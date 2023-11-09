You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israel agrees to pauses in Gaza attacks, US says, but no reports of lull in fighting

A family drink tea amid the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 7, 2023. (AFP)
A family drink tea amid the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 7, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Reuters
  • “We are undertaking localized and pinpoint measures to enable the exit of Palestinian civilians from Gaza City southward,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said
  • Taher Al-Nono, a political adviser to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, said that unspecified negotiations were continuing and no deal had been reached with Israel so far
GAZA/WASHINGTON: Israel has agreed to pause military operations in parts of north Gaza for four hours a day from Thursday, the White House said, raising hopes of a respite in more than a month of fighting that has killed thousands and stoked fears of regional conflict.
The pauses, that would allow people to flee along two humanitarian corridors and could be used for the release of hostages, were significant first steps, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.
But as night approached, there were no immediate reports of a lull in fighting raging among the ruined buildings in the north of the Gaza Strip.
There was also no direct confirmation from Israel, which spoke more generally of measures that appeared to correspond to arrangements already in place.
“We are undertaking localized and pinpoint measures to enable the exit of Palestinian civilians from Gaza City southward, so that we do not harm them. These things do not detract from the war fighting,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.
Israeli forces completely encircled Gaza City in recent days and the military has been allowing civilians safe passage along the main route south for three or four hours each day, with ever growing numbers of families opting to escape.
There would be no full cease-fire for now, Gallant told reporters.
“We will not stop fighting as long as our hostages are in Gaza and as long as we have not completed our mission, which is toppling the Hamas regime and eliminating its military and governance capabilities,” Gallant said.
Taher Al-Nono, a political adviser to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, said on Thursday that unspecified negotiations were continuing and no deal had been reached with Israel so far.
Israel unleashed its assault on Gaza in response to a cross-border Hamas raid on southern Israel on Oct. 7 in which gunmen killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
It was the single worst day of bloodshed in Israel’s 75-year history and drew international condemnation of Hamas and sympathy and support for Israel.
But Israel’s retaliation in the Hamas-ruled enclave caused great concern as a humanitarian catastrophe unfolded.
Palestinian officials said 10,812 Gaza residents had been killed as of Thursday, about 40 percent of them children, in air and artillery strikes while basic supplies are running out and areas laid waste by unrelenting Israeli bombardments.
US President Joe Biden told reporters he had sought a longer pause than four hours. “I’ve asked for a pause longer than three days,” he said as he left the White House.
Asked if he was frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said, “It’s taken a little longer than I hoped.”
DISPLACED PACK GAZA HOSPITALS
In northern Gaza, Israeli forces fought Hamas militants and inched their way closer to two big hospitals as the plight of civilians in the besieged Palestinian territory worsened.
Thousands more Palestinians were fleeing from the embattled north to the south along a perilous frontline path littered with bodies after Israel told them to evacuate, people on the route said.
But many are staying in the north, packed into the Al Shifa Hospital and Al-Quds Hospital as ground battles rage around them and more Israeli air strikes rain down from above.
Israel says its Hamas foes have command centers embedded in the hospitals.
In Paris, officials from about 80 countries and organizations were meeting to coordinate humanitarian aid to Gaza and find ways to help wounded civilians escape the siege, now in its second month.
“Without a cease-fire, lifting of siege and indiscriminate bombarding and warfare, the haemorrhage of human lives will continue,” Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said before the White House announcement.
Israel and its main backer the United States say a full cease-fire would benefit Hamas.
Residents in Gaza City, a Hamas stronghold, said Israeli tanks were stationed around the area. Both sides reported inflicting heavy casualties on one another in intense street battles.
Israel, which has vowed to wipe out Hamas, says 33 of its soldiers have been killed in its ground operation as they advanced into the heart of Gaza City. Hamas has long vowed to destroy Israel.
NOWHERE TO RUN
Thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge at Al Shifa hospital inside Gaza City despite Israel’s orders to evacuate the area it has encircled. They are sheltering in tents in the hospital grounds and say they have nowhere else to go.
The UN humanitarian office OCHA said Israel had again told residents of the north to move south, and that shelling around the main road continued, endangering evacuees.
“We saw decomposed bodies, people from civilian cars, civilians like us, not military cars or resistance men,” Khaled Abu Issa said after crossing into the south with his family at Wadi Gaza.
Another resident, who asked not to be named, said he had crossed with his wife and six children.
“You have to hold your ID card in your hand and raise it as you go past the Israeli tanks and then walk several more kilometers searching for a lift,” he said.
Southern areas have also come under regular attack. In Khan Younis, Gaza’s main southern city, residents picked through the rubble and debris of a building destroyed by an Israeli air strike, hoping to find survivors, on Thursday morning, witnesses said.
Tensions have also soared on other faultlines. Lebanese group Hezbollah said it fired missiles over the border into Israel, and Israel’s military said it responded with artillery fire.
Ten Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in a raid on Jenin city and refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said. Israel’s military said it was conducting counter-terrorism raids.

Israel’s assault on Gaza ‘wiping out’ years of development

Israel’s assault on Gaza ‘wiping out’ years of development
  • Palestine will ‘go back to 2005’ if conflict continues: UN official
  • Cost to economy, housing proportionally far worse than in Ukraine, Syria, report says
LONDON: Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has destroyed 50 percent of housing in the enclave and threatens to wipe out 16 years of human development if the assault continues into December, the UN has been warned.

The upheaval caused by two months of shelling and a ground invasion would also cause 96 percent of Gazans to face “unprecedented deprivation of all essential services.”

The claims were made in a rapid assessment report on the conflict’s impact on Palestine.

Speaking at the UN headquarters in New York, Rola Dashti, executive secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, said that the “negative spillover” from the conflict was already reaching Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt.

She was joined by Abdallah Al-Dardari, UN Development Program assistant secretary-general, who said that 390,000 jobs in Palestine had already been lost as a result of the Israeli assault.

“Even more important is the loss of human development. After two months of fighting, Palestine, and not just Gaza, would have lost 16 years of human development, Al-Dardari said.

“Health and education, and infrastructure and economic growth — that would be wiped out. Palestine would go back to 2005.

“All the investments, all the hard work of the international community and the Palestinian people will be lost.”

The toll of the conflict on Palestine goes beyond the death of more than 10,000 people, said Dashti, who added that “the true cost transcends mere numbers.”

Both the Palestinian and Israeli people deserved to live in peace, she said, calling on the international community to broker a sustainable ceasefire.

“In just over four weeks, the number of children killed in Gaza, which is about 4,300, has surpassed the total number of children lost to armed conflict in 22 countries any year since 2020,” Dashti said.

“Moreover, the level of destruction is unimaginable and unprecedented. As of Nov. 3, it is estimated that 35,000 housing units have been totally demolished and about 212,000 units are partially damaged.”

The damage to infrastructure, together with the economic toll, will force the overwhelming majority of Gazans into multi-dimensional poverty, the speakers said.

Al-Dardari cited statistics from the report, “The Gaza War: Expected Socioeconomic Impacts on the State of Palestine,” showing that losses to Palestinian gross domestic product far outstrip those inflicted on Ukraine.

“For a region or an economy like the Palestinian economy, not just Gaza … to lose 4 percent of GDP in one month — that’s not comparable to any conflict you have seen before,” he said.

“The Syrian economy used to lose 1 percent of GDP per month. We have lost already 4 percent of GDP (in Palestine).

“If this fight continues till the end of the second month, the loss will be more than 8 percent of GDP and if it continues till the end of the year, we are going to have a 12 percent loss in GDP.

“Just to bring to you a comparison, Ukraine lost 30 percent of GDP in one and a half years of fighting. To lose 12 percent of GDP in three months — that’s massive and unprecedented.”

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza has also destroyed decades worth of infrastructure set up by organizations like the UN Development Program, which lost 45 percent of its projects in just four weeks, Al-Dardari said.

He said that health centers, solar power stations, water treatment plants, support centers and women-led businesses had all been wiped out by the shelling.

The loss of housing would result in a “long-lasting internal displacement situation” in Gaza “with all its humanitarian, economic developmental and security consequences,” he said.

During a four-week barrage, Gaza lost the same percentage of housing that Syria lost in more than four years of civil war, Al-Dardari said.

He also called for a new model of rebuilding in conflict zones, citing the statistic that just 200 of the 1,700 homes destroyed in Gaza during the 2021 crisis had been rebuilt.

Dashti warned that the “hard-won gains” of economic prosperity and social empowerment among all stakeholders in the conflict would be eroded if the fighting continued.

“History teaches us that without sustainable peace, all stakeholders in this conflict will not only suffer more losses of lives in the future, but their prospects for sustainable development will also be jeopardized,” she said.

Lebanon’s grand mufti pins peace hopes on Gaza summits in Riyadh

Lebanon’s grand mufti pins peace hopes on Gaza summits in Riyadh
  • Protest over Washington’s Israel policy forces US envoy to delay Derian visit
  • Derian said that it was important the US ended its support for Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian expressed hope on Thursday that summits of Arab and Islamic nations being hosted by Saudi Arabia this weekend to discuss the Gaza conflict will achieve positive results.
Derian affirmed that Lebanon and its people stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
His remarks came as dozens of people protested in front of Dar Al-Fatwa in Beirut on Thursday, forcing the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, to postpone a planned visit to the religious leader.
Protesters raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans accusing the US of “being complicit in Israel’s massacres against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”
A protester said: “We are here to prevent the US ambassador from meeting the mufti. She should not be received or welcomed.”
Al-Fatwa’s press office said that Shea’s visit was postponed at her office’s request.
The US ambassador is reported to have held talks with Lebanese officials to discuss Lebanon’s abstention from supporting Hamas during the Arab summit meeting.
According to its declared official position, Lebanon “strongly condemns the genocidal war committed by Israel in Gaza and emphasizes the necessity to work internationally to push Israel to adopt an immediate cease-fire.”
In a statement on Thursday, Derian said that it was important the US ended its support for Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.
He called on Washington to pressure Israel to impose a cease-fire, adopt a humanitarian truce, and allow relief aid to arrive to the affected people in Gaza.
Threats to launch “seismic or atomic bombs on Gaza will not scare the Arab and Islamic nations, but will strengthen their belief in their rights,” Derian said.
He added that the problems of the region will be solved only when the oppressed Palestinian people are treated fairly.
“Justice will prevail only through establishing a free, independent Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital, and with its mosques and churches, so Palestine can remain the land of peace and coexistence in the region.”
Derian warned against continuing Israeli aggression in southern Lebanon, saying that the Lebanese people “are united against the brutal and barbaric criminality manifested in killing children and women.”
The grand mufti’s remarks came amid heightened tension on Lebanon’s southern border, with Israeli artillery on Thursday targeting the outskirts of the Lebanese villages of Rmaych, Aayta Al-Shaab, Ramyeh, and Beit Lif.
Israeli forces struck the Al-Kroum area on the outskirts of the Mhaibib village with a drone missile.
Fires also erupted in the Ramyeh and Aayta Al-Shaab villages after Israeli incendiary shelling.
Hezbollah targeted the Israeli Zarit outpost, setting it on fire. It also targeted an Israeli outpost in the occupied Lebanese village of Hounin and the Ramim outpost facing the Markaba village, prompting Israeli army shelling of the outskirts of Houla and Markaba villages.
Israeli media outlets reported that an anti-armor missile was launched from Lebanon toward Margaliot in the Galilee Panhandle region.
Israeli reconnaissance planes were seen over many southern Lebanese villages, as well as over villages adjacent to the Blue Line as far as Tyre, and over the Al-Litani river.
Meanwhile, dozens of journalists, media personalities, and photographers gathered before the Martyrs’ Monument in downtown Beirut as part of a protest organized by the Press Order, the Press Editors’ Syndicate, and the Union of Press Photographers in Lebanon.
The gathering took place after the death toll rose to 42 Palestinian journalists, including Lebanese reporter and photographer Issam Abdallah, who was killed by an Israeli army strike while working on Lebanon’s southern border.

Qatari emir, UAE president hold talks in Abu Dhabi 

Qatari emir, UAE president hold talks in Abu Dhabi 
  • Talks focus on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and ways to bolster humanitarian relief
LONDON: Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and ways to bolster humanitarian relief, protect civilians and reduce the escalation of violence.

Sheikh Tamim and Sheikh Mohamed also discussed the fraternal relations between their countries and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various fields.

The Emirati president hosted a dinner banquet in honor of Sheikh Tamim and his accompanying delegation.

The talks were attended by several senior officials from both countries.
 

Gaza population lacks food, faces malnutrition, UN food program official says

Gaza population lacks food, faces malnutrition, UN food program official says
  • Kyung-nan Park, director of emergencies for WFP said: “We can safely say that 100 percent are food insecure at this moment"
  • WFP needed $112 million to be able to reach 1.1 million people in Gaza in the next 90 days
BRUSSELS: All of Gaza’s 2.3 million inhabitants lack sufficient food and face malnutrition a month into Israel’s devastating siege of the Palestinian enclave, a World Food Programme official said on Thursday.
Humanitarian aid has only trickled into Gaza since Israel began bombarding the densely populated enclave in response to Hamas’ raid on southern Israel that killed some 1,400 people on Oct. 7. United Nations officials say the supplies coming into Gaza are nowhere near enough to meet the population’s needs.
“Before October 7th, 33 percent of the population were food insecure,” said Kyung-nan Park, director of emergencies for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). “We can safely say that 100 percent are food insecure at this moment.”
She said WFP needed $112 million to be able to reach 1.1 million people in Gaza in the next 90 days. “They are facing the risk of malnutrition,” she said.
In addition to funding, WFP also needs regular entry into Gaza and safe access once inside to be able to reach the people in need, she added.
Since re-opening of the Rafah crossing on the Gaza border with Egypt for humanitarian cargo on Oct. 21, the daily average number of trucks that have crossed into Gaza has been less than 19 percent of what it had been before the conflict, according to the UN humanitarian office.
“Right now we’re entering 40 to 50 trucks,” Kyung-nan said of WFP. “For just WFP food assistance, we would need 100 trucks a day to be able to provide any meaningful humanitarian food to the people in Gaza.”
Kyung-nan said WFP staff members in Gaza themselves did not have enough to eat. WFP used to work with more than 23 bakeries in the densely populated enclave but only one is still functioning due to the lack of fuel and supplies, she said.
“There are stories of people going there, being in line for ten days and leaving empty handed,” she said. “It’s quite serious.”

Evacuations from Gaza Strip resume through Egypt’s Rafah crossing

Evacuations from Gaza Strip resume through Egypt’s Rafah crossing
  • Departures from Rafah had been paused on Wednesday due to what the US State Department referred to as an unspecified security issue
  • Several dozen foreign passport holders and dependents, along with 12 medical evacuees, were crossing the border on Thursday
CAIRO: Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign passport holders and Palestinians needing medical treatment resumed through the Rafah crossing on Thursday after being suspended for a day, Egyptian security and medical sources said.
Departures from Rafah, the only crossing to the besieged enclave that does not border Israel, had been paused on Wednesday due to what the US State Department referred to as an unspecified security issue.
Evacuations from Gaza through Rafah began on Nov. 1 for an estimated 7,000 foreign passport holders, dual nationals and their dependents, as well as a limited number of people needing urgent medical treatment.
Several dozen foreign passport holders and dependents, along with 12 medical evacuees, were crossing the border on Thursday, the security and medical sources said.
Rafah is also the only entry point for humanitarian aid going into Gaza. On Wednesday, 106 trucks carrying food medicines and water crossed into Gaza, bringing the total number of aid trucks that have entered since Oct. 21 to 756, according to the United Nations.
Before the war in Gaza erupted on Oct. 7 an average of more than 400 trucks carrying aid and other supplies were entering Gaza daily.
Aid officials say at least 100 truckloads are needed daily to meet growing humanitarian needs, and that deliveries have been hampered by a cumbersome inspection system and security challenges distributing the aid.

