War on Gaza
War on Gaza

UK PM Sunak discusses situation in Gaza with Egypt's El-Sisi

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Gaza. (Reuters/File Photos)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Gaza. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
  • Sunak also welcomed the opening of the Rafah crossing to allow British and other foreign nationals and injured Palestinians to leave Gaza
Arab News
LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East, Sunak’s office said in a statement following the call.

Sunak’s office said the pair “discussed diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, prevent escalation in the wider Middle East and achieve long-term peace and prosperity for the Palestinian people.”

Sunak also welcomed the opening of the Rafah crossing to allow British and other foreign nationals and injured Palestinians to leave Gaza, his office said.

The prime minister updated El-Sisi on plans for a second UK aid flight to support the work of the Egyptian Red Crescent.

He said ensuring life-saving aid and medical treatment reaches civilians by all available routes is a top priority and the UK stands ready to provide further support.

* With Reuters

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine UK Egypt Gaza

Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives

Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives
PESHAWAR: Hundreds of thousands of Afghans living in Pakistan faced detention and deportation on Wednesday, as a government deadline for them to leave sparked a mass exodus.

The government has given 1.7 million Afghans it says are living illegally in the country until Nov. 1 to leave voluntarily or be forcibly removed.

Thousands joined a snaking queue that stretched 7 kilometers at the busiest border point on Wednesday, with border officials reporting at least 29,000 people crossed into Afghanistan the day before.

“Since November 1, the process of arrest and subsequent deportation of illegal foreigners has begun. However, the voluntary return of illegal foreigners will also continue and be encouraged,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

It said more than 140,000 people have left Pakistan since the start of October when the order was issued by an unelected caretaker government ahead of elections due in January.

Forty-nine holding centers, some capable of holding several thousand people, opened across the country on Wednesday to process and deport Afghans, state media said.

“My heart doesn’t really want to return to Afghanistan but I have no other choice,” said 32-year-old Irfanullah, as he waited to be deported.

“The police were harassing me ... they used to disrespect all the men and women by entering our houses, that’s why we are returning, to avoid further humiliation.”

Millions of Afghans have poured into Pakistan in recent decades, fleeing a series of violent conflicts, including an estimated 600,000 since the Taliban government seized power in August 2021 and imposed its harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

Human Rights Watch has said Afghans awaiting resettlement to the US, UK, Germany and Canada after fleeing the Taliban government are at risk of deportation after their Pakistan visas expired.

Pakistan has said the deportations are to protect its “welfare and security” after a sharp rise in attacks, which the government blames on militants operating from Afghanistan. Authorities on the Afghan side of the border have been overwhelmed by the scale of the exodus as they attempt to process those returning — some of whom are setting foot in Afghanistan for the first time in their lives.

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan

Pope says two-state solution needed for Israel-Palestine

Pope says two-state solution needed for Israel-Palestine
  • Francis said he hoped a regional escalation could be avoided in the conflict that began when Hamas militants entered Israel
  • “(Those are) two peoples who have to live together. With that wise solution, two states. The Oslo accords, two well-defined states and Jerusalem with a special status”
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said on Wednesday a two-state solution was needed for Israel and Palestine in order to put an end to wars such as the current one and called for a special status for Jerusalem.
In an interview with Italian state television RAI’s TG1 news channel, Francis also said he hoped a regional escalation could be avoided in the conflict that began when Hamas militants entered Israel, killing some 1,400 Israelis, mainly civilians, and taking about 230 hostages.
He also said that he was concerned about the rise in antisemitism, adding that much of it “remains hidden.”
“(Those are) two peoples who have to live together. With that wise solution, two states. The Oslo accords, two well-defined states and Jerusalem with a special status,” Francis said in an interview with Italy’s RAI broadcaster.
In 1993, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat shook hands on the Oslo Accords establishing limited Palestinian autonomy.
US President Bill Clinton, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Arafat took part in the Camp David summit in 2000, but failed to reach a final peace deal.
Israel captured Arab East Jerusalem in 1967 and in 1980 declared the entire city its “united and eternal capital.” Palestinians see the eastern part of the city as the capital of an eventual future state.
Israel has consistently rejected suggestions that the city, which is sacred to Christians, Muslims and Jews, could have a special, or international, status.

Topics: War on Gaza Pope Francis two-state solution Israel Palestine Jerusalem

Israeli envoy to Russia says Tel Aviv passengers hid from weekend airport riot in terminal

Israeli envoy to Russia says Tel Aviv passengers hid from weekend airport riot in terminal
  • Ambassador Alexander Ben Zvi blamed Sunday night’s unrest on extremist elements resulting from ″indoctrination″ in the mostly Muslim republic of Dagestan
  • The angry mob stormed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital city of Dagestan, when the flight from Israel landed there
TALLINN: Israel’s ambassador to Moscow gave new details Wednesday of the weekend riot at an airport in southern Russia when a flight from Tel Aviv landed there, saying some of the passengers had to hide in the terminal before being flown by helicopter to safety.
Ambassador Alexander Ben Zvi blamed Sunday night’s unrest on extremist elements resulting from ″indoctrination″ in the mostly Muslim republic of Dagestan. But he said that overall, there is no antisemitism “on an organized level” in Russia. He added, though, that authorities should take the incident seriously so such actions don’t spread.
“Of course, there has always been, is and will be antisemitism on the everyday level. The important thing is that it doesn’t develop into what we saw in Makhachkala,” Ben Zvi told AP in an online interview from Moscow. “If all this is under control, I think there will be no problems.”
The angry mob stormed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital city of Dagestan, when the flight from Israel landed there. Hundreds of men, some carrying banners with antisemitic slogans, roamed the building and rushed onto the tarmac looking for Israeli passengers. It took the authorities several hours to disperse the mob, which threw stones at police.
At least 20 people, both police and civilians, were injured and more than 80 were detained. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a probe on the charges of organizing mass unrest.
Authorities in Dagestan said 17 people were convicted of petty hooliganism and of participating in an unauthorized mass event, neither of which is a criminal charge, sentencing 15 of them to short stints in jail, with the other two ordered to undertake correctional labor.
It remains unclear whether dozens of others detained Sunday night would face any charges and whether any of them would be implicated in the criminal probe.
Ben Zvi said more than 30 people on the flight were Israeli citizens, and none were hurt.
When the passengers got off the plane and passed through passport control, “they apparently ran into some kind of unrest,” he said.
“In the end, most of them ended up in a VIP room, and they hid there and spent some time there” until they could be flown by helicopter to a closed facility, he added.
After spending the night there, the passengers were flown — again by helicopter — to Mineralnye Vody, a city in the neighboring Stavropol region, and from there they traveled onward, he said.
Although no passengers were hurt, “I must say, that both the regional and the federal authorities should take this very seriously, because it could have led to victims. And that really would have influenced the entire situation in Russia,” he added.
President Vladimir Putin blamed the unrest on “agents of Western special services” in Ukraine, saying without offering evidence that they provoked the rampage in Dagestan to weaken Russia.
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called Putin’s allegation “classic Russian rhetoric,” adding that “the West had nothing to do with this.” Kirby criticized Putin for not doing more to condemn the violence, which he described as “a chilling demonstration of hate.”
Ben Zvi said he had no information about the unrest being orchestrated from abroad.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had said Israel “expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis.”
In the AP interview, Ben Zvi said his country’s relations with Russia relations are normal amid the Israel-Hamas war, even though there are disagreements over some of the Kremlin’s policies in the Middle East.
“There are highs, there are lows. Not always we’re happy with Russia’s position, not always they’re happy with our position. We express it to each other,” he said, citing the recent visit of a Hamas delegation to Moscow as an example of something that Israel “really didn’t like.”

Topics: War on Gaza dagestan antisemitic Russia

Italy PM Meloni talks of Ukraine fatigue, migration in prank call

Italy PM Meloni talks of Ukraine fatigue, migration in prank call
  • Meloni’s office said in a statement it regretted that she had been deceived by an impostor posing as the head of the African Union Commission
  • Prankster Lexus, or Alexei Stolyarov, said Meloni was at least someone who was willing to share her real opinions
ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke of international fatigue with the conflict in Ukraine and a lack of support for Italy in dealing with migration in a phone call with Russian pranksters.
A 13-minute audio of the call, which dates back to September, was released online on Wednesday by Russians Vovan and Lexus, who have duped other Western politicians and celebrities in an effort to elicit frank, unguarded remarks.
Meloni’s office said in a statement it regretted that she had been deceived by an impostor posing as the head of the African Union Commission. It said the call took place on Sept. 18 in the run-up to meetings with African leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.
Asked about Russia’s war in Ukraine, Meloni, speaking in English, said: “I see that there is a lot of fatigue, I have to say the truth, from all the sides. We (are) near the moment in which everybody understands that we need a way out.”
“The problem is to find a way out which can be acceptable for both without destroying the international law,” she added.
Addressing Italy’s position as a first port of call for many migrants crossing the Mediterranean, Meloni lamented that international partners were not doing enough to help.
“They do all agree that only Italy has to solve this problem alone. It’s a very stupid way of thinking.”
Prankster Lexus, or Alexei Stolyarov, said Meloni was at least someone who was willing to share her real opinions.
“Unfortunately, unlike her, many European politicians behave like some kind of programmed robot and express points of view that are only voiced in their own circles,” he told Reuters by telephone. He did the talking while Vovan also listened in on the call with Meloni, he explained.
Meloni, Italian prime minister for a year, split with her TV presenter partner last month after off-air video excerpts from his program showed him using foul language and appearing to make advances to a female colleague.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Migration prank call

Czechs extend Slovak border checks to curb migration

Czechs extend Slovak border checks to curb migration
  • Slovakia has recently seen growth in the number of migrants and asylum seekers
  • Slovakia detected approximately 24,500 undocumented migrants from January to August
PRAGUE: The Czech government said Wednesday it would extend random checks on the country’s border with Slovakia by 20 days until November 22 as it seeks to curb illegal migration.
Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland introduced checks on their border with Slovakia in early October, then prolonged them to November 2.
Slovakia has recently seen growth in the number of migrants and asylum seekers coming largely from Serbia via Hungary and heading to wealthier Western European countries.
“Until a really efficient protection of the EU’s outer border is in place, we will have to tackle the impact of illegal migration on the inner borders of the Schengen area,” Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on X, formerly Twitter.
Slovakia detected approximately 24,500 undocumented migrants from January to August, compared with 10,900 for all of last year.
It launched checks on the Hungarian border on October 5 in response to the measure adopted by Prague, Vienna and Warsaw the day before.
Austrian and Polish authorities were not immediately available to comment on Prague’s latest move.
Germany, where many of the migrants and asylum seekers are heading, tightened checks on its eastern border with the Czech Republic and Poland at the end of September.
Austria also announced checks on its border with the Czech Republic on October 17.
The countries tightening controls are all members of the European Union and of Europe’s Schengen open-borders zone.
The reintroduction of border checks in the Schengen Area is permitted in exceptional circumstances, and Brussels must be notified before implementation.

Topics: Slovakia Czech Republic Migration Poland

