Egypt’s El-Sisi warns region could become ‘ticking time bomb’

Slow aid response leaves Gaza in critical condition despite opening of Rafah border, says UK charity

LONDON: A UK-based humanitarian charity has said that, without immediate action to enhance aid access and the quality of assistance, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is poised to worsen further.

“In a much-awaited development, the Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt has been opened for humanitarian aid access,” Penny Appeal said in a statement one week after the opening.

“While this step brings a glimmer of hope to the people of Gaza, the situation remains dire as the aid flow remains sluggish and inadequate.

“Only 35 trucks have managed to cross the border, a far cry from the 100 trucks per day recommended by the United Nations to address the overwhelming needs of the people of Gaza,” it continued.

Penny Appeal, which is working on the ground in the besieged Palestinian enclave said it is “deeply committed to the welfare of the Gazan people,” and expressed “deep concern and disappointment regarding the pace and scale of aid delivery to the region.”

The Rafah border crossing opened last Saturday at 10 a.m. local time, however it is not known how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza and for aid to continue flowing in.

“Penny Appeal welcomes the Rafah border’s opening as a critical lifeline for Gaza. Still, it underscores the urgent need for a swift and substantial increase in the volume of aid, including the provision of fuel to operate vital desalination plants,” the charity said.

It added that the limited aid, which primarily comprises medicines, food, and water, “fails to address the critical need for fuel, which is vital for powering the water desalination plants.”

It continued: “The absence of fuel hinders the production of clean drinking water, leaving Gaza’s residents at risk of waterborne diseases and dehydration.”

Palestine Emergency: We are working with our partners on the ground to supply essential aid to survivors of this deadly ordeal.

As violence continues to engulf the area, the north and south of Gaza have been relentlessly targeted by attacks, resulting in a significant number of casualties and fatalities.

“Tragically, the conflict has now spilled over into the West Bank, exacerbating the crisis. Even previously declared ‘safe’ areas, like the south of Gaza near the Al-Quds hospital, have not been spared from attacks.

“The hospital’s director has been contacted three times to evacuate the facility, but this has proven infeasible due to the presence of over 500 critical patients in desperate need of shelter and medical care,” Penny Appeal said.

The Palestinian health ministry said on Saturday that the death toll in Gaza has reached 7,650, with a further 19,450 injured since Israel’s bombardment began three weeks ago.

Penny Appeal is working hard with teams on the ground to provide hot meals to the people of Gaza and for many, it’s the first hot meal they’ve had in weeks.



Penny Appeal is working hard with teams on the ground to provide hot meals to the people of Gaza and for many, it's the first hot meal they've had in weeks.

The West Bank’s death toll is 111, with 1,950 injured, according to a daily report released by the ministry, which added that 70 percent of those killed in Gaza and the West Bank were women, children and the elderly, while around 177,781 residential units have also been destroyed since Oct. 7.

“Penny Appeal calls on the international community, regional powers, and all parties involved in the ongoing conflict to prioritize the well-being of the Gazan people,” the charity said. “Time is of the essence, and comprehensive and efficient aid delivery is paramount to prevent further suffering and loss of life in the region.”