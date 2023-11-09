You are here

  • Home
  • UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza

UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza
The UAE has sent a further five planes carrying supplies and equipment to support the construction of a field hospital in the Gaza Strip. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gg23t

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza

UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza
  • The cargo will be unloaded in El-Arish, in Egypt
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: The UAE has sent a further five planes carrying supplies and equipment to support the construction of a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, bringing to 16 the total number of aircraft sent as part of the UAE’s operation Gallant Knight 3.

The cargo will be unloaded in El-Arish, in Egypt, where all the equipment, supplies, and requirements necessary for the installation and operation of the UAE field hospital will be assembled, state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE launched an air bridge earlier in the week to transport the hospital’s equipment as part of the operation in line with the country’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians and support the health system in the Gaza Strip, which is facing exceptional and critical circumstances the statement added.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

UAE to set up field hospital in Gaza
Middle-East
UAE to set up field hospital in Gaza
Western and Arab officials are gathering in Paris to find ways to provide aid to civilians in Gaza
Middle-East
Western and Arab officials are gathering in Paris to find ways to provide aid to civilians in Gaza

Solar powered projects launched in 3 Yemeni governorates

Solar powered projects launched in 3 Yemeni governorates
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Solar powered projects launched in 3 Yemeni governorates

Solar powered projects launched in 3 Yemeni governorates
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi agencies have inaugurated a series of solar powered housing projects benefitting thousands of people living in Yemen, state news agency SPA reported.

The scheme is part of the “Using Renewable Energy to Improve the Quality of Life in Yemen” project.

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY), the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND), and the Sela Foundation for Development have inaugurated 133 housing lighting systems and 20 public utilities operational systems powered by solar energy in the governorates of Hadhramaut, Taiz and Hodeidah.

The project contributes towards the electricity needs of health and educational facilities, operating medical equipment, and providing a suitable learning environment.
It also includes the restoration of 12 drinking water wells, providing 35 agricultural irrigation systems powered by solar energy, providing energy to 20 educational and health facilities, and delivering renewable energy to 133 homes in five Yemeni governorates, benefitting more than 62,000 Yemenis.
It also entails holding training courses for engineers on the use of solar energy systems. This project contributes significantly to solving certain problems, such as water shortages.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia

Related

Houthis accused of car bomb attack targeting Yemen army chief
Middle-East
Houthis accused of car bomb attack targeting Yemen army chief
Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim new drone attack on Israel
Middle-East
Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim new drone attack on Israel

Western and Arab officials are gathering in Paris to find ways to provide aid to civilians in Gaza

Western and Arab officials are gathering in Paris to find ways to provide aid to civilians in Gaza
Updated 42 min 47 sec ago
AP
Follow

Western and Arab officials are gathering in Paris to find ways to provide aid to civilians in Gaza

Western and Arab officials are gathering in Paris to find ways to provide aid to civilians in Gaza
  • Over 50 nations are expected to attend including several European countries, the US, Egypt, Jordan and Gulf states
  • Israeli authorities won’t participate in Thursday’s conference
Updated 42 min 47 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Officials from Western and Arab nations, the United Nations and nongovernmental organizations are gathering Thursday in Paris for a conference on how to provide aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s war with Hamas, including proposals for a humanitarian maritime corridor and floating field hospitals.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for a “humanitarian pause” in the war, wants the conference to address the besieged Palestinian enclave’s growing needs including food, water, health supplies, electricity and fuel.
Over 50 nations are expected to attend including several European countries, the United States and regional powers like Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf countries, the French presidency said. Also attending is Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.
Israeli authorities won’t participate in Thursday’s conference, the Elysee said.
The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, the UN’s top aid official and the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross are expected to provide details about urgent needs in the Gaza Strip.
More than 1.5 million people — or about 70 percent of Gaza’s population — have fled their homes, and an estimated $1.2 billion is needed to respond to the crisis in Palestinian areas.
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides will present his plan for a humanitarian sea corridor to Gaza which he has said aims for a “sustained, secure high-volume flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza in the immediate, medium and long term.” Ships would deliver the aid from Cyprus’ main port of Limassol, some 255 miles away (410 kilometers.)
French officials said they are also considering evacuating injured people onto hospital ships in the Mediterranean off the Gaza coast. Paris sent a helicopter carrier off the Cyprus coast and is preparing another with medical capacities on board for that purpose.
Thursday’s discussions will also include financial support and other ways to help Gaza’s civilians.
France is expected to announce some additional funding. Since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, Paris has provided an additional 20 million euros ($21.4 million) in humanitarian aid for Gaza, through the UN and other partners and sent 54 tons of aid via three flights to Egypt.
On Tuesday, the German government said it will provide 20 million euros in new funding, in addition to releasing 71 million euros already earmarked for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees following a review it launched after the Hamas attack.
European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are also attending the conference. The 27-nation bloc is the world’s top aid supplier to the Palestinians. It has sent almost 78 million euros this year.

Topics: War on Gaza France Paris

Related

Israel to shun Paris Gaza aid conference: French presidency
World
Israel to shun Paris Gaza aid conference: French presidency
Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza
World
Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza

Civilian death toll in Gaza ‘too high,’ says US Senator Chris Murphy

Civilian death toll in Gaza ‘too high,’ says US Senator Chris Murphy
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Civilian death toll in Gaza ‘too high,’ says US Senator Chris Murphy

Civilian death toll in Gaza ‘too high,’ says US Senator Chris Murphy
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: A US senator said Wednesday that it is “vital” for Israel to carry out a more targeted offensive in the Gaza Strip to limit civilian casualties.
“I think that the civilian death toll has been too high, and a more surgical approach would be important and vital,” Chris Murphy, a Democratic member of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told AFP in an interview.
“I am concerned that if Israel’s strategy and end goal is to defeat Hamas, then this pace of civilian casualties, which certainly comes with a moral cost, also comes with a strategic cost.”
Israel is on a mission to destroy Hamas after militants of the Islamist Palestinian group attacked Israel one month ago, killing about 1,400 people, mainly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.
The military’s relentless bombing and ground invasion of Gaza in response has killed more than 10,600 people, also mostly civilians, the Hamas-run Palestinian territory’s health ministry has said.
While Israel has every right to defend itself, avoiding unnecessary casualties is crucial, Murphy said. He said Hamas is also to blame because the group is “burying itself under civilian institutions, hiding itself in hospitals, schools, and mosques.”
Nevertheless, a reckless response that does not limit civilian deaths may only end up “creating lots of terrorists” after the war.
“What we’ve learned is that when you are too permissive about civilian deaths, you end up providing bulletin board material to terrorist recruiters and end up killing lots of terrorists, but you end up creating lots of terrorists as well,” Murphy said.
Along with 20 of his Senate peers, Murphy sent a letter Wednesday to US President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, urging that Israel “abide by the laws of war,” including protection of civilians, and to “learn from the mistakes the United States made in our fight against terrorism” two decades ago.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Hamas official says no Gaza evacuations into Egypt
Middle-East
Hamas official says no Gaza evacuations into Egypt
Gaza health crisis deepens for the chronically ill as war intensifies
Middle-East
Gaza health crisis deepens for the chronically ill as war intensifies

Hamas official says no Gaza evacuations into Egypt

Hamas official says no Gaza evacuations into Egypt
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Hamas official says no Gaza evacuations into Egypt

Hamas official says no Gaza evacuations into Egypt
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP: No wounded Palestinians or dual nationals were evacuated Wednesday from the Gaza Strip to Egypt via the Rafah crossing, a Palestinian official said.

The crossing point remained closed due to Israel’s refusal to approve the list of wounded who were to be evacuated, a Hamas official told AFP.

The war started over a month ago when Hamas militants crossed into Israel and killed about 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and seized 239 hostages, according to Israeli officials,

Aiming to destroy Hamas, Israel retaliated with a relentless bombardment and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip that, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian territory’s health ministry, has killed more than 10,500 people, also mostly civilians.

The Rafah terminal — which connects the bombarded Gaza Strip to Egypt — reopened on November 1 to allow the evacuation of foreigners and dual nationals stranded in the small Palestinian territory.

There was then a two-day closure after deadly Israeli strikes hit ambulances headed for the border, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Hamas-run health ministry.

Israel’s military said it had targeted an ambulance used by a “Hamas terrorist cell.”

An AFP journalist at the Rafah crossing point Wednesday saw a large crowd of people hoping to cross into Egypt during the day.

Mazen Danaf, who holds a German passport, told AFP that the situation in Gaza is “horrible.”

“There is no electricity, no water, no fuel, the hospitals are crowded,” he said.

Egypt has said it would help evacuate around 7,000 foreigners through the crossing.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Israel says it will maintain ‘overall security responsibility’ for Gaza. What might that look like?
Middle-East
Israel says it will maintain ‘overall security responsibility’ for Gaza. What might that look like?
Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza
World
Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza

Israel says it will maintain ‘overall security responsibility’ for Gaza. What might that look like?

Israel says it will maintain ‘overall security responsibility’ for Gaza. What might that look like?
Updated 09 November 2023
AP
Follow

Israel says it will maintain ‘overall security responsibility’ for Gaza. What might that look like?

Israel says it will maintain ‘overall security responsibility’ for Gaza. What might that look like?
  • Even if Israel succeeds in ending Hamas’ 16-year rule in Gaza and dismantling much of its militant infrastructure, the presence of Israeli forces is likely to fuel an insurgency, as it did from 1967 to 2005
Updated 09 November 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t elaborate when he said this week that Israel would maintain indefinite “overall security responsibility” in Gaza once it removes Hamas from power in response to a deadly Oct. 7 cross-border raid by the Islamic militant group.
Experience suggests that any Israeli security role will be seen by the Palestinians and much of the international community as a form of military occupation. This could complicate any plans to hand governing responsibility to the Palestinian Authority or friendly Arab states, and risk bogging Israel down in a war of attrition.
Even if Israel succeeds in ending Hamas’ 16-year rule in Gaza and dismantling much of its militant infrastructure, the presence of Israeli forces is likely to fuel an insurgency, as it did from 1967 to 2005. That period saw two Palestinian uprisings and the rise of Hamas.
Benny Gantz, of Israel’s three-member War Cabinet, acknowledged Wednesday that there’s still no long-term plan for Gaza. He said any plan would have to address Israel’s security needs.
“We can come up with any mechanism we think is appropriate, but Hamas will not be part of it,” he told reporters. “We need to replace the Hamas regime and ensure security superiority for us.”
Here’s a look at what a lingering Israeli security role might look like and the opposition it would inevitably generate.
OUTRIGHT OCCUPATION
In the 1967 Mideast war, Israel captured Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories the Palestinians want for a future state. Israel annexed east Jerusalem, home to the Old City and its sensitive religious sites — a move not recognized by the international community — and considers the entire city its capital.
The military directly governed the West Bank and Gaza for decades, denying basic rights to millions of Palestinians. Soldiers staffed checkpoints and carried out regular arrest raids targeting militants and other Palestinians opposed to Israeli rule.
Israel also built Jewish settlements in all three areas. Palestinians and most of the international community consider these settlements illegal.
After two decades of outright military rule, Palestinians rose up in the first intifada, or uprising, in the late 1980s. That was also when Hamas first emerged as a political movement with an armed wing, challenging the secular Palestine Liberation Organization’s leadership of the national struggle.
THE WEST BANK MODEL
Interim peace deals in the mid-1990s known as the Oslo Accords established the Palestinian Authority as an autonomy government in the West Bank and Gaza meant to lead the way toward an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.
Several peace initiatives by a string of American presidents failed. The Palestinian Authority lost control of Gaza to Hamas in 2007.
That has left the Palestinian Authority in charge of roughly 40 percent of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Its powers are largely administrative, though it maintains a police force. Israel wields overall security control.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is deeply unpopular, in large part because his forces cooperate with Israel on security even as Palestinian hopes for statehood have all but disappeared. Many Palestinians view the PA as the subcontractor of a never-ending occupation.
Israel keeps tens of thousands of soldiers deployed across the West Bank. They provide security for more than 500,000 Jewish settlers and carry out nightly arrest raids, often sparking deadly gunbattles with militants.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has suggested the Palestinian Authority could return to Gaza after the war. That could further unravel Abbas’ legitimacy among his own people, unless it were linked to concrete steps toward Palestinian statehood.
Arab leaders, even those closely tied to Israel, will likely face similar backlash if they step in to help it control Gaza.
THE GAZA MODEL
What about an over-the-horizon presence, with moderate Palestinians maintaining security inside Gaza and with Israel intervening only when it deems absolutely necessary?
That’s been tried as well.
In 2005, in the wake of a second and far more violent intifada, Israel withdrew soldiers and over 8,000 settlers from Gaza. The PA administered the territory, but Israel continued to control its airspace, coastline and all but one border crossing.
Hamas won Palestinian elections the next year, leading to an international boycott and a severe financial crisis. Months of unrest boiled over in June 2007, when Hamas drove out forces loyal to Abbas in a week of street battles.
Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza, severely restricting trade and travel in what Israel said was an effort to contain Hamas. Palestinians and rights groups considered it a form of collective punishment. It caused widespread misery among the enclave’s 2.3 million residents.
Israel, like most Western countries, considers Hamas a terrorist organization. Hamas has never recognized Israel’s existence and is committed to its destruction through armed struggle.
But over 16 years that saw four wars, the two entered into various undeclared cease-fires in which Israel eased the blockade in return for Hamas halting rocket attacks and reining in more radical armed groups.
For Israel, the arrangement was far from ideal but preferable to other options and bought yearslong periods of relative calm.
THE LEBANON MODEL
In 1978 and then again in 1982, Israel invaded southern Lebanon in a battle against Palestinian militants.
That led to an 18-year occupation enforced through local ally the South Lebanon Army, which received arms and training from Israel.
In 1982, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah was founded with Iranian backing with the objective of pushing Israeli forces out of the country. It carried out attacks on both the SLA and Israeli troops, eventually leading to Israel’s withdrawal in 2000.
The SLA quickly collapsed, creating a vacuum that was filled by Hezbollah. In 2006, the group battled Israel to a stalemate during a monthlong war.
Today, Hezbollah is the most powerful force in Lebanon. With an estimated 150,000 rockets and missiles, it’s considered a major threat by Israel.
ANOTHER WAY?
Israel has sent mixed messages about evolving plans for Gaza.
Leaders say they don’t want to reoccupy Gaza. They also say troops need freedom to operate inside Gaza long after heavy fighting subsides.
“On the question of the operation’s length — there are no limitations,” Gantz said Wednesday.
That could mean leaving troops stationed inside the territory or along the border.
Some officials have discussed a buffer zone to keep Palestinians away from the border. Others, including the US, have called for the Palestinian Authority’s return.
In another twist, Gantz suggested any future arrangement for Gaza be contingent on calming Israel’s northern front with Hezbollah and the West Bank, where troops regularly battle Palestinian militants.
“Once the Gaza area is safe, and the northern area will be safe, and the Judea and Samaria region will calm down – we will settle down and review an alternative mechanism for Gaza,” said Gantz, using the biblical term for the West Bank. “I do not know what it will be.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Gaza

Related

Gaza health crisis deepens for the chronically ill as war intensifies
Middle-East
Gaza health crisis deepens for the chronically ill as war intensifies
Special Israel’s bombardment of Jabalia seen as only the latest horror to befall the Palestinian refugee camp in Gaza
Middle-East
Israel’s bombardment of Jabalia seen as only the latest horror to befall the Palestinian refugee camp in Gaza

Latest updates

UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza
UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza
Saudi Arabia’s IPI climbs 0.8% in September driven by mining and quarrying
Saudi Arabia’s IPI climbs 0.8% in September driven by mining and quarrying
Solar powered projects launched in 3 Yemeni governorates
Solar powered projects launched in 3 Yemeni governorates
Dubai’s non-oil sector rises in October as PMI Hits 57.4, on good business form
Dubai’s non-oil sector rises in October as PMI Hits 57.4, on good business form
REVIEW: Apple original ‘Fingernails’ is a flimsy but forceful dose of heady romance 
REVIEW: Apple original ‘Fingernails’ is a flimsy but forceful dose of heady romance 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.