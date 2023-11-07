LuLu Hypermarket showcases food trends at InFlavour

LuLu Hypermarket participated in the InFlavour food exhibition with a dedicated stand showcasing its array of private label products and Saudi-made brands. The world-leading B2B food and beverage event was held in Riyadh, from Oct. 29-31, under the guidance of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Ahmed Saleh Aleyadah, deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture, visited LuLu’s booth at the exhibition and commended the retail giant for its commitment to quality and food standards.

LuLu’s private label products are fast gaining momentum in the market and are the result of dedicated market research into food and shopping preferences translated into quality product lines. They include staples such as processed, ready-to-eat food products such as burgers, kebabs and prepared frozen vegetables as well as cake mix, biscuits, chips, oil and locally sourced farm produce such as eggs, dairy produce, and more. In addition, home essentials such as aluminum foil, bin liners, fabric softener and detergent are also in demand. In special focus was Al-Tayeb International General Trading, a wholesale division of the Lulu Group and a major importer and distributor of meat, poultry, seafood, and other food products.

LuLu was also commended for making every effort to promote Saudi-grown and Saudi-made foods across its chain of hypermarkets in the GCC and the world.

Speaking at the exhibition, Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket, Saudi Arabia, said: “At LuLu, we take our responsibility to provide the very best in healthy, tasty and nutritious foods and ingredients very seriously. LuLu’s private label products make healthy and balanced eating accessible and affordable to all and we believe it will set off a new and exciting food trend.”

He added: “It is an honor to participate in InFlavours, a premium food industry expo. LuLu with its global food sourcing network and warehouses in all the continents, has a major private label division and has developed over 3,000 distinctive brands, which we are encouraging visitors to the exhibition to explore.”