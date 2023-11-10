You are here

  In Gaza, hospital procedures without anaesthetics prompted screams, prayers
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

In Gaza, hospital procedures without anaesthetics prompted screams, prayers

In Gaza, hospital procedures without anaesthetics prompted screams, prayers
Palestinian girl Orheen Al-Dayah, who was injured in her forehead in an Israeli strike amid the ongoing conflict has her wounds stitched without anesthesia, at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza (REUTERS)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
In Gaza, hospital procedures without anaesthetics prompted screams, prayers

In Gaza, hospital procedures without anaesthetics prompted screams, prayers
  • Very large numbers of injured people were brought in at the same time, there was no choice but to deal with them on the floor, and without adequate pain relief doctors said
  • Procedures were carried out without anaesthesia, including Caesarian sections on women, and we were also forced to operate on some burns that way too
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
GAZA: The little girl was weeping in pain and screaming “Mummy, Mummy” while the nurse stitched up her head wound without using any anaesthetic, because none was available at the time at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
That was one of the worst moments nurse Abu Emad Hassanein could recall as he described the struggle to deal with an unprecedented influx of wounded people and a dearth of pain relief medication since the war in Gaza started a month ago.
“Sometimes we give some of them sterile gauze (to bite on) to reduce the pain,” said Hassanein.
“We know that the pain they feel is more than someone would imagine, beyond what someone their age would stand,” he said, referring to children like the girl with the head wound.
Arriving at Al Shifa to have the dressing changed and disinfectant applied to a wound on his back caused by an air strike, Nemer Abu Thair, a middle-aged man, said that he was given no pain relief when the wound was originally stitched up.
“I kept reciting the Qur’an until they finished,” he said.
The war started on Oct. 7 when Hamas gunmen burst through the Gaza Strip’s border fence with southern Israel. Israel says Hamas killed 1,400 people and abducted 240, in the worst day of carnage in Israel’s history.
Israel responded with an air, sea and ground assault on the densely populated, Hamas-controlled enclave, which health officials in Gaza say has killed more than 10,800 Palestinians.
Mohammad Abu Selmeyah, the director of Al Shifa Hospital, said that when very large numbers of injured people have been brought in at the same time, there has been no choice but to deal with them on the floor, without adequate pain relief.
He gave as an example the immediate aftermath of an explosion at the Al Ahli Arab Hospital on Oct. 17, when he said some 250 injured people arrived at Al Shifa, which has only 12 operating theaters.
“If we had waited to operate on them one by one, we would have lost many of the wounded,” said Abu Selmeyah.
“We were forced to operate on the ground and without anaesthesia, or using simple anaesthesia or weak pain killers to save lives,” he said.
Procedures that have been performed by staff at Al Shifa under such circumstances have included amputating limbs and fingers, stitching up serious wounds, and treating serious burns, said Abu Selmeyah, without elaborating.
PAIN OR DEATH
“It is painful for the medical team. It is not simple. It is either the patient suffers pain or loses his life,” he said.
Israel said the blast at the Al Ahli Arab Hospital was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group. Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas blamed an Israeli air strike.
Israel’s ally the United States said its own intelligence assessment supported Israel’s explanation.
At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, director Dr. Mohammad Zaqout said there had been a period early on in the war when anaesthetic supplies ran out completely until aid trucks were allowed in.
“Some procedures were carried out without anaesthesia, including Caesarian sections on women, and we were also forced to operate on some burns that way too,” said Zaqout.
He said that staff did their best to alleviate patients’ pain with other, weaker medications, but this was inadequate.
“This is not the ideal solution for a patient inside an operating theater, who we want to operate on with full anaesthesia,” he said.
For the first 12 days of the war, no aid was allowed into Gaza. On Oct. 21, a first convoy of aid trucks came in through the Rafah Crossing on the strip’s border with Egypt. Since then, several convoys have entered, but the United Nations and international aid groups say the aid provided is nowhere near the scale needed to mitigate a humanitarian catastrophe.
Zaqout added that while the shortage of anaesthesia had been eased at his own hospital thanks to aid deliveries, there were still severe shortages at Al Shifa and at the Indonesian Hospital, both of which are in the heavily bombarded north of the strip.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel

Turkiye prepared to take on injured Palestinians for medical treatment — Erdogan

Turkiye prepared to take on injured Palestinians for medical treatment — Erdogan
Updated 13 sec ago
Follow

Turkiye prepared to take on injured Palestinians for medical treatment — Erdogan

Turkiye prepared to take on injured Palestinians for medical treatment — Erdogan
Updated 13 sec ago
ANKARA: Turkiye has made necessary preparations to take injured Palestinians and patients with chronic illnesses from Gaza to its hospitals for treatment, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters after a visit to Uzbekistan, Erdogan also said Turkiye will make efforts to increase pressure on Israel to ensure injured Palestinians could be evacuated from Gaza.

Gaza officials say hospitals come under new Israeli attacks

Gaza officials say hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Gaza officials say hospitals come under new Israeli attacks

Gaza officials say hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
  • Indonesian Hospital in Gaza damaged in overnight explosion, Indonesian foreign ministry
  • Indonesia “condemns the savage attacks on civilians and civilian objects, especially humanitarian facilities in Gaza“
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters

GAZA/WASHINGTON: Gaza officials said Israel launched air strikes on or near at least three hospitals on Friday, further endangering a health system swamped with thousands of casualties and people displaced by Israel’s war against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave.
“The Israeli occupation launched simultaneous strikes on several hospitals during the past hours,” Gaza Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra told Al Jazeera television. Qidra said Israel targeted the courtyard of Al Shifa, the biggest hospital in Gaza City, and there were casualties, but he did not provide details. Israel said Hamas has hidden command centers and tunnels beneath Al Shifa, allegations Hamas denies.
Israel’s military did not immediately comment on Qidra’s statement, which Reuters could not independently verify.
The month-old Israeli military campaign to wipe out Hamas, following the militants’ Oct. 7 raid on southern Israel, has left Gaza’s hospitals struggling to cope, as medical supplies, clean water and fuel to power generators have been running out.
Gaza’s health ministry has said 18 of Gaza’s 35 hospitals and 40 other health centers were out of service either due to damage from bombardment or lack of fuel.
Palestinian media published video footage on Friday of Al Shifa, which Reuters was unable to authenticate immediately, that it said showed the aftermath of an Israeli attack on a parking lot where displaced Palestinians were sheltered and journalists were observing.
A pool of blood could be seen next to the body of a man being placed on a stretcher.
“With ongoing strikes and fighting nearby (Al Shifa), we are gravely concerned about the well-being of thousands of civilians there, many children among them, seeking medical care and shelter,” Human Rights Watch said on social media site X.
Qidra said Al-Rantisi Pediatric Hospital and Al-Nasr Children’s Hospital “have been witnessing a series of direct attacks and bombardments” on Friday. He said strikes on the hospital grounds at Al-Rantisi set vehicles on fire but they had been partly extinguished.
Indonesia’s foreign ministry said on Friday there were explosions near the Indonesian Hospital overnight, which damaged parts of the hospital, located at the northern end of the narrow coastal enclave. It did not say who was responsible for the explosion and it did not report any deaths or injuries.
“Indonesia once again condemns the savage attacks on civilians and civilian objects, especially humanitarian facilities in Gaza,” the ministry said in a statement.
US SAYS ISRAEL AGREES TO PAUSES
Israel says 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and about 240 taken hostage by Hamas in the Oct.7 raid that triggered the Israeli assault. Israel says it has lost 35 soldiers in Gaza.
Palestinian officials said 10,812 Gaza residents had been killed as of Thursday, about 40 percent of them children, in air and artillery strikes. A humanitarian catastrophe has unfolded as basic supplies like food and water run out and shelling displaces civilians from their homes.
Israel’s military has said it has evidence that Hamas uses Al Shifa and other hospitals such as the Indonesian Hospital to hide command posts and entry points to an extensive tunnel network under Gaza. It says it does not target civilians, and it has allowed some wounded Palestinian civilians to cross into Egypt for treatment.
But Israel’s military advance on central Gaza City, which brought tanks within about 1.2 kilometer of Al Shifa, according to residents, has raised questions about how Israel will interpret international laws on protecting medical centers and displaced people sheltering there.
Deadly air strikes on refugee camps, a medical convoy and near hospitals have already prompted fierce arguments among some of Israel’s Western allies over its military’s adherence to international law.
US President Joe Biden said in a post on X on Thursday that Israel has “an obligation to distinguish between terrorists and civilians and fully comply with international law.”
The White House said on Thursday that Israel agreed to pause military operations in parts of north Gaza for four hours a day, but there was no sign of a let-up in the fighting.
The pauses, which would allow people to flee along two humanitarian corridors and could be used for the release of hostages, were significant first steps, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.
But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested any pauses would be scattered, and there was no official confirmation of a plan for recurring breaks.
Asked if there would be a “stoppage” in fighting, Netanyahu said on the Fox News Channel: “No. The fighting continues against the Hamas enemy, the Hamas terrorists, but in specific locations for a given period of a few hours here or a few hours there, we want to facilitate the safe passage of civilians away from the zone of fight and we’re doing that.”
On the ground in northern Gaza, there were no reports of a lull in fighting. Each side reported inflicting heavy casualties on the other in intense street battles.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Gaza

Israel strikes Syria source of drone that hit school: IDF

Israel strikes Syria source of drone that hit school: IDF
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel strikes Syria source of drone that hit school: IDF

Israel strikes Syria source of drone that hit school: IDF
  • The drone hit an elementary school, without causing injuries
  • Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they had launched “barrage of ballistic missiles” at southern Israel
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said Friday it struck an organization in Syria that was behind a drone crash into a school in southern Israel a day earlier.
“In response to a UAV (drone) from Syria that hit a school in Eilat, the IDF struck the organization that carried out the attack,” the Israeli army said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
It did not identify the organization behind the drone, but said it “holds the Syrian regime fully responsible for every terror activity emanating from its territory.”

 


The drone hit an elementary school, without causing injuries, though several people were treated for shock.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Thursday they had launched a “barrage of ballistic missiles” at southern Israel, making no mention of drones.
And Israel said its air defenses had intercepted a missile over the Red Sea.
Israel is waging an offensive against Hamas in Gaza after the militant group poured across the border on October 7 in an attack that killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and saw around 240 abducted, according to Israel.
The subsequent aerial bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza has killed more than 10,800 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
The conflict has stoked regional tensions, including cross-border exchanges between Israel’s military and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Israel’s military said earlier it hit “Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon,” with artillery and guided mortar munitions.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Syria

Netanyahu rules out ceasefire, says no plans to occupy Gaza

Netanyahu rules out ceasefire, says no plans to occupy Gaza
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Netanyahu rules out ceasefire, says no plans to occupy Gaza

Netanyahu rules out ceasefire, says no plans to occupy Gaza
  • “A ceasefire with Hamas means surrender,” Netanyahu tells Fox News
  • Prime Minister says Israel has no plans to remain in Gaza longterm
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a cease-fire in Gaza on Thursday, saying the military was performing “exceptionally well,” but insisted Israel does not plan to reoccupy the Palestinian territory.
“A ceasefire with Hamas means surrender,” he told Fox News, adding there was no “timetable” for the military offensive.
“I think the Israeli army is performing exceptionally well,” he added.
“However long it takes, we’ll do it.”
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas after the militant group poured across the border from Gaza on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians and taking around 240 people hostage, according to Israel.
The retaliatory aerial bombing and ground offensive has killed more than 10,800 people in Gaza, mostly civilians and many of them children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Netanyahu said Israel has no plans to remain in Gaza longterm.
“We don’t seek to govern Gaza. We don’t seek to occupy it, but we seek to give it and us a better future,” he said, adding that Israel does not “seek to displace anyone.”
Pushed on his plan for Gaza’s future, he said the impoverished and blockaded territory must be “demilitarised, deradicalized and rebuilt.”
“We’ll have to find a government, a civilian government that will be there,” he added, without detailing who might form such a government.
And he said Israeli forces would have to remain ready to reenter Gaza and “kill the killers.”
“That’s what will prevent the reemergence of a Hamas-like entity.”
The October 7 attack and subsequent conflict came as Israel moved closer to a peace deal with Saudi Arabia, building on the so-called Abraham accords that normalized ties with several Arab countries.
Netanyahu insisted the conflict would not torpedo diplomatic momentum and that conditions would be “ripe” for negotiations to resume after Israel destroys Hamas.
“I think conditions will be ripe. In fact, after a victory, I think they’ll be even riper.”

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas

US defends Israel’s war in Gaza and blames Hamas for all civilian casualties

US defends Israel’s war in Gaza and blames Hamas for all civilian casualties
Updated 10 November 2023
RAY HANANIA
Follow

US defends Israel's war in Gaza and blames Hamas for all civilian casualties

US defends Israel's war in Gaza and blames Hamas for all civilian casualties
  • David Satterfield, Washington’s special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, says amount of aid entering the territory falls well short of the bare minimum needed for survival
  • ‘We are standing strongly with Israel (but) how the campaign is conducted matters. And it must be conducted in a way that minimizes, to the maximum extent possible, civilian casualties,’ he adds
Updated 10 November 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: David Satterfield, the recently appointed US special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, on Thursday blamed Hamas for all civilian casualties during the current conflict in Gaza.

He also acknowledged that humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in the territory is currently far below “the bare minimum” needed for survival.

During a briefing attended by Arab News, Satterfield said about 100 aid trucks are now entering Gaza each day but this falls well short of the 150 a day that would constitute the minimum required to address the growing humanitarian crisis there.

He declined to answer questions about reports of escalating violence by Israeli forces in the West Bank, but reiterated that Washington supports Israel’s military campaign to root out Hamas in Gaza.

“Our focus has been on moving humanitarian assistance to meet, as much as we can under the present circumstances, the needs of Palestinian civilians in south and central Gaza on as sustained and sustainable a basis as possible,” Satterfield said.

“I want to note here that we started just two-and-one-half, three weeks ago at zero. We have moved the level of assistance up now to around 100 trucks a day. We are looking at a higher level of assistance to move the proper, according to UN agencies, needed basic humanitarian assistance into south Gaza.

“Three weeks ago we had no fuel accessible to the UN implementers in the south. Fuel is now available from within Gaza for their use for desalination plants, for provision to hospitals in the south and center, and for the movements of the UN implementers themselves.

“And we are working to make certain that there will be further fuel available for the UN, UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East), the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross), World Food Program, as this moves ahead.

Describing the current humanitarian assistance provided to Palestinians as “just a start,” Satterfield added: “We understand even 150 trucks a day just meets the bare minimum to provide basic survival humanitarian assistance. Much more is needed beyond that.”

Asked about the growing number of Palestinians killed during more than four weeks of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, Satterfield said that civilian deaths are the result of 15 years of Hamas militancy in the territory and declined to address the specific issue of Israeli military operations.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in the past month by the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, including as many as 4,000 children, according to health authorities in Gaza, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this week that the territory “is becoming a graveyard for children.”

Satterfield said US President Joe Biden is working closely with Israeli authorities “to impress the need to conduct the campaign in a manner which minimizes civilian casualties to the maximum extent possible, which allows clearly recognized deconflicted humanitarian sites to be spared from attack. “But, I have to say, for 15, for 16 years, Hamas has deliberately embedded itself in, around and under many of those humanitarian sites. It increases the complexity of any campaign of this kind enormously.”

He added: “We wish to see Israel able to achieve a goal which is not just its right but is its responsibility: to end the threat which this terrorist group (Hamas) poses to Israelis, to end the threat that they have posed to the civilians of Gaza, for whose welfare they care not a whit.

“But how it is done makes all the difference in the world. And humanitarian assistance is a vital, vital requirement throughout.”

Satterfield said the US aid effort is focused on providing support to civilians in central and southern Gaza who have fled the Israeli military operations in the north. Washington does not support Palestinians being forced to leave Gaza, he added.

“The future of Gazans is in Gaza and not in any other place,” he said. “We do not, as a matter of fundamental principle, support or wish to see displacement of Gaza’s population.

“Those now in the south must have every opportunity to return to the north when it is safe to do.”

Satterfield said the US envisions that the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank will ultimately assume authority over Gaza, and that the Biden administration continues to support a two-state solution, the details and process for which “will have to be worked out.”

He reiterated Biden’s support for Israel and said the country “has a responsibility to its own people to end the threat posed by Hamas.”

He added: “We are standing strongly with Israel as it works to achieve that goal. But we have been equally clear … that how the campaign is conducted matters. And it must be conducted in a way that minimizes, to the maximum extent possible, civilian casualties.

“We believe as well, and have made clear, the maximum degree of humanitarian assistance needs to be made available, in as safe and as secure a fashion as can be done, to as many people in Gaza as is possible.

“These are difficult things to achieve, given the nature of what Hamas has done in Gaza over the past 15 years. But they have to be dealt with together, the campaign done in a manner that minimizes civilian casualties and maximum provision of humanitarian assistance."

Reports suggest that more than 1.5 million Palestinians have fled their homes in the face of the Israeli military barrage. Satterfield acknowledged a four-to-five-hour daily humanitarian pause in hostilities that was announced by the US and Israel earlier on Thursday and said he hoped it would allow more humanitarian aid to enter the territory and reach Palestinians in south and central Gaza who have fled the violence in the north.

He declined to comment on the threat of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalating along the border between the countries, other than to say that Hezbollah and Tehran “understand the president’s very blunt message, which was, for those in the region contemplating a potential spread of this conflict: don’t, don’t, don’t.”

Topics: War on Gaza

