Israel strikes ambulance near Gaza hospital, 15 reported killed

GAZA: An Israeli air strike on an ambulance being used to evacuate the wounded from besieged northern Gaza killed 15 people and injured 60 others on Friday, the Hamas-controlled enclave’s health ministry said.
Israel’s military said it had identified and hit an ambulance “being used by a Hamas terrorist cell.” It said Hamas fighters were killed in the strike, and accused the group of transferring militants and weapons in ambulances.
Hamas official Izzat El Reshiq said allegations its fighters were present were “baseless.” Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesperson for Gaza’s health ministry, said the ambulance was part of a convoy that Israel targeted near Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital.
Qidra said Israel had targeted the convoy of ambulances in more than one location, including at Al-Shifa Hospital gate and at Ansar Square a kilometer (0.6 miles) away.
In a statement on the incident, Israel’s military gave no evidence to support its assertion that the ambulance was linked to Hamas but said it intended to release additional information.
“We emphasize that this area is a battle zone. Civilians in the area are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southwards for their own safety,” the military said.
Reuters was unable to independently verify either side’s account.
Video shared on social media, which Reuters has verified, showed people lying in blood next to an ambulance with flashing lights on a city street as people rushed to help.
Another video showed three ambulances standing in a line, with about a dozen people lying either motionless or barely moving next to them. Blood was pooled nearby.
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a social media post he was “utterly shocked by reports of attacks on ambulances evacuating patients,” adding that patients, health workers and medical facilities must be protected.
Earlier on Friday, Qidra said ambulances would send critically injured Palestinians who urgently need to be taken to Egypt to be treated from besieged Gaza City to the south of the enclave.
Israel, which has accused Hamas of concealing command centers and tunnel entrances in Al-Shifa hospital, ordered all civilians to leave the north of Gaza last month and its military encircled the area on Thursday.
Despite its order for civilians to leave northern areas of Gaza, Israel’s military has continued to bombard the south of the strip as well.
Hamas and Al-Shifa hospital authorities have denied the facility is used as a base by militant fighters.
Amid war, US renews talk of Palestinian state but prospects bleak
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says more than 9,200 people been killed in relentless Israeli bombardments since then, mostly women and children
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a veteran opponent of a Palestinian state and leads Israel’s most right-wing government ever, filled with staunch backers of settlements in the West Bank
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP
WASHINGTON: With Israel’s campaign against Hamas raging, the United States has renewed calls to work toward a Palestinian state, but few expect success now after decades of failure.
President Joe Biden’s administration, which has faced heated criticism in the Arab world for supporting Israel’s retaliation over an October 7 Hamas attack that largely targeted civilians, has in recent days subtly changed tone by emphasizing the need to minimize harm to Palestinian civilians.
Speaking Friday on his latest trip to Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for “humanitarian pauses” to let in assistance and said that longer term a two-state solution was “the best viable path — indeed, the only path.”
“That’s the only guarantor of a secure, Jewish, and democratic Israel; the only guarantor of Palestinians realizing their legitimate right to live in a state of their own, enjoying equal measures of security, freedom, opportunity and dignity; the only way to end a cycle of violence once and for all,” Blinken said in Tel Aviv.
But a two-state solution was blessed almost exactly 30 years earlier by the Oslo Accords and has not come to fruition, with the Palestinian Authority enjoying only limited autonomy in parts of the West Bank, and the United States not leading a concerted diplomatic effort to the goal since John Kerry’s efforts a decade ago.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a veteran opponent of a Palestinian state and leads Israel’s most right-wing government ever, filled with staunch backers of settlements in the West Bank.
The Palestinian Authority in turn has been increasingly weakened, and has not controled Gaza since 2007 when Islamist militants Hamas took over.
But Brian Katulis, vice president of policy at the Middle East Institute, said that the Biden administration’s calls for a two-state solution sent a signal: “We’re not going down a dark tunnel here with no end in sight.”
“As unrealistic as it sounds in the short term, it’s important to keep saying those sorts of things, if only to send the message to regional actors — Israel, the Palestinians, but some of our Arab partners especially — that we’re recommitting to some sort of horizon” with “at least a figment of a different type of future,” he said.
Hamas fighters stormed into Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, including in homes and at a music festival, according to Israeli officials.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says more than 9,200 people been killed in relentless Israeli bombardments since then, mostly women and children.
Biden and Blinken, while publicly backing Israel’s right to respond to Hamas, have pressed Israel to hand over tax revenue it collects for the Palestinian Authority and to crack down on attacks by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.
“Calling for a two-state solution doesn’t mean that’s the set goal and there will be a Palestinian state after this,” said one Washington-based diplomat from a US ally.
“It’s more that the Americans want to force the start of a conversation about what comes next,” the diplomat said.
Even before the October 7 attack, the deadliest in Israel’s history, support was slipping on both sides for a Palestinian state.
A survey taken earlier this year by the Pew Research Center found that just 35 percent of Israelis thought their country could coexist peacefully with an independent Palestinian state, down from 50 percent 10 years ago, with polls showing a similar drop among Palestinians.
Netanyahu, in a UN speech weeks before the attack, cast diplomacy for a two-state solution as the past and said the future was Israeli normalization with Arab states — a prospect that is also bleaker now.
In an essay after the October 7 attack, Anthony Cordesman, a veteran analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted that each serious peacemaking effort for a two-state solution has led to new violence or tension.
The latest fighting shows that a “two-state solution may not be totally dead but is so close to death that efforts to revive it are likely to be little more than acts of zombie diplomacy,” he wrote.
But Katulis, who worked in the Palestinian territories after the Oslo Accords, questioned what alternative there was, doubting a future in which Israelis and Palestinians live in the same state.
“As unrealistic as a two-state solution may sound to some folks, it probably is the most realistic of a range of options that are out there,” he said.
Will harm to Lebanon’s environment, public health force Israeli military to admit and end use of white phosphorus?
Arab News has independently verified images of attacks using advanced open-source intelligence tools
The Israeli military maintains it only uses the incendiaries as a smokescreen and not to target civilians
Updated 16 min 38 sec ago
Tarek Ali Ahmad & Ahmad Baydoun
LONDON/AMSTERDAM: Along Lebanon’s southern border with Israel, stretching from coastal Naqoura in the west to Houla in the east, adjacent to the UN-administered Blue Line, visitors have long been greeted by a striking vista of green-blanketed mountains.
Today, however, whole swathes of this landscape, covered with oaks, pines, and trees abundant with apples and olives, have been left barren — scorched by white phosphorus, allegedly rained upon the hills by Israeli forces to deprive Hezbollah militants of tree cover.
Since the Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, Hezbollah fighters sympathetic to the Palestinian militant group have been trading fire with Israeli forces along the border, raising fears of a new front in the Gaza conflict and a wider regional escalation.
Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, gave a live-streamed speech on Friday in Beirut’s Ashura Square in which he praised the Oct. 7 attack, but stopped short of announcing that his followers had fully joined the Israel-Hamas war.
He did however warn that fighting on the Lebanon-Israel border would not be limited to the scale seen so far and that further escalation in the north was a “realistic possibility.”
Despite urgent appeals for calm from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon stationed along the Blue Line, marks of these initial skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah are already visible on the landscape.
About 40,000 hectares of green field and agriculture — including 40,000 olive trees — have been burned on the Lebanese side of the border in recent weeks, according to sources close to Lebanon’s Ministry of Environment.
“They really want to burn everything in front of them so that they see more clearly. And they won’t allow Hezbollah or the Lebanese army to hide behind those greeneries or bushes,” Najat Aoun Saliba, a Lebanese lawmaker and chemistry professor at the American University of Beirut, told Arab News.
According to human rights monitor Amnesty International, the Israel Defense Forces have been using shells containing white phosphorus — an incendiary weapon — against targets inside Lebanon.
“It is beyond horrific that the Israeli army has indiscriminately used white phosphorus in violation of international humanitarian law,” Aya Majzoub, deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, said in a report published on Tuesday.
“The unlawful use of white phosphorus in Lebanon in the town of Dhayra on Oct. 16 has seriously endangered the lives of civilians, many of whom were hospitalized and displaced, and whose homes and cars caught fire.”
Arab News has independently verified footage and images provided by environmental activists and residents using advanced open-source intelligence techniques. This process involves geolocation of the images and videos, time-series analysis to confirm their recency and cross-referencing with open-access satellite imagery.
By overlaying these images on satellite maps and analyzing the color spectrum for events like fires, Arab News can authenticate the location, timing, and events captured in the images, ensuring the information’s accuracy and authenticity.
The Israeli military maintains that it uses the incendiaries only as a smokescreen, and not to target civilians. In a statement to the Associated Press in October, it said the main type of smokescreen shells it uses “do not contain white phosphorus,” but it did not rule out its use in some situations.
White phosphorus, when exposed to oxygen in the air, burns at extremely high temperatures, illuminating targets concealed in darkness. When burning, it also creates a dense white cloud that militaries often use to mask maneuvers, but which can be lethal if inhaled.
People who have been exposed to white phosphorus “suffer respiratory damage, organ failure and other horrific and life-changing injuries, including burns that are extremely difficult to treat and cannot be put out with water,” according to the Amnesty report.
Lebanese lawmaker Saliba described the effect of the chemical agent on the human body. “White phosphorus is able to dissolve the skin, meaning that it will eat up the skin all the way to the bones and this is higher than third or fourth degree burning,” she told Arab News.
“You may not feel it the first day but the second day it will create this stomach ache and then vomiting and then you know that the phosphorus is inside your body, and there is very little you can do to save yourself from it.”
Saliba said that the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has been making preparations to treat patients who may come into contact with white phosphorus, and has launched awareness campaigns for those living close to the border and other targeted areas.
The Amnesty report detailed accounts of those treated at hospitals near the towns Dhayra, Yarine and Marwahin, where white phosphorus shelling has allegedly taken place.
“We were not able to see even our own hands due to the heavy white smoke that covered the town all night long and lasted till this morning (Oct. 17),” the regional director of the country’s civil defense told Amnesty.
Beyond the immediate harm caused by white phosphorus to human health and public infrastructure, the weapon can also have a long-term impact on the environment. This is having a devastating impact on the farming communities who have tilled Lebanon’s fertile hills for generations.
“Israel is purposefully tearing apart the ecosystem and destroying a land that’s been preserved for hundreds of years,” Hisham Younes, director of the Green Southerners, a civil society group that aims to preserve wildlife and cultural heritage in the south of Lebanon, told Arab News.
“What’s happening is the destruction of heritage and culture. The danger is great but the effects even greater.”
Southern Lebanon suffered massive ecological damage during the last large-scale confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006. More than one thousand hectares of forest and olive grove were destroyed by explosives and bushfires, according to a 2007 study by the Association for Forests, Development and Conservation.
It took four years to begin repairing the damage, with UNIFIL establishing an extensive reforestation project in the region in 2010. This time, however, the country may not be able to bounce back so easily.
“We have not recovered from the Beirut blast, and have not recovered from the 2006 war even,” said Saliba, referring to the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion at the Port of Beirut, which devastated a whole district of the Lebanese capital.
The disaster compounded the woes of a country already in the grips of its worst ever financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and a state of political paralysis, which has prevented lawmakers from establishing a new government.
Given Lebanon’s weakness, combined with Israel’s military superiority, Saliba believes only diplomacy can save the Lebanese people and their environment from disaster and destruction.
“I think Israel has used criminal or banned weapons everywhere. They’re not going to have mercy on us. So, if there is any way we can save the country from this devastation by doing all the diplomatic efforts, I think we should,” she said.
“It’s a historic moment and we should not spare any chance, any opportunity, to save the country from this war.”
Saudis saddened by civilian deaths but also angry at global failure to help Gazans, says UN envoy
Abdulaziz Alwasil, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UN, condemns ‘in the strongest terms’ the targeting of civilians and repeats call for a ceasefire
He was speaking during a briefing by senior UN humanitarian officials, who described events in Israel and Gaza as a blight on our collective conscience
Updated 55 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
NEW YORK CITY: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN on Friday said not only is his country “saddened by the death of civilians but also we are angry and disappointed at the international community’s failure to assist even with medicine, food and shelter.”
Abdulaziz Alwasil was speaking during a briefing by senior UN humanitarian officials, in which the organization’s emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths, described what is unfolding in Israel and Gaza as a stain on collective human conscience.
Griffiths called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as humanitarian pauses in Gaza so that aid can be delivered. But he stopped short of repeating his own previous call for a ceasefire, which had echoed a similar request from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Expressing concern about the dire humanitarian situation in the battered and besieged territory, Alwasil condemned “in the strongest terms” any targeting of civilians and all violations of international humanitarian law, including the targeting of infrastructure and civilian sites.
He called for “an immediate ceasefire (in) Gaza and an end to the illegal blockade” on the territory, as well as the unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, including basic requirements such as electricity, fuel, medicine, food and water.
“Because the international community has been unable to put an end to further killing and displacement, even for those living and seeking shelter within the United Nations, we have launched a campaign for the relief of the Palestinian people,” Alwasil said.
“In two days we were able to gather around a quarter of a million Saudi riyals ($268,000).
“The role of the United Nations, the role of UNRWA (the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East) is vital to guarantee a safe space for humanitarian work, including through humanitarian corridors,” the Saudi envoy added as he stressed the need “to respect international humanitarian law and international human rights law.”
Protesters chant slogans in support of Palestinian resistance and against Arab ‘normalization’ with Israel
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP
AMMAN: Some 5,000 Jordanians protested Friday in the capital Amman, calling on King Abdullah II to press for a ceasefire in fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, AFP correspondents said.
Speaking at the demonstration, lawmaker Yanal Fraihat said protesters wanted the king “to stop the aggression against Gaza” by using Jordan’s peace agreement with Israel as leverage.
The rally came a day ahead of a visit by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who was to discuss the ongoing Gaza war with his Jordanian counterpart.
Israel launched an intense military campaign against Hamas after it staged a surprise Oct. 7 assault.
BACKGROUND
Ahead of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit on Saturday, the office of Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the pair would discuss ‘the catastrophic conditions in Gaza’ and how to end Israel’s military action there.
Waving Jordanian and Palestinian flags, protesters denounced as “shameful” the kingdom’s 1994 peace agreement with Israel, calling it an act of “surrender” that the king should nullify.
The rally outside a mosque near the Israeli Embassy in Amman took place amid a heavy presence of Jordanian security forces, the correspondents said.
Another rally with some 1,500 protesters took place outside a prominent mosque in central Amman, where demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian “resistance” and against Arab “normalization” with Israel.
Other protests took place in several cities in Jordan’s north including Irbid and Zarqa.
Ahead of Blinken’s visit on Saturday, the office of Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the pair would discuss “the catastrophic conditions in Gaza” and how to end Israel’s military action there.
In 1994, Jordan became the second Arab state to make peace with Israel after Egypt in 1979.
Its population includes more than 2 million Palestinian refugees.
On Wednesday, Jordan said it would “immediately” recall its ambassador to Israel to protest the war in Gaza.
In response, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman said Israel “regrets the decision of the Jordanian government to recall its ambassador.”
The last time Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel was in 2019.
Since the war began, Jordan has seen several large protests in support of Gaza, with demonstrators demanding that it annul the peace treaty with Israel and close the Israeli Embassy.
Netanyahu rules out Gaza cease-fire as Blinken presses for more aid, civilian protection
Secretary of State on his third trip to Israel since the war began
Blinken reiterated US support for Israel, urged a humanitarian pause in Gaza
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
GAZA/JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel on Friday to ensure more humanitarian aid and do more to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza or else there will be “no partners for peace.” Israel warned that it was on high alert for attacks on its border with Lebanon as fears grew that the conflict could widen.
Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City, the focus of their campaign to crush the enclave’s ruling Hamas militants, who launched a brutal attack on Israeli communities that started the war.
But ever since that Oct. 7 assault, there have been concerns the conflict could ignite fighting on other fronts, and Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah have repeatedly traded fire along the Lebanon border.
In his first public speech since the war began, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said his group had “entered the battle” with the past weeks’ unprecedented cross-border fighting. “We will not be limited to this,” he said, suggesting escalation was possible. Still, Nasrallah stopped short of announcing that Hezbollah is fully engaging in the war.
Blinken, on his third trip to Israel since the war began, reiterated US support for Israel in the war, saying it has the right to defend itself. But he said a “humanitarian pause” was needed to boost aid deliveries to Palestinian civilians amid growing alarm over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
After meeting Blinken, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “refuses a temporary cease-fire that doesn’t include a return of our hostages,” referring to some 240 people Hamas abducted during its attack. He said Israel was pressing ahead with its military offensive with “all of its power.”
Blinken said there had to be a substantial and immediate increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, where “we need to do more to protect Palestinian civilians.” Without that, “there are no partners for peace,” he said, adding that it was critical to restore the path toward a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, attacked Israeli military positions in northern Israel with drones, mortar fire and suicide drones on Thursday. The Israeli military said it retaliated with warplanes and helicopter gunships, and spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said civilians were wounded in the Hezbollah attacks.
“We are in a high state of readiness in the north, in a very high state of alert, to respond to any event today and in coming days,” he said.
Blinken said the US, which has deployed aircraft carriers and other forces in the eastern Mediterranean, was committed to ensuring that no “second or third front” opens in the conflict, referring to Hezbollah.
In his speech, Nasrallah said his militia is not deterred by US warnings, saying: “Your fleets in the Mediterranean ... will not scare us.”
A war with Hezbollah would be devastating for both Israel and Lebanon. Hezbollah is much stronger than Hamas, with an arsenal of some 150,000 rockets and missiles, some believed to be precision-guided weapons capable of striking deep inside Israel.
Israel has promised to unleash vast destruction in Lebanon if all-out war erupts, accusing Hezbollah of hiding its military installation in the midst of residential areas. The two enemies fought an inconclusive monthlong war in 2006. Renewed fighting could also risk drawing Iran, which backs both Hamas and Hezbollah, into the conflict.
More than 9,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza so far, mostly women and minors, and more and than 23,000 people have been wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said, without providing a breakdown between civilians and fighters.
More than 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas’ initial attack, when some 240 people were also taken hostage. Some 5,400 have also been injured.
Twenty-four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the ground operation. Since the start of the war, seven Israeli soldiers and a civilian have been killed in different incidents along Israel’s border with Lebanon.
BLINKEN’S LATEST TRIP
As American officials have before, Blinken pledged unwavering support for Israel and its right to defend itself.
“We stand strongly for the proposition that Israel has not only the right but the obligation to defend itself, and to make sure that October 7 should never happen again,” said Blinken, who also plans to visit Amman, Jordan. It follows President Joe Biden’s suggestion for a humanitarian “pause” in the fighting. The aim would be to let in aid for Palestinians and let out more Palestinians who hold foreign passports and wounded.
Around 800 people left Gaza over the past two days — the first time people departed the besieged territory other than four hostages released by Hamas and another rescued by Israeli forces.
Blinken first held talks with Netanyahu behind closed doors before starting wider discussions with the leader and his War Cabinet and meeting with President Isaac Herzog.
More than 3,700 Palestinian children have been killed in 25 days of fighting, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. Bombardment has driven more than half the territory’s 2.3 million people from their homes. Food, water and fuel are running low under Israel’s siege, and overwhelmed hospitals warn they are on the verge of collapse.
Israel has allowed more than 260 trucks carrying food and medicine into Gaza, but aid workers say it’s not nearly enough. Israeli authorities have refused to allow fuel in, saying Hamas is hoarding fuel for military use and would steal new supplies.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the US was not advocating for a general cease-fire but a “temporary, localized” pause.
Israel has not openly responded to Biden’s suggestion. But Netanyahu, who has previously ruled out a cease-fire, said Thursday: “We are advancing. … Nothing will stop us.” He vowed to destroy Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip.
Israel and the US seem to have no clear plan for what would come next if Hamas rule in Gaza is brought down — a key question on Blinken’s agenda during the visit, according to the State Department. GAZA CITY ENCIRCLED
Meanwhile, military officials said Israeli forces have now completely encircled Gaza City, a densely packed cluster of neighborhoods that Israel says is the center of Hamas military infrastructure and includes a vast network of underground tunnels, bunkers and command centers.
Israeli forces are “fighting in a built-up, dense, complex area,” said the military’s chief of staff, Herzi Halevy.
Hagari, the military spokesperson, said Israeli forces were in “face to face” battles with militants, calling in airstrikes and shelling when needed. He said they were inflicting heavy losses on Hamas fighters and destroying their infrastructure with engineering equipment.
Hamas’ military wing said early Friday that its fighters battled Israeli troops in several areas in Gaza and claimed they killed four soldiers on the northern edge of the city of Beit Lahiya. It also claimed to have destroyed several tanks with locally made anti-tank rockets.
Neither the reports from Israel nor Hamas could be independently verified.
Casualties on both sides were expected to rise as Israeli troops advance toward the dense residential neighborhoods of Gaza City. Israel has warned residents to immediately evacuate the Shati refugee camp, which borders Gaza City’s center.
But hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain in the path of fighting in northern Gaza, despite Israel’s repeated calls for them to flee. Many have crowded into UN facilities, hoping for safety.
Still, four UN schools-turned-shelter in northern Gaza and Bureij were hit in recent days, killing 24 people, according to Philippe Lazzarini, general-secretary of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA.
In the occupied West Bank overnight, Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians in different places and arrested many more, according to the Israeli military and Palestinian health officials.