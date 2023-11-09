You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi FM receives Jordan’s foreign affairs minister in Riyadh
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Saudi FM receives Jordan’s foreign affairs minister in Riyadh

Saudi FM receives Jordan’s foreign affairs minister in Riyadh
Short Url

https://arab.news/w5rft

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM receives Jordan’s foreign affairs minister in Riyadh

Saudi FM receives Jordan’s foreign affairs minister in Riyadh
  • The prince and Safadi discussed the latest developments in Gaza and its surrounding areas
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday met with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on the sidelines of the Arab foreign ministers’ preparatory meeting for the extraordinary session of the Arab Summit to be held in Riyadh.

The prince and Safadi discussed the latest developments in Gaza and its surrounding areas, Israeli strikes on civilian-occupied locations, and the need for coordinated international action to prevent the forced displacement of Gazans.

Their talks also centered around ways to push for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war to enable the delivery of vital relief aid and medical equipment.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia Jordan

Related

Gaza activist on speaking tour in France detained, awaiting deportation
Middle-East
Gaza activist on speaking tour in France detained, awaiting deportation
Update First Saudi relief plane departs to help Palestinians in Gaza
Saudi Arabia
First Saudi relief plane departs to help Palestinians in Gaza

First Saudi relief plane departs to help Palestinians in Gaza

First Saudi relief plane departs to help Palestinians in Gaza
Updated 40 min 59 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
Follow

First Saudi relief plane departs to help Palestinians in Gaza

First Saudi relief plane departs to help Palestinians in Gaza
  • Saudi aid agency KSRelief’s team meets WHO regional director to discuss Saudi aid delivery to Gaza
  • Besides air bridge, KSrelief studying the possibility of operating a sea bridge
Updated 40 min 59 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The first Saudi relief plane to help Palestinians in Gaza left on Thursday from the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, heading to Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt in preparation for transportation to the besieged territory.

The plane is carrying 35 tons of relief and shelter materials as part of the Saudi popular campaign to help Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Adviser to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said: “This air bridge will continue during the coming days, and the KSrelief is studying the possibility of operating a sea bridge according to the need and speed of arrival, stressing the humanitarian role that the Kingdom plays in extending a helping hand to brotherly and friendly countries during various crises and tribulations, and embodying the depth of brotherly relations and the strong bonds of kinship that links the Kingdom and Palestine.”

First Saudi Relief Plane departs to help the Palestinians in Gaza. (Supplied)

Meanwhile, the KSrelief team has held coordination meetings in Cairo with a number of agencies and organizations to discuss delivery of Saudi aid to the Gaza Strip.

The KSrelief team met Executive Director of the Egyptian Red Crescent Dr. Rami Al-Nazir, and the two sides discussed ways of delivering humanitarian aid and relief through the Rafah crossing to those affected in Gaza.

The KSrelief team also met in Cairo on Thursday with Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the World Health Organization’s regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, to discuss Saudi aid delivery to Gaza.

They discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the urgent need for relief, in addition to discussing ways of providing health care and supporting medical facilities to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians affected by the Israeli siege, the KSrelief media center told Arab News.

KSrelief team in Cairo with World Health Organization’s Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean to discuss Saudi aid delivery to Gaza. (Supplied)

The mechanism of delivering medical assistance in the Gaza Strip, and areas of partnership and cooperation to improve the health situation in the Palestinian territory, were also discussed.

Al-Mandhari praised the multiple programs and projects provided by KSrelief to support those in need around the world.

He also expressed his appreciation for the center’s professionalism in aid delivery, which reflected Saudi Arabia’s keenness to support the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Topics: War on Gaza King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza
Middle-East
UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza
Update French President Macron opens Gaza aid conference with appeal to Israel to protect civilians
Middle-East
French President Macron opens Gaza aid conference with appeal to Israel to protect civilians

Tunisian Foreign Minister arrives in Riyadh for special summit

Tunisian Foreign Minister arrives in Riyadh for special summit
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Tunisian Foreign Minister arrives in Riyadh for special summit

Tunisian Foreign Minister arrives in Riyadh for special summit
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News

Tunisia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar and the accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh Thursday to take part in the Saudi-African Summit, Arab Extraordinary Summit, and Islamic Summit.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Tunisia, Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, welcomed Tunisia’s ambassador to the Kingdom, Hisham Fourati, and other officials at King Khalid International Airport on Thursday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Turkiye’s two top courts go to war over jailed politician
Middle-East
Turkiye’s two top courts go to war over jailed politician
Leader of Canada’s House of Commons apologizes for honoring man who fought for Nazis
World
Leader of Canada’s House of Commons apologizes for honoring man who fought for Nazis

Russian artist pays homage to Saudi Arabia

Russian artist pays homage to Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Follow

Russian artist pays homage to Saudi Arabia

Russian artist pays homage to Saudi Arabia
  • Inspired by Al-Balad, Diriyah and other gems, Julia Budnik’s artworks capture Saudi beauty, architectural heritage
Updated 08 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: The beauty of Saudi Arabia’s landscape and architecture has captivated Russian artist Julia Budnik, whose artistic creations depict the region in striking vignettes in posters and prints.

In 2019, Budnik developed an increasing fascination with Saudi Arabian architecture after learning about it while working on a Diriyah Season project.

She said: “As I delved into research, I discovered the diverse and stunning architectural styles across the country.”

Budnik’s first drawings were dedicated to Diriyah, the birthplace of the Kingdom. “Saudi culture and tradition have deeply influenced my work, and I am happy to have the inspiration to show its beauty and heritage,” she said.

She wanted to create artwork that “reflected all the beautiful details and patterns.”

One of Budnik’s projects is a pop-up book, inspired by her visit to the historic Al-Balad in Jeddah: “When I visited this historic district, it led to the creation of a pop-up book that showcases the beauty and uniqueness of Al-Balad’s architecture. In just two months, I brought my vision to life, aiming to share this remarkable place with the world in an interactive way.”

The book highlights historical and architectural features while taking the reader on an artistic and educational journey featuring the Kingdom’s historic buildings.

Her most recent project , “Discover Saudi Arabia,” consists of a collection of poster and postcard prints of Diriyah, Jeddah and Gulf of Aqaba.

Speaking about her hopes for the project, she said: “I have a dream that this project can one day be used for the unique souvenirs that can be found in the touristic locations across Saudi Arabia.”

Budnik’s journey as an artist began in 2008 when she started creating simple sketches of the streets and landscapes around her: “Over time, what started as a casual hobby evolved into a deep-seated passion. I specialize in creating unique artworks and design projects that revolve around themes of architecture, travel destinations and cultural identity. My artistic vision is driven by a deep appreciation for the world’s diverse cultures and landscapes.”

She said that she is influenced by “the rich tapestry of cultures and landscapes that I’ve had the privilege to experience through travel.”

“Each country I visit, each city I work in, presents a unique canvas of inspiration,” she said. “I am deeply drawn to the intricate architectural details, the play of textures, the vibrant colors, the evocative symbols, and the sweeping views that define a place’s character.”

Sharing her artistic creations is a source of joy: “I find immense happiness in hearing how my art projects evoke memories and emotions in others. It’s a delightful feeling to know that my work can spark nostalgia or a sense of joy in someone’s heart, making their day a bit brighter.”

Alongside digital art, Bundik also works with a range of mediums such as pens, pencils and oils: “My choice of medium depends on the specific texture and effect I aim to achieve on the paper … digital art offers artists an incredible level of versatility and convenience.”

“The color combinations and designs I choose are a direct reflection of the unique impressions and emotions I gather while immersing myself in a new culture and environment,” she said.

Budnik has received positive feedback from the local Saudi community and visitors: “It has been a delight to share my art as gifts with my local and expat friends. The postcards, in particular, have served as beautiful and cherished souvenirs, leaving a lasting impression and a piece of Saudi culture to hold on to.”

“Art plays vital role in society as it acts as a language for perceiving and articulating the world’s beauty. It offers a unique way to capture the intangible elements that deeply touch our souls.”

To explore Budnik’s art, visit her Instagram @juliabudnikart or website juliabudnikart.com.

Topics: Saudi Arabia art Julia Budnik

Related

Celebrity makeup artist Hindash hosts masterclass at Hia Hub in Riyadh   
Lifestyle
Celebrity makeup artist Hindash hosts masterclass at Hia Hub in Riyadh   
Special Saudi artist finds strength, solace to heal through art  photos
Art & Culture
Saudi artist finds strength, solace to heal through art 

Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Bayouk, architecture design director at Boutique Group

Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Bayouk, architecture design director at Boutique Group
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Bayouk, architecture design director at Boutique Group

Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Bayouk, architecture design director at Boutique Group
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

Sarah Al-Bayouk has been architecture design director at Boutique Group since 2021.

In this role, Al-Bayouk converts historic palaces and buildings into luxury cultural landmarks.

Boutique Group is fully owned by the Public Investment Fund, and aims to enhance luxury hospitality in the Kingdom, reflecting the values of heritage and modern-day Saudi Arabia.

Working in a male-dominated industry also means Al-Bayouk contributes significantly to representing Saudi women. She was the first woman to join the initial redevelopment site team of over 100 men in the King Abdullah Financial District during its transition to the PIF.

Before her role at Boutique Group, Al-Bayouk worked as a project manager at JLL Mena, a professional services firm specializing in real estate development and investment management, for more than three years, dividing her time between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Over the past decade, she has gained extensive experience working on major real estate development projects, including Diriyah Gate, Misk City, Dubai Hills, and Yas Media Zone.

Al-Bayouk has a deep interest in urban and architectural regeneration, and places culture at the heart of her projects. She views culture not just as a nod to the past but also a vibrant force propelling communities into the future.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the Manchester School of Architecture at the University of Manchester followed by a master’s degree in construction project management.

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

Dr. Haneen Shoaib
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Haneen Shoaib, associate professor and dean of the College of Business Administration in Jeddah
Patrick Raupach
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Patrick Raupach, partner and the global public sector lead at Portas Consulting

Saudi development fund CEO receives Malawi finance minister

Saudi development fund CEO receives Malawi finance minister
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi development fund CEO receives Malawi finance minister

Saudi development fund CEO receives Malawi finance minister
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan Al-Marshad on Wednesday received Malawi’s Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Simplex Chithoyla Banda and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the progress of the Saudi fund’s development projects in Malawi and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, the Saudi fund announced its participation in the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference, which kicks off Nov. 9.

Topics: Sultan Al-Marshad Simplex Chithoyla Banda Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Malawi

Related

Abdulmajeed Al-Samary receives Boukary Savadogo in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Newly appointed Burkina Faso ambassador presents credentials to Saudi foreign ministry
Leaders of Niger, Gambia arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Saudi-African summit photos
Saudi Arabia
Leaders of Niger, Gambia arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Saudi-African summit

Latest updates

Saudi FM receives Jordan’s foreign affairs minister in Riyadh
Saudi FM receives Jordan’s foreign affairs minister in Riyadh
Saudi Games 2023 tickets on sale
Saudi Games 2023 tickets on sale
Review: ‘The Marvels’ brings zippy action and big laughs — but falters with an uneven plot
Review: ‘The Marvels’ brings zippy action and big laughs — but falters with an uneven plot
Marcos forms committee to commemorate anniversary of Philippine Muslim history
Marcos forms committee to commemorate anniversary of Philippine Muslim history
Jeddah disappointment propels Smith to 1st-round lead in Hong Kong
Jeddah disappointment propels Smith to 1st-round lead in Hong Kong

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.