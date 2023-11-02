You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company

Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company

Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company
Short Url

https://arab.news/bdxnh

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company

Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Information Technology Company, a PIF-owned company, announced at the Future Investment Initiative 2023 in Riyadh an agreement with the US-based Privafy Inc. to establish a new joint venture under the commercial brand METRAS. The JV will be specialized in the localization of world-class, next-generation cybersecurity solutions, including the launch of innovative extended detection and response offering.

The partnership aims to transfer and localize technologies and knowledge, build national capabilities in cybersecurity, and develop local technical content in line with the overarching objectives of the Public Investment Fund Program (2021–2025). The new JV is a testament to SITE’s position in the local and regional markets, leveraging its strategic partnerships to upskil local capabilities as befitting the market dynamics.

Honeywell summit helps advance Kingdom’s net-zero goals

Honeywell summit helps advance Kingdom’s net-zero goals
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Honeywell summit helps advance Kingdom’s net-zero goals

Honeywell summit helps advance Kingdom’s net-zero goals
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

Honeywell hosted its inaugural Middle East Sustainability Summit in Saudi Arabia, aimed at accelerating collaboration on technology development and best practice in support of the Kingdom’s — and wider region’s — ambitious sustainability goals.
The summit provided a forum for discussion on latest technologies and innovation pathways toward a sustainable energy transition and on driving the decarbonization of industry, in line with MENA Climate Week and COP28.
Held in October, the event, under the theme of “Helping Make Sustainable More Attainable,” was attended by senior executives from key entities including Aramco, Saudi Electric Company and Saudia, as well as the Saudi Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Investment.
Senior leadership from Honeywell was also in attendance, including Lucian Boldea, president and CEO of performance materials and technologies, who hosted an executive roundtable during the event, as well as Anant Maheshwari, president and CEO of global high growth regions, and Abdullah Al-Juffali, president of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
Also attending the summit was Fai Al-Sanea, a senior engineering supervisor at Honeywell, who is working to support more women in Saudi Arabia to pursue engineering careers. Al-Sanea was recently recognized with an “Engineering Leader Under 40” award by media platform Control Engineering.

FASTFACT

The event was attended by senior executives from key entities including Aramco, Saudi Electric Company and Saudia, as well as the Saudi Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Investment.

During the event, attendees participated in keynote presentations, roundtable discussions and technology breakouts across a range of topics. This included presentations on latest advancements in sustainable aviation fuel, efficient refining solutions, emissions management, energy storage, low global warming potential refrigerants, and digitization technologies for buildings and industry.
“We launched our inaugural Middle East Sustainability Summit to support the key priority of sustainability strategies across the region, which is one of partnerships,” said George Bou Mitri, vice president and general manager for Honeywell PMT, Middle East and North Africa. “We have a portfolio of technologies available today to help Saudi Arabia and the wider region meet their ambitious sustainability goals, but it is through cross-sector collaboration that the full potential of technology can be realized. We are delighted to have hosted visionary leaders from across the Kingdom’s industries and sectors, to share best practice ideas for leveraging technologies as a key enabler of the road to net-zero by 2060.”
“Saudi Arabia has a leadership position in global sustainability goals through its transformative initiatives, including the Circular Carbon Economy National Program, Saudi Green Initiative and Net-Zero 2060 pledge,” said Al-Juffali. “We are proud of our seven decades of technology advancement and localization in the Kingdom and remain committed to supporting its economic growth through automation and digitization, creating more career opportunities for Saudi nationals, and accelerating the drive toward net-zero.”
Honeywell supports the digitization of industries in Saudi Arabia through its dedicated workforce, processes and technologies that accelerate automation and advance sustainability objectives. Fifty percent of Honeywell’s Saudi-led workforce in the Kingdom are Saudi nationals and, of those, 25 percent are women — many of whom are engineers directly supporting key Saudi Aramco projects.

Jaecoo empowers users to create new off-road experiences

Jaecoo empowers users to create new off-road experiences
Updated 01 November 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Jaecoo empowers users to create new off-road experiences

Jaecoo empowers users to create new off-road experiences
Updated 01 November 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Jaecoo meticulously curated an “Outdoor Camping” section at the recent “Eco-Friendly Product Expo,” held in Wuhu, China.
A significant component of the “2023 Jaecoo International User Ecosystem Co-Creation Conference,” the event was held on Oct. 15.
Jaecoo immersed attendees in a myriad of “vehicle + lifestyle” scenarios, joining forces with users to transcend limitations and boundaries, launching a new “LOHAS” paradigm. LOHAS stands for “Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability,” describing an emerging new lifestyle that is defined by attention to health and well-being, and environmental sustainability.
With the relentless advancement of technology and the diversification of consumer needs, future brand competition will revolve around user experience. Prioritizing users is essential to staying ahead of the times. Jaecoo not only aims to offer users an ultimate driving experience but also seeks to establish deeper connections through a diverse array of derivative products.
“This ‘Eco-Friendly Product Expo’ signifies Jaecoo’s innovative endeavor to touch every aspect of users’ lives,” a statement said.
Centered around the “outdoor living” theme, Jaecoo showcased an array of exquisite peripheral products, including tents, storm jackets, golf bags, and more, unleashing the unbridled passion for off-roading. Jaecoo is also eager to collaborate with users in creating eco-friendly masterpieces; they propose ideas, Jaecoo turns them into reality, collectively forging a lifestyle with an accentuated attitude.
Moreover, the first officially modified J7 made its grand appearance at the expo. The modifications to J7 accentuate its ruggedness, instilling a sense of grandeur and exuding an untamable wild allure. This modified J7 not only epitomizes Jaecoo’s adept modification prowess but also encapsulates the brand’s fearless spirit of breaking constraints and embracing exploration.
If the “Eco-Friendly Product Expo” served as a glimpse into Jaecoo’s eco-friendly peripherals, then the brand ecosystem unveiling, held concurrently, provided a comprehensive elucidation of this ecosystem.
Aligned with its urban off-road SUV brand persona, Jaecoo is committed to constructing a multifaceted and boundless off-road ecosystem centered around “travel + lifestyle.”
“We aspire for our connection with users to begin with cars but to extend beyond, encompassing a lifestyle with attitude and personalized leisure strata,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of Jaecoo, at the ecosystem launch event. A profound resonance with users ensures the brand’s sustainable and long-term development, he added.
It is evident that Jaecoo’s ecosystem philosophy is inextricably tied to “users,” aiming to immerse them in the joy of off-roading and the discovery of new lifestyles.
“Looking ahead, Jaecoo will continually empower users through its brand and creative strength. Every user will transform into a builder and sharer of the Jaecoo ecosystem, jointly creating, sharing, winning, and growing together,” the automaker said.

PIF-owned Nupco signs 14 deals at Global Health Exhibition

Nupco’s participation was represented by a booth showcasing new innovations and solutions
Nupco’s participation was represented by a booth showcasing new innovations and solutions
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

PIF-owned Nupco signs 14 deals at Global Health Exhibition

Nupco’s participation was represented by a booth showcasing new innovations and solutions
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

The National Unified Procurement Company for pharmaceuticals, and medical devices and supplies, owned by the Public Investment Fund, concluded its participation in the Global Health Exhibition, with 14 MoUs and agreements of cooperation with several health entities and pharmaceutical companies to develop investment opportunities in the health sector.

These agreements contribute to supporting and developing the company’s services in the Kingdom within an integrated health system that works in complete harmony to achieve the goals of Vision 2030, namely building a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.

A key agreement signed by Nupco aims at localizing the insulin industry in the Kingdom, supporting the efforts of the government represented by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and Ministry of Investment, and in partnership with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority and the Spending Efficiency and Government Projects Authority. The overall goal is to localize the medical and pharmaceutical industries in a way that achieves drug and health security in the Kingdom.

Nupco’s participation was represented by a booth showcasing new innovations and solutions that provide best practices in the field of medical supply chains and logistic services.

The company’s presence at the exhibition aimed at building relationships and strengthening existing partnerships with entities in the public and private sectors.

“Nupco emphasizes its role in empowering the public health sector by providing the best modern and reliable methods for comprehensive medical supply chains that contribute to raising the level of health services at the national level and developing health business solutions,” a statement said.

More than 300 companies, both international and regional, as well as local representatives from 29 countries, participated in the Global Health Exhibition. Agreements worth SR13.3 billion ($3.55 billion) across 138 deals were signed at the three-day event.

Organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health under the theme “Invest in Health,” the event hosted 30 dialogue sessions featuring the insights of 100 speakers, all of whom are experts in the fields of medicine and health care.

The event was held at the ROSHN Front Exhibition and Convention Center, formerly known as Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, between Oct. 29-31.

MEPRA to host PR and communications leaders at annual event in Riyadh

Kate Midttun, MEPRA Chairperson
Kate Midttun, MEPRA Chairperson
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

MEPRA to host PR and communications leaders at annual event in Riyadh

Kate Midttun, MEPRA Chairperson
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

The Middle East Public Relations Association will host public relations and communications leaders at its annual “Leadership Majlis” event in Riyadh on Nov. 2, to discuss the industry’s most pressing topics and best practices in the age of digital disruption and artificial intelligence.

The event will set the floor for participants to discuss how to manage disruption and transformation in institutions and the tough competition in various sectors to attract talent, which is becoming more intense in the PR and communications sector. Corporate leaders and PR experts will also review the experiences and tools of employers to discover, keep, and develop talent in the field of PR, notably with the PR’s increasing role in supporting various initiatives to advance social transformation and economic diversification, in light of a growing interest in delivering messages in Arabic in the region.

Kate Midttun, MEPRA chairperson, said: “Saudi Arabia is an important market in the region, growing at an exceptional rate and attracting the top international companies. So, the experiences of institutions in the Kingdom in handling disruption can provide a global model to be emulated in this field in light of the enormous business opportunities offered by Vision 2030 to local and international companies and the Kingdom’s leading position in many sectors worldwide.”

“Discussing how companies with growing business in the Kingdom deal with disruption will provide a global perspective that can help corporate leaders around the world set their future plans and manage disruption. We are confident that putting this issue up for discussion among the distinguished elite of PR and communications leaders participating in the Leadership Majlis will contribute to achieving this goal,” Midttun added.

During the event, a discussion panel will explore best practices in public affairs in the age of disruption at both global and local levels. The event sessions will conclude with announcing MEPRA Fellowship Awards that celebrate the highest membership level awarded by the MEPRA Board for exceptional contributions to the PR industry in the Middle East.

Vives Compound shines at Arabian Property Awards

L-R: Metteb Al-Kredees, Rep.of the Owners; Jean Noujaim, GM; Faisal Al-Kredees, Rep.of the Owners & Giovanna N.,Leasing Director
L-R: Metteb Al-Kredees, Rep.of the Owners; Jean Noujaim, GM; Faisal Al-Kredees, Rep.of the Owners & Giovanna N.,Leasing Director
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Vives Compound shines at Arabian Property Awards

L-R: Metteb Al-Kredees, Rep.of the Owners; Jean Noujaim, GM; Faisal Al-Kredees, Rep.of the Owners & Giovanna N.,Leasing Director
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

Vives Compound, a premier luxury residential community in Riyadh, has announced its recent wins at the Arabian Property Awards. Vives Compound secured two awards, the Apartment Condominium Award, and the Residential Development Award, further solidifying its position as a high-end living destination in the Kingdom.

The Arabian Property Awards, recognized as the largest and most prestigious program in the region, are judged by an independent panel of over 100 industry experts. These awards celebrate outstanding achievements in property development, design, and innovation, emphasizing factors such as quality, service, sustainability, and commitment to excellence.

Vives Compound’s remarkable accomplishments at the Arabian Property Awards are attributed to its unwavering commitment to creating a living experience characterized by luxury, comfort, and elegance. Since its establishment in July 2019, Vives Compound has consistently prioritized tenant satisfaction, offering spacious villas constructed to the highest standards. With a dedication to security, a wealth of family-friendly amenities, and a strong commitment to sustainable living, Vives Compound has truly emerged as the perfect place to call home in Riyadh.

Jean Noujaim, general manager at Vives Compound, said: “We are honored to receive this recognition, which highlights Vives Compound as one of the top high-end residential properties in the Kingdom and showcases our continuous commitment and dedication to providing our residents with a community of the highest standard of living.”

Vives Compound’s remarkable transformation from a vacant property just three years ago to the distinguished high-end residential compound it is today underscores the vision, hard work, and dedication of the team. The community is now home to over 650 residents hailing from 48 different nationalities, a testament to its inclusivity and international appeal.

The Arabian Property Awards accolades will undoubtedly further confirm VivesCompound’s reputation for excellence, and its status as the go-to address for residents seeking comfort, security, and luxury in Riyadh.

For more information, visit this link.

Latest updates

More than 165,000 Afghans flee Pakistan in a month after government order
More than 165,000 Afghans flee Pakistan in a month after government order
Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company
Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company
King Salman and Crown Prince direct launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza
King Salman and Crown Prince direct launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza
How Saudi producer Faisal Baltyuor helped shake up the film scene 
How Saudi producer Faisal Baltyuor helped shake up the film scene 
Nuggets mauled by Timberwolves, Celtics stay unbeaten
Nuggets mauled by Timberwolves, Celtics stay unbeaten

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.