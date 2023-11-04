You are here

Hostages are safe and well, says Thai politician

Israeli tanks take up positions along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP)
Israeli tanks take up positions along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP)
Reuters
Hostages are safe and well, says Thai politician

Israeli tanks take up positions along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP)
  Thailand's government has yet to confirm the direct Hamas talks but has said it has sought the release of the hostages via various channels
Reuters
BANGKOK: A veteran Thai politician said on Friday that he held direct talks with the Palestinian group Hamas seeking the safe release of Thai hostages it is holding, amid a flurry of diplomatic activity by Thailand’s government.
The back-channel talks that lasted for about two hours
were conducted in person in the Iranian capital Tehran, on Oct. 26, and Hamas officials said Thai hostages were safe and well-looked after, said politician Areepen Uttarasin.
“I told them that I am here not to negotiate but simply to ask for their release,” said Areepen, who declined to name the Hamas officials he met with.
Thailand’s government has yet to confirm the direct Hamas talks but has said it has sought the release of the hostages via various channels.
Thailand was in touch with Iran and other regional governments that can contact Hamas, its Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said on Friday.
Parnpree, who was in the Middle East earlier this week, said Iran was close to Hamas and has promised to help with negotiations.
At least 23 Thai nationals were among more than 240 people taken hostage when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
Of the more than 1,400 people Israel says were killed in the rampage, at least 32 were Thai.
About 30,000 Thai laborers work in Israel, mainly in the farm sector, and 7,200 of those have since been repatriated, according to the Foreign Ministry.

 

UN rights office: Situation in West Bank ‘is alarming and urgent’

UN rights office: Situation in West Bank ‘is alarming and urgent’
UN rights office: Situation in West Bank ‘is alarming and urgent’

UN rights office: Situation in West Bank ‘is alarming and urgent’
  • Ammar Al-Dwaik, director general of the Independent Commission of Human Rights of Palestine in Ramallah, seat of the limited Palestinian self-rule authority in the West Bank, said that many people were afraid to venture far from their homes
GENEVA: The UN rights office has described “alarming” conditions in the occupied West Bank, saying Israeli forces were increasingly using military tactics and weapons in law enforcement operations there.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces on Friday killed seven Palestinians in raids across the West Bank.
“While much attention has been on the (Hamas) attacks inside Israel and the escalation of hostilities in Gaza since Oct. 7, the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is alarming and urgent,” said Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights or OHCHR.
She said at least 132 Palestinians, including 41 children, had been killed in the West Bank, 124 of those by Israeli forces and some eight by Israeli settlers, since violence there intensified in the wake of Hamas’ assault on Israel from Gaza.
The Israeli military has reported a sharp increase in operations against militants in the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack, making some 1,260 arrests, of whom it said some 760 were affiliated with Hamas.
Throssell said Israeli forces were increasingly using military tactics and weapons in law enforcement operations while settler violence against Palestinian inhabitants, which was already at record levels, had “escalated dramatically.”
“We have documented that in many of these incidents, settlers were accompanied by members of the Israeli forces, or the settlers were wearing uniforms and carrying army rifles,” she said.
“Along with the near-total impunity for settler violence, we are concerned that armed settlers have been acting with the acquiescence and collaboration of Israeli forces and authorities.”
Ammar Al-Dwaik, director general of the Independent Commission of Human Rights of Palestine in Ramallah, seat of the limited Palestinian self-rule authority in the West Bank, said that many people were afraid to venture far from their homes.
“We see increasing numbers of soldiers everywhere. The Israeli army’s treatment of people is becoming more and more aggressive and humiliating,” he said in Geneva via video link.

 

Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘approaching revenge’: Irish PM

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks at the UN General Assembly. (AFP file photo)
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks at the UN General Assembly. (AFP file photo)
Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘approaching revenge’: Irish PM

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks at the UN General Assembly. (AFP file photo)
  • One dual Irish-Israeli citizen was among the victims of the Oct. 7 attack, Israel’s response to which has stoked fears of a wider regional conflict
DUBLIN: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas “resembles something more approaching revenge.”
The remark during a trip to South Korea came as Israeli troops escalated their assault on Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 attacks.
The bombardment of Gaza since has killed more than 9,000 people, the majority ordinary Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry.
“I strongly believe, like any state, Israel has a right to defend itself, has the right to go after Hamas, so they cannot do this again,” Varadkar said in Seoul. “But what I am seeing unfolding at the moment isn’t just self-defense; it resembles something more approaching revenge, and that’s not where we should be, and I don’t think it is how Israel will guarantee its future freedom and security.”
Ireland’s stance on the conflict has sometimes been at odds with its Western allies, with Varadkar one of the first EU leaders to call on Israel to ensure its response to Hamas’s attack was “proportionate.”
One dual Irish-Israeli citizen was among the victims of the Oct. 7 attack, Israel’s response to which has stoked fears of a wider regional conflict.
Ireland, which has more than 300 soldiers stationed in Lebanon as part of a UN peacekeeping mission, was one of just eight EU member states to vote for a UN General Assembly resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Most member states abstained.
Varadkar said he believes that “Israel listens to countries it considers to be friends and allies, like the US.”
But he added that he is “not sure they listen very closely to what we have to say, quite frankly.”
“It is a state we have relations with, but I don’t think we are as close as we might have been or perhaps could be because we take a different position than most Western countries on Palestine and what’s happening at the moment,” he said.
Varadkar’s remarks came as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that plans by pro-Palestinian demonstrators to march in central London on Armistice Day are “provocative and disrespectful.”
London’s Metropolitan Police has said pro-Palestinians intend to hold a “significant demonstration” on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the end of World War One, but have no plans to protest on Nov. 12, when formal Remembrance Sunday events are held.
Previous pro-Palestinian demonstrations have passed through the government district of Whitehall, where the Cenotaph war memorial is situated.
“To plan protests on Armistice Day is provocative and disrespectful, and there is a clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated, something that would be an affront to the British public and the values we stand for,” Sunak said on messaging platform X.
“The right to remember, in peace and dignity, those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for those freedoms must be protected.”
Sunak said he had asked Home Secretay Suella Braverman to support police “in doing everything necessary to protect the sanctity of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.”
The Met has said it would have a “significant policing and security operation” across the Nov. 11-12 weekend and would “use all the powers available to us to ensure anyone intent on disrupting it will not succeed.”
The Palestine Solidarity Campaign or PSC has said it is willing to avoid the Whitehall area, the Met added.
“We have already been in positive dialogue with PSC,” Met Police Commander Karen Findlay said on Friday.
“They have already expressed that they have no intention to disrupt remembrance events.”

Islamophobia plays ‘major role’ in referrals to UK anti-extremism program: Amnesty 

Islamophobia plays ‘major role’ in referrals to UK anti-extremism program: Amnesty 
Islamophobia plays ‘major role’ in referrals to UK anti-extremism program: Amnesty 

Islamophobia plays ‘major role’ in referrals to UK anti-extremism program: Amnesty 
  • Prevent scheme ‘fundamentally incompatible with the UK’s human rights obligations’ 
  • Muslims 8 times more likely to be referred than non-Muslims in healthcare sector 
LONDON: Islamophobic stereotypes relating to “extremism” and “terrorism” are playing a major role in referrals to Britain’s anti-extremism program Prevent, according to a new report by Amnesty International that says the scheme is “fundamentally incompatible with the UK’s human rights obligations.” 

Muslims are referred eight times more to the program than non-Muslims in the healthcare sector, said the 92-page report titled “This is the thought police.” 

Prevent has faced criticism over claims that it acts as a “dragnet” by wrongly identifying people at risk of extremism. 

It calls on teachers, doctors, social workers and others to identify people at risk of committing terrorism. 

But in the report, which involved meetings with more than 50 professionals, including police, Amnesty warned that decision-making on cases often operates on “gut feeling.” 

Secrecy and a lack of transparency surrounding Prevent also means that many of those referred to the program lack understanding of their cases. 

“Prevent has a chilling effect across many human rights, including freedom of expression, assembly and the right to equality and non-discrimination,” said Amnesty UK CEO Sacha Deshmukh. 

“There is no transparency and individuals are having to pursue costly multi-year battles for information about their own referrals. 

“The dragnet approach inevitably sweeps up innocent people and can destroy their lives and futures.” 

The Amnesty report identified a pattern of discrimination against Muslims who are referred to Prevent. 

In one case, 14-year-old Zain was referred to Prevent after joking during a school fire drill that he hoped the building “burned down.” 

A fellow student six weeks later reported that Zain wanted to “blow up the school” along with the “teachers inside it.” 

Despite the 14-year-old telling the school that his comment was a joke because he was “stressed with homework and the rules,” he was referred to Prevent. 

His mother Jasmine, who was not informed about her son’s referral, said: “She (the teacher) looked at my son, saw a brown Muslim boy, and she made the Prevent referral not based on evidence but based on her own bias.  

“The referral had a detrimental impact on the family. The case shows no behavior suggesting ‘radicalization’; it appears that widespread stereotypes linking Muslim boys with ‘extremism and terrorism’ and Prevent influenced the decision to refer him.” 

In another case, 30-year-old teacher Irfan was referred to the program after filing a complaint about his manager, who had allegedly taunted him with Islamophobic abuse, including calling him a “terrorist.” 

But after being notified of his referral, Irfan was not provided any further information. He later resigned from his job. 

He told Amnesty: “I put on a brave face but (during the police visit) my kids were looking at me and my heart was beating 300 beats per minute. It had a huge impact on my mental health.” 

Deshmukh said: “People have no way of knowing what the authorities do with their information, what it can mean for them, or if they will be flagged as a danger for life. 

“The shroud of secrecy is alarming. We are especially concerned about the growing number of young people, particularly minoritised, Muslim and neurodiverse people who are being referred to Prevent. 

“The problems run so deep that Prevent should be abolished and replaced with greater investment in child protection and education, and safeguarding methods with a proven track record.”

Bangladesh cuts pilgrimage package costs for next year’s Hajj

Bangladesh cuts pilgrimage package costs for next year’s Hajj
Bangladesh cuts pilgrimage package costs for next year’s Hajj

Bangladesh cuts pilgrimage package costs for next year’s Hajj
  • Bangladesh last year struggled to fulfill Hajj quota due to travel costs
  • 127,000 pilgrims from Bangladesh will perform holy rituals next year
DHAKA: The Bangladeshi government has reduced by nearly $1,000 the cost of Hajj packages for 2024, after skyrocketing prices during the 2023 pilgrimage season prevented many from undertaking the spiritual journey.

One of the most populous Muslim-majority countries, Bangladesh last year struggled to fulfill the Hajj quota granted by Saudi Arabia amid rising travel costs. Eventually, several thousand prospective pilgrims could not go.

The decision to lower the cost next year was announced by State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Thursday.

The minimum cost of Hajj from Bangladesh will be $5,260 — a significant decrease compared with the minimum cost of $6,210 in 2023.

The new policy is expected to bring great relief to pilgrims, Shahadat Hossain, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh, told Arab News.

“With this newly announced by government reduced Hajj package, pilgrims will be encouraged to perform the holy Hajj and I believe we will be able to fulfil our Hajj quota this year,” he said.

“It will help our pilgrims a lot in their Hajj journey. Reducing the Hajj package price was a major issue for us since last year.”

Around 127,000 pilgrims from Bangladesh will perform the Hajj next year, facilitated by pre-immigration services under the Makkah Route initiative — a flagship program launched by Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Makkah Route allows pilgrims to save time by completing all visa, customs and health requirements at their airports of origin. Upon arrival, pilgrims can enter Saudi Arabia without waiting.

Bangladesh is among seven Muslim-majority countries — alongside Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco, Turkiye and Cote d’Ivoire — where the Kingdom opened the program.

Registration for next year’s Hajj will begin in Bangladesh next week.

Abdul Hannan, a 61-year-old farmer from southern Barisal district, has been saving money for the journey for many years.

“Performing the holy Hajj has been my long-cherished dream since childhood,” he told Arab News.

“Despite the high costs, I was getting ready for the pilgrimage next year. Now, the government has reduced the cost by around $1,000, so it’s a great relief to me.”

It will make things easier for many others, including Mansurul Haider, 58, a small trader from Cumilla in eastern Bangladesh.

“Most of Muslims in Bangladesh are not very rich but all of them nurture the dream of performing the holy Hajj at least once in their lifetime,” he said.

“The new Hajj package announced by the government will be a great relief to me. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have any other choice but to sell a piece of my ancestral land.”

Japan FM meets Israeli, Palestinian counterparts to expresses humanitarian concerns, need to protect civilians

Japan FM meets Israeli, Palestinian counterparts to expresses humanitarian concerns, need to protect civilians
Japan FM meets Israeli, Palestinian counterparts to expresses humanitarian concerns, need to protect civilians

Japan FM meets Israeli, Palestinian counterparts to expresses humanitarian concerns, need to protect civilians
  • Japanese minister pledged total of $65 million in humanitarian aid and support through Japan's International Cooperation Agency (JICA)
  • Yoko Kamikawa said humanitarian pause in the conflict is necessary
TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in Israel on Friday and expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Foreign Ministry reported.

Kamikawa said that a humanitarian pause in the conflict is necessary, and that all actions must be taken in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law. She also asked for cooperation in ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals.

Kamikawa reiterated her condemnation of the recent terrorist attacks by Hamas and other groups. She expressed solidarity with the Israeli people and offered condolences to the families of the victims. She said she was concerned about the abductees and that the hostages should be released immediately.

Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen expressed his gratitude for Japan’s solidarity with Israel and stated that he would like to cooperate fully to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals.

Both sides agreed to continue cooperating towards ensuring the safety of the public and quickly reducing tensions in the region.

After the Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Kamikawa, in the presence of Foreign Minister Cohen, met for approximately 30 minutes with three families of those who died or were kidnapped in the attacks by Hamas.

Also on Friday Kamikawa met Dr. Riyad Al-Maliki, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and agreed on the importance of protecting Gaza civilians.

The Japanese minister pledged a total of $65 million in humanitarian aid and support through Japan’s International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

This new assistance, according to the foreign ministry in Tokyo, is in addition to the $10 million in emergency grant aid that has already been decided.

The minister stated that she was monitoring the current situation in the Gaza Strip with serious concern and expressed her condolences to the families of the civilians who died in the Gaza Strip and her sympathy for the injured.

In response, Minister Maliki stated that residents of the Gaza Strip are facing an extremely serious humanitarian situation, and that tensions and violence are increasing in the West Bank as well, according to the statement.

Kamikawa repeated Japan’s firm condemnation of the “terrorist attacks against Israel by Palestinian armed groups such as Hamas” and stated that Japan calls on  (1) immediately releasing the hostages and ensuring the safety of civilians and (2) ensuring that all parties abide by international law. She also stated that Japan has consistently asked for (3) the situation to be calmed down as soon as possible according to the statement.

Kamikawa also said that, given the extremely serious humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, in particular children with a bright future, women, and the elderly being affected, it is imperative that the necessary assistance be delivered to every person in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible as this is a current priority issue.

Al-Maliki expressed his gratitude for Japan’s assistance and stated that the Palestinian Authority will cooperate with Japan to ensure humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

Kamikawa also requested cooperation in ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals, and both sides confirmed that they would cooperate.

In the meeting, Kamikawa reiterated Japan’s position of supporting the “two-state solution” remains unchanged and confirmed that Japan will cooperate toward its realization.

Both sides agreed to continue cooperating towards ensuring the public’s safety and quickly calming down the situation, the statement said.

