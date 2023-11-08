You are here

Robbers break into home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s partner, she said on social media

Brazil's Neymar waves to fans during a training session in Cuiaba, Brazil, on Oct. 10, 2023. Armed robbers entered the home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar's partner's parents and took the couple hostage early Tuesday. (File/AP)
Updated 08 November 2023
AP
Follow

  • Local media reported that the home is located in Cotia, a city in Sao Paulo’s metropolitan area, and that one of the three armed robbers, a neighbor of Biancardi’s parents, has been apprehended
RIO DE JANEIRO: Thieves entered the home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar ‘s partner and took her parents hostage early Tuesday morning, Bruna Biancardi, the mother of Neymar’s baby girl, wrote on her verified Instagram account.

Local media reported that the home is located in Cotia, a city in Sao Paulo’s metropolitan area, and that one of the three armed robbers, a neighbor of Biancardi’s parents, has been apprehended.

News outlet R7 reported that the trio had insistently asked after the whereabouts of Biancardi and her baby girl. Biancardi said on Instagram that she and her daughter had no longer been living at the house.

Online news outlet G1 reported that Biancardi’s parents were bound and gagged, and that the assailants made off with luxury purses, watches and jewelry. Security camera footage revealed that the escape car was owned by a neighbor, who told authorities that he had loaned it to his son. The 20-year-old was soon found and confessed to the robbery, G1 reported.

“Material things are recovered, the important thing is that everyone is OK and that the people involved are being found,” Biancardi wrote. Neymar also lamented the attack on his own Instagram account, without providing any details.
 

Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona

Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona
  Pep Guardiola's reigning champions have eased into the knockout phase with a perfect record, a 3-0 win over Young Boys making it four wins out of four in Group G
  Atletico Madrid top Group E after crushing 10-man Celtic 6-0 in Spain to record their biggest win in the modern Champions League
PARIS: Holders Manchester City and RB Leipzig became the first teams to reach the last 16 of this season’s Champions League on Tuesday while Danylo Sikan’s goal allowed Shakhtar Donetsk to claim a stunning win over Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions have eased into the knockout phase with a perfect record, a 3-0 win over Young Boys making it four wins out of four in Group G.

Erling Haaland followed his brace in Bern two weeks ago with another two goals against the Swiss side, with the Norwegian striker opening the scoring from the penalty spot midway through the first half.

Phil Foden got their second in first-half stoppage time and Haaland struck again soon after the interval for his 15th goal of the campaign.

Young Boys were then reduced to 10 men as Sandro Lauper was sent off, and City saw out a 10th successive home victory in the competition.

“People say ‘yeah, the group stage, it is easy’, but you have to do it. In life, you have to do it when people expect you to do it,” Guardiola told TNT Sports.

Leipzig joined City in securing progress from Group G thanks to their 2-1 victory at Red Star Belgrade.

Xavi Simons gave the German side an early lead with a lovely finish into the far corner, and Lois Openda made it 2-0 in the rain in Belgrade with his 10th goal this season.

Former European Cup winners Red Star pulled one back through a Benjamin Henrichs own goal but they are now left to fight it out with Young Boys for a place in the Europa League knockout phase.

Barcelona could have booked their last-16 ticket with a win over Shakhtar but instead the Ukrainian club kept their own hopes alive with a famous 1-0 victory in Hamburg.

Sikan, the 22-year-old forward, headed in the only goal of the Group H game late in the first half and Shakhtar held on.

“It feels very sweet,” smiled coach Marino Pusic, whose Shakhtar team are playing European home games this season in Germany amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I am tremendously proud of my players and all the people in the club, working very hard to support me in this, what we achieved tonight.”

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez admitted his team were “in a bit of a footballing rut,” and they were joined at the top of the section on nine points by Porto, who beat Royal Antwerp 2-0 in Portugal.

Brazilian forward Evanilson opened the scoring with a first-half penalty and Antwerp had Jurgen Ekkelenkamp sent off early in the second half.

Porto wrapped up the win in stoppage time when veteran defender Pepe headed in to become, at the age of 40 years and 254 days old, the oldest player ever to score a Champions League goal.

The record had previously been held by Francesco Totti, who last scored in the competition for Roma aged 38.

Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United’s hopes of qualifying from Group F remain in the balance after both lost on the road.

PSG went down 2-1 away to AC Milan despite Milan Skriniar giving the French side an early lead at San Siro.

It took Milan just three minutes to draw level when Rafael Leao finished in acrobatic fashion, and Olivier Giroud headed in the winner five minutes after half-time.

Borussia Dortmund are top of the group after beating Newcastle 2-0 in Germany, with Niclas Fuellkrug and Julian Brandt scoring the goals, one in each half.

“When you concede four goals in this stadium three days ago, it feels good to hold a very good English team to nil — and the two goals will do us good,” Brandt told Amazon Prime as Dortmund bounced back from Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Atletico Madrid top Group E after crushing 10-man Celtic 6-0 in Spain to record their biggest win in the modern Champions League.

Antoine Griezmann grabbed an early opener and Celtic then had Daizen Maeda sent off midway through the first half.

Alvaro Morata made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time and Griezmann made it three on the hour mark.

Samuel Lino got the fourth with a stunning strike, Morata lashed in the fifth for his second, and Saul Niguez completed the scoring.

Lazio beat Feyenoord 1-0 in the same section thanks to Ciro Immobile’s 200th goal for the club.

Eddie Howe accepts Newcastle United need to do the near impossible for Champions League progress after Dortmund loss

Eddie Howe accepts Newcastle United need to do the near impossible for Champions League progress after Dortmund loss
  The result leaves the Magpies needing at least four points, depending on other results, from a trip to Paris at the end of the month, as well as a home clash with AC Milan
DORTMUND: Newcastle United and Eddie Howe, it seems, will have to produce the near impossible to ensure Champions League progress.

When Fabian Schar cracked home from 30 yards to send St. James’ Park into raptures, few would have thought Paris Saint-Germain away would potentially be the next time the Magpies hit the back of the net in the competition. But here we are, two games, no goals and zero points against Borussia Dortmund has seen Newcastle go from top of the group in early October to bottom of it a month later. Life is tough in the Champions League ‘group of death’.

When you’re eating at the top table of European football the finest of margins make the biggest of differences. And what Newcastle have not done well against Dortmund home and away is take key chances when they fall their way. That was definitely the case at St. James’ Park in the 1-0 reverse, and even more true at the Signal Iduna Park as a Joelinton miss was pounced upon by Dortmund, as Niclas Fullkrug and Julian Brandt scored decisive goals.

The result leaves the Magpies needing at least four points, depending on other results, from a trip to Paris at the end of the month, as well as a home clash with AC Milan.

“We are probably going to have to win our last two games,” said a frustrated Howe in the post-match press conference.

“I’m disappointed. I always am when two things come together, you don’t perform at your best and you lose. Those two things are a double whammy for me.

“I’m calm and collected and gathering my thoughts. I think with the season we are having we have to very quickly refocus.”

The Magpies, as Howe admitted, were far from their best on the night, much like the reverse fixture in Group F. And that’s the most frustrating thing, Premier League Newcastle United, and in the Carabao Cup, are not the same team, they play with a different energy and intensity to Champions League United.

Howe continued: “The intensity and quality of our usual game was missing. In saying that, we still had our moments and Joelinton’s [missed] header is the key moment in the game from our perspective.”

Injuries have, of course, played their part with Callum Wilson adding to that list ahead of Bournemouth in the top flight at the weekend.

“I think we’ve lost the ability to make certain decisions,” said Howe of his selection headaches, which has seen him robbed of 12 first-team players prior to Wilson’s issue.

“In a sense, I’m being forced to make certain decisions and pick certain teams.

“Looking at Anthony Gordon, he played for 90 minutes against Arsenal and gave absolutely everything physically, and I think the turnaround for him was just too quick. I didn’t think he could start the match, so we had to use him as an impact player.

“In a different set of circumstances, you’d probably have liked to have played a different type of winger, but I’m not going to sit here and make excuses, that’s what we have.”

Sevilla boss Alonso wants to avenge ‘unfair’ Arsenal loss

Sevilla boss Alonso wants to avenge ‘unfair’ Arsenal loss
  Arsenal are top of the group after their 2-1 win at Sevilla a fortnight ago
  Alonso believes Sevilla deserved more from their last encounter with Arsenal
LONDON: Sevilla boss Diego Alonso has challenged his players to avenge their Champions League loss to Arsenal when the Spanish side meet the Gunners in a crucial Group B clash on Wednesday.
Defeat for the reigning Europa League champions would leave their chances of reaching the Champions League knockout stages hanging by a slender thread.
Arsenal are top of the group after their 2-1 win at Sevilla a fortnight ago, while Alonso’s men sit four points behind them in third place with three games to play.
Alonso believes Sevilla deserved more from their last encounter with Arsenal and he wants his side to prove a point when they face the Premier League title chasers in north London.
“We competed well, with an unfair result for me because we did more for the game,” Alonso told reporters on Tuesday.
Arsenal have lost two of their three domestic games since beating Sevilla, with Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle an especially painful result given the controversial nature of the Magpies’ winner.
Keen not to rile up Mikel Arteta’s side any further, Alonso was respectful of Arsenal’s quality, rating them as one of Europe’s elite clubs in Europe,
“The game at a strategic and football level is complex,” Alonso said.
“We are facing the fourth or fifth best team in Europe, they showed it last season, same in this one.
“It puts us in difficulties, but it also put us in difficulties two weeks ago.”
Sevilla will be without former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos after the defender was ruled out with a calf injury.

‘We failed’, says Xavi as Barca fall to Shakhtar defeat

‘We failed’, says Xavi as Barca fall to Shakhtar defeat
  Danylo Sikan's dipping header in the 40th minute secured Shakhtar a famous victory
  Barcelona still lead Group H ahead of Porto, second, hosting Royal Antwerp later on
HAMBURG: Barcelona slumped to a 1-0 defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, spurning the chance to seal early qualification to the Champions League knock-out stages.
Danylo Sikan’s dipping header in the 40th minute secured Shakhtar a famous victory as Xavi Hernandez’s flat Spanish champions failed to trouble their Ukrainian opponents.
Barcelona still lead Group H ahead of Porto, second, hosting Royal Antwerp later on, with the Portuguese side able to pull alongside the Catalans on nine points with victory.
“We can see we’re in a bit of a footballing rut, we have to do a reset,” said Barca coach Xavi.
“We played a bad game, we have to admit it.”
Xavi said his team had wasted a good chance to progress.
“After two years without qualifying for the last 16, today is a missed opportunity,” he continued.
“It’s the most inopportune moment. There are a lot of demands (on us), I think that today we couldn’t fail, and we failed.”
After failing to progress from the group stage for two seasons running, Barcelona saw this clash as an opportunity to get the job done with two games to spare.
However Shakhtar, playing their home games in Hamburg because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, held their own from the start.
Barcelona missed big chances in the first match in October, but this time Marino Pusic’s team shut down their uninspired visitors, who produced just one shot on target.
Xavi insisted his team’s performance in the narrow 1-0 league win over Real Sociedad on Saturday was unacceptable, despite the good result, but his team did not heed the coach’s words.
Shakhtar forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into the first save of the game, with the German goalkeeper denying Mykola Matviienko at the near post after he got in behind Joao Cancelo.
Ilkay Gundogan and Raphinha lashed over from distance as Barca created no danger, with veteran striker Robert Lewandowski woefully disconnected on his return to Germany.
The former Bayern Munich forward has not scored in any of his last six appearances for Barca, amounting to his worst run of goalscoring form for over a decade.
The hosts took the lead a few minutes before half-time, easily slicing the visitors open when Giorgi Gocholeishvili took advantage of Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso being a long way out of position.
The full-back crossed for Sikan, who beat Andreas Christensen in the air and headed beyond the reach of Ter Stegen.
Ter Stegen saved from Gocholeishvili early in the second half as Shakhtar continued as they left off.
Just before the hour Xavi took action, sending on speedsters Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal, as well as Pedri, looking to shake up his team’s lifeless display.
Barcelona were better but not bright enough, as Shakhtar goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk enjoyed a quiet night.
“Not so long ago we were playing very good football — it’s a mental issue,” said Xavi.
Shakhtar’s latest young Brazilian winger, Newerton, scored a stunning second in the final stages but it was chalked off for offside — it would have been a superb way to crown a glorious night for Pusic’s team.
Barcelona had seven minutes of added time to work with but could not find a breakthrough, with Felix unsuccessfully appealing for a penalty after he was clipped on the edge of the box.
The Ukrainian champions, third, celebrated joyously at full-time and now sit only three points behind Barcelona, who host Porto in their next Champions League match on November 28.
“We do things step by step and we stay humble,” said Pusic, who was proud of his team’s defensive effort.
“We like to attack, and we had several good moments tonight, but game organization comes first.
“If you concede easily at this level there is not a high chance you will win.”
Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu said his team had to look in the mirror after their disappointing display.
“Every defeat is a warning,” he told Movistar.
“We have to be self-critical and see what we did wrong, to correct it quickly.”

Ukrainian league game lasts record time due to air alerts

Ukrainian league game lasts record time due to air alerts
  Dnipro-1 defeated FC Oleksandriya 1-0 in Dnipro
  Players were called off the pitch several times because of the danger of Russian air attacks
KYIV: A Ukrainian league match in the central city of Dnipro was interrupted by air alerts several times due to Russia's invasion, reportedly lasting a record almost five hours.
Dnipro-1 defeated FC Oleksandriya 1-0 in Dnipro, a city that has been targeted by Russian strikes throughout Moscow's more than 20-month long offensive.
Players were called off the pitch several times because of the danger of Russian air attacks.
"The match was interrupted several times due to air alerts, but it was finished anyway," Ukraine's football association said in a statement.
The Ukrainian sports website Sport.ua said the game "lasted almost five hours", alleging that it was the longest football game in the history of Ukraine's topflight.
"This is the first game that was so long for us," Dnipro-1 defender Eduard Sarapiy said.
"I wanted to finish the match."
Ukraine is holding its domestic season despite the war with Russia.
But games are played without fans for security reasons.
Dnipro-1 are currently second in the Ukrainian league behind Kryvbas -- a football team from President Volodymyr Zelensky's home city of Kryviy Rig.
Ukrainian football was already badly affected by the conflict with Moscow-backed rebels in 2014 and, like the rest of the country, was hard hit by Russia's 2022 invasion.
Shakhtar Donetsk have been unable to play at their Donbass Arena home in Donetsk, now occupied by Russia, since 2014.
Shakhtar, who have become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance, play their Champions League group games in Hamburg.
FC Mariupol, from the port city seized by Russia after a brutal siege last year, has ceased to exist.
Another club, Tavriya Simferopol, moved to the Kherson region after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 but disbanded after their new base city -- Nova Kakhovka -- fell to Russian forces last year.

