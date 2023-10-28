You are here

Egypt's El-Sisi warns region could become 'ticking time bomb'

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that Egypt would continue to play a positive role in the Israel-Hamas conflict and did not want it to expand regionally. (Reuters)
28 October 2023
Reuters
  Says his country's sovereignty should be respected after drones were intercepted after entering Egyptian air space on Friday
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday warned against any expansion of the conflict in Gaza, saying the region risked becoming a “ticking time bomb.”

He also said his country’s sovereignty should be respected after drones were intercepted after entering Egyptian air space on Friday.

Israel on Friday said it was the target of the drones which it blamed on Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi movement. Egypt’s military said the drones, which fell on the Egyptian towns of Taba and Nuweiba near the Israeli border, injuring six, originated in the southern Red Sea. It did not say who launched the drones.

“Regardless of where it comes from, I have warned of the expansion of the conflict. The region will become a ticking time bomb that impacts us all,” El-Sisi said, speaking at a conference.

“Egypt is a sovereign country and its sovereignty and position should be respected ... Egypt is a strong country and it is untouchable,” he added.

El-Sisi held a peace summit last Saturday and has called for aid to be allowed into Gaza, the release of hostages, and a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

UN and EU criticize Gaza bombardments, demand immediate cease-fire

UN and EU criticize Gaza bombardments, demand immediate cease-fire
  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sharply criticized the escalation of bombardments on Gaza
LONDON: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday sharply criticized the “unprecedented escalation” by Israel of the bombardments in Gaza, and repeated a call for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire for the delivery of aid.
“I was encouraged by what seemed to be a growing consensus for the need of at least a humanitarian pause in the Middle East,” Guterres said in a statement. “Regrettably, instead I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of bombardments, undermining humanitarian objectives.”
He called for the situation to be reversed, during a visit to the Qatari capital, Doha, where he met with foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman. 


Guterres spoke as Israel announced Saturday that the war with Hamas had “entered a new phase,” with its forces relentlessly pounding Gaza three weeks into a conflict sparked by the deadliest attack in the country’s history.
Israel unleashed its bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing more than 220 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said Israeli strikes had killed 7,703 people, mainly civilians, with more than 3,500 of them children.


“I reiterate my appeal for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, together with the unconditional release of hostages and the delivery of relief at a level corresponding to the dramatic needs of the people in Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes,” Guterres said in the statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Qatar, which hosts a political bureau for Hamas in Doha and has provided millions of dollars in financial aid to Gaza, has been linked to mediation efforts for a prisoner exchange between the Palestinian militant group and Israel.


The top diplomat “underscored the State of Qatar’s complete rejection of the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip and the attempts to forcibly displace its people,” according to a foreign ministry statement.
He also warned of “the danger of a ground escalation... to the safety of civilians and hostages in Gaza.”
Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell demanded on Saturday a “pause of hostilities” to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip after the intense overnight bombing of the coastal territory.


“Gaza is in complete blackout and isolation while heavy shelling continues. UNRWA warns about the desperate situation of Gaza people without electricity, food, water,” he said on social media.
“Far too many civilians, including children, have been killed. This is against International Humanitarian Law,” he said.
“A pause of hostilities is urgently needed to enable humanitarian access,” Borrell added.


Borrell also condemned all attacks on civilians, “including continuing indiscriminate rocket attacks against Israel” and called for the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”
Late on Friday Israel stepped up its air campaign on Gaza, turning hundreds of buildings and thousands of houses into rubble.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned earlier on Saturday there was the potential for thousands more civilians to die if Israel presses a major ground offensive in Gaza.
(With Reuters and AFP)

‘There’s still goodness in this world,’ says Palestine envoy as 121 nations rally to call to end war

'There's still goodness in this world,' says Palestine envoy as 121 nations rally to call to end war
  • Arab resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza receives overwhelming support at the General Assembly
NEW YORK CITY: More than 121 countries voted at the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday to adopt an Arab resolution calling for the war on Gaza to end and for humanitarian aid to be allowed to flow into the battered territory. Only 14 countries voted against it, one of which was the US.

An amendment to the resolution proposed by Canada, co-sponsored by the US and some European countries, that called for condemnation of Hamas failed to garner enough votes and was not adopted.

Before the vote, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Munir Akram, said it was “amazing” that his Canadian counterpart did not feel the need while condemning Hamas to condemn Israel, too, “for the enormity of the crimes it has committed in Gaza.” He added that “the Israeli occupation is the original sin behind this crisis and not the Oct. 7 attack.”

If Canada wants to be fair, he continued, then it must condemn both sides or name neither.

Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s permanent observer to the UN, thanked the 120 nations who voted in favor of the resolution, telling reporters that “there is still goodness in this world and we will never forget your position today.”

However, the resolution represents only “chapter one,” he added, and he vowed to continue “knocking every door” to stop the war against Gaza.

The Arab resolution, titled “Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations,” condemns all acts of violence targeting Palestinian or Israeli civilians. It

calls for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities,” the “immediate and unconditional” release of all civilians who are being “illegally held captive,” and “the immediate, continuous, sufficient and unhindered” flow of life-saving aid to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip, including water, food, medical supplies, fuel and electricity.

It also “firmly rejects any attempts at the forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population” and urges Israel, “the occupying power,” to rescind its evacuation order for Gazans in the north of the territory to relocate to the south.

After two weeks of almost continuous Israeli shelling, the UN has described the situation that more than 1.5 million Gazans are facing as “a catastrophe.” Much of the territory’s civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, including hospitals, schools, water and sanitation facilities, and about 40 percent of homes. Water supplies have all but run out, and there are reports that people have been forced to drink sewage water.

UN agencies have warned that very soon, mortality rates will “skyrocket due to disease outbreaks and lack of healthcare capacity.”

The UN resolution was sponsored by more than 47 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon, along with Russia and a number of African and Latin American countries.

Slow aid response leaves Gaza in critical condition despite opening of Rafah border, says UK charity

Slow aid response leaves Gaza in critical condition despite opening of Rafah border, says UK charity
LONDON: A UK-based humanitarian charity has said that, without immediate action to enhance aid access and the quality of assistance, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is poised to worsen further.

“In a much-awaited development, the Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt has been opened for humanitarian aid access,” Penny Appeal said in a statement one week after the opening.

“While this step brings a glimmer of hope to the people of Gaza, the situation remains dire as the aid flow remains sluggish and inadequate.

“Only 35 trucks have managed to cross the border, a far cry from the 100 trucks per day recommended by the United Nations to address the overwhelming needs of the people of Gaza,” it continued.

Penny Appeal, which is working on the ground in the besieged Palestinian enclave said it is “deeply committed to the welfare of the Gazan people,” and expressed “deep concern and disappointment regarding the pace and scale of aid delivery to the region.”

The Rafah border crossing opened last Saturday at 10 a.m. local time, however it is not known how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza and for aid to continue flowing in.

“Penny Appeal welcomes the Rafah border’s opening as a critical lifeline for Gaza. Still, it underscores the urgent need for a swift and substantial increase in the volume of aid, including the provision of fuel to operate vital desalination plants,” the charity said.

It added that the limited aid, which primarily comprises medicines, food, and water, “fails to address the critical need for fuel, which is vital for powering the water desalination plants.”

It continued: “The absence of fuel hinders the production of clean drinking water, leaving Gaza’s residents at risk of waterborne diseases and dehydration.”

As violence continues to engulf the area, the north and south of Gaza have been relentlessly targeted by attacks, resulting in a significant number of casualties and fatalities.

“Tragically, the conflict has now spilled over into the West Bank, exacerbating the crisis. Even previously declared ‘safe’ areas, like the south of Gaza near the Al-Quds hospital, have not been spared from attacks.

“The hospital’s director has been contacted three times to evacuate the facility, but this has proven infeasible due to the presence of over 500 critical patients in desperate need of shelter and medical care,” Penny Appeal said.

The Palestinian health ministry said on Saturday that the death toll in Gaza has reached 7,650, with a further 19,450 injured since Israel’s bombardment began three weeks ago.

The West Bank’s death toll is 111, with 1,950 injured, according to a daily report released by the ministry, which added that 70 percent of those killed in Gaza and the West Bank were women, children and the elderly, while around 177,781 residential units have also been destroyed since Oct. 7.

“Penny Appeal calls on the international community, regional powers, and all parties involved in the ongoing conflict to prioritize the well-being of the Gazan people,” the charity said. “Time is of the essence, and comprehensive and efficient aid delivery is paramount to prevent further suffering and loss of life in the region.”

Egypt launches campaign to urge nationals living abroad to vote in presidential elections

CAIRO: Egypt’s government launched on Saturday a campaign to urge Egyptians abroad to participate in the 2023/2024 presidential elections.

Soha Gendi, minister of emigration and expatriate affairs, announced the “Share Your Vote” campaign during her first meetings with the leaders of Egyptian communities in six Gulf countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

“Egypt is keen to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in building the future,” she said, adding that this participation “is a message to the world that Egyptians hold their destiny in their own hands,” and that “effective participation contributes to political decision-making.”

She said: “I will meet more leaders and heads of communities in other countries as part of the campaign. I will communicate with all members of these communities and encourage everyone in their countries of residence to participate positively and cast their votes.”

The minister added: “The upcoming elections are a significant democratic milestone for Egypt. It’s important that every Egyptian abroad, who has the right to vote, casts their vote to choose who will represent them. An operations room will also be established to follow up on the voting activities of members of Egyptian communities around the world, and to answer all their questions, as a step toward overcoming any obstacles or challenges to the process.”

Earlier, Ahmed Bandari of the National Elections Authority announced that the elections will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Dec. 1, 2 and 3.

Voting in the runoff round will take place on Jan. 5, 6 and 7.

Parliamentarian Tayseer Matar told Arab News: “The constitution and the law guarantee every Egyptian citizen the right to express their opinion on constitutional matters. Article 1 of the law on the exercise of political rights stipulates that every Egyptian man and woman, regardless of their place of residence and who has reached 18 years of age, has the right to exercise political rights.

“These include expressing their opinion in every referendum held in accordance with the provisions of the constitution, voting in the presidential elections, and even electing members of parliament.”

Matar added: “We highly value the efforts of the Ministry of Emigration and the campaign it has launched targeting the Egyptians abroad.

“The Egyptian Alliance of Parties will soon begin a series of meetings to develop a plan that includes mobilization of Egyptians abroad to participate in the elections, as they are an important part of our nation’s democratic process and the formation of the new republic.”

He said that participation in the presidential elections “is a right for every citizen that should not be neglected.”

Inferno in Gaza as Israeli strikes knock out communications, isolate homes

Inferno in Gaza as Israeli strikes knock out communications, isolate homes
GAZA: Gaza on Friday night endured what has been described as the heaviest bombardment since the start of the war on Oct. 7, according to Arab News’ correspondent Ahmad Hijazee.

Relentless airstrikes and artillery fire lit up the sky over the enclave for hours.

“I am in Gaza and so is my family, but I know nothing about them and cannot reach them,” said Hijazee on Saturday, adding that Israel has knocked out communications, leaving each home cut off from the rest of the Strip.

Media outlets and civil society organizations said they have lost contact with representatives because of the blackout, further isolating more than 2 million Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

Palestine’s telecom service provider, Paltel, said the bombardment caused “complete disruption” of internet, cellular and landline services.

In a statement on Saturday, the Israeli Defense Forces said about 100 of its fighter jets hit 150 “underground targets” in northern Gaza.

According to Hizajee, the bombardment continued throughout the night from air, sea and land, and smoke from “(white) phosphorus munitions swept over vast areas of Gaza.”

He said: “We did not know if we were going to live and see the morning.”

Local reporters described the situation inside the Gaza Strip as chaotic, with rescue teams, short of equipment, searching for survivors by hand amid the smoke and rubble.

Israel’s military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, on Friday announced “expanding ground operations” in Gaza after more than two weeks of heavy bombardment.

The death toll in the enclave has exceeded 7,703, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, with at least 19,740 people injured and thousands trapped under rubble.

Arab News has lost contact with Hijazee since early Saturday due to the communications blackout in Gaza.

