Tabuk governor receives torch for 2023 Saudi Games

TABUK: Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Tabuk, received the torch of the second edition of the Saudi Games 2023 at the governorate’s headquarters on Tuesday as part of the promotional tour for the largest national sporting event in Saudi history.
The prince praised the support and attention given to the Kingdom’s sports and youth sectors by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, expressing his happiness at the arrival of the torch in Tabuk.
He congratulated all those involved in the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee on the success of their sports and activities.
The torch toured the Tabuk region amid celebrations by the local community who wished to express their support for the event.
The tour, which began in Riyadh and is traveling throughout the Kingdom, stopped at the University of Tabuk, Tabuk Gate, Prince Fahad bin Sultan Park, and the Emirate of Tabuk. It aims to engage everyone in celebrating the Saudi Games, introducing athletes, raising awareness, and promoting the contest, its values and goals, with the participation of various private and public sector agencies.
The games will be held in Riyadh from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10, with the participation of over 8,000 athletes representing more than 200 clubs from all over Saudi Arabia, competing in 53 sports, including six Paralympic events and four new demonstration sports. A new youth category has also been established, featuring 12 sports.
