Tabuk governor receives torch for 2023 Saudi Games

Updated 31 October 2023
Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Tabuk, received the torch of the second edition of the Saudi Games 2023 at the governorate's headquarters on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Tabuk, received the torch of the second edition of the Saudi Games 2023 at the governorate's headquarters on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
  • The torch toured the Tabuk region amid celebrations by the local community
  • The tour aims to engage everyone in celebrating the Saudi Games
Arab News
TABUK: Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Tabuk, received the torch of the second edition of the Saudi Games 2023 at the governorate’s headquarters on Tuesday as part of the promotional tour for the largest national sporting event in Saudi history.
The prince praised the support and attention given to the Kingdom’s sports and youth sectors by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, expressing his happiness at the arrival of the torch in Tabuk.
He congratulated all those involved in the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee on the success of their sports and activities.
The torch toured the Tabuk region amid celebrations by the local community who wished to express their support for the event.
The tour, which began in Riyadh and is traveling throughout the Kingdom, stopped at the University of Tabuk, Tabuk Gate, Prince Fahad bin Sultan Park, and the Emirate of Tabuk. It aims to engage everyone in celebrating the Saudi Games, introducing athletes, raising awareness, and promoting the contest, its values and goals, with the participation of various private and public sector agencies.
The games will be held in Riyadh from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10, with the participation of over 8,000 athletes representing more than 200 clubs from all over Saudi Arabia, competing in 53 sports, including six Paralympic events and four new demonstration sports. A new youth category has also been established, featuring 12 sports.

Defending champions Brazil win NEOM Beach Soccer Cup

Updated 29 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
SALEH FAREED
  • Spain took title in women’s competition, denying Brazil double victory
  • Men’s, women’s MVP awards went to Brazilian Mauricinho, Spaniard Andrea Miron
SALEH FAREED

Brazil were on Saturday crowned winner of the NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2023 for the second year in a row.

They went undefeated in each of their games to lift their second NEOM Beach Soccer Championship title.

Brazil won 5-2 against Japan in the final at Gayal Beach in NEOM in front of a large crowd.

Both sides battled to take the lead in the opening period, but it took more than 11 minutes for the opening goal to arrive.

After a fantastic swivel under pressure from his opponents, Yamauchi blasted his shot into the top-right corner from close range to send Japan ahead in the fixture.

Brazil were determined to make their way back into the match and with less than four minutes played in the second period, Mauricinho added to his goal tally to even up the score. Japan found themselves in front once again, however, as Kibune converted from a penalty, but the match provided another twist as Brendo struck for the Brazilians and Catarino’s extraordinary strike from distance rippled the back of the Japanese net.

With Brazil taking a one-goal advantage into the final period, the match was still very much on a knife edge.

Following a perfectly weighted lofted pass, Brendo slammed home for his brace to widen the gap between the nations, and the match was put to bed when Edson Hulk capitalized on a defensive error.

After the match, three individual awards were given out. Mauricinho was named the most valuable player of the tournament, as well as joint top scorer with teammate Hulk on seven goals. Japan’s Kawai was named best goalkeeper.

In the third and fourth-place match, the UAE defeated Germany 3-2, while England won 3-2 against Spain to take fifth spot in the tournament.

Saudi Arabia came out 5-3 winners against Turkiye, confirming a seventh-place finish.

In the women’s competition, Spain had a chance to avenge their defeat in the Women’s NEOM Beach Soccer Cup final, after losing to Brazil the previous day.

Sara Tui scored her brace in the final period to give Spain some breathing room, but the goal was cancelled out by a Dani Barbosa free kick which nestled in the right side of the goal.

Tense moments followed at both sides of the pitch, but the Spaniards confirmed their title triumph as Manau calmly picked out the bottom left corner with 90 seconds to play.

Spain’s Andrea Miron was the MVP of the tournament, as well as joint top scorer with teammate Tui. The best goalkeeper title went to Spain.

Tyson Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter Ngannou to win split decision in 'Battle of the Baddest'

Updated 29 October 2023
AP
AP
AP

RIYADH: Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s appearance against an MMA fighter making his boxing debut figured to be another show to go along with his other ventures.
Francis Ngannou proved, however, he wouldn’t be the pushover so many anticipated.
Ngannou not only shockingly took Fury the 10-round distance, he came within one judge’s scoreboard of pulling off the upset early Sunday morning. Juan Carlos Pelayo of Mexico scored the fight 96-93 for Fury and Alan Krebs of the United States gave him a 95-94 victory. Ed Garner of Canada gave the fight to Ngannou at 95-94.
“That definitely wasn’t in the script,” Fury said. “Francis is a hell of a fighter — stronger, big puncher and a lot better boxer than we all thought he would ever be.”
Fury remained undefeated at 34-0-1 with 24 knockouts.
Ngannou, whose UFC record was 17-3, knocked down Fury in the third round, but this was a missed opportunity at a major upset. Ngannou landed only six of 38 punches in the final two rounds, according to CompuBox, compared to 14 of 37 for Fury.
Fury landed more punches overall (71-59), but Ngannou hit the mark with more power shots (37-32).
“I feel fantastic,” Ngannou said. “I’m very happy. It didn’t go my way, but I want to thank ... the kingdom of Saudi Arabia (for) the opportunity to prove people wrong one more time.”
Fury’s championship belt was never on the line in this bout, though it counts as an official fight.
He was a prohibitive minus-1,800 favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, though some late money came in on Ngannou.
“He was very awkward,” Fury said. “He wasn’t coming forward. He was standing back waiting for me to land my punches and then try to counter. He’s a good fighter. He’s given me probably one of my toughest fights in the last 10 years.”
Fury relied on his jab early and switched to left-handed briefly in the second round when Ngannou made some headway and even opened a cut above Fury’s left eye. Then with 43 seconds remaining in the third round, Ngannou sent Fury to the floor with a left hook, the seventh time he has been knocked down in his career.
Ngannou staggered Fury early in the fourth, but Fury stayed on his feet and the rest of the round was fairly even after that. Fury appeared to gain control late in the fifth round and carried it over into the sixth, but Ngannou showed in the seventh he wasn’t going anywhere as both boxers traded blows.
Ngannou delivered three powerful lefts early in the eighth and then staggered Fury with two strong combinations midway through the round. Fury found himself holding on as Ngannou grabbed the momentum.
Fans chanted “Francis! Francis!” early in the 10th round, and just the fact the fight went the distance was an upset in itself.
Recording artists Kanye West and Eminem also attended, as did soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, UFC headliner Conor McGregor and current and former boxing greats such as Sugar Ray Leonard and Manny Pacquiao.
Taking on this fight is the latest venture for the 35-year-old Brit, who has appeared in the WWE and been the focal point of a Netflix reality series. The money, a reported $50 million, to open the country’s entertainment festival called Riyadh Season, also likely piqued his interest.
The host country did its part in making Fury-Ngannou a stand-alone event. That fight was inside 26,000-seat Kingdom Arena, and the preliminary bouts were in a nearby outside venue constructed for this night.
Recording artists Lil Baby and Becky G performed in the main arena before both boxers entered. Then each fighter took his place on a throne wearing robes fit for a king.
If Fury figured to be in his element in a boxing ring, this was definitely a move out of the comfort zone for Ngannou, the Cameroon native, Las Vegas resident and former UFC heavyweight champion more accustomed to fighting in an octagon cage. Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who also made the trip to Saudi Arabia, helped Ngannou get ready for his boxing debut.
This not only was his first boxing match, but Ngannou hasn’t competed at all since beating Ciryl Gane in UFC 270 in January 2022.
“I know I’ve come up short, but I’m going to go back and work harder with a little more experience this time, a little more feeling of the game and come back stronger,” Ngannou said. “This is a new sport that I never did, that I never fit. Now I know I can do this (expletive).”
Ngannou, 37, had a falling out with the UFC earlier this year. UFC President Dana White stripped him of his belt in January, and in May, Ngannou signed with the rival Professional Fighters League. His first fight for the PFL is expected to take place early next year.
Fury has the chance to unify the heavyweight division. He has agreed to fight Oleksandr Usyk, a Ukrainian who is in possession of the other three championship belts, on Dec. 23 in Saudi Arabia.
“I’m going to go home and take a little rest and we’ll see what’s next for us,” Fury said.
In the co-feature between to undefeated British heavyweights, Fabio Wardley knocked down David Adeleye with a right-left combination in the final minute of the seventh round, then finished him off at 2:43 when referee John Latham stopped the fight. Adeleye then shoved Latham, which could draw a suspension.
Wardley, 28, improved to 17-0 with 16 knockouts, and he owns the British, Commonwealth Boxing and WBO European heavyweight championships. Adeleye, 26, is 12-1.
The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
 

Kickboxing, arm wrestling and fencing take center stage on day 8 of World Combat Games

Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
Arab News
  • A total of 30 gold medals were won across the event on Friday, with Saudi Arabia's total medal tally reaching 41 after the day’s action
Arab News

RIYADH: Medals were awarded in kickboxing, arm wrestling and fencing on day eight of the Riyadh World Combat Games on Friday.

A total of 30 gold medals were won across the event on Friday, with Saudi Arabia's total medal tally reaching 41 after the day’s action.

Ukraine are first in the standings, leading the total gold medal count with 18, while Kazakhstan follows in second with 10. Hosts Saudi Arabia are third with a total of nine gold medals.

Women’s Low Kick kickboxing

In the women's Low Kick kickboxing discipline, Brazil's Maria Eduarda Costa Alves secured the gold in the -48 kg division, Julina Nilusmas of France took the top spot in the -56 kg category, and Serbia's Valentina Keri emerged with first in the -65 kg weight class.

Women’s Point Fighting kickboxing

Gold in women’s Point Fighting was secured by Italy’s Carol Scacchi in the -55 kg division, Andrea Busa of Hungary in the -65 kg category and Jodie Browne of Ireland in the -70 kg event.

Men’s Low Kick kickboxing

In the men’s Low Kick championships, first was awarded to Amin Guliyev of Azerbaijan in the -60 kg division, Abror Khakimov of Kyrgyzstan in the -71 kg category and Brazil’s Lucas Rafael Ferraz Dos Santos in the -81 kg segment.  

Men’s Point Fighting kickboxing

In the Men's Point Fighting competition, champions included Hungary's Bence Laszlo Zajacz in the -69 kg category alongside his compatriot Imre Lajos Fesu in the -79 kg bracket and Christopher John Aston from Great Britain in the -94 kg division.

Women’s Left Arm arm wrestling

In the women's Left Arm division, Esra Kirav from Turkey secured victory for the -55 kg division, Aigerim Karamanova from Kazakhstan claimed the -65 kg title, Sweden's Mona Ann-Sofi Reisek emerged as the champion in the -80 kg category, and Barbora Bajciova from Slovakia took the +80 kg division win.

Ukraine excelled in both Para events, with Alona Hornich taking first place in the Women's Left Arm Para Standing event and Olesia Bessalnova securing the gold in the Women's Left Arm Para Visual category.

Men’s Left Arm arm wrestling

In the men’s Left Arm division, Kazakhstan’s Yerdaulet Sarybay secured the -70 kg win with a victory by extra round, while compatriot Nurdaulet Aidarkhan took the -80 kg top spot. In the -90 kg division, Marius-aurel Jurovschi of Romania claimed victory, while Kazakhstan secured another two wins in the -100 kg and +100 kg categories, with golds awarded to Talgat Aktayev and Medet Kuttymuratovm, respectively.

The champion of the Men’s Left-Arm Para Standing division was Daniel Simon of Hungary, while the gold in the men’s Left-Arm Para Sitting category was awarded to Gokhan Seven of Turkey.

Women’s Fencing

The women's Foil team witnessed the UAE securing first place with a 45-13 win over Saudi Arabia. The Saudi team later rebounded to secure the bronze medal.

In the women's Sabre team event, Saudi Arabia emerged victorious, clinching the top spot by defeating the UAE 45-25.

Men’s Fencing

In the men's Sabre team event, Saudi Arabia was awarded the gold with a 45-33 win over Iraq. Additionally, Saudi Arabia captured the bronze by defeating the UAE 45-21.

For the men's Foil team category, Qatar emerged with the victory, beating Kuwait with a score of 45-40.

Saudi crown prince launches Esports World Cup

Updated 23 October 2023
Arab News
Arab News
  • Body formed to increase collaboration between stakeholders
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday announced the launch of the Esports World Cup to be held annually in Riyadh starting summer 2024.

Touted to be the largest global event of its kind, it will serve as a platform that supports the gaming and esports sector and consolidates Saudi Arabia’s position as a hub for international esports.

The launch of the tournament is expected to materialize the goals envisioned in Saudi Arabia’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy. The strategy aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by more than SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) by 2030 and create 39,000 new job opportunities.

The crown prince also announced the establishment of the Esports World Cup Foundation, a nonprofit organization to increase collaboration between esports stakeholders.

These developments were announced during “The New Global Sports Conference” in the Saudi capital, said a press release.

“The Esports World Cup is the natural next step in Saudi Arabia’s journey to become the premier global hub for gaming and esports, offering an unmatched esports experience that pushes the boundaries of the industry,” said the crown prince. 

He added: “The competition will enhance our progress toward realizing the Vision 2030 objectives of diversifying the economy, growing the tourism sector, creating new jobs in various industries, and providing world-class entertainment for citizens, residents, and visitors alike.” 

Developing the esports sector is very crucial for Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

The annual esports event is also expected to increase the tourist inflow to the Kingdom. 

The Esports World Cup will feature several popular games across various genres, and the tournament also boasts to provide the largest prize pools for winners ever offered in esports history. Moreover, the event will be complemented by a diversified set of activities and events for people who visit the event. 

The press statement added that the Esports World Cup Foundation will reveal more details about the event in the initial months of 2024. 

Sumo and Wushu finals dominate day three of World Combat Games in Riyadh

Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Arab News
  • Day three of the Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games witnessed the concluding events of both Sumo and Wushu
Arab News

RIYADH: It was a golden day for Japan and Ukraine as Hayato Miwa and Svitlana Iaromka won the men’s and women’s open weight sumo titles at the World Combat Games in Riyadh on Sunday.

Miwa defeated Oleksandr Veresiuk of Ukraine for the title while Iaromka got the better of Viktoriia Tsaruk in an all-Ukrainian affair.

In the men’s competition, Japan and Ukraine also secured bronze medals through Taisei Matsuzono and Vazha Daiauri.

The two nations also bagged bronze medals in the women’s competition with Ivanna Berezovska of Ukraine beating compatriot Tsaruk and Airi Hisano leading the charge for Japan against Wioleta Paulina of Poland.

Sunday also saw the Wushu competition come to its conclusion, with China winning four gold medals.

Li Yueyao overcame Camargo Edinea of Brazil in the women’s 52kg final, Wu Xiaowei beat home Saudi favourite Abduljawad Sarah in the 60kg category, while Iranian Mansouriyan Shahrbano won against Raine Cristina of Brazil in the 70kg category.

On the men’s side, Li Zhaoyang registered a 2-1 victory by rounds against Rezaei Mohammadmahdi of Iran in the 70kg category, Jiang Haidong convincingly beat Pratama Laksmana Pandu of Indonesia in the 56kg contest, while Moshen El-Sifeldin and Boujekka Saad of Egypt and Morocco got to the top of podium in the 65kg and 75kg categories.

