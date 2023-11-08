Honor expands KSA presence with new Dammam store

Global technology brand Honor announced the opening of its newest flagship store in the heart of Dammam. The Honor Experience Store represents the company’s commitment to enhancing the technology experience for consumers in the Kingdom and offers a wide range of innovative products.

The store’s grand opening took place on Nov. 1, and on this occasion, visiting customers enjoyed special promotions, discounts, and giveaways including smartwatches, gift boxes, earbuds and more when they purchased Honor’s smart devices. Additionally, customers visiting the store at Hayat Plaza will enjoy a free screen protection service for any smart device of their choice.

The new flagship store is a one-stop destination for all things Honor. Inside the HES, customers will be able to explore and experience Honor’s latest smartphones, tablets, wearables, and a variety of other cutting-edge technologies, all in one location.

Notably, this store will be the first SI 4.0 sales and service store in the Middle East and Africa for Honor, showcasing the company’s dedication to cutting-edge sales and service innovations.

Commenting on the opening, Daniel Wang, president of Honor Middle East Africa, said: “We are thrilled to bring this flagship store to Dammam. It represents our ongoing dedication to the Saudi market and our desire to provide the best technology experience to our customers. We believe this store will not only serve as a hub for Honor enthusiasts but also as a place where we can engage with our customers, understand their needs, and deliver solutions that truly make a difference in their lives.”

As a company deeply invested in Saudi Arabia, Honor sees this new store as an opportunity to further strengthen its relationship with the local community and offer tailored solutions that cater to the specific needs of consumers in the region.

“With the Kingdom’s focus on digital transformation and innovation, Honor’s commitment to contributing to the country’s development is unwavering,” the company said.

In addition to the Dammam flagship store, Honor has plans to open more HESs across the Kingdom’s major cities, including Qassim, Jeddah, and Madinah. These stores will provide an immersive and interactive experience for customers, further cementing the company’s presence in the region.