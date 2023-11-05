Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting

You are here

This picture taken from Sderot along the border with the Gaza Strip early on November 5, 2023. (AFP)
  • The soaring death toll in Gaza has sparked growing international anger
KHAN YOUNIS: Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing at least 33 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strike came as Israel said it would press on with its offensive to crush the territory’s Hamas rulers, despite US appeals for a pause to get aid to desperate civilians.
The soaring death toll in Gaza has sparked growing international anger, with tens of thousands from Washington to Berlin taking to the streets Saturday to demand an immediate cease-fire.
Israel has rejected the idea of halting its offensive, even for brief humanitarian pauses proposed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his current tour of the region. Instead, it said that the besieged enclave’s Hamas rulers were “encountering the full force” of its troops.
“Anyone in Gaza City is risking their life,” Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said.
Large columns of smoke rose as Israel’s military said it had encircled Gaza City, the initial target of its offensive against Hamas. Gaza’s Health Ministry has said more than 9,400 Palestinians have been killed in the territory in nearly a month of war, and that number is likely to rise as the assault continues.
Early Sunday, airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least 33 people and wounding 42, said Ashraf Al-Qidra, the spokesman for the Health Ministry.
He said first responders, aided by residents, were still searching the rubble for dead or possible survivors.
The camp, a built-up residential area, is located in the evacuation zone where Israel’s military had urged Palestinian civilians in Gaza to seek refuge as it focuses its military offensive in the northern areas.
Despite such appeals, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza, saying it is targeting Hamas fighters and assets everywhere. It has accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields.
Critics say Israel’s strikes are often disproportionate, considering the large number of women and children killed in such attacks.
Egyptian officials said they and Qatar were proposing humanitarian pauses for six to 12 hours daily to allow aid in and casualties to be evacuated. They were also asking for Israel to release a number of women and elderly prisoners in exchange for hostages, suggestions Israel seemed unlikely to accept. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the press on the discussions.
Israel has repeatedly demanded that northern Gaza’s 1.1 million residents flee south, and on Saturday it offered a three-hour window for residents to do so. An Associated Press journalist on the road, however, saw nobody coming. The head of the government media office in Gaza, Salama Maarouf, said no one went south because the Israeli military had damaged the road.
Israel asserted that Hamas “exploited” the window to move south and attack its forces. There was no immediate Hamas comment on that claim, which was impossible to verify.
Some Palestinians said they didn’t flee because they feared Israeli bombardment.
“We don’t trust them,” said Mohamed Abed, who sheltered with his wife and children on the grounds of Al-Shifa hospital, one of thousands of Palestinians seeking safety at medical centers in the north.
Swaths of residential neighborhoods in northern Gaza have been leveled in airstrikes. UN monitors say more than half of northern Gaza’s remaining residents, estimated at around 300,000, are sheltering in UN-run facilities. But deadly Israeli strikes have also repeatedly hit and damaged those shelters. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said it has lost contact with many in the north.
An Israeli airstrike overnight struck a water well in Tal Al-Zatar in northern Gaza, cutting off water for tens of thousands of people in the area, the Hamas-run municipality in the town of Beit Lahia said in a statement early Sunday.
At least 1,115 Palestinian dual nationals and wounded have exited Gaza into Egypt, but on Saturday authorities in Gaza didn’t allow foreign passport holders to leave because Israel was preventing the evacuation of Palestinian patients for treatment in Egypt, said Wael Abu Omar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Crossings Authority.
The UN said about 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70 percent of the population, have fled their homes. Food, water and the fuel needed for generators that power hospitals and other facilities is running out.
Thousands of Israelis protested outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, urging him to resign and calling for the return of roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas. Netanyahu has refused to take responsibility for the Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 people.
“I find it difficult to understand why trucks with humanitarian aid are going to monsters,” said Ella Ben Ami, whose parents were abducted. She called for aid to be halted until the hostages are released.
Air raid sirens sounded Saturday evening in southern Israel as Hamas launched rockets into Ashkelon. Rocket fire has continued in the area throughout the conflict, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes.
Among the Palestinians killed in Gaza are more than 3,900 Palestinian children, the Gaza Health Ministry said, without providing a breakdown of civilians and fighters.
The Israeli military said four more soldiers have died during the Gaza ground operation, bringing the confirmed death toll to 28.

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: More than 30 people were killed in an Israeli bombing on a refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, the Hamas-run health ministry there said, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas militants.
“More than 30 (dead) arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the massacre committed by the occupation in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip,” health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement.
Hamas said in a statement posted on Telegram that Israel had “directly” bombed citizens’ homes, adding that most of the dead were women and children.
“An Israeli air strike targeted my neighbors’ house in Al-Maghazi camp, my house next door partially collapsed,” said Mohammed Alaloul, 37, a journalist working for the Turkish Anadolu Agency.
Alaloul told AFP his 13-year-old son, Ahmed, and his 4-year-old son, Qais, were killed in the attack, along with his brother. His wife, mother, and two other children were injured.
An Israeli military spokesperson said they were looking into whether the Israel Defense Forces had been operating in the area at the time of the bombing.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in punishment for its brutal October 7 attack on communities and military outposts near the Gaza border, which it says killed more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians. More than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages were also abducted during the attack.
The health ministry in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, says more than 9,480 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.
Israeli chief of staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited troops inside Gaza on Saturday after they completed an encirclement of Gaza City, which lies to the north of Al-Maghazi.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli forces were fighting “hard” in Gaza. He said they were “operating from south and north (of Gaza City) and have entered populated areas.”

TEL AVIV: For Yoni Asher, all sense of time stopped on October 7 when his wife and two daughters were taken hostage by Hamas during its surprise attack on Israel.
“I don’t work, don’t sleep. I eat the minimum to survive,” the exhausted 37-year-old in a black T-shirt and necklace told a group of journalists.
Israel says at least 242 hostages were seized by Hamas militants who stormed out of the Gaza Strip a month ago and killed 1,400 people, mainly civilians, in the deadliest ever attack on the nation.
The Israeli military has responded with a withering air, land and naval assault on the Palestinian territory which the Hamas-run health ministry says has killed nearly 9,500 people, also mostly civilians.
On that fateful day, Asher had decided to stay at home alone in Tel Aviv while his wife Doron and their daughters Raz and Aviv visited his mother-in-law, Efrat, at Nir Oz kibbutz.
Home to about 400 residents, the community near the border with Gaza was hit hard in the Hamas attack.
More than 20 people were killed and at least 75 were taken hostage from Nir Oz, a spokesperson for the kibbutz said this week.
After news of the attack broke, Asher saw video footage in which he spotted his family being taken away by militants in the back of a pick-up truck.
Efrat was seen alive in the video, but the Israeli army shortly afterwards announced her death.
Still, he holds onto this as the last proof of life for his wife and children, who are dual German-Israeli nationals.

Since October 7, Asher has left his job as a real estate entrepreneur to devote all of his time to bringing back his family.
During a meeting organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Tel Aviv, he said he’s given “close to 300 interviews” to the press.
“For me the date of today is still the 7th of October,” he said.
“Time has stopped.”
Freeing the hostages has become a major Israeli war aim and top concern for the country’s angered and shocked public, even as the military has kept up its relentless bombardment of Gaza.
Hamas has repeatedly said that Israeli strikes on the territory have killed hostages, but these claims are impossible to verify.
“As parents, we are already afraid when a child jumps on his bed, so imagine our fear now with the bombing everywhere,” said Asher.
“We want peace, we don’t want any civilian populations to suffer.”
The voice of Adva Adar trembled when she spoke of her 85-year-old grandmother, Yafa, who is also believed to be held in Gaza.
“Every minute for her is a nightmare,” Adar said, worried that her grandmother will not receive adequate medical care for her heart and kidney problems, arterial hypertension and chronic pain.

Yafa, also a resident of Nir Oz, was seen alive in a video — unlike Adar’s cousin Tamir, who has been gone without a trace since the Hamas attack.
Like the rest of her family, Adar is trying to remain positive and has returned to Israel from a visit to Paris to advocate for the hostages.
“But sometimes reality catches up with us,” the social worker said.
After “one month without medication, it could mean that she didn’t survive, that she died over there.”
Ella Ben Amin says she now takes “a lot of pills” in order to get to sleep, and is in therapy twice a week since her parents were abducted from the Beeri kibbutz.
According to the NGO Zaka, which helped to collect bodies in the aftermath of the attack, more than 100 Beeri residents died on October 7.
As with the other relatives, Ben Amin said she remains “focused on bringing back” the hostages and continues to give media interviews to raise awareness of their cause.
Her mother, Raz, needs treatment for cerebral and spinal tumors and has mobility problems, she said.
Survivors from the kibbutz have been housed in a hotel on the Dead Sea, Ben Amin said.
Every day they gather to “sing together,” exchange information and share their grief.
It is there that they are told “who has been found dead, because numerous bodies have still not been identified,” she said.
 

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: More than 30 people were killed in an Israeli bombing on a refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, the Hamas-run health ministry there said, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas militants.
“More than 30 (dead) arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the massacre committed by the occupation in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip,” health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement.
Hamas said in a statement posted on Telegram that Israel had “directly” bombed citizens’ homes, adding that most of the dead were women and children.
“An Israeli air strike targeted my neighbors’ house in Al-Maghazi camp, my house next door partially collapsed,” said Mohammed Alaloul, 37, a journalist working for the Turkish Anadolu Agency.
Alaloul told AFP his 13-year-old son, Ahmed, and his 4-year-old son, Qais, were killed in the attack, along with his brother. His wife, mother, and two other children were injured.
An Israeli military spokesperson said they were looking into whether the Israel Defense Forces had been operating in the area at the time of the bombing.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in punishment for its brutal October 7 attack on communities and military outposts near the Gaza border, which it says killed more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians. More than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages were also abducted during the attack.
The health ministry in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, says more than 9,480 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.
Israeli chief of staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited troops inside Gaza on Saturday after they completed an encirclement of Gaza City, which lies to the north of Al-Maghazi.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli forces were fighting “hard” in Gaza. He said they were “operating from south and north (of Gaza City) and have entered populated areas.”
 

 

GENEVA: The UN warned Friday that the situation in Sudan’s western Darfur region was getting worse by the day, while women and girls were being kidnapped and held in slave-like conditions.

The war between troops loyal to Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has left more than 9,000 dead across Sudan since April, according to a UN report.
“We are deeply alarmed by reports that women and girls are being abducted and held in inhuman, degrading slave-like conditions in areas controlled by the RSF in Darfur, where they are allegedly forcibly married and held for ransom,” UN human rights office spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a media briefing.
“Credible information from survivors, witnesses and other sources suggests more than 20 women and girls have been taken, but the number could be higher,” she said.
“Some sources have reported seeing women and girls in chains on pick-up trucks and in cars,” she added.
She said that the Joint Human Rights Office in Sudan had received credible reports of more than 50 incidents of sexual violence linked to the conflict, impacting at least 105 victims: 86 women, one man and 18 children.
Twenty-three of the incidents involved rape, 26 were of gang rape and three were of attempted rape, the spokeswoman said.
At least 70 percent of the confirmed incidents of sexual violence recorded were attributed to men in RSF uniforms.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk has called on senior officials on both sides of the conflict to issue urgent clear instructions to their forces demanding zero tolerance of sexual violence.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA meanwhile said the situation for civilians in Darfur was “getting worse by the day” and becoming increasingly violent.
The two sides returned to talks last week in Jeddah brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia.
“While much hope is being placed on the Jeddah talks to achieve a sustainable cease-fire and facilitate humanitarian access, we call on all parties to refrain from escalating and expanding the conflict,” OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters.
“Darfurians have suffered enough, not least women — in the past, and in the current conflict,” he added.
He said that overall in Sudan, more than 5.7 million people have been forced from their homes and 25 million — more than half the population — now need humanitarian assistance.
 

WAD MADANI, Sudan: At least 15 civilians in Khartoum were killed on Saturday “when shells fell on their homes,” a medical source said, as paramilitary fighters battling Sudan’s army claimed gains in Darfur.
The victims’ bodies were taken to Al-Nau hospital in Omdurman, a district of greater Khartoum, the medical source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Fighting since April between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has raged in heavily populated areas.
The struggle between the rival generals has crippled essential services in Sudan and razed entire neighborhoods of the capital and the vast western region of Darfur.
In nearly seven months of war, more than 10,400 people have been killed, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
The United Nations says the violence has forced more than 6 million people to flee, both within and outside Sudan.
Representatives of the warring sides are currently in the Saudi city of Jeddah for negotiations mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States, but the fighting back home has raged unabated.

For weeks, the RSF has been advancing on army bases in Darfur, a region already scarred by decades of conflict and atrocities committed against civilians by armed groups including the RSF’s predecessor, the Janjaweed militia.
On Saturday, the paramilitary force announced it had “liberated” an army base in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state where a communications blackout has raised fears of fresh horrors.
According to Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN’s most senior representative in the country, reports of “civilians being caught in the ongoing fighting” in Darfur recall “the events in El Geneina” in June, when rights groups and witnesses reported massacres, rampant sexual violence and mass graves.
More than half a million people have fled the violence in Darfur to neighboring Chad, which is just 30 kilometers (18 miles) from El Geneina.
The events in West Darfur and other reports of ethnically motivated killings by the RSF and allied militias have triggered a new investigation by the International Criminal Court into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The army base in El Geneina is the third the RSF has claimed to have captured in a week, after Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur, and Nyala, the South Darfur state capital and the second largest city in Sudan.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued an unusually strong statement on Monday, warning against signs of an “imminent large-scale attack” in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.
The attack “would subject civilians, including hundreds of thousands of displaced persons — many of whom only recently fled to El Fasher from other areas — to extreme danger,” Blinken said.
Darfur is a region the size of France, and home to a quarter of Sudan’s 48 million people.

As Sudan’s civilians face what UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths has called “one of the worst humanitarian nightmares in recent history,” both sides have positioned themselves as peacemakers in the resumed negotiations in Saudi Arabia.
US officials say the goals for now are limited to allowing in humanitarian assistance and pushing for a sustainable cease-fire.
In previous negotiations, every agreed truce was almost immediately violated by both sides, and have both also been accused of obstructing, attacking or looting aid.
The RSF on Monday published a video of its commander, Daglo, who has kept mostly out of sight throughout the conflict, in which he blamed Burhan for the war and congratulated his forces for their “victory” in Darfur.
Daglo said the RSF “has no problem with peace,” but it will not agree to “a cease-fire that allows the army” to regroup.
 

