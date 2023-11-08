KSrelief project helps combat blindness in Morocco

Riyadh: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has implemented a volunteer scheme to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it in Boulemane Province, Morocco.
The Saudi Noor program will run until Nov. 10 in cooperation with Al-Basar International Foundation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
So far, the KSrelief medical team has examined 1,345 cases, performed 82 surgeries, and distributed 345 eyeglasses.
The initiative is part of a medical program provided by the center to combat blindness and related illnesses in communities around the world.
In Yemen, KSrelief carried out a project for otolaryngology surgery at Al-Ghaydah Central Hospital in Al-Mahrah governorate involving the participation of 12 volunteers with different medical specialties. They dealt with 50 cases, performed seven operations, and distributed medicine to 30 people.
In Pakistan, the agency distributed 1,649 winter bags in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, benefiting 11,543 people as part of its efforts to help families in flood-hit areas of the country.
And in Lebanon, the center recently concluded the distribution of 62,500 cartons of dates to Syrian and Palestinian refugees, and needy Lebanese families.
Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 2,587 projects worth more than $6.4 billion in 94 countries, in cooperation with 175 local, regional, and international partners.
According to a report by the agency, the bulk of the support has gone to Yemen ($4.3 billion), Syria ($376 million), Palestine ($370 million), and Somalia ($222 million).
Riyadh: The second International Conference on Food Security and Environmental Sustainability has ended in Al-Ahsa, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The event, organized by King Faisal University, emphasized the importance of international cooperation in technical research and development.
Local and international specialists came together to examine the realities and challenges of food security, as well as develop strategies for environmental sustainability.
The conference’s scientific committee recommended implementing sustainable agricultural practices, adopting modern techniques to increase productivity and reduce negative environmental impacts, and investing in improving agricultural infrastructure and irrigation systems.
It also recommended more effective use of water resources, improvement of public awareness about the importance of food security and sustainable agriculture, and promotion of environmental sustainability.
In addition, the committee stressed the importance of research and development in agricultural technology, with a focus on training and developing workers, adopting biodiversity strategies in cities and expanding green areas.
Further suggestions included raising awareness of the environmental risks of hazardous waste, and increasing research and innovation to find effective, environmentally friendly solutions for its disposal.
The conference aligns with the Green Saudi and Green Middle East initiatives that were launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2021.
These aim to reduce regional carbon emissions by 60 percent and plant 50 billion trees as part of the world’s largest afforestation project.
SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia will host summits of Arab and Islamic nations to discuss the Israel-Hamas war, the Kingdom’s investment minister said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Khalid Al-Falih said: “We will see, this week, in the next few days Saudi Arabia convening an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh. In a few days you will see Saudi Arabia convening an Islamic summit,” he added.
The minister’s comments referred to an earlier announcement by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold a meeting on Sunday on the Gaza conflict.
On Tuesday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that said a third meeting which had been set for the weekend, bringing Arab League and African Union leaders together, would be postponed to focus on the other two summits.
“In the short term, the objective of bringing these three summits and other gatherings under the leadership of Saudi Arabia would be to drive toward peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Al-Falih said.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Saudi Arabia for the OIC summit, Etemadonline news reported.
Al-Falih noted that Saudi Arabia would convene a summit with African nations, but he did not specify a date.
ALULA: In the heart of AlUla’s Oasis, Daimumah — a name derived from the Arabic word for sustainability — is the site of an attraction for visitors looking for an experience that combines local heritage, art and nature.
Dooma, a subsidiary of Noma Hub that crafts “inclusive sustainability experiences,” offers the chance to participate in restoration work in the belief that “the best kind of travel is travel with a purpose.”
The word “dooma” is derived from the Nabatean language and refers to anyone who works with mud. Yahya Allawati, the cofounder of Dooma, said during a recent visit to AlUla that the mission was deeply tied to preserving the region’s deep-rooted and rich heritage.
Dooma’s immersive experiences provide visitors with a hands-on approach to learning about the mud houses and building techniques of AlUla, focusing on the raw materials, their origins, and fermentation processing techniques.
• Dooma offers tourists, visitors the chance to participate in restoration and sustainability activities.
• The experiences, available until the end of November, combine AlUla’s local heritage, art and nature.
Visitors not only learn about these processes but also actively participate in making mud bricks and renovating heritage sites. On arrival, visitors are given aprons and straw hats to prepapre for a mud-full experience.
Allawati stressed the dual benefit of this heritage restoration: “The restoration not only allows preserving the stories and values of the diverse societies that once thrived in AlUla, but it also allows us to tap into their timeless wisdom and intellect that led to their prosperity.”
One of the core attractions at Dooma is the opportunity to explore the ancient mud house building process, including making mud bricks, which differs significantly from the modern approach of using cement and blocks.
The mud used in this experience is made from pure AlUla oasis mud, mixed with water and straw by participants, offering an authentic connection to heritage. The process involves mud-mixing, texture assessment, brick-making using a wooden mold, then drying the fresh bricks in sunlight for two weeks.
Heritage is more than tangible materials that we can see or touch — it represents the ideas and sentiments that a people embodied.
Yahya Allawati, Dooma cofounder
“The mud used for heritage sites requires a minimum of 14 days of fermentation,” Allawati said. “In the visitor’s experience, the mud is not fermented to allow for hands-on mixing and a tangible connection to the Earth’s materials, making it unsuitable for heritage sites.”
The experiences at Dooma extend beyond the physical processes of heritage restoration; they delve into the core cultural values of communities that lived in simplicity and security, highlighting the worth of social amity and the willingness to help and be helped.
As Allawati aptly put it: “Heritage is more than tangible materials that we can see or touch — it represents the ideas and sentiments that a people embodied.”
As the immersive mud experience comes to a close, visitors are invited to take part in the ultimate indulgence — a soothing mud bath pool where they can play and relax.
‘Reviving Nature’
Another experience offered by Dooma is “Reviving Nature,” an innovative project that invites visitors to tackle palm frond waste by contributing repurposed frond petals to the dome sculpture called “Tanafaas,” meaning “breathing” in Arabic. It is a living artwork that allows air and light to pass through its petals, creating a stunning visual and sensory experience.
Visitors are invited to participate in weaving sessions with local experts, learning how to work with palm fronds to create boards that will form the sustainable dome placed within Daimumah. The dome’s exterior has 700 petals, expertly shaped to resemble the elegant trunks of palm trees.
Made using recycled palm fronds, each panel is adorned with personal stories written by participants. The exterior of the half-dome structure is crafted using locally sourced palm fronds from AlUla’s palm trees. Inside, the seating is made of wood, while the natural dirt floor adds a grounding element, allowing visitors to connect with the earth beneath their feet and feel a sense of belonging.
Najla Bokhari, one of the participants, said: “The experience helped me to explore more about the significance of how sustainability promotes environmental awareness and fosters a connection to nature.”
Allawati added: “Tanafaas is a testament to sustainability and the power of green buildings. It conveys a profound message about the importance of environmental consciousness and the creative use of recycled materials sourced locally.”
Both Dooma experiences are available to visitors until the end of November.
NEOM: The NEOM Beach Games fan zone on the golden sands of Gayal Beach offers a hub of entertainment and family activities.
The area will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. until the games’ closing ceremony on Nov. 24, and project manager, James Pritchard, said: “The fan zone is a central part of the games hub. There are so many activities available, like the donut slide, giant swing, zip line, pump track, and the mountain bike trail.
“These give people the chance to experience the excitement of adventure sport mixed with beach sports. The fan zone gives NEOM’s community a chance to experience new activities, and it’s fantastic to see so many people get involved,” he added.
Along with entertainment and games for children, some of sports arenas will be offering giveaways and prizes.
This year’s NEOM Beach Games has witnessed the launch of a volunteers’ program, with 50 members of the community helping to ensure events run smoothly for athletes and spectators.
This year’s competition has witnessed the launch of the NEOM Beach Games volunteers’ program, with 50 members of the community helping to ensure events run smoothly for athletes and spectators.
Buses have also be laid on to transport visitors from Tabuk.
Naser Al-Belawi, from Tabuk, said he and his family watched the Saudi beach football team play a cup game, and they also visited the fan zone. “We had a wonderful day. We enjoyed all the activities on the beach,” he added.
Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, said: “We are excited to be hosting world-class events in NEOM as we aim to develop a sporting hub which will contribute to our evolving sports ecosystem.
We are excited to be hosting world-class events in NEOM as we aim to develop a sporting hub which will contribute to our evolving sports ecosystem.
Jan Paterson, NEOM managing director of sport
“Hosting the NEOM Beach Games delivers NEOM’s vision to collaborate with international federations and teams. It is part of Saudi Vision 2030 to make NEOM a tourism spot.”
Visitors to the fan zone can enjoy free sports activities such as pump track, a circuit of rollers, banked turns, and other features. Designed to be used by one person at a time, it is suitable for BMX, scooter, skateboards, and balance bike enthusiasts of any skill level.
Other activities include a mini ramp, a giant swing that takes up to three people at a time, a donut slide, and slack line which involves walking across suspended webbing.