Hyundai UAE unveils first AI smart taxi concept in region

Juma Al-Majid Est., the exclusive distributor of Hyundai cars in the UAE, has announced its successful partnership as the “exclusive car partner” of the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit, which took place on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at the Conrad Hotel. The company showcased the Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi during the event.

Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi’s launch in Abu Dhabi aligns with the vision of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to establish a world-leading smart and autonomous vehicle industries cluster in Abu Dhabi. The Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi is equipped with advanced AI technology and streaming services to enhance safety, operations, and customer experience. The AI-equipped cameras inside the car monitor various elements, including the driver’s alertness, reaction time, and other safety indicators to protect the occupants. Furthermore, this AI system records the journey of every passenger. If a customer leaves any belongings behind after a ride, the integrated AI cameras promptly detect them and notify the relevant parties. This ensures safety and provides passengers with a more pleasant journey, offering added peace of mind.

Suliman Al-Zaben, director of Hyundai, said: “Hyundai is proud to be the exclusive car partner of the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit, showcasing the Sonata Smart Taxi, a true testament to our commitment to pioneering innovative mobility solutions. With advanced AI technology, safety enhancements, and a strong focus on customer experience, we are dedicated to elevating transportation for the people of the UAE. This partnership exemplifies how public and private sectors can unite to shape a sustainable and forward-thinking future for all.”

The smart system charts drivers’ behavior, aiming to analyze the causes and conditions that lead to errors and take proactive measures to reduce the percentage of accidents and dangerous practices. The technical equipment inside the vehicle enables the collection of live data for remote monitoring to take appropriate measures as quickly as possible.

The control and monitoring panel helps control and follow up on drivers’ work, tracks operating efficiency indicators, and avoids any vehicle misuse. It contains clear, legible, and diverse visuals that work together on single and multiple specialized screens. It provides a comprehensive interactive presentation of data, with key insights for quick decision-making, and is characterized by an easy design and simple graphs that assist the responsible employee in performing duties to the fullest.

Furthermore, the Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi incorporates a lost and found feature, which can identify items that passengers may have forgotten in the vehicle, send pictures and data to the control center, and warn the driver before the passenger disembarks.