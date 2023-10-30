Jordan asks US to deploy Patriot air defense missiles amid heightened regional tensions

AMMAN: Staunch US ally Jordan asked Washington to deploy Patriot air defense systems to bolster its border defense at a time of heightened regional tensions and conflict, the spokesperson for the country’s army said on Sunday.
“We asked the American side to help bolster our defense system with Patriot air defense missile systems,” Brig. Gen. Mustafa Hiyari, Jordan’s army spokesperson, told state television.
US Patriot missiles were stationed in Jordan in 2013 following an uprising in northern neighbor Syria where the kingdom feared a civil war could spill over and ignite a regional conflict.
Jordan has been increasingly nervous that Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza since a deadly assault on Israel by Hamas from the enclave on Oct. 7 could also spread into a wider conflagration, officials said.
The Patriot, considered one of the most advanced US air defense systems, is usually in short supply, with allies around the world vying for it.
Hiyari denied social media reports that the Pentagon was using its bases to transport some of the equipment and arms from its depots to Israel to bolster its defenses in its war in Gaza.
The Pentagon has used Jordanian military installations in recent months, however, as Washington strengthened its military posture in the region, Western diplomats said.
The United States has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in recent weeks, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and added thousands to the number of troops in the region.
Senior Biden administration officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have warned of the risk of major escalation in attacks on American troops in the Middle East and that Iran could seek to widen the Israel-Hamas war.
The kingdom has hundreds of US trainers in the country and is one of the few regional allies who hold extensive exercises with US troops throughout the year.
Jordan’s army is one of the largest recipients of Washington’s foreign military financing and runs in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
The kingdom has also requested more aid to tackle drones used in a raging multibillion dollar drug war along the border with Syria, which Amman blames on pro-Iranian militias who hold sway in southern Syria.
“The drones have become a threat on all our fronts,” army spokesperson Hiyari said.
Since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Washington has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help Amman set up an elaborate surveillance system known as the Border Security Programme to stem infiltration by militants from Syria and Iraq.
Frankly Speaking: Does Israel have a right to defend itself?
Francesca Albanese says Israel’s assault on Gaza without legal merit
Fate of 2.3 million Palestinians remains uncertain as Israeli operations intensify
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Israel does not have the right to self-defense that it claims in the Gaza Strip owing to its status as an occupying power, according to the UN special rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
Francesca Albanese, who was appointed to the post in May 2022 for a three-year term, also believes that Israel’s military response to the multipronged attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 has gone beyond simply defending its own territory and its citizens.
“The right to self-defense that Israel has invoked under Article 51 of the UN Charter is quite clear. It entitles a state to repel an attack that comes from another state. So, the action necessary to repel the attack must be based on its intensity and scope. And it must be proportional,” she said on the Arab News current-affairs show “Frankly Speaking.”
Albanese added: “There is jurisprudence of the International Court of Justice that says that self-defense cannot apply in a context of military occupation when, in this case, Israel is occupying another state, another people.”
Explaining the context of a “proportional” response, she said that “in 24, 30 hours, Israel had regained control of its territory. So, as of then, the right of self-defense in its own territory — if self-defense is to be applied — was exhausted.”
She added: “Does it mean that Israel had to passively leave after what Hamas had inflicted? No, as I said, the protection of Israeli citizens had to be insured, and the military presence of Hamas had to be repelled. Which was done.”
As the fate of 2.3 million Palestinians remains uncertain amid intensifying Israeli military operations and a rapidly rising death toll, Albanese, an Italian academic and international human rights lawyer, spoke about the underlying dynamics of the conflict, whether anyone would be charged with war crimes being committed against civilians, and if the UN had once again failed the Palestinian people.
The fighting erupted when Hamas launched rockets from Gaza into Israeli territory before infiltrating the border and killing both civilians and military personnel at several border towns, kibbutzim and a music festival on Oct. 7.
Hundreds of Israeli citizens and soldiers, as well as numerous people from multiple other countries, were also taken to Gaza and are being held as hostages.
After clearing its territory of Hamas militants, Israel began retaliatory operations in Gaza, formally declaring war on the armed group.
Albanese says the fact that Israel has been bombing the entire Gaza Strip without a stated military goal raises important questions. “A clear military aim could be dismantling Hamas’ military capacity. This could be one, but this has not been the language. This has not been the intent,” she said.
“The intent has been to eradicate Hamas as a whole. But Hamas is also a political entity. So, what does it mean in practice?
“Statements of Israeli politicians and leaders have declared that all Palestinians in Gaza are responsible for Hamas actions, so their backbone should be broken. The language used is extremely dangerous. Genocidal language has been used, and alarm has been raised by hundreds of scholars.”
Albanese said that the Israeli military campaign has been highly destructive and indiscriminate, destroying more than 42 percent of Gaza’s housing capacity and targeting civilian areas including hospitals, places of worship, and public markets.
Palestinian health authorities said that more than 8,000 people had been killed by Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes as of Sunday.
Asked whether the latest conflict in Gaza had changed her views, Albanese said the “only way to have a loud, clear, unchallengeable legal and moral voice right now is to condemn the attacks on civilians, whoever they are.
“What Hamas did on Oct. 7 goes beyond what legitimate resistance is, because the massacre of civilians is never justified, cannot be justified,” she told Katie Jensen, the host of “Frankly Speaking.”
Albanese continued: “Hamas is to blame for the brutal killing of civilians, because in a context of hostilities, while military targets are legitimate, and killing a soldier is a tragedy, killing a civilian is a war crime. Killing civilians is absolutely prohibited.”
On the other hand, she asserted that the Israel-Palestinian conflict did not begin on Oct. 7. “The occupation that Israel has maintained on the West Bank, including in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, is illegal for many reasons, including because it has translated into a default apartheid, into a vehicle to colonize Palestinian land, to forcibly displace people, to arbitrarily arrest and detain adults and children alike, to impose martial rule over millions of Palestinians, including blockaded Gaza,” she said.
“Gaza has been under an illegal blockade for 16 years, and during the 16 years, five wars had already taken place in Gaza — in 2008, in 2012, in 2014, in 2021, in 2022 — and these five wars had already caused the death of 4,200 people, including 1,100 children.”
Albanese’s opinions on Israel’s right to self-defense and actions in Gaza have stirred controversy; media outlets, NGO watchdogs and Israeli officials have accused her of antisemitism.
An Israeli minister demanded Albanese’s dismissal in April this year, writing a letter to the UN chief and the UN high commissioner for human rights to complain that she has been allowed to “continue to spew hatred, antisemitism, and incite violence.”
Albanese believes the efforts to remove her from her current position are a distraction from events happening in Gaza and in Palestine in general. “It’s nothing new. These kinds of attacks — ad hominem — have been used against anyone who has dared to criticize Israeli policies and practices vis-a-vis the Palestinians,” she said.
“So, I was not particularly surprised. Yes, they are very violent, but again, the louder the message, the louder the denunciation, the more violent the response.”
Arguing that the data that her detractors are attempting to deflect attention from is far more important than their accusations, she said: “Nothing that I’ve said in my three reports on self-determination and Israel violations — arbitrary, widespread and systematic arbitrary deprivation of liberty in the occupied Palestinian territories, the violations committed against Palestinian children — has ever been challenged. The substance of my factual and legal analysis remains valid, and this is why I urge the international community to consider this first and foremost.”
With UN statistics saying that more than 1.6 million Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes as of Saturday, Albanese said it seems Gaza has reached the point of no return.
Multiple news outlets reported that in the wake of the evacuation order, airstrikes killed dozens of Palestinians attempting to flee Gaza City. Palestinians are unable to flee inside their own territory or to another country; Egypt, which borders Gaza, has not opened any corridors which would allow Palestinians to seek safety there.
“Israel has ordered the evacuation of 1.1 million people — so, half the population — from northern Gaza,” Albanese said.
“How can this even be considered legal when there are people in hospital, women and children, and elderly persons who cannot move? Because the south, where people have been ordered to move to, is being bombed. It has been bombed, and it’s destroyed. There is no capacity to accommodate these people.”
In other comments, Albanese condemned what she called attempts by the media to misinform or spread false information, something that has been common during the ongoing conflict.
“Every journalist should verify the information before disseminating it, but should also report all facts, all circumstances and try to inform. I’ve seen that there is a lot of bias,” she said.
One of the most contentious events in terms of media coverage was the explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City on Oct. 17. Many details of the blast vary widely, and the entity behind the attack is a subject of fierce debate.
Multiple intelligence agencies claim that the explosion was caused by a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, while the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health claimed that an Israeli airstrike was responsible.
“I’ve seen conflicting narratives, because in the beginning, there were many warnings from the Israeli military to the hospital to evacuate. The medical personnel responsible for the hospital communicated that they were not able to evacuate because there were seriously injured people and other patients,” Albanese said.
Immediately after the bombing, quickly-deleted social media posts suggested the Israeli military had hit the hospital because there were Hamas operatives inside.
Asked if those deletions raised suspicion in her mind, Albanese said: “There is a commission of inquiry which is investigating right now all the violence and all the crimes that have been committed since Oct. 7. And that’s the Commission of Inquiry appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in May 2021. I will wait for the results of their investigation.”
In light of the international community’s failure to force Israeli to agree to a ceasefire, many people say the UN has failed the Palestinian people yet again.
However, Albanese said the UN is failing both the Palestinian and the Israeli people “because all of them deserve peace and stability, which is the responsibility of the UN Security Council.
“What I see happening is a political and the humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions,” she said.
On a final note, Albanese said allies of Israel should ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu what he meant when, in a televised address after the Oct. 7 Hamas assault, he said “what we will do to our enemies will reverberate for generations.”
Albanese said: “I fear for what it might mean, because on the one hand, you can eliminate all Hamas supporters and militants, but keeping the population under oppression, as Israel has done with the Palestinians for decades, would make another form of resistance re-emerge,” Albanese said.
“I am really scared that the situation can spill over an entire region, which is already critically affected. You are seeing streets and the squares of Arab cities full of people protesting. They protest because they think that the Palestinians deserve justice.”
Speaking for herself, Albanese said she had nothing but “a clear, people-centered approach” to her work.
“There is no one life that is more important than the other,” she said. “In the interest of both the Palestinians and the Israelis, the current hostilities must stop. A realistic international law-oriented solution has to be found now because tomorrow may be too late.”
Preventing aid getting to Gaza could be ‘a crime’: ICC prosecutor
Karim Khan: ‘These supplies must get to the civilians of Gaza without delay’
Egypt’s Rafah crossing only entry point through which international aid trickles in
Updated 21 min 30 sec ago
AFP
CAIRO: The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor warned Sunday that blocking humanitarian aid from entering Gaza could constitute a crime.
“Impeding relief supplies as provided by the Geneva Conventions may constitute a crime within the court jurisdiction,” Karim Khan told reporters in Cairo.
He was speaking after a visit to Egypt’s Rafah crossing, where he said trucks full of desperately needed goods remained stuck and unable to cross into Gaza.
“I saw trucks full of goods, full of humanitarian assistance stuck where nobody needs them, stuck in Egypt, stuck at Rafah,” he said.
“These supplies must get to the civilians of Gaza without delay.”
Rafah is the only entry point through which international aid is currently able to trickle into the Hamas-run Palestinian territory, which is facing a near-total siege and relentless Israeli bombardment.
Israel imposed the siege and unleashed its massive bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
Israel’s strikes have since then killed more than 8,000 people, half of them children, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the territory said.
Since limited aid deliveries resumed through the Rafah crossing on October 21, a total of 117 trucks have entered.
Prior to the siege, some 500 trucks carrying aid and other goods entered Gaza every day.
Khan said he wanted “to underline clearly to Israel that there must be discernible efforts without further delay to make sure civilians (in Gaza) receive basic food, medicines.”
On Sunday the United Nations warned it feared a breakdown of public order after looting at food aid centers in Gaza run by its agency for Palestinian refugees, the UNRWA.
UN chief Antonio Guterres said the situation was “growing more desperate by the hour” as casualty numbers increase and essential supplies of food, water, medicine and shelter dwindle.
Khan said his office had an ongoing investigation into “any crimes committed on the territory of Palestine and any crimes committed, whether it’s by Israel and Palestine or whether it’s acts committed on the territory of Palestine or from Palestine into Israel.”
“This includes current events in Gaza and also current events in the West Bank,” Khan said.
He said he was “very concerned also by the spike of the number of reported incidents of attack by settlers against Palestinian civilians” in the territory Israel has occupied since 1967.
Khan also stressed that hostage-taking was a breach of the Geneva Conventions.
“I call for the immediate release of all hostages taken from Israel and for their safe return to their families,” he said.
The British lawyer said “Israel has clear obligations in relation to its war with Hamas, not just moral obligations but legal obligations” to comply with the laws of conflict.
“These principles equally apply to Hamas in relation to firing indiscriminate rockets into Israel,” he said.
Set up in 2002, the ICC is the only global independent tribunal to probe the world’s worst crimes including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The Palestinians signed up to the court’s founding Rome Statute in 2015.
Israel, which is not a signatory to the ICC, has refused to cooperate with the probe or recognize its jurisdiction.
Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops
World leaders underline urgency of increasing aid into Gaza Strip
Israeli bombardment has killed more than 8,000 people since Oct. 7
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Hamas said Sunday its fighters were engaged in “heavy fighting” in Gaza where Israel has escalated ground operations, as calls multiply to deliver aid to the Palestinian territory after weeks of siege and bombardment.
World leaders underlined the urgency of increasing aid into the Hamas-controlled territory and protesters worldwide rallied for a cease-fire, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steeled his nation for a “long and difficult war.”
Despite calls for a humanitarian truce, international outrage and the potential risk to hostages held in Gaza, Israel has intensified the war triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented attack.
Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 in the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 239 others including many migrant workers, according to the latest figures provided Sunday by army spokesman Daniel Hagari.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the retaliatory Israeli bombardment has killed more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians and half of them children.
Panic and fear have surged inside the Palestinian territory, where the UN says more than half of its 2.4 million residents are displaced and thousands of buildings destroyed.
Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Sunday its fighters were “engaged in heavy fighting... with the invading occupation (Israeli) forces in northwest Gaza.”
Israel’s army said a new “stage” of the war started with ground incursions since late Friday, an escalation from two brief operations earlier in the week.
In a phone call with Netanyahu on Sunday, US President Joe Biden “underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza,” according to a readout of the conversation from the White House.
And in a separate call with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, which borders Gaza to the south, the two leaders “committed to the significant acceleration and increase of assistance,” the White House said.
UN chief Antonio Guterres said the situation was “growing more desperate by the hour” as casualties increase and essential supplies of food, water, medicine and shelter dwindle.
Top Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk in a statement Sunday called on Egypt to take “decisive” action to speed up aid to Gaza.
“Egypt should not remain a spectator. We expect a decisive stance by Egypt allowing aid to enter Gaza as soon as possible,” he said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israel was repeatedly bombing around Al-Quds hospital in central Gaza, causing damage and putting civilians at risk.
Mohamed Al-Talmas, who has taken shelter in Gaza’s biggest hospital Shifa, said “the ground shook” with intense Israeli raids.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said “thousands of people” broke into several of its warehouses and distribution centers in Gaza, grabbing basic items like flour and hygiene supplies.
“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down,” it said.
A US government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said earlier Israel was committed to allowing 100 to aid trucks into Gaza daily — a figure the UN has said was needed to meet the most basic needs.
On Sunday Israel’s military said it had struck hundreds of Hamas targets and increased its ground forces in Gaza. Military spokesman Hagari vowed to “chase down” Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.
The army said troops had “confronted” militants who emerged out of a tunnel in north Gaza, highlighting challenges in Hamas’s vast underground network to Israel’s ground operation.
In a late-night televised address on Saturday, Netanyahu announced a “second stage of the war” to “eradicate” Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that has governed Gaza since 2007.
Communications were down in Gaza after Israel cut Internet lines ahead of the intensification of its operations, although connectivity was gradually returning on Sunday.
The “burden” lies with Israel to distinguish between militants and innocent civilians in Gaza, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN television.
Hagari again urged Palestinian civilians to go south “to a safer area,” but residents remained wary as air strikes continue.
Ibrahim Shandoughli, a 53-year-old from Jabaliya in northern Gaza, told AFP he and his family went nowhere.
“Where do you want us to evacuate to? All the areas are dangerous.”
In Israel, sympathy has swelled for the families whose loved ones were abducted by Hamas and are at heightened risk as the war intensifies.
Hamas has released four hostages, but this week said “almost 50” had been killed by Israeli strikes, a claim that was impossible to verify.
“We demanded that no action be taken that endangers the fate of our family members,” said Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of hostage Romi Gonen.
After Hamas said it was prepared to release the hostages if Israel freed the Palestinian prisoners it was holding, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accused the group of playing “psychological games.”
“Hamas is cynically using those who are dear to us — they understand the pain and the pressure,” Gallant told relatives of hostages, according to a statement released by his office.
Ifat Kalderon, whose relatives are believed held in Gaza, told AFP she supported the idea of a prisoner release in exchange for the hostages.
“Take them, we don’t need them here,” she said, referring to Palestinian detainees.
The ground operations have heightened fears that Israel’s other enemies — the Iran-allied “axis of resistance” forces in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen — could enter the conflict.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi warned on X, formerly Twitter, that Israel’s “crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action.”
Top ally the United States has warned Israel’s enemies to stay out and strengthened its military presence in the region.
Skirmishes have intensified on the Israeli-Lebanese border with Iran-backed Hamas ally Hezbollah, raising fears of a new front.
On Sunday militants in south Lebanon fired rockets toward Israel, which has responded with strikes, in a fresh escalation along the border.
Violence has also spiked in the occupied West Bank since the October 7 attacks, with more than 110 Palestinians killed, according to the territory’s health ministry.
Return to Sudan talks brings no respite for Darfur
Over 9,000 people had been killed and nearly six million displaced in the war of attrition between the army and paramilitary RSF that broke out in April
Saudi Arabia and the US are trying to broker a peaceful resolution to the conflict that is poses a risk to the security and economic well-being of neighbor countries
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
WAD MADANI, Sudan: Sudan’s rival generals have returned to the negotiating table in Saudi Arabia, but the fighting shows no sign of easing as they wrestle to control the country’s second-largest city.
In six months, the war of attrition between army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has killed more than 9,000 people and displaced nearly six million.
Despite the carnage, neither side has managed to seize a decisive advantage.
In Khartoum, the air force has failed to dislodge the RSF, which still controls the capital’s streets while the army holds the country’s east.
On Thursday, peace talks resumed in the Saudi city of Jeddah, which Riyadh and Washington said Sunday were aimed only at securing a cease-fire deal and the delivery of humanitarian aid.
“The talks will not address broader political issues,” statements from both the Saudi foreign ministry and the US State Department added.
To break the stalemate at the exact moment negotiations restarted, the RSF claimed it had captured Nyala, the South Darfur state capital and the largest city in the massive western region of Darfur — the RSF’s traditional stronghold.
With much of Sudan’s already fragile infrastructure destroyed in the war, Nyala — with an airport, railway and a key highway intersection — could be essential for resupplying forces in the area.
The paramilitaries have held the Om Dafouq border post with the Central African Republic for the past three months and have reportedly taken control of additional supply routes to Khartoum, 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) to the northeast.
Nyala is also “the largest military center in the three states of South Darfur, Central Darfur and East Darfur,” a former army officer told AFP, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
In taking the city, the RSF would cement its hold on Darfur, where ethnically motivated killings by the RSF and allied militia have triggered a new probe by the International Criminal Court.
The ICC has since the 2000s been investigating war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Darfur, committed by the forerunner of the RSF, the Janjaweed militia.
Beyond its military strategic importance, Nyala is also the economic heart of Darfur — a region the size of France that is home to around a quarter of Sudan’s 48 million people.
The city “has economic ties with Chad, the Central African Republic and South Sudan, extending even as far as Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo” which has a consulate in the city, local journalist Ezzeldin Dahab told AFP.
On Thursday, as representatives from both sides met with US and Saudi mediators in Jeddah, the RSF released footage of Daglo’s brother and deputy Abdelrahim Daglo — on whom the United States has imposed sanctions — leading troops into Nyala.
The paramilitary force immediately announced the city and its army infantry division had fallen.
However, the army responded that the 16th infantry division had repelled the attack and inflicted “heavy human and material losses” on the enemy.
According to residents, the RSF fighters have spread out across the city.
“RSF fighters are deployed everywhere and we haven’t seen the army since Wednesday,” resident Adam told AFP from the Al-Wadi neighborhood, asking to be identified only by his first name for fear of reprisal.
Ali, who lives in another district of Nyala, said the two forces had held different parts of the city since the war began, and that the RSF “takeover was done in stages.”
After months of skirmishes, the latest stage came last week, when “the RSF attacked the 16th division with 300 armored vehicles,” an army source told AFP.
Previous US and Saudi attempts to mediate in the war yielded only brief truces, and those were systematically violated.
Analysts said they believed Burhan and Daglo had opted instead to wage a war of attrition, seeking to extract greater concessions at the negotiating table later.
These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
Updated 30 October 2023
AP
JERUSALEM: The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.
The fighting erupted Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods.
Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Oct. 29, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups:
1,400 Number of people killed in Israel
8,005 Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza
116 Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank
5,431 Number of Israelis injured
20,242 Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza
2,000 Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank
250,000 Number of Israelis displaced
1.4million Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza
239 Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza
4 Hostages released
117 Aid trucks let into Gaza
27,781 Residential units destroyed in Gaza
Sources: AP reports, Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli military, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Palestinian Red Crescent