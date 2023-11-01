You are here

  • Home
  • Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September

Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September

Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September
Japan imported about 78.34 million barrels in total in September, of which the Arab share was 96 percent. (Arab News Japan)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2f62k

Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News Japan
Follow

Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September

Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September
  • 5 Arab nations supply Japan 96% — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman
  • Tokyo continues to ban imports from Russia and Iran, sourcing instead from Asia and US
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News Japan
Follow

TOKYO: Japan’s import of Saudi Arabia crude oil increased slightly in September, reaching about 29 million barrels, or 37.1 percent of the total.

In August 2023, imports were at 27.93 million barrels, or 36 percent of the total, according to data released by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy.

Japan imported about 78.34 million barrels in total in September, of which the Arab share was 96 percent, or 75.24 million barrels, supplied by five countries — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.

The UAE provided 30.51 million barrels, or 38.9 percent, Kuwait 8.51 million (10.9 percent), Qatar 5.17 million (6.6 percent), and Oman 2.1 million (2.6 percent).

Tokyo continued its ban on oil imports from Iran and Russia in September, with some supply coming from central and south America (1.8 percent), Oceania (0.9 percent), Southeast Asia (0.7 percent), the US (0.5 percent) and Indonesia (0.2 percent).The figures cited represent the quantities of oil that arrived at refineries, tanks, and warehouses in ports in Japan during September. Japan uses oil to generate about a third of its energy needs.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: energy Oil Japan Saudi Arabia

Related

Arab crude oil reaches 94.4% of Japan’s imports in January
Business & Economy
Arab crude oil reaches 94.4% of Japan’s imports in January
UAE and Saudi Arabia provide 76.4% of Japan’s crude oil needs in November
Business & Economy
UAE and Saudi Arabia provide 76.4% of Japan’s crude oil needs in November

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes, others recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes, others recall envoys
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes, others recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes, others recall envoys
  • Government of leftist Luis Arce is the first in Latin America to cut ties with Israel since the divisive conflict erupted with the Hamas attacks
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
La Paz: Bolivia on Tuesday said it was severing diplomatic ties with Israel over its “disproportionate” attacks in Gaza, as two other Latin American countries recalled their ambassadors over the mounting humanitarian crisis.
Bolivia “has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the State of Israel, in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive being carried out in the Gaza Strip,” deputy foreign minister Freddy Mamani told a press conference.
Minister of the Presidency Maria Nela Prada also announced the country was sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.
“We demand an end to the attacks” in the Gaza Strip “which have so far caused thousands of civilian deaths and the forced displacement of Palestinians,” she said at the same press conference.
The government of leftist Luis Arce is the first in Latin America to cut ties with Israel since the divisive conflict erupted with the Hamas attacks on October 7, which Israeli authorities say killed more than 1,400 people.
Bolivia only announced it was restoring ties with Israel in 2019, a decade after they were cut over previous attacks on the Gaza Strip.
Hamas hailed Bolivia’s decision on Tuesday, saying it “holds it in high esteem” while urging Arab countries who have normalized their relations with Israel to do the same.
Israel’s foreign ministry did not immediately react to Bolivia’s move.
The leaders of both Colombia and Chile also spoke out Tuesday against the Israeli offensive on Hamas, which the Hamas-controlled health ministry says has now killed more than 8,500 Palestinians — two-thirds of them women and children.
“I have decided to recall our ambassador to Israel (Margarita Manjarrez) for consultation. If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot be there,” Colombia’s leftist President Gustavo Petro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Chile, which has the largest Palestinian population outside the Arab world, also said Tuesday it was recalling its ambassador to Israel in protest against Israel’s “unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law.”
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, has urged a cease-fire.
He said the “terrorist attack” by Palestinian militants against Israel did not justify killing “millions of innocents” in Gaza.
“Just because Hamas committed a terrorist attack against Israel doesn’t mean Israel has to kill millions of innocents,” he said in a live address on social media.

Residents in Australian state urged to flee as wildfires blaze

Residents in Australian state urged to flee as wildfires blaze
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Residents in Australian state urged to flee as wildfires blaze

Residents in Australian state urged to flee as wildfires blaze
  • Firefighters including those flown in from across Australia and New Zealand have been battling blazes in Queensland
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: Residents in three areas in Australia’s northern Queensland state were ordered to evacuate their homes on Wednesday, as bushfires burned out of control.
Firefighters including those flown in from across Australia and New Zealand have been battling blazes in the state that have already killed two and destroyed dozens of homes.
People in two adjacent areas, near the town of Dalveen, were on Wednesday ordered to evacuate immediately.
“Every Australian’s heart goes out to the people... who are being impacted once again by these bushfires,” Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers, whose electorate is in the state, told a news conference on Wednesday. “I really wanted to express our gratitude as well for all of the people who are reinforcing the efforts in those affected communities.”
The blazes in the area also affected the neighboring state of New South Wales (NSW) to the south.
“It was a pretty horrifying experience,” NSW resident Michelle Balint told state broadcaster ABC on Wednesday, recounting a wall of flames racing across the family’s land. “(We’ve) never seen anything like it.”
Authorities on Wednesday imposed a third evacuation warning in the far north of the state, near Watsonville.

Topics: Australia wildfires

Related

Raging wildfires trap 4,000 at Australian town’s waterfront
World
Raging wildfires trap 4,000 at Australian town’s waterfront
Australian wildfires destroy homes, kill cattle as hundreds of people flee
World
Australian wildfires destroy homes, kill cattle as hundreds of people flee

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors
Updated 01 November 2023
AP
Follow

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors
  • Chile said Israel’s operations amounted to “collective punishment” of Gaza’s Palestinian civilian population, the ministry said
Updated 01 November 2023
AP

LA PAZ, Bolivia: Bolivia’s government severed diplomatic relations with Israel on Tuesday, accusing it of carrying out “crimes against humanity” in Gaza, and Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors to Israel as they criticized the Israeli military offensive against Hamas militants.
Bolivian officials cited the number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza that have resulted from the latest Israel-Hamas war, but made no mention of the Hamas attack on Israel at the start of the conflict.
“Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Freddy Mamani, Bolivia’s deputy foreign minister, said at a news conference.
Chile decided to recall its ambassador “in the face of the unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip,” the South American country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, also announced he was recallinghis country’s ambassador to Israel.
“If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot remain there,” Petro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Bolivia, Chile and Colombia all have leftist governments.
María Nela Prada, Bolivia’s minister of the presidency who is acting foreign minister, accused Israel of “committing crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian people.”
She went on to call on Israel to “cease attacks in the Gaza Strip that have already resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and the forced displacement of Palestinians.”
Chile also called for “an immediate end to hostilities.” It condemned Israel’s operations, saying they “constitute collective punishment against the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza.”
Like Bolivia, Chile made no mention of the Hamas attack on Israel.
Bolivia also said that it “rejects the Israeli hostile treatment of international actors providing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip,” Prada said, adding that Bolivia will send aid to the Gaza Strip, although she did not detail what that could entail.
Neither Prada nor Mamani mentioned the Hamas attack on Israel, continuing with a pattern for the Bolivian government that never condemned the Oct. 7 assault in which more than 1,400 people were killed in Israel.
On Oct. 7, Bolivia’s Foreign Ministry said only that it had “deep concern over the violent events that occurred in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Palestine.” On Oct. 18, the Foreign Ministry condemend Israeli attacks and emphasized “our solidarity and unwavering support for the Palestinian people.”
The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 8,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war.
The government of this Andean nation of 12 million, now led by leftist President Luis Arce, has long been critical of Israel, and it previously severed diplomatic ties in 2009 over fighting involving Gaza. Diplomatic relations were reestablished in 2020.
Arce expressed his solidarity with the Palestinian people following a Monday meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Bolivia Mahmoud Elalwani.
“We cannot remain silent and continue to allow the suffering of the Palestinian people, especially of the children, who have the right to live in peace. We condemn the war crimes being committed in Gaza,” Arce wrote on social media following the meeting.
Bolivia’s influential former president, Evo Morales, who was once allied with Arce but has turned against him, celebrated the government’s decision to break off relations, although said it did not go far enough.
“Bolivia must declare the state of Israel as a terrorist state and file a complaint with the International Criminal Court,” Morales wrote on social media.
 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel Chile

Related

Blinken says US, others exploring options for future of Gaza after Hamas
Middle-East
Blinken says US, others exploring options for future of Gaza after Hamas
Has Israel invaded Gaza? The military has been vague, even if its objectives are clear
Middle-East
Has Israel invaded Gaza? The military has been vague, even if its objectives are clear

Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire

Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire

Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire
  • One video showed the group chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — a chant which interior minister Suella Braverman has previously criticized as an antisemitic demand for the destruction of Israel
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters

LONDON: More than a hundred pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at London’s Liverpool Street station on Tuesday, hanging banners from balconies and occupying the main concourse while demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Videos posted online by the ‘Sisters Uncut’ protest group showed a large group of demonstrators inside the station during rush hour, chanting and waving pro-Palestinian flags and banners.
One video showed the group chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — a chant which interior minister Suella Braverman has previously criticized as an antisemitic demand for the destruction of Israel. Other groups dispute that interpretation of the chant.
Sisters Uncut describes itself as a feminist group against domestic violence, but held a similar pro-Palestinian demonstration at Waterloo station on Saturday.
The City of London Police and Britain’s Transport Police did not immediately comment.

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel

Related

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel, citing ‘crimes against humanity’
Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel, citing ‘crimes against humanity’
Israel scales up Gaza incursion as humanitarian crisis deepens
Middle-East
Israel scales up Gaza incursion as humanitarian crisis deepens

UK’s Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need to minimize Gaza civilan casualties

UK’s Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need to minimize Gaza civilan casualties
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

UK’s Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need to minimize Gaza civilan casualties

UK’s Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need to minimize Gaza civilan casualties
  • Sunak discussed the situation in the West Bank and "the long-term goal of a two-state solution" with Netanyahu
  • He has also spoken with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of taking all possible measures to minimize casualties and protect civilians in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s resolute backing for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism, while emphasizing the importance of taking all possible measures to minimize civilian casualties,” the Downing Street statement said.

The readout from Sunak’s office said he also discussed the situation in the West Bank and “the long-term goal of a two-state solution” with Netanyahu.

“The Prime Minister noted the importance of all sides avoiding actions that would inflame tensions and keeping hope alive for a more secure and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians,” the statement said.

The British prime minister’s office said Sunak has also spoken with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

“He said the UK would continue to support diplomatic action to protect Palestinian civilians, prevent wider escalation and secure a peaceful and lasting resolution to the crisis,” a separate Downing Street statement said.

Topics: War on Gaza British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Benjamin Netanyahu Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Related

Special Can Syria sit out the shadow war between Israel and Iran as Gaza bombardment intensifies?
Middle-East
Can Syria sit out the shadow war between Israel and Iran as Gaza bombardment intensifies?
World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council
World
World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council

Latest updates

Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September
Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September
Saudi Central Bank’s total assets rise by 3.4% to $490bn in September 
Saudi Central Bank’s total assets rise by 3.4% to $490bn in September 
Pegula upsets Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals semifinals
Pegula upsets Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals semifinals
Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes, others recall envoys
Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes, others recall envoys
Qatar brokers deal between Egypt, Hamas and Israel for limited Gaza evacuations — source
Qatar brokers deal between Egypt, Hamas and Israel for limited Gaza evacuations — source

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.