Honor expands KSA presence with new Dammam store

Honor expands KSA presence with new Dammam store
The Honor Experience Store’s grand opening took place on Nov. 1.
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News
Honor expands KSA presence with new Dammam store

Honor expands KSA presence with new Dammam store
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News
Global technology brand Honor announced the opening of its newest flagship store in the heart of Dammam. The Honor Experience Store represents the company’s commitment to enhancing the technology experience for consumers in the Kingdom and offers a wide range of innovative products.

The store’s grand opening took place on Nov. 1, and on this occasion, visiting customers enjoyed special promotions, discounts, and giveaways including smartwatches, gift boxes, earbuds and more when they purchased Honor’s smart devices. Additionally, customers visiting the store at Hayat Plaza will enjoy a free screen protection service for any smart device of their choice.

The new flagship store is a one-stop destination for all things Honor. Inside the HES, customers will be able to explore and experience Honor’s latest smartphones, tablets, wearables, and a variety of other cutting-edge technologies, all in one location.

Notably, this store will be the first SI 4.0 sales and service store in the Middle East and Africa for Honor, showcasing the company’s dedication to cutting-edge sales and service innovations.

Commenting on the opening, Daniel Wang, president of Honor Middle East Africa, said: “We are thrilled to bring this flagship store to Dammam. It represents our ongoing dedication to the Saudi market and our desire to provide the best technology experience to our customers. We believe this store will not only serve as a hub for Honor enthusiasts but also as a place where we can engage with our customers, understand their needs, and deliver solutions that truly make a difference in their lives.”

As a company deeply invested in Saudi Arabia, Honor sees this new store as an opportunity to further strengthen its relationship with the local community and offer tailored solutions that cater to the specific needs of consumers in the region.

“With the Kingdom’s focus on digital transformation and innovation, Honor’s commitment to contributing to the country’s development is unwavering,” the company said.

In addition to the Dammam flagship store, Honor has plans to open more HESs across the Kingdom’s major cities, including Qassim, Jeddah, and Madinah. These stores will provide an immersive and interactive experience for customers, further cementing the company’s presence in the region.

stc, Microsoft to power corporate digital transformation in KSA

stc, Microsoft to power corporate digital transformation in KSA
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
stc, Microsoft to power corporate digital transformation in KSA

stc, Microsoft to power corporate digital transformation in KSA
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

stc Group, an engine of digital transformation, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Microsoft to further advance its digitization and drive innovation across Saudi Arabia. As part of the partnership, the organizations will jointly develop and deploy cutting-edge solutions that will transform and empower organizations across various industries, while enabling small businesses to grow and thrive in the digital economy.

“Our strategic partnership with Microsoft marks a defining moment in the history of digital transformation for both stc Group and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said stc Group CEO Olayan Alwetaid. “This collaboration isn’t just about technology; it’s about promoting a future where Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of global innovation, setting the standard for what’s possible in the digital age. Together with Microsoft, we will work to bring the latest technologies to Saudi Arabia and help businesses of all sizes to embrace digital transformation, advance economic diversification, and create a more vibrant and prosperous future for our country.”

The collaboration between the organizations aims to enable stc’s subsidiaries to explore new markets, develop disruptive business models, and bring innovative products and services to market. By jointly developing and deploying the latest advanced technologies, the partnership aims to support high-quality, safe, and secure digital experiences for businesses across the Kingdom.

The alliance will also serve as an innovation powerhouse, powering the transformation of industries from the Kingdom to the world.

“We are excited about this next phase in our journey with stc. Our aim is to empower businesses of all sizes and industries with tailored digital solutions that enable them to innovate and solve their unique challenges to drive equitable business growth,” said Ralph Haupter, president, Microsoft EMEA.

Bringing stc Group’s local and regional channels together with Microsoft’s partner and developer ecosystem, the partnership will create a virtuous circle of deployment of new baseline services that enables partner-led innovation, which in turn generates demand. In addition, by focusing efforts on skills development and helping to digitize the “non-digitized,” the alliance aims to make the benefits of innovation inclusive and sustainable.

LuLu Hypermarket showcases food trends at InFlavour

LuLu Hypermarket showcases food trends at InFlavour
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
LuLu Hypermarket showcases food trends at InFlavour

LuLu Hypermarket showcases food trends at InFlavour
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket participated in the InFlavour food exhibition with a dedicated stand showcasing its array of private label products and Saudi-made brands. The world-leading B2B food and beverage event was held in Riyadh, from Oct. 29-31, under the guidance of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Ahmed Saleh Aleyadah, deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture, visited LuLu’s booth at the exhibition and commended the retail giant for its commitment to quality and food standards.

LuLu’s private label products are fast gaining momentum in the market and are the result of dedicated market research into food and shopping preferences translated into quality product lines. They include staples such as processed, ready-to-eat food products such as burgers, kebabs and prepared frozen vegetables as well as cake mix, biscuits, chips, oil and locally sourced farm produce such as eggs, dairy produce, and more. In addition, home essentials such as aluminum foil, bin liners, fabric softener and detergent are also in demand. In special focus was Al-Tayeb International General Trading, a wholesale division of the Lulu Group and a major importer and distributor of meat, poultry, seafood, and other food products.

LuLu was also commended for making every effort to promote Saudi-grown and Saudi-made foods across its chain of hypermarkets in the GCC and the world.

Speaking at the exhibition, Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket, Saudi Arabia, said: “At LuLu, we take our responsibility to provide the very best in healthy, tasty and nutritious foods and ingredients very seriously. LuLu’s private label products make healthy and balanced eating accessible and affordable to all and we believe it will set off a new and exciting food trend.”

He added: “It is an honor to participate in InFlavours, a premium food industry expo. LuLu with its global food sourcing network and warehouses in all the continents, has a major private label division and has developed over 3,000 distinctive brands, which we are encouraging visitors to the exhibition to explore.”

Shein hosted first-ever fashion show in Kingdom

Shein hosted first-ever fashion show in Kingdom
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Shein hosted first-ever fashion show in Kingdom

Shein hosted first-ever fashion show in Kingdom
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

Shein, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, brought together the worlds of art and fashion at its inaugural Riyadh Fashion Show, accompanied by a gala dinner and charity auction, which took place on Nov. 2 at Marbella Resort. This event, themed “Blooming Art,” promised an unforgettable evening of fashion, philanthropy, and entertainment.

Shein’s Riyadh Fashion Show marks a significant milestone as the brand’s first-ever fashion show in the Kingdom. Showcasing their latest fall-winter collection, inspired by famous paintings by world-renowned artists, the event redefined fashion as a true art form. The brand-new collections — Artful Elegance, Urban Canvas, and Starry Night — were modeled by women, men and children who were selected through Shein’s open online casting. The 11 aspiring catwalk models selected through a voting process that garnered over 300,000 votes, kicked off the event with a dazzling runway show, where attendees had the chance to preview and shop the new collection.

Following the fashion show, a gala dinner was held, accompanied by a charity auction featuring paintings by talented young constituents of the nonprofit, Charitable Society of Autism Families. All proceeds from the auction will directly benefit the SAF, furthering their mission to support children with autism.

Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al-Saud, chairman of the SAF, said: “For 14 years, we have been and are still aspiring to improve autism services across the Kingdom and to be a global model of best practice.” He added: “As we celebrate the union of art, fashion, and compassion, we are deeply appreciative of the support for the talented children under our care. This partnership with Shein not only enhances our mission but also illuminates the remarkable potential within these young autistic artists. It’s an honor for everyone to participate in such an event that raises awareness and unites our community.”

In addition to the fashion and charity aspects, the event had captivating performances by rising Saudi singing sensation Zena Emad, a talented pianist, and gifted autistic children from the SAF. An art gallery, photography opportunities, and creative gifts added to the evening’s allure, with several prominent figures graced the event, including Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al Saud, SAF chairman; Nayef bin Fahd bin Saedan, SAF vice chairman; Noha Nabil, a Kuwaiti influencer; and others.

To learn more about the fashion show and to explore the showcased collections, visit https://m.shein.com/ar-en/campaigns/ar_fashion_show.

Hyundai UAE unveils first AI smart taxi concept in region

Hyundai UAE unveils first AI smart taxi concept in region
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Hyundai UAE unveils first AI smart taxi concept in region

Hyundai UAE unveils first AI smart taxi concept in region
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News

Juma Al-Majid Est., the exclusive distributor of Hyundai cars in the UAE, has announced its successful partnership as the “exclusive car partner” of the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit, which took place on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at the Conrad Hotel. The company showcased the Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi during the event.

Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi’s launch in Abu Dhabi aligns with the vision of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to establish a world-leading smart and autonomous vehicle industries cluster in Abu Dhabi. The Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi is equipped with advanced AI technology and streaming services to enhance safety, operations, and customer experience. The AI-equipped cameras inside the car monitor various elements, including the driver’s alertness, reaction time, and other safety indicators to protect the occupants. Furthermore, this AI system records the journey of every passenger. If a customer leaves any belongings behind after a ride, the integrated AI cameras promptly detect them and notify the relevant parties. This ensures safety and provides passengers with a more pleasant journey, offering added peace of mind.

Suliman Al-Zaben, director of Hyundai, said: “Hyundai is proud to be the exclusive car partner of the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit, showcasing the Sonata Smart Taxi, a true testament to our commitment to pioneering innovative mobility solutions. With advanced AI technology, safety enhancements, and a strong focus on customer experience, we are dedicated to elevating transportation for the people of the UAE. This partnership exemplifies how public and private sectors can unite to shape a sustainable and forward-thinking future for all.”

The smart system charts drivers’ behavior, aiming to analyze the causes and conditions that lead to errors and take proactive measures to reduce the percentage of accidents and dangerous practices. The technical equipment inside the vehicle enables the collection of live data for remote monitoring to take appropriate measures as quickly as possible.

The control and monitoring panel helps control and follow up on drivers’ work, tracks operating efficiency indicators, and avoids any vehicle misuse. It contains clear, legible, and diverse visuals that work together on single and multiple specialized screens. It provides a comprehensive interactive presentation of data, with key insights for quick decision-making, and is characterized by an easy design and simple graphs that assist the responsible employee in performing duties to the fullest.

Furthermore, the Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi incorporates a lost and found feature, which can identify items that passengers may have forgotten in the vehicle, send pictures and data to the control center, and warn the driver before the passenger disembarks.

Oman's BankDhofar launches vertical credit card

Oman’s BankDhofar launches vertical credit card
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Oman’s BankDhofar launches vertical credit card

Oman’s BankDhofar launches vertical credit card
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News

Oman’s BankDhofar has announced the launch of its new vertical credit cards. The vertical design offers a unique and modern look that is both stylish and functional.

“The card is set to revolutionize the way our customers manage their finances. It offers a contemporary design, reflecting the convenience of ‘tap and go’ payments, thus enhancing their everyday banking experience,” a statement said.

The vertical design is more ergonomic and easier to hold, making it ideal for one-handed use. It is also more secure, as the card number and other sensitive information are hidden from view when the card is used for payment.

In response to changing customer preferences and spending patterns, especially in the post-COVID era, BankDhofar recognized the growing demand for a more convenient and secure payment experience. 

To cater to these evolving expectations, the bank collaborated with a local Omani SME for the new card designs, where the color scheme was chosen carefully to reflect the specific segment colors along with a wave pattern of silver to reflect the movement and endless possibilities.

