US soldier dies in Qatar

US soldier dies in Qatar
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets military personnel at al-Udeid Air Base in the Qatari capital Doha on September 7, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
US soldier dies in Qatar

US soldier dies in Qatar
  The soldier died in what was described as a non-combat-related incident
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
HOUSTON: The US Department of Defense reported on Sunday the death of Staff Sgt. Felix A. Berrios, who was aged 33 and from Houston, Texas, on Nov. 3, 2023.

Berrios died at Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar after what was described as a non-combat-related incident, which is currently under investigation.

Berrios was assigned to the 25th Signal Battalion within the 160th Signal Brigade, part of the US Army Network Enterprise Technology Command at the airbase.

Masam project clears 835 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam project clears 835 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 51 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
Masam project clears 835 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam project clears 835 Houthi mines in Yemen
  Project's special teams destroyed 703 unexploded ordnance, 112 anti-tank mines, and 20 anti-personnel mines
  Project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment; it also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices
Updated 51 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Masam, a Saudi project to clear landmines in Yemen, in the first week of November dismantled 835 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Overseen by Saudi aid agency KSrelief, the project’s special teams destroyed 703 unexploded ordnance, 112 anti-tank mines, and 20 anti-personnel mines.

The devices, planted indiscriminately by the Houthis across Yemen, pose a significant threat to the lives of innocent people, including children, women and the elderly.

Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people, clearing routes for humanitarian aid to reach the country’s citizens.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

A total of 420,832 mines have been cleared since the start of the project in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

In June, the project’s contract was extended for another year at a cost of $33.29 million.

Topics: Yemen MASAM King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran
Updated 06 November 2023
AP
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran
  Mohammadi, 51, has kept up her activism and has remained a leading light for nationwide, women-led protests
Updated 06 November 2023
AP

DUBAI: A campaign urging Iran to free Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi said Monday that the activist has begun a hunger strike over the conditions of her imprisonment and the country's requirement that women wear headscarves.
The Free Narges Mohammadi campaign said she “through a message from Evin Prison has informed her family that she started a hunger strike several hours ago.” It said Mohammadi and her lawyer for weeks have sought her transfer to a specialist hospital for heart and lung care.
It did not elaborate on what conditions Mohammadi suffered from, though it described her as receiving an echocardiogram of her heart.
Iranian state media did not immediately acknowledge that Mohammadi had gone on a hunger strike.
Mohammadi, 51, has kept up her activism despite numerous arrests by Iranian authorities and spending years behind bars. She has remained a leading light for nationwide, women-led protests sparked by the death last year of a 22-year-old woman in police custody that have grown into one of the most intense challenges to Iran’s theocratic government.
That woman, Mahsa Amini, had been detained for allegedly not wearing her headscarf, or hijab, to the liking of authorities.

Topics: Iran

Jordan airdrops urgent medical supplies to military field hospital inside Gaza Strip

Jordan airdrops urgent medical supplies to military field hospital inside Gaza Strip
Updated 06 November 2023
Raed Omari
Jordan airdrops urgent medical supplies to military field hospital inside Gaza Strip

Jordan airdrops urgent medical supplies to military field hospital inside Gaza Strip
  King Abdullah calls airdrop part of Jordan's duty to Palestinians, praises air force personnel
  Jordan, last week, dispatched five trucks of medical supplies to the occupied West Bank along with other assistance sent to Egypt's Al-Arish Airport
Updated 06 November 2023
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordan said it air-dropped medical supplies to a Jordanian military field hospital in the Gaza Strip on Monday, with Israel saying the operation was coordinated with them.

Jordan’s King Abdullah wrote on X: “Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren.”

The Jordan news agency, Petra, quoted an unnamed army source as saying that a “Royal Air Force plane dropped urgent medical aid using parachutes to the Jordanian hospital in Gaza after it was about to run out of supplies due to the delay in delivering aid through the Rafah crossing — between Egypt and Gaza.”

The Israeli media quoted a military statement saying on Monday that it had “coordinated” with Jordan to air-drop vital medical supplies to a Jordanian hospital in Gaza, which has been under constant Israeli bombardment for nearly a month.

Jordanian Government Communications Minister Muhannad Mubaidin said “a lot of complicated logistics” were required to carry out the operation to the hospital in Gaza.

The Jordanian field hospital in Gaza is located in a “difficult area that sees fierce fighting,” and the government holds Israel accountable for any harm to the facility, he said.

“Israel is striking the surroundings of hospitals in Gaza and Jordan has made it clear since the beginning of the conflict that its field hospital will remain,” the minister said, adding: “They (Israelis) have been notified about that.”

He also said that the aid was “tons of … medical supplies,” reiterating Jordan’s call for an end to the war on Gaza and the delivery of relief aid to the besieged coastal enclave.

In the beginning of the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, Jordan said that its field hospital in the strip was facing an “existential” threat first due to the lack of supplies and Palestinians’ inability to reach the facility as a result of the heavy bombardment.

But King Abdullah reaffirmed that the hospital would continue operating despite its difficulties.

In 2009, Jordan set up the military field hospital in Gaza following the Israel-Hamas war in 2008.

Last week, the government said that it had dispatched five trucks of medical supplies to the occupied West Bank to be added to other assistance sent to Egypt’s Al-Arish Airport.

Jordan last week said it would “immediately” recall its ambassador in Tel Aviv in protest against the “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” Israel has caused in Gaza.

Amman also said it had told Israel not to send its ambassador to the kingdom, linking the return of the two envoys to Israel halting its war on Gaza.

Jordan was the second Arab country after Egypt to normalize relations with Israel following the Wadi Arab Peace Treaty 1994.

Topics: War on Gaza Jordanian Air Force King Abdullah II

Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting

Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting
Updated 06 November 2023
AP
Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting

Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting
  Blinken hopes that pauses in the war would allow for the release of hostages captured by Hamas and prevent the conflict from spreading regionally
Updated 06 November 2023
AP

Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting

ANKARA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was wrapping up a grueling Middle East diplomatic tour on Monday in Turkiye after only limited success in his furious efforts to forge a regional consensus on how best to ease civilian suffering in Gaza as Israel intensifies its war against Hamas.
Blinken met in the Turkish capital of Ankara with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan after a frantic weekend of travel that took him from Israel to Jordan, the occupied West Bank, Cyprus and Iraq to build support for the Biden administration’s proposal for “humanitarian pauses” to Israel’s relentless military campaign in Gaza.
Blinken’s shuttle diplomacy came as Israeli troops surrounded Gaza City and cut off the northern part of the besieged Hamas-ruled territory. Troops are expected to enter the city Monday or Tuesday, and are likely to face militants fighting street by street using a vast network of tunnels. Casualties will likely rise on both sides in the month-old war, which has already killed more than 9,700 Palestinians.
The top US diplomat hopes that pauses in the war would allow for a surge of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the release of hostages captured by Hamas during the militants’ deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians — while also preventing the conflict from spreading regionally.
Neither Blinken nor Fidan spoke as they posed for photographers ahead of their formal talks in Ankara. The top US diplomat was not going to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyep Erdogan who has been highly critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and an outlier among NATO allies in not expressing full support for Israel’s ‘right to defend itself’.
Outside the Foreign Ministry, dozens of protesters from an Islamist group carried Turkish and Palestinian flags and held up anti-US and anti-Israel placards as the Blinken-Fidan meeting got underway. Earlier Monday, police dispersed a group of students marching toward the ministry chanting “murderer Blinken, get out of Turkiye!”
It was the second day of protests denouncing Blinken’s visit. On Sunday, pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with Turkish riot police outside the US-Turkish Incirlik military air base in the southern city of Adana. Police fired tear gas and water cannon as the demonstrators tried to cross fields to enter the base.
Several hundreds also marched to the US Embassy in Ankara on Sunday, chanting “God is great.”
Blinken’s mission, his second to the region since the war began, has found only tepid, if any, support for his efforts to contain the fallout from the conflict. Israel has rejected the idea of pauses while Arab and Muslim nations are instead demanding an immediate cease-fire as the casualty toll soars among Palestinian civilians- mostly children under Israeli bombardments of Gaza.
USofficials are seeking to convince Israel of the strategic importance of respecting the laws of war by protecting non-combatants and significantly boosting deliveries of humanitarian aid to Gaza’s beleaguered civilian population.
It remained unclear, however, if Netanyahu would agree to temporary, rolling pauses in the massive operation to eradicate Hamas — or whether outrage among Palestinians and their supporters could be assuaged if he did.
Already Jordan and Turkiye have recalled their ambassadors to Israel to protest its tactics and the tide of international opinion appears to be turning from sympathy toward Israel to revulsion as images of death and destruction in Gaza spread around the world.
On Saturday in the Jordanian capital of Amman, both the Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers appeared at a joint news conference with Blinken. The two said Israel’s war had gone beyond self-defense and could no longer be justified as it now amounted to collective punishment of the Palestinian people.
That sentiment was echoed by tens of thousands of demonstrators who marched in the streets of world capitals over the weekend to protest Israel and condemn US support for Israel.
After finishing his talks in Turkiye, Blinken will head to Asia where the Gaza conflict will likely share top billing with other international crises at a series of events in Japan, South Korea and India, including Russia’s war on Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.
On Sunday, Blinken flew from the occupied West Bank, where he held talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, to Baghdad for talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.
When word spread of Blinken’s arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah, dozens of Palestinians turned out to protest, holding signs showing dripping blood and with messages that included, “Blinken blood is on your hands.” The meeting with Abbas ended without any public comment.
The Palestinian Authority administers semiautonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
The Biden administration, while remaining the strongest backer of Israel’s military response to Hamas’ attacks on Oct. 7, is increasingly seeking to use its influence with Israel to try to temper the effect of Israel’s weeks of complete siege and near round-the-clock air, ground and sea assaults in Gaza, home to 2.3 million civilians.
Arab states are resisting American suggestions that they play a larger role in resolving the crisis, expressing outrage at the civilian toll of the Israeli military operations and believing Gaza to be a problem largely of Israel’s own making.

Topics: War on Gaza Blinken

Israeli soldier stabbed in east Jerusalem, attacker killed: police

Israeli soldier stabbed in east Jerusalem, attacker killed: police
Updated 06 November 2023
AFP
Israeli soldier stabbed in east Jerusalem, attacker killed: police

Israeli soldier stabbed in east Jerusalem, attacker killed: police
  The attack marks the latest violence to flare up in the area as Israel deepens its military offensive in Gaza
Updated 06 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: A knife-wielding assailant stabbed and seriously wounded a female Israeli soldier before being shot dead in annexed east Jerusalem on Monday, police said.
“A terrorist armed with a knife arrived at Shalem police station and stabbed a female soldier... border police forces neutralized the terrorist by shooting,” police said in a statement.
Police, who did not give details about the assailant’s identity, said a female soldier was seriously wounded and another suffered light injuries.
The Israeli emergency services said they had provided medical treatment to the wounded, both aged 20.
The attack marks the latest violence to flare up in the area as Israel deepens its military offensive in Gaza.
On October 30, a Palestinian stabbed and seriously wounded an Israeli police officer before being shot dead in east Jerusalem, the police said.
Israeli forces have stepped up their ground offensive in Gaza as part of the military response to the October 7 Hamas attacks that officials say killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, with more than 240 people taken hostage.
Israel has since relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip and sent in ground troops, with the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory saying 9,770 people have been killed, around two-thirds of them women and children.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel stabbing attack

