KSrelief provides shelter, aid for those hit by Cyclone Tej in Yemen


KSrelief distributes emergency aid to those affected by Cyclone “Tej” in Al-Raydah and Qusayr District in Hadhramaut, Al-Mukalla. (SPA)

KSrelief distributes emergency aid to those affected by Cyclone “Tej” in Al-Raydah and Qusayr District in Hadhramaut, Al-Mukalla. (SPA)
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News



Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center handed out emergency shelter and food aid to families affected by Cyclone Tej in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The operation, which started on Thursday, included 50 tents and 200 shelter bags, in addition to 300 food baskets containing basic goods. It was carried out in Al-Raydah and Al-Qusayr District in Hadramaut governorate, benefiting 300 families, or about 1,800 individuals.

Also in Yemen, KSrelief distributed 2,238 cartons of dates to displaced people in Al-Jawf in the districts of Al-Madina and Al-Wadi in Marib governorate, benefiting 13,428 individuals.

Elsewhere, KSrelief handed out 16,000 cartons of dates to refugee families as well as the neediest families in the host community in the Danniyeh district, northern Lebanon, benefiting 80,000 people.

Similarly, KSrelief in Pakistan gave out 903 food parcels in the Washuk district of Balochistan province, benefiting 6,321 people in flood-affected areas.

