You are here

  • Home
  • Italy, Canada qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

Italy, Canada qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

Italy, Canada qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals
Canada's Leylah Fernandez returns the ball to Poland's Magda Linette during their group stage singles tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023 in La Cartuja stadium in Seville on Thursday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w432m

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Italy, Canada qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

Italy, Canada qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals
  • Canada’s win, capped by a doubles victory for Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski, left hosts Spain with no chance of advancing to the final four of the tournament they have won five times
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

SEVILLE, Spain: Italy and Canada booked their tickets to the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday with 3-0 wins over Germany and Poland respectively as defending champions Switzerland crashed out.

Leylah Fernandez eased past Poland’s Magda Linette 6-2, 6-3 in Seville to seal Canada’s berth after Marina Stakusic battled past Magdalena Frech 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the opening Group C rubber.

Canada’s win, capped by a doubles victory for Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski, left hosts Spain with no chance of advancing to the final four of the tournament they have won five times.

Spain lost to the Canadians 3-0 on Wednesday.

The hosts take on Poland on Friday but with no chance of progressing, with only the group winner advancing.

Switzerland, who won their only title last year, were also eliminated, falling 3-0 to the US a day after having lost by the same scoreline to the Czech Republic.

Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin led Team USA in the singles, with the record 18-time champions playing on Friday for top spot in Group A and the semifinal berth against the Czechs.

Earlier four-time winners Italy beat Germany to eliminate Group D rivals France.

Martina Trevisan battled past Eva Lys 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 in the opening rubber before Jasmine Paolini eased past Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-2 to ensure the Italians return to the last four for the first time since 2014.

Debutant Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto completed the Italian rout with a win over Friedsam and Laura Siegemund in the doubles.

Italy, who beat France 2-1 on Wednesday, finish top of the three-team group.

Australia, runners-up in the 2022 final to Switzerland, beat Kazakhstan 2-1 to notch up their first win of the tournament after losing to Slovenia on Wednesday.

Storm Hunter gave the Australians their first point against Anna Danilina 7-6 (7/2), 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva pulled Kazakhstan level with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Kimberley Birrell.

The doubles, with the same players, made the difference with Australia winning a super tie-break 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10/5).

The final tie in Group B sees Kazakhstan take on group leaders Slovenia on Friday.

The Australian team, which had lost to Slovenia on Wednesday, maintains its hopes of reaching the semifinals.

The first in each of the four groups advance to the semifinals, scheduled for Saturday, before the final on Sunday.

Topics: tennis

Related

Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International
Tennis
Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International
Interview: Ons Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali talks tough 2023 season, missing piece of Grand Slam puzzle, and more
Sport
Interview: Ons Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali talks tough 2023 season, missing piece of Grand Slam puzzle, and more

Man City face Chelsea test as pressure builds on Ten Hag

Man City face Chelsea test as pressure builds on Ten Hag
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Man City face Chelsea test as pressure builds on Ten Hag

Man City face Chelsea test as pressure builds on Ten Hag
  • Early-season results boosted hopes of a genuine title race but City were the only team in the top five to win last weekend
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to Chelsea on Sunday with Erling Haaland in ominous form as Arsenal and Tottenham seek to recover from their first defeats of the season.

Early-season results boosted hopes of a genuine title race but City were the only team in the top five to win last weekend.

At the other end of the table, the bottom four sides are in danger of being cut adrift even before the season is a third of the way through.

Here are three talking points ahead of the action in the English top flight.

 

Manchester City recently had an uncharacteristic mini-wobble but they have responded in emphatic style, hitting 17 goals in five games in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s champions are back on top of the Premier League, taking advantage of slip-ups from Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Erling Haaland, who scored 52 goals for City last season, is in red-hot form, with 15 in the current campaign so far.

City travel to Chelsea on Sunday not knowing exactly what to expect from Mauricio Pochettino’s inconsistent team, who beat nine-man Tottenham 4-1 on Monday.

But the treble winners will be full of confidence, having won their past six matches against the Stamford Bridge side in all competitions without conceding a single goal.

 

Manchester United got out of jail last week when Bruno Fernandes struck a last-gasp winner to earn a 1-0 victory at Fulham and ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

But the Dutchman is once again in the spotlight after United went down 4-3 in a chaotic Champions League match in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

The club have lost nine of their opening 17 matches in a season in all competitions for the first time since 1973/74, a campaign in which they were relegated.

United would normally be expected to sweep aside Luton, Saturday’s opponents at Old Trafford, but they have scored just 12 goals in 11 Premier League matches so far and their injury-ravaged defense looks shaky.

Ten Hag, however, is convinced his team’s luck will change.

“This squad is resilient,” he said after the defeat in Denmark. “The whole season, so many decisions are against us, so many setbacks for injuries.

“Every time there is a spirit, there is a fight and we will keep going because I am sure and I said to the lads it will turn — on one moment in the season it will turn in our favor.”

 

The bottom four teams in the Premier League each have just a single win and a paltry combined total of 20 points from 11 rounds of games.

Newly promoted Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all struggling along with Bournemouth — there is already a five-point gap between 17th-placed Luton and Everton, one place above them.

Despite those poor results, not a single Premier League manager has been sacked so far — there were a record 14 managerial changes last season.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany urged his team not to lose confidence after they became the first side in English top-flight history to lose each of their first six home games to begin a season.

“We have to put everything into context and not let ourselves get knocked down by something which is supposed to be one of the hardest achievements to do, which is to establish yourself in this league,” he said.

Kompany’s men have a daunting trip to face Arsenal this weekend, with the Gunners smarting from their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

 

Fixtures

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Wolves vs. Tottenham (1230), Arsenal vs. Burnley, Crystal Palace vs. Everton, Manchester United vs. Luton, Bournemouth vs. Newcastle (1730)

Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa vs. Fulham, Brighton vs. Sheffield United, Liverpool vs. Brentford, West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest, Chelsea vs. Manchester City (1630)

Topics: Manchester city Chelsea Erling Haaland Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur

Related

Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona
Football
Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona
Man City shocked by Wolves, Man Utd beaten by Crystal Palace
Sport
Man City shocked by Wolves, Man Utd beaten by Crystal Palace

Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International
Updated 10 November 2023
AP
Follow

Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International
  • Tournament officials on Friday confirmed Osaka will contest the Dec. 31-Jan. 7 event to start her 2024 season
  • Australian Open officials announced last month that Osaka would be in the field for the year’s first major starting Jan. 14
Updated 10 November 2023
AP

BRISBANE: Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka will make her comeback to tennis at the Brisbane International warm-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open.

Tournament officials on Friday confirmed Osaka will contest the Dec. 31-Jan. 7 event to start her 2024 season.

A two-time Australian and US Open winner, Osaka was a surprise withdrawal from last year’s Australian Open before later revealing she was pregnant.

The former tennis No. 1 announced the birth of her daughter Shai in July.

“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing. I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return,” Osaka said in a statement. It “will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.”

In a later social media post Osaka shared a link to the tournament announcement.

Osaka was born in Japan and moved to the US with her parents when she was 3. She hasn’t competed on tour since an event in Tokyo in September 2022, shortly after she lost in the first round of the US Open.

Australian Open officials announced last month that Osaka would be in the field for the year’s first major starting Jan. 14.

Topics: Naomi Osaka

Related

Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open
Sport
Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open
Naomi Osaka returns to the US Open for a discussion about mental health with Michael Phelps
Tennis
Naomi Osaka returns to the US Open for a discussion about mental health with Michael Phelps

Boult ready to face ‘India in front of 1.5 billion people’

Boult ready to face ‘India in front of 1.5 billion people’
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Boult ready to face ‘India in front of 1.5 billion people’

Boult ready to face ‘India in front of 1.5 billion people’
  • Pacer Trent Boult returned figures of 3-37 to set up a Kiwi win over Sri Lanka 
  • New Zealand are expected to meet India in the semifinal on Wednesday
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP

Bengaluru, India: New Zealand’s Trent Boult said Thursday “it doesn’t get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people” as he counted down to their likely World Cup semifinal showdown in Mumbai.

Left-arm quick Boult returned figures of 3-37 to play a pivotal role in his team’s five-wicket win over Sri Lanka that has virtually assured them a place in the last-four.

Rivals Pakistan and Afghanistan will have to pull off miraculous victories in their concluding group games in order to knock New Zealand out of the semifinal reckoning.

The Kiwis would face undefeated India in Mumbai next Wednesday with South Africa playing Australia in Kolkata 24 hours later.

“We’re going to be very clear with how we’re going to tackle that game,” said veteran fast bowler Boult.

“I think there’ll be a lot of excitement and the prospect of that challenge. It doesn’t get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people.”

New Zealand, who have been runners-up in the previous two World Cups, have an edge over India in tournament match-ups with a 5-4 advantage.

They knocked out much-fancied India in the semifinals in 2019.

“I can’t speak on what they’re thinking but from our point of view to play a World Cup in India and to come up against the host nation, a team that’s red hot and playing good cricket at a great ground, you couldn’t script it any better,” added 34-year-old Boult.

Rohit Sharma’s India have been unbeaten to top the 10-team table.

India, who last won the World Cup in 2011, faced a stiff challenge from the Kiwis in their league match which they won by four wickets in Dharamsala.

Boult said the conditions at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will be different and the pressure will be on the hosts.

“Played India a lot of times. Quality players, know these conditions very well,” said Boult.

“Hard to comment on what the conditions will be at Wankhede, but history suggests it’s a good wicket.

“Very, very good players, but pressure does things to the best of players at any time.”

Boult took three key wickets to rattle Sri Lanka after New Zealand elected to field first and bowled out the opposition for 171 in 46.4 overs.

With his first strike of skipper Kusal Mendis he reached 50 World Cup wickets to enter an elite company including Glenn McGrath, Muttiah Muralitharan, Mitchell Starc, Lasith Malinga and Wasim Akram.

“Very proud, not something that I was ever targeting, but everyone loves World Cup cricket,” said Boult.

“I’ve enjoyed playing with all the guys here. I’ve got very good friends in the team and we really help each other out. So nice to bring up 50 this afternoon and hopefully there will be a few more.”

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023

Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers

Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers

Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers
  • Sterling, who has 82 caps and 20 goals for England, has not played for the national team since last year’s World Cup in Qatar
  • “The door is 100 percent open not only for Raheem but for other players,” said Southgate
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Gareth Southgate said the door was still “100 percent” open for Raheem Sterling after leaving the Chelsea forward out of England’s squad for their final Euro 2024 qualifiers.
Southgate, whose side are already assured of their place in the tournament in Germany next year, named a 25-man group on Thursday for a home match against Malta on November 17 and a trip to North Macedonia three days later.
Sterling, who has 82 caps and 20 goals for England, has not played for the national team since last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where England reached the quarter-finals.
“The door is 100 percent open not only for Raheem but for other players,” said Southgate. “There’s no doubt about that.
“We don’t need to know about his quality, his personality. He is a crucial part of why we’ve had the journey we’ve had over the last few years.”
The England boss said it was tough to leave in-form players out to accommodate Sterling, 28, who has scored four goals for Chelsea this season.
“He wasn’t available in March or June and the team started on a good run,” he said. “We won in Italy for the first time in 60 years, the two performances in June were excellent, so we stuck with that group,” he added.
“There is no question Raheem is looking dangerous for his club, he looks invigorated since the start of the season. (But) that is an area of the pitch where we’ve probably got as much competition for places as anywhere.”
Manchester City defender John Stones and Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah are both out injured.
Chelsea captain James is fit again after a hamstring injury, but asked to be left out of the squad after it had been expected he would replace Stones.
Southgate said: “I was hoping to call up Reece James, but he doesn’t feel he is quite ready and I understand that.
“He’s had a long path back from a number of injuries and he’s cautious in that respect. I can understand why.”
Southgate paid tribute to Bobby Charlton, who died last month and will be honored in England’s match against Malta at Wembley.
“I think he is respected around the world and clearly our greatest-ever player when you think of not only the World Cup, but also winning the European Cup and everything he did at club level,” he said.
“Very sad. We were fortunate to have met him a few times and incredibly humble, so, yes, our condolences are with all his family but hopefully we get the chance to honor him at Wembley and it will be a celebration of life.”

England squad
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan/ITA), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/ESP), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq/KSA), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/GER), James Maddison (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

Topics: Raheem Sterling Gareth Southgate England Euro 2024

Related

Sterling stars as Chelsea down Luton 3-0 in Premier League to give Pochettino first victory
Football
Sterling stars as Chelsea down Luton 3-0 in Premier League to give Pochettino first victory
Southgate running out of time to arrest England slide
Sport
Southgate running out of time to arrest England slide

‘I expected more’, says Afghanistan captain as World Cup dream slips away

‘I expected more’, says Afghanistan captain as World Cup dream slips away
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP
Follow

‘I expected more’, says Afghanistan captain as World Cup dream slips away

‘I expected more’, says Afghanistan captain as World Cup dream slips away
  • Afghanistan defeated heavyweights Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka in ongoing World Cup
  • New Zealand’s victory over Sri Lanka has virtually eliminated Afghanistan from tournament 
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP

Ahmedabad, India: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said Thursday that he had “wanted and expected more” at the World Cup as dreams of a semifinal place slipped away.

Having defeated reigning champions England, as well as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan should also have seen off Australia before Glenn Maxwell staged his one-man Mumbai rescue mission on Tuesday.

“As a team we feel proud, we are happy with what we did in this World Cup,” said Shahidi.

“But as a captain, I wanted and I expected more. We should have done better.”

Afghanistan have enjoyed their best World Cup.

At their 2015 debut, they won just one game against Scotland before losing all nine matches at the 2019 tournament.

They conclude their group campaign on Friday against South Africa who have already made sure of a semifinal spot along with India and Australia.

New Zealand are likely to pip Afghanistan and Pakistan to the last semifinal place following their thumping five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Despite winning widespread praise for their swashbuckling style of cricket, Afghanistan ended up as authors of their own downfall in the field.

They dropped five catches in losing to New Zealand while Mujeeb Ur Rahman will forever be haunted by spilling a simple chance on Tuesday when Maxwell had made just 33.

Maxwell went on to play one of the greatest innings of all time with an undefeated 201 saving Australia who had been on the ropes at 91-7 chasing 292 to win.

“Yeah, that loss was very disappointing for us as a team,” added Shahidi.

“They were seven down and Maxwell played the innings of his life. We were not expecting that. But it’s part of the game, part of life.”

Shahidi admitted that their mistakes in the field were fatal.

“In the New Zealand game those dropped catches hurt us and especially with Australia, the dropped chance that we had. That was the reason, if we took that, the result and scenario would be far different than now.”

Shahidi admitted he was looking forward to facing South Africa.

The two sides have only met once before when the Proteas raced to a nine-wicket win in Cardiff at the 2019 World Cup.

Afghanistan were bowled out for just 125 that day.

“We know they are a good side and they play quality cricket,” said Shahidi.

“We will play to our own strengths and our own quality of cricket.

“Tomorrow our focus will be the same — that if we do well, we can beat any team.”

Topics: Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Cricket

Latest updates

Italy, Canada qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals
Italy, Canada qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals
Gaza officials say hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Gaza officials say hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Israel strikes Syria source of drone that hit school: IDF
Israel strikes Syria source of drone that hit school: IDF
Man City face Chelsea test as pressure builds on Ten Hag
Man City face Chelsea test as pressure builds on Ten Hag
KAICIID’s Role at the African Union Interfaith Dialogue Forum
KAICIID’s Role at the African Union Interfaith Dialogue Forum

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.