near post.

The second period of play belonged to Japan as they added four goals through Takuya Akaguma, Kosuke Matsuda, Takahito Yamada and Kibune’s second of the night.

Neither side found the net in the final period as Japan finished the group stage with a perfect nine points.

Elsewhere in the last games, Germany beat England 5-4 and UAE beat Turkiye 4-2.

The final match of the 2023 NEOM Beach Soccer between Brazil and Japan will be played on Saturday, at 8pm Saudi time.

The Germany v UAE match will begin at 4pm; Spain v England at 2:45pm; and Saudi Arabia v Turkiye — in the seventh and eight-place playoff — will start at 5:15pm.

Palestinian athletes suffer as Israel devastates Gaza

Palestinian athletes suffer as Israel devastates Gaza
Bassil Mikdadi
Follow

Palestinian athletes suffer as Israel devastates Gaza

Palestinian athletes suffer as Israel devastates Gaza
  • Footballer Mohammed Balah has been unaccounted for since Oct. 11
  • Mohammed Saleh reveals two cousins, and their extended families of 10, have died in Israeli airstrikes
In the first days of October, followers of Palestinian sport were consumed by issues and events that are the primary concern of fans across the world. 

There was pride in seeing Hala Al-Qadi, a 22-year-old Karetka from Deir Istya, win a bronze medal at the Asian Games. Football fans were busy dissecting and analizing the moves of the national team manager Makram Daboub ahead of the country’s first World Cup qualifier in November and the Asian Cup finals in January. 

Israel’s brutal bombardment of Gaza has shifted the focus to non-sporting matters.

At the outbreak of the war, Palestine’s Futsal Team was in Tajikistan competing to qualify for the Asian Championships next year. In spite of events back home, and the emotional turmoil many in the squad were facing, the team opted to continue their campaign.

The anguish was etched on the face of Mousa Harara, whose celebrations in the win against India were reduced to a pair of interlocked fists. The 24-year-old’s talent has seen him play several codes of football; earning a living as a talented jack-of-all trades for Ittihad Al-Shojaeya on the grass pitch, while representing Palestine’s national team on the hardcourt and on sand. 

Palestine’s footballers, particularly those from Gaza, are no strangers to the effects of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. Current national team players Mohammed Balah and Mohammed Saleh defied the odds by pursuing professional careers in the top flights of Jordan, Oman and Egypt. Both lost their houses to Israel’s May 2021 bombing campaign. Two years later, both players have suffered horrific loss again. 

Saleh’s Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza was bombed again, and last week the defender posted on Facebook that both his cousins and their families (a total of 10 people) had been killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike. 

Balah, meanwhile, has been unreachable since Oct. 11. The striker had returned to Gaza to increase his chances of being selected for the national team following an ACL tear that kept him on the sidelines at Egyptian club Al-Mary.

In one of his final posts on Instagram, Balah said: “Maybe (in) a few hours, we will be cut off from the world, due to a power outage and the batteries will lose the charge. The Israelis bombed the telecommunications and Internet company, they bombed the electricity company and the power generators in the streets.

“The rest of the generators don’t have any stock of diesel. We will die in silence, away from the eyes of the world and friends.” 

Some have narrowly escaped death. Mohammed Elrekhawi was pulled from the rubble wearing the shorts of his club, Shab Rafah.

Fourteen years ago, his brother Hazem had been announced dead after the bus he had been riding in was struck by an Israeli F-16 fighter jet. With shrapnel wounds marking his entire body, he was put in a fridge at the hospital’s morgue. Five hours later, a mother looking to identify the body of her dead son noticed Elrekhawi’s hand was moving. 

The midfielder was rushed to the ICU and made a miraculous recovery and return to football, embarking on a career in the West Bank Premier League where he represented eight clubs over the course of a 10-year career. The 34-year old decided to return to his hometown of Rafah this season to play alongside his older brother. 

Others have not been so lucky. An accurate count of footballers who have died in the latest round of violence is not known, with many bodies still to be retrieved from the rubble. There have been reports of at least seven professional footballers and a referee, along with many administrators and children, being killed in the latest round of violence. 

While the Palestinian sporting community mourns its dead, the focus will soon return to the mission at hand. The current iteration of Palestine’s national football team is considered the best it has been since its readmission to FIFA in 1998. With an expanded World Cup finals due to take place in 2026 and eight spots reserved for Asian teams, Palestine fans have hope and expectation of a serious run. 

Al-Fida’i will have to face multiple hurdles to embark on such a historic run. First, the Asian Football Confederation has told Palestine it must choose a neutral ground in which to host its first qualifier against Australia on Nov. 21. Second, the Palestine Football Association will have to find a way to get many of its staff and team members out of the West Bank and to the land border with Jordan. Travel between cities in the West Bank has been dangerous, with Israeli settlers blocking the roads and attacking Palestinian vehicles.  

Athletes that have called for a cease-fire include Ons Jabeur, Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Mesut Ozil and Eric Cantona.

That message was echoed by clubs and fans alike the world over, with fans from Africa, Asia, South America and Europe taking to the stands after the international break to show their solidarity with the Palestinian cause and demand a cease-fire.

The Palestinian flag was flown in Sevilla, San Sebastian and Pamplona in spite of La Liga’s ban. Flags and a banner reading “For God’s Sake, Save Gaza” were also seen at Anfield during the Merseyside Derby. 

With the UN Security Council unable to pass a resolution calling for a cease-fire, pressure from ordinary people in the terraces might prove crucial in turning public opinion and forcing governments into action.

Head, Warner steer Australia to 388 against New Zealand in World Cup

Head, Warner steer Australia to 388 against New Zealand in World Cup
AFP
Follow

Head, Warner steer Australia to 388 against New Zealand in World Cup

Head, Warner steer Australia to 388 against New Zealand in World Cup
  • Five-time champions Australia, put into bat in Dharamsala, saw Head top-score with 109 and Warner hit 81 
  • New Zealand, runners-up at the last two World Cups, are well-placed to reach the semifinals with four wins 
DHARAMSALA: Travis Head marked his World Cup bow with a blistering century as he and fellow opener David Warner blitzed New Zealand on Saturday to help steer Australia to 388 all out.
Five-time champions Australia, put into bat at the picturesque Himalayan ground in Dharamsala, saw Head top-score with 109 and Warner hit 81.
Head, playing his first match of the tournament after being sidelined with a broken hand, reached his fourth one-day international hundred off 59 balls with 10 fours and six sixes.
The 29-year-old had reached 50 off 28 balls and then made the most of being dropped on 70 and 75.
He was eventually clean-bowled by off-spinner Glenn Phillips with Australia reaching 206-2 at the halfway stage.
With Warner, Head had put on 175 in the first 20 overs before his veteran partner was dismissed.

Australia's David Warner reacts after playing a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP)

Warner, who turned 37 on Friday, had been looking for a third successive century but eventually fell for 81 when he chipped a catch back to Phillips.
Phillips then accounted for Steve Smith (18) as he claimed career-best figures of 3-37 before fellow spinner Mitchell Santner got in on the act.
Santner beat the defenses of Mitchell Marsh (36) and the left-armer then dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (18) after the batsman had been dropped on one.
That left Australia on 274-5 in the 39th over.
Jimmy Neesham, playing his first match of the World Cup, had middle-order dangerman Glenn Maxwell caught at long-off by Trent Boult for a 24-ball 41.
Maxwell had come into the match fresh from a World Cup record 40-ball hundred against the Netherlands.
Josh Inglis raced to a 28-ball 38, putting on 62 for the seventh wicket with skipper Pat Cummins (37).
New Zealand came into the game with four wins from five games, while Australia had three wins and two losses.

Arthur warns against Pakistan ‘witch-hunt’ after World Cup flop

Arthur warns against Pakistan ‘witch-hunt’ after World Cup flop
AFP
Follow

Arthur warns against Pakistan ‘witch-hunt’ after World Cup flop

Arthur warns against Pakistan ‘witch-hunt’ after World Cup flop
  • Pakistan slipped to a one-wicket loss at the hands of South Africa, their fourth defeat in six games in India
  • They will have to win remaining three matches, hope other results go their way if they are to go to semifinals
CHENNAI: Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur warned against a “witch-hunt” after their World Cup dream suffered a likely fatal blow on Friday.
Pakistan slipped to a one-wicket loss at the hands of South Africa, their fourth defeat in six games in India.
They will have to win their remaining three matches and hope other results go their way if they are to sneak into the semifinals.
“They’re going to be blaming everybody, don’t worry. It’s just the way of the world,” said Arthur.
“It’s really unfair to start a witch-hunt, certainly on (captain) Babar Azam, on ‘Inzi’ (chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq), on our coaches, on the management team.
“What I do know is the boys have tried and the effort of the coaching staff, the effort of the players has been first-class. If they would see the amount of effort that the players and staff put in, they would be amazed.”
Pakistan, who were ranked as the world’s top ODI team last month, won their first two games of the tournament.
However, they then slumped to defeats against arch-rivals India, Australia and Afghanistan before going down to the Proteas on Friday.
They made 270 with Saud Shakeel (52) and Babar Azam (50) in the runs before reducing South Africa from 206-4 to 250-8.
However, tailenders Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, who had earlier taken 4-60, saw the Proteas home and to the top of the 10-nation table.
Aiden Markram had set the platform for victory with a fighting 91.
Before Friday’s match the Pakistan Cricket Board had released a statement stressing it had allowed Azam and Inzamam all powers to select the World Cup squad.
Arthur admitted Pakistan were below par in the tournament.
“Look I think at a World Cup you’ve got to be playing your best game at the right time,” said Arthur who took over earlier this year.
“Our form had sort of drifted off a little bit. And there’s various reasons. We talk about it every day as to what it could have been. But our form kind of drifted off. And again, we haven’t put the perfect games together.
“We’ve batted well, we haven’t bowled well. I do think our fielding standards have been average. So, there’s a lot of work that we need to put in and get to the standards required to win a World Cup.”
Arthur admitted Pakistan were short of a challenging total on Friday.
“I thought 300 was the par score but our bowlers had given us a real chance there and they’ve given it everything. It’s a really disappointed dressing room and our players, I know, we can be proud of tonight.”
Arthur said Pakistan showed off a fighting spirit against South Africa that was lacking in their shock eight-wicket defeat to Afghanistan last Monday.
“Tonight was a totally different feeling in that dressing room to the Afghanistan game,” said Arthur.
“In the Afghanistan game, we were average in all departments. Tonight, we were okay with the bat, I thought we were very good with the ball.
“And tonight, I’m really proud of those players because they fought right to the bitter end.”

Al-Hilal too good for Al-Ahli

Al-Hilal too good for Al-Ahli
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Hilal too good for Al-Ahli

Al-Hilal too good for Al-Ahli
  • Al-Hilal moved five points clear at the top of the Roshn Saudi League
RIYADH: Al-Hilal moved five points clear at the top of the Roshn Saudi League on Friday with a 3-1 win over Al-Ahli to record a seventh victory in succession in all competitions.

The 18-time champions may be without Neymar for the rest of the season but looked ominous as they saw off the challenge from the star-studded visitors.

The gauntlet was thrown down to Al-Ahli and the rest of the league inside the first minute while the smoke from the pre-match flares and fireworks was still hanging in the Riyadh air.

It was a simple goal but one full of quality. A long ball from inside the center circle from Kalidou Koulibaly found Sergej Milinkovic-Savic inside the area and the Serbian midfielder chested it down on the run and then stabbed home from close range.

Al-Ahli showed their attacking talents with Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin looking dangerous, but it was Al-Hilal who looked as if they were ready to extend their lead after 26 minutes.

After Malcom was deemed to have been obstructed in the area, a penalty was awarded, and in this particular West London reunion, former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who bagged a hat-trick in Monday’s 6-0 thrashing of Mumbai City in the Asian Champions League, sent his shot a bit too close to Edouard Mendy. The ex-Chelsea goalkeeper got down well to make the save.

Yet this was not all about Al-Hilal. The visitors arrived in the capital in fifth place and in the knowledge that victory would send them into second.

Not long after the penalty,  Saint-Maximin, who had been in doubt for the game due to injury, burst free, but the former Newcastle United star saw his shot blocked by Ali Al-Bulaihi.

Eight minutes before the break Mitrovic redeemed his penalty miss in magnificent fashion. Ruben Neves found Saud Abdulhamid on the right and his first-time cross reached the Serbian just inside the area and his powerful header flew into the net.

On the stroke of half-time, Al-Hilal came within millimeters of surely sealing the win. Malcom stepped up just outside the area to fire a left-footed free-kick past Mendy but, unfortunately from the view of the home team, the Brazilian’s shot bounced off the crossbar.

After the break, Al-Hilal continued to have chances to secure the points and, just before the hour, the defense had chances to clear an Al-Ahli attack. They failed to do so and Mahrez squared the ball to Saint-Maximin on the left side of the area and the French star stroked the ball home.

After 65 minutes, Al-Hilal should have restored their two-goal advantage as Salem Al-Dawsari on the left slipped the ball square to Mitrovic, who beat his defender but saw his shot well-saved by Mendy. Soon after, Milinkovic-Savic’s free-kick just cleared the bar.

The next goal was always going to be crucial and while it came from an Al-Ahli player, it went in the Al-Ahli net. With six minutes remaining, Abdulhamid sent a long ball from deep into the direction of Al-Dawsari. Roger Ibanez cut it out but while the Brazilian intended to head the ball back to Mendy from outside the area, he succeeded only in slipping it past the Senegalese shotstopper.

As both keeper and defender sank to their knees in despair, it was clear that there was no coming back from that and Al-Hilal took the points and extended their unbeaten run to 15 games in all competitions.

Earlier on Friday, Al-Fateh moved into third with a 2-1 win at Al-Raed, but the in-form Al-Nassr will go second on Saturday if they can win at Al-Fayah.

With the way things are going at the top of the table, neutrals will be cheering on Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr as they are looking like the only ones capable of stopping Al-Hilal.

Tyson Fury tries to provoke Francis Ngannou at weigh-in before Saudi Arabia fight

Tyson Fury tries to provoke Francis Ngannou at weigh-in before Saudi Arabia fight
AP
Follow

Tyson Fury tries to provoke Francis Ngannou at weigh-in before Saudi Arabia fight

Tyson Fury tries to provoke Francis Ngannou at weigh-in before Saudi Arabia fight
  • Fury, the self-described “Gypsy King,” will earn a reported $50 million paycheck for the fight in Riyadh
RIYADH: Tyson Fury compared himself to Novak Djokovic after going face-to-face with Francis Ngannou at their weigh-in on Friday.
The towering Brit dismissed the punching threat posed by Ngannou, a former UFC star who will make his professional boxing debut Saturday at age 37.
“It’s like a table tennis champion facing Djokovic in the Wimbledon final — totally different,” the WBC heavyweight champion said.
The 35-year-old Fury weighed-in at 277.7 pounds while his Cameroonian opponent was 272.1 pounds after both men stepped on the scale in street clothes.
Moments later, Fury pushed his forehead into Ngannou, who responded with a chest-bump to give himself some space.
“I have played this game so long. This can’t get to me. It’s part of the game,” Ngannou said of Fury’s antics.
Both fighters predicted a quick evening on Sunday.
“We’re going to take a couple of minutes at the beginning, but I think this fight will end very quick,” Ngannou said.
Fury, the self-described “Gypsy King,” will earn a reported $50 million paycheck for the fight in the Saudi Arabian capital.
It’s a 10-round fight and will count as an official bout, according to the WBC. Fury’s belt will not be at stake, though, on the off-chance he is beaten.
“I’m going to make it nice and short for him,” Fury said.
Fury said he’ll take a week off afterward before discussing a fight with Oleksandr Usyk to unify all of the major heavyweight boxing titles.

