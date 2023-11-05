You are here

  • Home
  • Honeywell receives first WELL Health-Safety Rating for Dubai HQ

Honeywell receives first WELL Health-Safety Rating for Dubai HQ

Honeywell’s advanced and ready-now Healthy Buildings portfolio can help improve occupant well-being, meet energy efficiency goals and, importantly, change the way occupants experience a building.
Honeywell’s advanced and ready-now Healthy Buildings portfolio can help improve occupant well-being, meet energy efficiency goals and, importantly, change the way occupants experience a building.
Short Url

https://arab.news/p77md

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Honeywell receives first WELL Health-Safety Rating for Dubai HQ

Honeywell receives first WELL Health-Safety Rating for Dubai HQ
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Honeywell announced that its regional headquarters in Dubai, is its first office globally to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating from the International WELL Building Institute. The rating recognizes the holistic approach taken by Honeywell to support employee and occupant well-being, including creating a healthier indoor environment, as well as implementing health and wellness policies.
“We’re proud to receive this WELL Health-Safety Rating by IWBI at our Dubai office, which demonstrates our commitment to providing our colleagues and visitors with a healthier environment where they can feel more comfortable and productive,” said Mohammed Mohaisen, president and CEO of Honeywell, Middle East and North Africa. “Securing this rating is the output of work and investment by our team to improve the quality of our office’s environment and is indicative of the types of investments we are seeing customers in the Middle East region and globally make to better meet the needs of today’s workforce.”

HIGHLIGHT

Honeywell achieved the rating for its efforts to improve the building’s IAQ by reducing particulate exposure and managing mold and moisture levels, as well as water quality monitoring.

The 18,700-square-foot facility located in Emaar Business Park, Dubai, incorporates Honeywell’s latest building controls, fire and life safety, security, energy and carbon management and indoor air quality technologies — all of which gave the building an edge in the WELL Health-Safety Rating assessment.
Honeywell achieved the rating for its efforts to improve the building’s IAQ by reducing particulate exposure and managing mold and moisture levels, as well as water quality monitoring. Cleaning procedures and efforts to reduce contact with surface areas through frictionless access were also recognized.
Honeywell’s advanced and ready-now Healthy Buildings portfolio can help improve occupant well-being, meet energy efficiency goals and, importantly, change the way occupants experience a building. Additionally, as a WELL Enterprise Provider, Honeywell delivers a comprehensive suite of WELL solutions at the enterprise scale to help improve quality of life inside buildings.
“Honeywell solutions go beyond providing operational efficiencies by also supporting the overall occupant experience,” said Phil Daniell, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Building Technologies, Middle East, Turkiye and Africa.
“This recognition is a great example of how our ready-now solutions can demonstrably help organizations across the region to prioritize and improve indoor environments and boost their building operations to achieve ESG targets and support broader national sustainability goals.”
“Honeywell’s leading efforts to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating highlight the critical role that buildings, and those that own and operate them, can play in supporting people’s health, safety and well-being,” said Prateek Khanna, chief operating officer, IWBI. “At IWBI, we are proud to celebrate this achievement with Honeywell as it leads the way in helping drive transformative action in the UAE and globally.”

 

Topics: Honeywell

Related

The breast cancer awareness campaign ran throughout the month of October.
Corporate News
Bahrain airport promotes breast cancer awareness
Leejam Sports achieves record-breaking profits in Q3
Corporate News
Leejam Sports achieves record-breaking profits in Q3

Bahrain airport promotes breast cancer awareness

The breast cancer awareness campaign ran throughout the month of October.
The breast cancer awareness campaign ran throughout the month of October.
Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Bahrain airport promotes breast cancer awareness

The breast cancer awareness campaign ran throughout the month of October.
Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain Airport Company, the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport, launched an extensive community-focused breast cancer awareness campaign, which ran throughout the month of October. Held under the theme, “Early detection saves lives,” the company took a proactive approach to promote community well-being while empowering the local community with essential knowledge about breast health, self-care and collective action.
Breast cancer affects millions globally, and knowledge is the first line of defense in the fight against this disease. Bahrain Airport Company, as part of its well-being commitment, is deeply committed to this cause, and raised awareness through its partnerships with local healthcare institutions such as the Bahrain Specialist Hospital via on-site check-up stations at BIA. All passengers and BIA staff had the opportunity to undergo basic screenings and medical consultation at this special check-up station.

FASTFACT

Bahrain Airport Company undertook a unique approach to generating awareness about breast health with the introduction of a ‘pink passport’ at BIA check-in counters.

In addition, the company undertook a unique approach to generating awareness about breast health with the introduction of a “pink passport” at BIA check-in counters.
Widely distributed to all passengers departing from the airport throughout the month of October, the pink passport is in line with the company’s support for breast cancer awareness, with critical information for passengers to learn about early detection tips, self-care advice and exclusive screening offers, which included breast ultrasound and breast mammogram with consultation from Bahrain Special Hospital.
Commenting on the campaign, Mohamed Yousif Al-Binfalah, chief executive officer at Bahrain Airport Company, said: “Breast cancer awareness is part of our sustainability commitment that is aligned with our community responsibility to care about our passengers and employees. Our aim is not only to raise awareness about this cause but to get everyone to learn about breast health and take proactive action of prioritizing regular check-ups for themselves and their loved ones. Early detection can save lives, and together we can make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer and promote the importance of self-care within our community.”

 

Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company

Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company

Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

Saudi Information Technology Company, a PIF-owned company, announced at the Future Investment Initiative 2023 in Riyadh an agreement with the US-based Privafy Inc. to establish a new joint venture under the commercial brand METRAS. The JV will be specialized in the localization of world-class, next-generation cybersecurity solutions, including the launch of innovative extended detection and response offering.

The partnership aims to transfer and localize technologies and knowledge, build national capabilities in cybersecurity, and develop local technical content in line with the overarching objectives of the Public Investment Fund Program (2021–2025). The new JV is a testament to SITE’s position in the local and regional markets, leveraging its strategic partnerships to upskil local capabilities as befitting the market dynamics.

Honeywell summit helps advance Kingdom’s net-zero goals

Honeywell summit helps advance Kingdom’s net-zero goals
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Honeywell summit helps advance Kingdom’s net-zero goals

Honeywell summit helps advance Kingdom’s net-zero goals
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

Honeywell hosted its inaugural Middle East Sustainability Summit in Saudi Arabia, aimed at accelerating collaboration on technology development and best practice in support of the Kingdom’s — and wider region’s — ambitious sustainability goals.
The summit provided a forum for discussion on latest technologies and innovation pathways toward a sustainable energy transition and on driving the decarbonization of industry, in line with MENA Climate Week and COP28.
Held in October, the event, under the theme of “Helping Make Sustainable More Attainable,” was attended by senior executives from key entities including Aramco, Saudi Electric Company and Saudia, as well as the Saudi Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Investment.
Senior leadership from Honeywell was also in attendance, including Lucian Boldea, president and CEO of performance materials and technologies, who hosted an executive roundtable during the event, as well as Anant Maheshwari, president and CEO of global high growth regions, and Abdullah Al-Juffali, president of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
Also attending the summit was Fai Al-Sanea, a senior engineering supervisor at Honeywell, who is working to support more women in Saudi Arabia to pursue engineering careers. Al-Sanea was recently recognized with an “Engineering Leader Under 40” award by media platform Control Engineering.

FASTFACT

The event was attended by senior executives from key entities including Aramco, Saudi Electric Company and Saudia, as well as the Saudi Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Investment.

During the event, attendees participated in keynote presentations, roundtable discussions and technology breakouts across a range of topics. This included presentations on latest advancements in sustainable aviation fuel, efficient refining solutions, emissions management, energy storage, low global warming potential refrigerants, and digitization technologies for buildings and industry.
“We launched our inaugural Middle East Sustainability Summit to support the key priority of sustainability strategies across the region, which is one of partnerships,” said George Bou Mitri, vice president and general manager for Honeywell PMT, Middle East and North Africa. “We have a portfolio of technologies available today to help Saudi Arabia and the wider region meet their ambitious sustainability goals, but it is through cross-sector collaboration that the full potential of technology can be realized. We are delighted to have hosted visionary leaders from across the Kingdom’s industries and sectors, to share best practice ideas for leveraging technologies as a key enabler of the road to net-zero by 2060.”
“Saudi Arabia has a leadership position in global sustainability goals through its transformative initiatives, including the Circular Carbon Economy National Program, Saudi Green Initiative and Net-Zero 2060 pledge,” said Al-Juffali. “We are proud of our seven decades of technology advancement and localization in the Kingdom and remain committed to supporting its economic growth through automation and digitization, creating more career opportunities for Saudi nationals, and accelerating the drive toward net-zero.”
Honeywell supports the digitization of industries in Saudi Arabia through its dedicated workforce, processes and technologies that accelerate automation and advance sustainability objectives. Fifty percent of Honeywell’s Saudi-led workforce in the Kingdom are Saudi nationals and, of those, 25 percent are women — many of whom are engineers directly supporting key Saudi Aramco projects.

Jaecoo empowers users to create new off-road experiences

Jaecoo empowers users to create new off-road experiences
Updated 01 November 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Jaecoo empowers users to create new off-road experiences

Jaecoo empowers users to create new off-road experiences
Updated 01 November 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Jaecoo meticulously curated an “Outdoor Camping” section at the recent “Eco-Friendly Product Expo,” held in Wuhu, China.
A significant component of the “2023 Jaecoo International User Ecosystem Co-Creation Conference,” the event was held on Oct. 15.
Jaecoo immersed attendees in a myriad of “vehicle + lifestyle” scenarios, joining forces with users to transcend limitations and boundaries, launching a new “LOHAS” paradigm. LOHAS stands for “Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability,” describing an emerging new lifestyle that is defined by attention to health and well-being, and environmental sustainability.
With the relentless advancement of technology and the diversification of consumer needs, future brand competition will revolve around user experience. Prioritizing users is essential to staying ahead of the times. Jaecoo not only aims to offer users an ultimate driving experience but also seeks to establish deeper connections through a diverse array of derivative products.
“This ‘Eco-Friendly Product Expo’ signifies Jaecoo’s innovative endeavor to touch every aspect of users’ lives,” a statement said.
Centered around the “outdoor living” theme, Jaecoo showcased an array of exquisite peripheral products, including tents, storm jackets, golf bags, and more, unleashing the unbridled passion for off-roading. Jaecoo is also eager to collaborate with users in creating eco-friendly masterpieces; they propose ideas, Jaecoo turns them into reality, collectively forging a lifestyle with an accentuated attitude.
Moreover, the first officially modified J7 made its grand appearance at the expo. The modifications to J7 accentuate its ruggedness, instilling a sense of grandeur and exuding an untamable wild allure. This modified J7 not only epitomizes Jaecoo’s adept modification prowess but also encapsulates the brand’s fearless spirit of breaking constraints and embracing exploration.
If the “Eco-Friendly Product Expo” served as a glimpse into Jaecoo’s eco-friendly peripherals, then the brand ecosystem unveiling, held concurrently, provided a comprehensive elucidation of this ecosystem.
Aligned with its urban off-road SUV brand persona, Jaecoo is committed to constructing a multifaceted and boundless off-road ecosystem centered around “travel + lifestyle.”
“We aspire for our connection with users to begin with cars but to extend beyond, encompassing a lifestyle with attitude and personalized leisure strata,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of Jaecoo, at the ecosystem launch event. A profound resonance with users ensures the brand’s sustainable and long-term development, he added.
It is evident that Jaecoo’s ecosystem philosophy is inextricably tied to “users,” aiming to immerse them in the joy of off-roading and the discovery of new lifestyles.
“Looking ahead, Jaecoo will continually empower users through its brand and creative strength. Every user will transform into a builder and sharer of the Jaecoo ecosystem, jointly creating, sharing, winning, and growing together,” the automaker said.

PIF-owned Nupco signs 14 deals at Global Health Exhibition

Nupco’s participation was represented by a booth showcasing new innovations and solutions
Nupco’s participation was represented by a booth showcasing new innovations and solutions
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

PIF-owned Nupco signs 14 deals at Global Health Exhibition

Nupco’s participation was represented by a booth showcasing new innovations and solutions
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

The National Unified Procurement Company for pharmaceuticals, and medical devices and supplies, owned by the Public Investment Fund, concluded its participation in the Global Health Exhibition, with 14 MoUs and agreements of cooperation with several health entities and pharmaceutical companies to develop investment opportunities in the health sector.

These agreements contribute to supporting and developing the company’s services in the Kingdom within an integrated health system that works in complete harmony to achieve the goals of Vision 2030, namely building a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.

A key agreement signed by Nupco aims at localizing the insulin industry in the Kingdom, supporting the efforts of the government represented by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and Ministry of Investment, and in partnership with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority and the Spending Efficiency and Government Projects Authority. The overall goal is to localize the medical and pharmaceutical industries in a way that achieves drug and health security in the Kingdom.

Nupco’s participation was represented by a booth showcasing new innovations and solutions that provide best practices in the field of medical supply chains and logistic services.

The company’s presence at the exhibition aimed at building relationships and strengthening existing partnerships with entities in the public and private sectors.

“Nupco emphasizes its role in empowering the public health sector by providing the best modern and reliable methods for comprehensive medical supply chains that contribute to raising the level of health services at the national level and developing health business solutions,” a statement said.

More than 300 companies, both international and regional, as well as local representatives from 29 countries, participated in the Global Health Exhibition. Agreements worth SR13.3 billion ($3.55 billion) across 138 deals were signed at the three-day event.

Organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health under the theme “Invest in Health,” the event hosted 30 dialogue sessions featuring the insights of 100 speakers, all of whom are experts in the fields of medicine and health care.

The event was held at the ROSHN Front Exhibition and Convention Center, formerly known as Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, between Oct. 29-31.

Latest updates

Leejam Sports achieves record-breaking profits in Q3
Leejam Sports achieves record-breaking profits in Q3
Honeywell receives first WELL Health-Safety Rating for Dubai HQ
Honeywell receives first WELL Health-Safety Rating for Dubai HQ
Bahrain airport promotes breast cancer awareness
The breast cancer awareness campaign ran throughout the month of October.
Regional startup investments flourishing thanks to Saudi VCs
Regional startup investments flourishing thanks to Saudi VCs
Will Israel-Hamas conflict trigger new Middle East and global rearmament race?
Will Israel-Hamas conflict trigger new Middle East and global rearmament race?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.