Honeywell receives first WELL Health-Safety Rating for Dubai HQ

Honeywell announced that its regional headquarters in Dubai, is its first office globally to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating from the International WELL Building Institute. The rating recognizes the holistic approach taken by Honeywell to support employee and occupant well-being, including creating a healthier indoor environment, as well as implementing health and wellness policies.

“We’re proud to receive this WELL Health-Safety Rating by IWBI at our Dubai office, which demonstrates our commitment to providing our colleagues and visitors with a healthier environment where they can feel more comfortable and productive,” said Mohammed Mohaisen, president and CEO of Honeywell, Middle East and North Africa. “Securing this rating is the output of work and investment by our team to improve the quality of our office’s environment and is indicative of the types of investments we are seeing customers in the Middle East region and globally make to better meet the needs of today’s workforce.”

The 18,700-square-foot facility located in Emaar Business Park, Dubai, incorporates Honeywell’s latest building controls, fire and life safety, security, energy and carbon management and indoor air quality technologies — all of which gave the building an edge in the WELL Health-Safety Rating assessment.

Honeywell achieved the rating for its efforts to improve the building’s IAQ by reducing particulate exposure and managing mold and moisture levels, as well as water quality monitoring. Cleaning procedures and efforts to reduce contact with surface areas through frictionless access were also recognized.

Honeywell’s advanced and ready-now Healthy Buildings portfolio can help improve occupant well-being, meet energy efficiency goals and, importantly, change the way occupants experience a building. Additionally, as a WELL Enterprise Provider, Honeywell delivers a comprehensive suite of WELL solutions at the enterprise scale to help improve quality of life inside buildings.

“Honeywell solutions go beyond providing operational efficiencies by also supporting the overall occupant experience,” said Phil Daniell, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Building Technologies, Middle East, Turkiye and Africa.

“This recognition is a great example of how our ready-now solutions can demonstrably help organizations across the region to prioritize and improve indoor environments and boost their building operations to achieve ESG targets and support broader national sustainability goals.”

“Honeywell’s leading efforts to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating highlight the critical role that buildings, and those that own and operate them, can play in supporting people’s health, safety and well-being,” said Prateek Khanna, chief operating officer, IWBI. “At IWBI, we are proud to celebrate this achievement with Honeywell as it leads the way in helping drive transformative action in the UAE and globally.”