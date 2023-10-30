You are here

  • Home
  • Fishel, Shaw score first US goals and the American women defeat Colombia 3-0

Fishel, Shaw score first US goals and the American women defeat Colombia 3-0

Fishel, Shaw score first US goals and the American women defeat Colombia 3-0
 US forward Mia Fishel celebrates with midfielder Crystal Dunn (19) after scoring a goal against the Colombia during the second half of their exhibition game at Snapdragon Stadium. Sunday. (USA TODAY Sports)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2quzz

Updated 30 October 2023
AP
Follow

Fishel, Shaw score first US goals and the American women defeat Colombia 3-0

Fishel, Shaw score first US goals and the American women defeat Colombia 3-0
  • The Americans have been led for four games by Twila Kilgore, who was named interim coach following Vlatko Andonovski’s resignation after the Women’s World Cup this past summer
  • Fishel, Shaw score first US goals and the American women defeat Colombia 3-0
Updated 30 October 2023
AP
Follow

SAN DIEGO: Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw both scored their first international goals and the US defeated Colombia 3-0 on Sunday.

Lindsey Horan added a goal for the US in the second of two exhibition matches against Colombia. The teams played to a scoreless draw on Thursday in Utah.

The US will play just two more games this year, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Frisco, Texas, in early December. Both matches are against China.

The US were expected to name a new coach before those matches as the team prepare for the Paris Olympics next summer.

The Americans have been led for four games by Twila Kilgore, who was named interim coach following Vlatko Andonovski’s resignation after the Women’s World Cup this past summer.

The US were eliminated in the Round of 16 on penalties after a scoreless draw with Sweden, the earliest World Cup exit ever for the Americans.

Andonovski, who led the team for four years, was recently named coach of the Kansas City Current. Kilgore, who was one of Andonovski’s assistants on the national team, was 3-0-1 as interim coach of the No. 3 ranked Americans.

Colombia, ranked No. 22 in the world, advanced to the quarterfinals at the Women’s World Cup over the summer for the first time. Las Cafeteras were finally stopped by England 2-1.

Colombia goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo had to leave the match in the first half after she was injured while making a save on Alex Morgan’s shot. Giraldo was replaced by backup Sandra Sepulveda.

The match at Snapdragon Stadium was scoreless at the half, but the US looked more dominant than in the first game.

Fishel, a San Diego native who plays club soccer for Chelsea, scored in the 60th minute on a header off a corner kick in just her second appearance for the US.

“It was a dream,” Fishel said. I mean every little girl just dreams of being on this team, and to be here and to be able to score for this team, with my family and friends in the stands, it’s just amazing.”

Horan scored her 30th international goal in the 62nd minute. Shaw, an 18-year-old who plays for the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League, added a goal in the 83rd off a feed from Alyssa Thompson.

It was also Shaw’s second appearance for the United States. Afterward, she made a heart with her hands for the crowd.

“It’s hard to believe that it even happened,” Shaw said. “I just saw Alyssa get the ball and I took off. She played me the absolute best ball ever and I just did what I could to tap it in.”

Colombia, who have also qualified for the Olympics, had not played since the World Cup before the friendlies against the US.

Linda Caicedo, the team’s 18-year-old forward who plays professionally for Real Madrid, was not available for Colombia after starting in the first match. Catalina Usme, who scored two goals during the World Cup, was also unavailable because of an injury.

The Colombians were playing the two friendlies under Angelo Marsiglia, their new coach after the post-World Cup departure of Nelson Abadía.

Colombia’s players showed their support for fellow national team player Luis Diaz by holding his No. 7 jersey during the national anthems before the match.

Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in Colombia on Saturday by gunmen in their city of Barrancas, near the Caribbean. The Liverpool winger’s mother was later rescued but his father remained missing, authorities said.

Topics: 2023 Women’s World Cup

Related

Jamaica World Cup players boycott tournament over disagreements with their federation
Football
Jamaica World Cup players boycott tournament over disagreements with their federation
Morocco’s success ‘massive’ for women’s football in region: Man City’s Lauren Hemp
Sport
Morocco’s success ‘massive’ for women’s football in region: Man City’s Lauren Hemp

UAE Pro League review: Al-Jazira stumble as Al-Wasl soar

UAE Pro League review: Al-Jazira stumble as Al-Wasl soar
Updated 29 October 2023
Matt Monaghan
Follow

UAE Pro League review: Al-Jazira stumble as Al-Wasl soar

UAE Pro League review: Al-Jazira stumble as Al-Wasl soar
  • Champions Shabab Al-Ahli give up two-goal lead to share points against Al-Nasr
Updated 29 October 2023
Matt Monaghan

A torrent of goals and drama that featured a shock for Frank de Boer’s high-flying Al-Jazira, plus faultless five-star shows from Al-Wasl and Sharjah, followed ADNOC Pro League’s restart after the international break.

Friday’s matchweek six resumption began with a bang. Nicolas Gimenez and unstoppable UAE forward Fabio De Lima put pointless promoted hosts Hatta to the sword during Al-Wasl’s 5-0 thrashing, while 10-man holders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club were pegged back to 3-3 from a 3-1 lead by an Al-Nasr, fueled by Italy forward Manolo Gabbiadini.

Malian youngster Sekou Gassama conjured a sinuous solo strike in Al-Bataeh’s 1-1 draw aganst second-bottom Ajman and Al-Wahda snapped a three-match losing streak in all competitions courtesy of a 2-1 triumph versus Ittihad Kalba.

Shahin Surour was in decisive form on Saturday against boyhood club Al-Jazira when struggling Khor Fakkan stunned their vaunted visitors 4-2 and Sharjah recorded five different scorers in a 5-0 dismantling of Baniyas. The 2021/22 champions Al-Ain returned to top spot with a 3-1 victory against Emirates Club that contained a 10th-minute red card for Bandar Al-Ahbabi, plus Spain icon Andres Iniesta both converting and missing penalty kicks for the opposition.

Here are the top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week: Nicolas Gimenez (Al-Wasl)

A standout performance, for player and club.

Gimenez at Hatta became the first ADNOC Pro League star rewarded by statisticians SofaScore with a perfect 10-rated display. This was earned via two close-range finishes and a laser-guided assist for De Lima’s 89th-minute second.

Al-Wasl had lost momentum prior to this month’s latest stoppage, drawing successive matches versus relegation-threatened Khor Fakkan and Ajman to implode their 100 percent start in frustrating fashion. Signs of life, however, came in the 3-2 victory versus Shabab Al-Ahli in an ADIB Cup quarterfinal, first leg on Oct. 20.

Coveted summer recruit Gimenez — a free agent after three bountiful campaigns at Baniyas — helped himself to two assists on that night and this form was continued in the top flight.

Sharp instincts got him into the penalty box for a pair of first-half tap-ins, representing the playmaker’s opening league goals for his new employers. The best was to come at the death, a fourth ADNOC Pro League assist of the season — to top the individual chart — coming with an incisive, low through-ball from distance perfectly targeted between full-back and centre-back.

Another dimension has been added to second-placed Al-Wasl’s attack by the 27-year-old, who is adept advancing the ball via dribbling or passing. Combinations between himself, De Lima, Switzerland forward Haris Seferovic and “golden boy” Ali Saleh strike fear into every defence in the country.

Recent naturalization for the Argentina-born creator means these skills could be deployed on the international stage with the UAE in the coming years. An exciting prospect.

Goal of the week: Sekou Gassama (Al-Bataeh)

Sometimes, you see a goal which looks like it has been taken straight from a computer game rather than real life.

Malian midfielder Gassama produced such an enlivening highlight in Friday’s 1-1 stalemate with 13th-placed Ajman.

A simple recycling of possession seemed appropriate wide on the right and with four Ajman defenders in close proximity. The 22-year-old had a different, more vivid, picture in his mind.

Gassama’s feint took him past left-back Gianluca Muniz. A breathtaking burst of pace then followed to open up a channel between three Ajman opponents, before another drop of the shoulder dumbfounded another set of markers.

A thunderous low shot would, finally, go in via a deflection on the line — and no one could argue the exhibition of skill and drive had not earned a stroke of luck.

This singular intervention came amid a promising second top-flight campaign for the club only founded in 2012. With ex-Romania boss Mirel Radoi in charge, overseeing outstanding prospects such as Gassama, the future seems bright for Bataeh.

Coach of the week: Gerard Zaragoza (Khor Fakkan)

What a way to sign off from stand-in Gerard Zaragoza, if this proves to be a final match at the helm.

The ex-Shabab Al-Ahli boss was promoted to Khor Fakkan’s top job from assistant last month, upon Abdulaziz Al-Anbari’s exit.

But the club’s top-flight winless run extended to four matches under him. This led to reports via Egypt’s Al-Shorouk newspaper that experienced ex-Ajman supremo Ayman El-Ramady had turned down the permanent post, and a follow-up from local daily Emaratalyoum detailed an imminent arrival for recently departed Al-Ahli Doha tactician Nebojsa Jovovic.

Zaragoza, if true, can step back with head held high. The Spaniard’s now-ninth-placed troops earned 3-0 and 4-1 advantages versus a Jazira outfit stacked with domestic and international talent.

They ceded 73 percent possession in an eventual 4-2 triumph, but were inspired by ex-Jazira starlet Surour during this memorable match.

Is the real Sharjah now standing up?

An ominous performance and result was seen at Sharjah Stadium.

The five-goal unravelling of 11th-placed Baniyas saw Sharjah’s constituent parts move in unison. This comes amid the context of 2022/23’s unprecedented four-goal trophy haul, but a dispiriting and dumbfounding seventh-placed ADNOC Pro League finish.

Fast forward to the present and we see Tunisia magician Firas Ben Larbi — a summer purchase from Ajman — buzzing about in a free role afforded by a loose 4-4-2 formation next to timeless UAE forward Sebastian Tagliabue. Both got on the scoresheet, along with another addition in Al-Hilal’s Moussa Marega.

Sharjah now sit just three points off Al-Ain, while first place is theirs at the halfway point of AFC Champions League’s Group B.

Trophy magnet Cosmin Olaroiu appears to have artfully, and expansively, recalibrated. The question now is whether Asia’s grandest club trophies have moved within range.

Topics: football UAE Pro League Al-Jazira AL-Wasl

Related

UAE Pro League review: Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain lose 100% records
Sport
UAE Pro League review: Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain lose 100% records
UAE Pro League review: Al-Ain and champions Shabab Al-Ahli maintain perfect starts
Sport
UAE Pro League review: Al-Ain and champions Shabab Al-Ahli maintain perfect starts

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends controversial substitution decision as tiring Magpies let Premier League points slip

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends controversial substitution decision as tiring Magpies let Premier League points slip
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends controversial substitution decision as tiring Magpies let Premier League points slip

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends controversial substitution decision as tiring Magpies let Premier League points slip
  • Howe, with his team fatigued from the midweek Champions League battle against Borussia Dortmund, decided to make just one second half change
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has defended his decision not to call on the cavalry as Newcastle United let two Premier League points slip at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Having talked of his need to manage players’ workload and minutes in recent press conferences, Howe, with his team fatigued from the midweek Champions League battle against Borussia Dortmund, decided to make just one second half change.

That call had many fans scratching their heads, especially as the momentum switched and the lead slipped in the closing stages.

Howe has moved to justify that call, though, explaining the logic behind his thinking.

“It was difficult for us today. We had limited attacking options, so what I want to do when I make a substitute is try to make the team better and play players in their best positions,” said Howe, whose side were twice in front thanks to Callum Wilson in the 2-2 Molineux draw.

“So, if I was to make changes today, it would’ve probably been playing players out of position and I’m reluctant to do that with the game so evenly poised.

“It was certainly a massively tough game for us today. I thought there were two really good teams and probably a really good spectacle for the viewers, but disappointed not to get over the line and win the game. But I’m really proud of what we had to give today, off the back of a really challenging week.”

Both of Wilson’s goals, which took him to seven Premier League for the campaign, had an element of controversy about them. The first, Sean Longstaff was adjudged to not have jumped into Jose Sa in the Wolves goal in the build up to Wilson’s overhead opener. Then again for the second, a foul on Fabian Schar was given the VAR test only to be given as a controversial penalty, which the England frontman dispatched via Sa.

On the penalty decision, Howe can understand why some questioned referee Anthony Taylor’s decision. He said: “It was one of those, it was a strange one. I’d need to see it again, I’ve only seen it live. It looked like a coming together. Fabi [Fabian Schar] maybe nicked the ball first before there was contact, but there was a little bit of a delay before the penalty was given so I was aware that it was going to be a tight call.”

Howe went into battle today without long-term absentees Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley, as well as suspended Sandro Tonali.

And it doesn’t look like things are set to improve before Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

“Alex is still where he is,” Howe said.

“He’s aggravated the injury he suffered at West Ham and we’ll wait and see whether he’ll be fit before the international break, there’s a high chance he won’t be but we’ll see. And Jacob, we fear might need an operation on his shoulder

“I thought we came on strong late in the game. I was really pleased with that because it has been a physically and mentally challenging week for us, but I thought we were the team in the ascendancy at the end.

“When you come away from home it’s difficult enough. We had the game away from home, the Sandro [Tonali] situation, and we’ve had a few injuries in the week, so it was a real test today and I’m really pleased with how the players responded to that.

“I think, in this job, you learn everyday and there is sometimes an unpleasant surprise around the corner. You’ve just got to learn to adapt and roll with it, and try and be positive with the players you have.

“We’re very limited with our training ground work and we have been for the majority of this season. We want to make sure not to overload the players, but that we go into each game tactically able to deliver what we need to, because every game is so different.”

Topics: football soccer Premier league Newcastle United

Related

Italian authorities confirm gambling ban for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali
Sport
Italian authorities confirm gambling ban for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali
‘Devastated’ Eddie Howe counts cost of bruising Champions League loss for Newcastle United
Football
‘Devastated’ Eddie Howe counts cost of bruising Champions League loss for Newcastle United

Germany overcomes Saudi Arabia 5-3 in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup

Germany overcomes Saudi Arabia 5-3 in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup
Updated 27 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Germany overcomes Saudi Arabia 5-3 in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup

Germany overcomes Saudi Arabia 5-3 in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup
  • Japan and Brazil maintain 100 percent records to lead groups A and B respectively
Updated 27 October 2023
SALEH FAREED

NEOM: The second day of the NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2023 saw hosts Saudi Arabia go down 5-3 to Germany at Gayal Beach.

The result follows the host nation’s opening day 4-3 loss to England in Group A.

Thursday’s schedule included the second round of matches from the men’s NEOM Beach Soccer Cup group stage, with Japan, UAE, Brazil and England looking to build on their opening-day victories, while Germany, Spain, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia were looking for their first points of the tournament.

A noisy home crowd armed with drums, flares and flags did their best to lift Saudi Arabia, but despite an overall solid performance on the sand, the Green Falcons could not overcome a strong German team in a fast-paced and exciting game.

A tight opening 12 minutes ended with German goalkeeper Marius Ebener scoring the only goal of the first period, hitting the back of the net with only 22 seconds left on the clock.

The Saudi team equalized in the opening minutes of the second period through Ahmed Al-Hamami, but another German goalkeeper, Hannes Knuppel, got his name on the scoresheet, with a wonderful finish to leave the score 2-1 after 24 minutes of action.

The early moments of the third period saw Al-Hamami leveling the score again, but Ebener was on target once again for the Germans to make it 3-2.

Khalid Mudhaya equalized for the Saudis to make it 3-3 to the delight of the home crowd, but late goals from Oliver Romrig and Christoph Thurk meant Germany took all three points in the fixture.

Following the loss, Saudi Arabia’s striker Majed Shamhani told Arab News that the team had done their best, but luck was not on their side.

“We dominated possession and created several chances (but) unfortunately, we could not win against a tough team such as Germany. Hope we can win in our next game against Japan to make our fans happy,” he said.

The next game for the Saudi national team will be against Group A leaders Japan at 9 p.m. (KSA) on Friday.

In Group A’s other match on Thursday, Japan thrashed England 7-0 to maintain their perfect start to the competition.

After both securing Day 1 victories in Group A, the teams took to the sand to decide who would lead the group heading into third and final group stage matches.

Takaaki Oba gave the Japanese team the lead inside two minutes of the opening period, before Ozu Moreira’s deflected effort and Ryunosuke Miyama’s strike both found the back of the net to make it 3-0 with two periods to play.

With less than three minutes played in the second period, the Japanese lead was extended through Takahito Yamada. Goalkeeper Shinya Shibamoto netted from distance and Ryunosuke scored Japan’s sixth with 30 seconds remaining in the period.

Only one goal was scored in the final period and it went the way of Japan once again, as Takuya Akaguma sealed the win with a powerful shot.

In Group B, Spain bounced back from opening-day defeat to the UAE to beat Turkiye 7-2, while Brazil maintained their 100 percent record with an 8-3 win over the Emiratis.

Topics: NEOM Beach Soccer Saudi Arabia Germany

Related

Victories for Saudi Arabia, Morocco at the Arab Beach Soccer Championship photos
Football
Victories for Saudi Arabia, Morocco at the Arab Beach Soccer Championship
NEOM Beach Games event returns to Saudi Arabia with international field of athletes
Sport
NEOM Beach Games event returns to Saudi Arabia with international field of athletes

Liverpool thump Toulouse as Brighton get first win in Europe

Liverpool thump Toulouse as Brighton get first win in Europe
Updated 27 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Liverpool thump Toulouse as Brighton get first win in Europe

Liverpool thump Toulouse as Brighton get first win in Europe
  • Liverpool top Group E with nine points and could seal a place in the last 16 with another win in France in two weeks
  • Four-time European champions Ajax are languishing one spot off the foot of the Eredivisie, and fell behind at the Amex Stadium just before halftime to Joao Pedro’s tap-in
Updated 27 October 2023
AFP

PARIS: Liverpool eased Toulouse aside 5-1 to register a third straight Europa League win Thursday, while Brighton beat ailing Dutch giants Ajax for the club’s first ever victory in continental competition.

Diogo Jota fired Liverpool in front at Anfield but Thijs Dallinga hauled the French Cup holders level.

Wataru Endo headed in his first goal for the Reds to restore their lead on the half-hour and Darwin Nunez slammed in a third minutes later.

Ryan Gravenberch added a fourth midway through the second half, pouncing on a rebound after Nunez rounded the goalkeeper only to strike the post. Mohamed Salah bagged a fifth in stoppage time.

“Most of the time we were in complete control. We made good goals, nobody got hurt, perfect night,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told TNT Sports.

Liverpool top Group E with nine points and could seal a place in the last 16 with another win in France in two weeks.

They are five points clear of Toulouse and Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, who grabbed two late goals to overcome LASK of Austria 2-1.

Brighton claimed a first European win as they beat Ajax 2-0, heaping further misery on the crisis-hit club who parted company with coach Maurice Steijn on Monday just four months into his tenure.

Four-time European champions Ajax are languishing one spot off the foot of the Eredivisie, and fell behind at the Amex Stadium just before halftime to Joao Pedro’s tap-in.

Ansu Fati rolled in a second for the hosts early in the second half to leave Roberto De Zerbi’s men a point adrift of Group B leaders Marseille.

“The first victory in Europe for Brighton. It’s a great day for our fans, our club, our owners. We are very proud to give them this day,” De Zerbi told TNT Sports.

Marseille saw off 10-man AEK Athens 3-1 at the Velodrome.

Orbelin Pineda canceled out Vitinha’s opener for Marseille, but a moment of madness from AEK goalkeeper Cican Stankovic cost his team dearly.

Stankovic hit a pass right to Vitinha and then wrestled the Portuguese forward to the ground, conceding a penalty and earning himself a red card.

Amine Harit converted the spot-kick before Jordan Veretout tucked away another penalty for Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

West Ham’s 17-match unbeaten European run came to an end with a 2-1 loss away to Olympiakos.

Kostas Fortounis struck from distance to give the Greek side the lead and Rodinei added a second before half-time with a deflected effort.

Lucas Paqueta volleyed in late consolation for the Hammers, who remain top of Group A on six points from three matches.

“We have to improve our performance. And we must rise to the occasion. I am disappointed by our first half. It was a tough match, but we carry on,” said West Ham manager David Moyes.

Freiburg are level with the Hammers after a 3-1 victory over Serbia’s Backa Topola.

Rangers relied on a fine display from goalkeeper Jack Butland in a 0-0 draw at Sparta Prague.

The Scottish side are third in Group C, led by Real Betis who won 1-0 away to Aris Limassol thanks to an Ayoze Perez goal.

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen thrashed Qarabag 5-1 to stay perfect in Group H and continue their brilliant start to the season under Xabi Alonso.

Roma made it three wins from three in Group G, Edoardo Bove and Romelu Lukaku on target in a 2-0 victory over Slavia Prague.

In the Europa Conference League, in-form Aston Villa eased to a 4-1 win at Dutch high-flyers AZ Alkmaar.

Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans gave Villa a two-goal lead in the first half against a side who have dropped just two points in the Eredivisie this season.

Ollie Watkins and John McGinn put the game out of reach before Ibrahim Sadiq pulled one back.

Topics: Liverpool

Related

Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League, newcomer Brighton pick up first point
Football
Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League, newcomer Brighton pick up first point
‘Devastated’ Eddie Howe counts cost of bruising Champions League loss for Newcastle United
Football
‘Devastated’ Eddie Howe counts cost of bruising Champions League loss for Newcastle United

Italian authorities confirm gambling ban for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali

Italian authorities confirm gambling ban for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali
Updated 26 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Italian authorities confirm gambling ban for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali

Italian authorities confirm gambling ban for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali
  • Midfielder has been investigated by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and FIGC in relation to illegal betting activity since early October
  • The Big Step: Footballers are human and if they are suffering from addiction they deserve empathy and support, not lengthy bans
Updated 26 October 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali will serve a 10-month ban from football, a statement from the Italian Football Federation has confirmed.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been investigated by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and FIGC in relation to illegal betting activity since early October. The investigations are thought to involve rule breaches while a player at his former club AC Milan. As yet, there has been no accusation in relation to betting while at the Magpies.

And according to Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC, Tonali, who played in Wednesday’s 1-0 Champions League loss to Borussia Dortmund, will be handed an 18-month reprimand, eight months of which will involve a rehabilitation program. The Italy international will, however, not be available should his country qualify for Euro 2024 and will not be allowed to kick a ball competitively for the Magpies until the end of August next year.

“An agreement has already been reached between the Federal Prosecutor’s Office and Sandro Tonali, which occurred before the referral, therefore it must be endorsed by the undersigned, which I have already done,” Gravina said.

“A plea bargain is envisaged for 18 months of which eight months is activity recovery, some concerns therapeutic activity and at least 16 face-to-face meetings as testimony.

“A plea bargain is foreseen, mitigating circumstances are foreseen, the boy’s collaborated beyond belief, so we continue to respect the rules we have set for ourselves.”

Newcastle are yet to release a club statement in response.

Head coach Eddie Howe has already pledged his support for Tonali, who, according to recent statements from his agent, is a confessed gambling addict.

“The most important part of all this is Sandro and his welfare,” Howe said. “It’s very easy for people to forget how young he is and the changes he’s had in his life coming from Italy to England — that’s hard enough to deal with and now he has this situation.

“Straight away we threw our arms around him and protect him and try and give him the love and support that he needs to find a solution to the problems he’s had, and that’s what we’re endeavouring to do with a lot of conversations and communication with him and his family.

“It’s not just Sandro, it’s the people around him that are going to be so important to him as well. It’s been a big effort from us and I have to say he’s handled himself superbly well. Obviously emotional but he’s handled himself with respect and dignity.”

The Big Step, a campaign to end all gambling advertising and sponsorship in football, part of Gambling with Lives, a charity set up by families bereaved by gambling-related suicide, have condemned the Tonali decision, pointing the finger firmly at football authorities.

“Footballers are human and if they are suffering from addiction they deserve empathy and support, not lengthy bans,” a statement read.

“Every football game is wall-to-wall with gambling ads, not just across shirts but around stadiums and related media content.

“Sending someone addicted to gambling into this environment is like sending an alcoholic to work in a pub. If you force young footballers to endorse addictive products, then don’t be surprised if they use them.

“Ending all gambling advertising and sponsorship in football, including all parts of the shirt and in every stadium, will help to prevent harm to those on and off the pitch.”

Topics: Newcastle United Sandro Tonali The Big Step

Related

Update Eddie Howe hopes Sandro Tonali feels Newcastle United ‘love’ amid betting investigation scandal
Sport
Eddie Howe hopes Sandro Tonali feels Newcastle United ‘love’ amid betting investigation scandal
Sandro Tonali, Newcastle United’s Italian import, impresses in unexpected debut
Football
Sandro Tonali, Newcastle United’s Italian import, impresses in unexpected debut

Latest updates

Israel says hit military infrastructure in Syria
Israel says hit military infrastructure in Syria
Embiid scores 35 in dominant effort as NBA 76ers beat Portland
Embiid scores 35 in dominant effort as NBA 76ers beat Portland
Records tumble as Verstappen cruises to Mexico Grand Prix victory
Records tumble as Verstappen cruises to Mexico Grand Prix victory
Three people killed as Filipinos vote in village polls
Three people killed as Filipinos vote in village polls
Alison Lee makes more history with victory in Aramco Team Series - Riyadh
Alison Lee makes more history with victory in Aramco Team Series - Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.