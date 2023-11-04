You are here

Al-Nassr fans to receive 3,000 tickets for AFC Champions League clash against Qatar's Al-Duhail

Al-Nassr fans to receive 3,000 tickets for AFC Champions League clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail
Al-Nassr take on Al-Duhail in Doha on Tuesday. (Twitter: @AlNassrFC_EN)
Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News
Al-Nassr fans to receive 3,000 tickets for AFC Champions League clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail

Al-Nassr fans to receive 3,000 tickets for AFC Champions League clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail
  • Riyadh club lead Group E with nine points ahead of Tuesday’s clash in Doha
Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News
Al-Duhail have allocated 3,000 tickets to Al-Nassr supporters expected to make the trip to Qatar for the Riyadh club’s AFC Champions League clash at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Tuesday night.

It is a significant proportion of the total capacity as the stadium can accommodate 9,000 fans.

Al-Nassr defeated Al-Duhail 4-3 in Riyadh in their last Champions League fixture and currently lead Group E with a maximum of nine points from three matches.

Persepolis of Iran are second with six points while Al-Duhail are third with only one point, ahead of Istiklol of Tajikistan on goal difference.

Al-Nassr take on Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday night before heading to Doha on Monday.

‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe

‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe
Updated 04 November 2023
Khaled Alarafah
Maedeh Sharifi 
‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe

‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe
  • Launched in 2019, the Saudi Ministry of Sports initiative operates in the Spanish city of Salou
  • The program is aimed at Saudi footballers aged 18 and above
Updated 04 November 2023
Khaled Alarafah Maedeh Sharifi 

BARCELONA: In 2019, the Saudi Scholarship for Developing Football Talent was launched by the Ministry of Sports with the aim of providing young players from the Kingdom with a pathway to play the game at professional level at home and in Europe.

The program, “Future Falcons,” is targeted at Saudi youth aged 18 and above, and has since grown to include a base in the city of Salou, near Barcelona, Spain.

Those that qualify for the initiative get the opportunity to live in Spain under the supervision of international coaches as they train and compete in matches against European clubs.

Arab News visited the program’s base as the Future Falcons faced Dinamo Zagreb, with the Croatian youngsters eventually running out 2-1 winners.

Ghassan Felemban, general director of the program, explained how the initiative has evolved in the past few years.  

“In the third year, what we did was we actually started to provide Saudi players to (other clubs in) Europe,” he said. “One of the requirements for other clubs to join this tournament is to bring their scouts and to follow our matches, and then they have to provide trials for our players.

“I do believe that Saudi players have a lot of talent, the only thing they need is the opportunity, so this program is to give them the opportunity to prove themselves.”

In the past four years, the Future Falcon program has successfully signed 37 contracts with European clubs for its graduates.

“Eleven of them are active now,” Felemban said. “For example, Abdumalik Al-Jabel, he is now playing in the Bosnian championship as a starting player.

“At the same time we have Rayan Hamza Idris, he was playing in OFI Crete and now he is on a loan to a different team,” he said. “Mohammad Al-Rashidi is playing with PAOK in Greece.”

The program has ambitious goals to produce the next generation of professional Saudi football players, and Romeo Jozak has been appointed technical director to execute this mission.

The Croatian coach has an impressive resume, including coaching the Kuwaiti national football team, prior to him joining Future Falcons.

Jozak’s approach with the young players is to implement his own philosophy, which he developed over the years.

“Our philosophy is fulfilling the dreams,” he said. “Each one of them wants to be the young footballer, and it’s not easy to make it nowadays. There is a huge competition, coming to Europe, for example to Spain, where we are at. It’s the middle of the football world, let’s put it this way.”

Jozak calls the program a “space shuttle,” which will have a positive impact on the football world.

“I think it’s worth that the whole world knows about it, about what the Saudi Arabia government is investing and doing to help the younger players,” he told Arab News.

“Believe me, one day, after a couple of years, people are going to speak about the program because then they will see its effects.”

The program has been carefully tailored to include a daily training schedule where the players learn football skills, ethical discipline, healthy nutrition and the experience of living in a different environment. It also includes general studies such as English language and university courses, should a player wish to continue their academic education.

“The adaptation and professionalism is something that you feel responsible for,” Jozak said. “You are representing Saudi Arabia here (in Spain).”

Al-Shabab pile more pressure on Al-Ittihad and Santo

Al-Shabab pile more pressure on Al-Ittihad and Santo
Updated 04 November 2023
John Duerden
Al-Shabab pile more pressure on Al-Ittihad and Santo

Al-Shabab pile more pressure on Al-Ittihad and Santo
  • 1-0 loss in the capital leaves the reigning champions in danger of losing touch with title race
Updated 04 November 2023
John Duerden

Al-Shabab piled the pressure on Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo on Friday with a 1-0 win over the defending champions. The result means that the Jeddah giants have failed to win any of their past five games in the Roshn Saudi League and they are in danger of falling out of contention for the title.

Going into the clash in Riyadh, Al-Ittihad were 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal who had earlier defeated Al-Fateh 2-0, and that is how the margin has stayed after the latest loss.

With the recent downturn in form and results, there were reports that the Portuguese boss had two games in which to save his job. It remains to be seen what happens but there is little doubt that Ittihad’s title defense is hanging by a thread after this defeat.  

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss, who led the team to the title last season in such style, is looking increasingly forlorn on the sidelines as his team stays in sixth in the standings. “We controlled the match but a lapse in concentration cost us,” Santo said. “We made chances but were not able to take them.” 

Carlos Junior opened the scoring after 14 minutes for Al-Shabab who are trying to recover from a poor start to the season under new coach Igor Biscan.

Fawaz Al-Saqour curled over a cross from the right and there was the Brazilian to get between two yellow-shirted defenders and send a header into the bottom corner past the dive of Marcelo Grohe.

Al-Ittihad, who don’t have the best of records at beating their rivals from the capital, pushed forward with Kim Seung-yueng saving from Karim Benzema. Al-Shabab’s South Korean goalkeeper was beaten in the second half but Romarinho’s strike was ruled out for offside.

The home team hung on for a famous win and moved into ninth with 15 points, and while Al-Ittihad have six more, a season that looked to be full of promise is in need of a win — and soon — not just to save the slim hopes of a challenge for the title but to keep Nuno Santo in a job.

“We now have to prepare for the next match and we will continue to work hard,” the coach said. Al-Ittihad and their boss can’t afford too many more slip-ups, especially with Al-Hilal in such great form.

Asia’s best Al-Dawsari dazzles as Al-Hilal win again

Asia’s best Al-Dawsari dazzles as Al-Hilal win again
Updated 03 November 2023
John Duerden
Asia’s best Al-Dawsari dazzles as Al-Hilal win again

Asia’s best Al-Dawsari dazzles as Al-Hilal win again
  • It took the Riyadh giants just five minutes to open the scoring
Updated 03 November 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Salem Al-Dawari showed why he is the Asian Player of the Year on Friday as he led Al-Hilal to a 2-0 win at Al-Fateh that puts the leaders seven points clear at the top of the Roshn Saudi League.

It was a virtuoso performance from the Saudi Arabian star even if his team were not at their best.  Al-Fateh, who would have gone second with a victory, will feel that they should have got something from the game but ultimately lacked the kind of match-winning ability that Al-Dawsari demonstrated. 

Few teams have the winning ability of Al-Hilal, the most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, who have now won nine matches in a row. Ominously for a team that has yet to show their best on a consistent basis, the Blues have dropped just four points this season and Al-Dawsari looks to be finding his best form.

It took the Riyadh giants just five minutes to open the scoring. Al-Dawsari, freshly returned from Qatar with his his personal award, was full of energy and menace from the start. The winger picked up the ball on the left and raced into the area, leaving blue-shirted defenders in his wake. As he reached the byline, he was brought down by Saeed Baattia and the referee pointed to the spot.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been deadly from that range of late and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner. The fans were treated to an increasingly familiar goal celebration. The Serbian striker is now second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in the goalscoring stakes and it is starting to look as if Al-Nassr, who host Al-Khaleej on Saturday, are the only team that have what it takes to stop the 18-time champions collecting another title. 

Al-Dawsari continued to run at defenders and to ask questions. Mitrovic was also involved in the build-ups too, slipping the ball through for Malcom to see a shot blocked from close range.

Al-Fateh had seen plenty of the ball but had been mainly reduced to long range, hopeful efforts, but that changed just before the break. Cristian Tello slipped a smart ball through to the unmarked Abbas Al-Hassan on the right side of the area but his low shot was well-saved by Yassine Bounou in the Al-Hilal goal. Soon after both Malcom and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic came close to extending Al-Hilal’s lead.

The half ended amid some controversy. Ali Al-Bulaihi had already been booked and the Al-Hilal center-back took his time taking a free-kick before walking away as the referee approached. The official gave a yellow to goalkeeper Bounou amid fierce protests from the hosts and their coach Slaven Bilic who felt that Al-Bulaihi should have seen red. 

Ten minutes after the restart Al-Fateh really should have pulled themselves level. Tello was freed through the middle but, with just the goalkeeper to beat, the Spanish star pulled his shot wide.The former Barcelona and Porto man pulled his shirt up to hide his face in the knowledge that his team could not afford to waste such opportunities.

Another came with almost 20 minutes left. Tawfiq Buhumaid danced into the left side of the area and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner, but Bounou got down well to make the save to maintain Al-Hilal’s lead.

Three minutes into added time Al-Dawsari sealed the win with a magnificent goal. He span around one defender just inside the area, skipped past two more to then fire home a low shot from the left. It was the perfect way to end another win for the champions who collected another three points to put the pressure on Al-Nassr.

Newcastle United transfer chief reveals Sandro Tonali replacement plan amid links to Saudi-based Ruben Neves

Newcastle United transfer chief reveals Sandro Tonali replacement plan amid links to Saudi-based Ruben Neves
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
Newcastle United transfer chief reveals Sandro Tonali replacement plan amid links to Saudi-based Ruben Neves

Newcastle United transfer chief reveals Sandro Tonali replacement plan amid links to Saudi-based Ruben Neves
  • Tonali is officially serving the first month of his worldwide footballing ban
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United transfer chief Dan Ashworth has revealed the club is looking to dip into the January transfer market to make up for the loss of banned midfielder Sandro Tonali.

However, the Newcastle sporting director was lukewarm on suggestions the Magpies will make a winter window move for Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves.

Tonali is officially serving the first month of his worldwide footballing ban, handed down by Italian football authorities due to his involvement in betting activities on illegal gambling sites. The Italian, a summer signing from AC Milan, will not return to availability until late August, 2024, ruling him out of the rest of this season and the European Championships, should his country qualify.

And Ashworth admits the club will look to dip into the market early next year to bolster Eddie Howe’s ranks, with the club still fighting on three fronts, potentially four, when the FA Cup comes into play in January. While that could, theoretically, open up a move for former Wolves-man Neves, who is admired by the Magpies, Ashworth was quick to suggest Premier League pressure when asked about a potential deal with another Public Investment of Saudi Arabia-owned club.

“We’ve got a number of things we can do,” he said on the upcoming transfer window.

“It might not be a like-for-like replacement for Sandro. It could be a player who can play in a different position or multiple positions. It could be that young Lewis Miley gets more minutes and comes to the fore between now and January. We might look at a different area of the pitch.

“But obviously it is a blow losing Sandro. He was one of our big signings in a key area of the pitch. He was going to be one of our most influential players so we have to do everything in our power to make sure the squad is as competitive as possible going into the second half of the season.

“We have always been of the view that you have your budget for the whole financial year so you may as well spend as much of it as you can in the summer so you maximize the time that player can perform for the whole season rather than half a season in January. Also, January is a notoriously difficult window.

“We do have a little bit of flexibility and we are able to look at the market. But there are lots of ways to do it. Whether it is a straight loan or a loan with an obligation or an option. You can sign a player and monetise it with a long contract.

“We are going to have to be quite creative and there will not be a large number of players coming in. But we do want to be active. We want to strengthen the squad and give us the best possible chance of success, but if the right player does not come up, we won’t do anything.”

As mentioned in the national press, one way Newcastle could use that creativity would be to take advantage of their Saudi links to raid the Pro League, whose top clubs are owned by the Magpies’ majority shareholders, PIF.

Portuguese Neves was looked at by the Magpies in the summer, but a move for Tonali was seen to represent more value and promise.

“The current rules and regulations say there is nothing to stop it, currently,” Ashworth said when quizzed on the deal with the Saudi Pro League PIF four.

“But there is a potential that the various different organizations will look at things across related parties and what you can do to acquire players at a fair market value, which has already been in place for quite a while.”

Fans have long been speculating about the Tonali deal and about who knew what and when. Did the Magpies get the wool pulled over their eyes by AC Milan, or was this an impossible-to-predict outcome? Ashworth has been asking himself the same questions.

He said: “He is a top player and a big signing, we will miss him. To contextualize it, it could have been an ACL (knee injury). These things happen in football, although not in this context. For me, from the minute it happened, you look at yourself. What could we have done better? What could I have done better? What lessons can be learned from this? Could we have known? Should we have known? You look at your processes. I’ve been doing this for 16 years and nothing like this has happened before.

“We pride ourselves on due diligence and getting the right characters. You have all seen the culture and cohesion in the group is extremely strong, and that’s not by chance. We spend an immense amount of time looking at the character as well as the athlete. We have and will continue to review what we have done in the past and will do going forward.

“First of all, I look at myself. We haven’t come up with anything yet. Speaking to other sporting and technical directors, it’s almost like, ‘How could you have known?’ That would not stop us trying to get as much due diligence on people going forward to try to mitigate the risk.”

‘He’s a natural’: Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro on Senegalese star Sadio Mane

‘He’s a natural’: Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro on Senegalese star Sadio Mane
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
‘He’s a natural’: Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro on Senegalese star Sadio Mane

‘He’s a natural’: Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro on Senegalese star Sadio Mane
  • Castro hopes for more Mane goals when Al-Nassr face Al-Khaleej in league on Saturday
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro has praised the “natural movement and finishing ability” of Sadio Mane, as his Roshn Saudi League side prepare for an important run of fixtures.

Senegalese striker Mane, who signed from Bayern Munich in the summer, has scored nine times in all competitions for the Riyadh giants this season.

His latest strike was an extra-time winner against Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, in the quarterfinals of the King’s Cup at Alawwal Park earlier this week.

The goal delighted Castro, who is hoping for more to come as second-placed Al-Nassr get set to face Al-Khaleej on Saturday.

Castro said: “On Tuesday he was on the right side, in the No. 7 position, and the cross came from the left wing, and he moved into the No. 9 position so naturally.

“His movement inside the box is excellent, it’s natural – as is his shooting. He knows how to score. He is a big player for the team.”

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for Al-Nassr before the next international break in the middle of the month.

After the Al-Khaleej match, Mane and his teammates travel to Qatar to face Al-Duhail in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday before heading to Al-Wehda for Saudi league action on Saturday, Nov. 11.

“I have experience of this, I come from a country where we are used to playing every two or three days, so it’s just a matter of always making sure the players get the rest they need and that they are physically and mentally prepared for the next match.

“That for us is Al-Khaleej, and that is our focus,” Castro added.

