KAMPALA: The body of Ugandan King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, recognised as the world’s youngest reigning monarch, arrived back in Uganda on Friday following his death in the United States at age 34.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni received the casket in a formal military parade at the airport in the central city of Entebbe, where mourners had also gathered.

King Oyo, who ascended to the throne at the age of three and reigned over Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom for 31 years, died last week while receiving treatment in the United States.

Guinness World Records had recognised him as the world’s youngest reigning monarch.

Uganda is a republic but officially recognises traditional kingdoms, which serve mainly as cultural institutions with limited political power.

King Oyo took the throne of Tooro after the death of his father, who died of a heart attack in 1995, though he was officially crowned when he turned 18.

He will be buried on September 12.

Uganda’s government closed the border with neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo during the burial procession to limit the risk from an Ebola epidemic currently raging there.