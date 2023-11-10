You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar’s emir visits Egypt for talks on ending Gaza violence
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Qatar’s emir visits Egypt for talks on ending Gaza violence

Qatar’s emir visits Egypt for talks on ending Gaza violence
Before landing in Egypt, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani was in Abu Dhabi to stress need for immediate ceasefire during talks with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g93cp

Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Qatar’s emir visits Egypt for talks on ending Gaza violence

Qatar’s emir visits Egypt for talks on ending Gaza violence
  • Leaders will cover ways to calm the situation in Gaza and provide humanitarian relief
  • Qatari emir’s visit comes a day after Qatar’s prime minister met the chiefs of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israeli spy agency Mossad in Doha
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

CAIRO: The leaders of Qatar and Egypt met in Cairo on Friday, both hoping to mediate a de-escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip, the provision of humanitarian aid and the release of Israeli hostages.
The talks between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed intensified efforts to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza and the delivery of sufficient quantities of aid for its 2.3 million besieged residents, a statement from El-Sisi’s office said.
Qatar said “joint efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza, reduce escalation and bring in urgent humanitarian aid” were discussed.
The Qatari emir’s visit comes a day after Qatar’s prime minister met the chiefs of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israeli spy agency Mossad in Doha to discuss the parameters of a deal for a hostage release and a pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas.
Qatar, where several Hamas political leaders are based, has been leading mediation between the Palestinian militant group and Israeli officials for the release of more than 240 hostages taken by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, in an attack in which Israel says 1,400 people were killed.
Since then Israel has launched an unrelenting bombardment and an armored invasion of Hamas-ruled Gaza, where more than 10,000 people have been killed, according to Palestinian officials.
Egypt also has contacts with Hamas and Israel and has been involved in negotiations, including for the provision of aid through its Rafah border crossing with Gaza and the evacuation from the territory of foreign passport holders and some Palestinians requiring urgent medical treatment.
Evacuations through Rafah restarted on Thursday following a pause after the Red Cross said one of its convoys escorting evacuees was targeted inside Gaza.
The United Nations said 65 aid trucks entered Gaza from Egypt on Thursday, well below the number needed to address a deepening humanitarian crisis.
The United States said on Thursday that Israel had agreed to daily four-hour pauses in the north of Gaza and the operation of corridors for civilians to move south, though there was no sign of a let-up in the fighting.

Topics: War on Gaza Qatar Egypt Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Qatari emir, UAE president hold talks in Abu Dhabi 
Middle-East
Qatari emir, UAE president hold talks in Abu Dhabi 
Israeli strikes on Al-Shifa hospital compound in Gaza leave many dead, wounded
Middle-East
Israeli strikes on Al-Shifa hospital compound in Gaza leave many dead, wounded

Palestinian groups ask war crimes court to investigate genocide accusations

Palestinian groups ask war crimes court to investigate genocide accusations
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Palestinian groups ask war crimes court to investigate genocide accusations

Palestinian groups ask war crimes court to investigate genocide accusations
  • Israel has previously said allegations of genocide are deplorable and that its actions target Hamas militants, not civilians
  • The three rights groups said they had asked the ICC to focus on Israeli air strikes on densely populated civilian areas
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters

THE HAGUE: Three Palestinian human rights groups said they have asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israel, accusing it of committing war crimes including genocide by bombing and besieging Gaza.
Israel — which is not a member of the Hague-based court and does not recognize its jurisdiction — did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It has previously said allegations of genocide are deplorable and that its actions target Hamas militants, not civilians.
The three rights groups — Al Haq, Al Mezan and the Palestine Human Rights Campaign — said they had asked the ICC to focus on Israeli air strikes on densely populated civilian areas in Gaza, the siege of the territory and the displacement of the population.
“These actions amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, including genocide and incitement to genocide,” they said in a joint press statement.
The ICC said on Friday it had received a communication from the three groups and would assess the information, without going into detail on its contents.
Israel unleashed its assault on Gaza in response to a cross-border Hamas raid on southern Israel on Oct. 7 in which gunmen killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
Palestinian officials say Israel’s actions in Gaza have since killed more than 10,000 people.
The ICC can investigate nationals of non-member states in certain circumstances, including when crimes are said to have been committed in the territories of member states. The Palestinian territories are listed among the ICC’s members.
Last week, families of Israeli victims of the Oct. 7 attacks also filed papers at the ICC urging the court to look into Hamas crimes.

Topics: War on Gaza International Criminal Court Israel genocide

Related

Pakistan says ‘genocide’ of Palestinians in Gaza unacceptable, reiterates ceasefire call video
Pakistan
Pakistan says ‘genocide’ of Palestinians in Gaza unacceptable, reiterates ceasefire call
UN experts warn time is running out to prevent genocide in Gaza
Middle-East
UN experts warn time is running out to prevent genocide in Gaza

Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Palestinian death toll has passed 11,000

Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Palestinian death toll has passed 11,000
Updated 10 November 2023
Agencies
Follow

Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Palestinian death toll has passed 11,000

Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Palestinian death toll has passed 11,000
  • The ministry said Friday that 11,078 people had been killed since hostilities began
  • 21 hospitals had gone out of service and 47 health centers were out of services
Updated 10 November 2023
Agencies

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says the Palestinian death toll in the war has surpassed 11,000 people.
The ministry said Friday that 11,078 people had been killed since hostilities began Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.
The deaths include 4,506 children, the ministry’s statement said, adding that 21 hospitals had gone out of service and 47 health centers were out of services.
More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, primarily in the initial Hamas attack, and 41 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began.
Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians streamed onto Gaza’s only highway Friday, fleeing the combat zone in the north after Israel announced a window for safe passage and following strikes near hospitals that medical officials blamed on Israel.
Amid an intensifying campaign of airstrikes and ground battles in Gaza City, the search for safety in the besieged enclave has grown increasingly desperate. Tens of thousands have walked south, where they face the prospect of ongoing bombardment and dire conditions. Others have crowded into and around hospitals, sleeping in operating rooms and wards.
Gaza’s largest city is the focus of Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas following its deadly Oct. 7 surprise incursion.
* With AP and Reuters

Topics: War on Gaza Death toll Palestinian

Related

Civilian death toll in Gaza ‘too high,’ says US Senator Chris Murphy
Middle-East
Civilian death toll in Gaza ‘too high,’ says US Senator Chris Murphy
Protesters blockade UK defense giant’s factory over Gaza
World
Protesters blockade UK defense giant’s factory over Gaza

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says Israeli fire kills 7 fighters

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says Israeli fire kills 7 fighters
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says Israeli fire kills 7 fighters

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says Israeli fire kills 7 fighters
  • The border area between the two countries has seen daily exchanges of fire between Iran-backed group Hezbollah and Israel
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP

Beirut: Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah said Friday that Israeli fire killed seven of its fighters, without specifying where or when they died as border tensions persist during the Israel-Hamas war.
The group named the seven fighters in a statement stating they were “martyred on the road to Jerusalem,” the phrase Hezbollah uses to mourn members — now numbering 68 — killed since border clashes with Israel began last month.
The border area between the two countries has seen daily exchanges of fire, in particular between Iran-backed group Hezbollah and Israel, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war triggered by the October 7 attacks on Israel by Gaza-based Hamas.
Earlier Friday, Israel’s military said it struck an organization in Syria, which it did not name, saying the group was behind a drone crash into a school in southern Israel a day earlier.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Israeli strike targeted sites belonging to Hezbollah — which has fought alongside Damascus since at least 2013.
On Wednesday, Israeli air strikes killed three pro-Iran fighters as they hit sites belonging to Hezbollah near the Syrian capital Damascus, according to the Observatory with a network of sources inside Syria.
Israel has struck Syria several times in the past month.
At least 90 people have been killed on the Lebanese side in cross-border skirmishes, according to an AFP tally, most of them Hezbollah combattants.
Six soldiers and two civilians have been killed on the Israeli side.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Israel Hezbollah

Related

Lebanon’s grand mufti pins peace hopes on Gaza summits in Riyadh
Middle-East
Lebanon’s grand mufti pins peace hopes on Gaza summits in Riyadh
Rockets break the quiet in emptied towns along Israel-Lebanon border
Middle-East
Rockets break the quiet in emptied towns along Israel-Lebanon border

Israel must protect Palestinians in West Bank - UN rights chief

Israel must protect Palestinians in West Bank - UN rights chief
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israel must protect Palestinians in West Bank - UN rights chief

Israel must protect Palestinians in West Bank - UN rights chief
  • At least 176 Palestinians, including 43 children and one woman, had been killed in incidents involving Israeli security forces
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters

AMMAN: The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday that Israel must take immediate measures to protect Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as they find themselves targeted by more violence since the Israeli-Hamas war erupted last month.
Volker Turk said at least 176 Palestinians, including 43 children and one woman, had been killed in incidents involving Israeli security forces since the beginning of October. At least eight Palestinians had been killed by Israeli settlers.
Before the start of the Gaza war between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas on Oct. 7, it was already the deadliest year on record for Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with about 200 killed.
“I ...appeal as a matter of urgency for Israeli authorities to take immediate measures, to take steps to ensure the protection of Palestinians in the West Bank, who are being on a daily basis subjected to violence from Israeli forces and settlers, ill treatment, arrests, evictions, intimidation and humiliation,” Turk told reporters in Jordan’s capital Amman.
The worsening violence in the West Bank has fueled concerns that the Palestinian territory could become a third front in a wider war, in addition to Israel’s northern border where clashes with Lebanese Hezbollah forces have taken place.
“It is Israel’s duty to ensure that all incidents of violence are promptly and effectively investigated, and that victims are provided with effective remedies,” Turk said.
“Continued widespread impunity for such violations is unacceptable, dangerous, and it is in clear violation of Israel’s obligation under international human rights law.”
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and said it has also been conducting counter-terrorism operations against militants from the group and other Palestinian armed factions in the West Bank.
Over the past 18 months, Israeli troops have killed hundreds of Palestinians — hardened militant fighters, stone-throwing youths and uninvolved civilians — and made thousands of arrests across the West Bank. In the same period, dozens of Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinians.

Topics: War on Gaza UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Related

Eighteen Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in growing West Bank violence
Middle-East
Eighteen Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in growing West Bank violence

In Gaza, hospital procedures without anaesthetics prompted screams, prayers

In Gaza, hospital procedures without anaesthetics prompted screams, prayers
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

In Gaza, hospital procedures without anaesthetics prompted screams, prayers

In Gaza, hospital procedures without anaesthetics prompted screams, prayers
  • Very large numbers of injured people were brought in at the same time, there was no choice but to deal with them on the floor, and without adequate pain relief doctors said
  • Procedures were carried out without anaesthesia, including Caesarian sections on women, and we were also forced to operate on some burns that way too
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters

GAZA: The little girl was weeping in pain and screaming “Mummy, Mummy” while the nurse stitched up her head wound without using any anaesthetic, because none was available at the time at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
That was one of the worst moments nurse Abu Emad Hassanein could recall as he described the struggle to deal with an unprecedented influx of wounded people and a dearth of pain relief medication since the war in Gaza started a month ago.
“Sometimes we give some of them sterile gauze (to bite on) to reduce the pain,” said Hassanein.
“We know that the pain they feel is more than someone would imagine, beyond what someone their age would stand,” he said, referring to children like the girl with the head wound.
Arriving at Al Shifa to have the dressing changed and disinfectant applied to a wound on his back caused by an air strike, Nemer Abu Thair, a middle-aged man, said that he was given no pain relief when the wound was originally stitched up.
“I kept reciting the Qur’an until they finished,” he said.
The war started on Oct. 7 when Hamas gunmen burst through the Gaza Strip’s border fence with southern Israel. Israel says Hamas killed 1,400 people and abducted 240, in the worst day of carnage in Israel’s history.
Israel responded with an air, sea and ground assault on the densely populated, Hamas-controlled enclave, which health officials in Gaza say has killed more than 10,800 Palestinians.
Mohammad Abu Selmeyah, the director of Al Shifa Hospital, said that when very large numbers of injured people have been brought in at the same time, there has been no choice but to deal with them on the floor, without adequate pain relief.
He gave as an example the immediate aftermath of an explosion at the Al Ahli Arab Hospital on Oct. 17, when he said some 250 injured people arrived at Al Shifa, which has only 12 operating theaters.
“If we had waited to operate on them one by one, we would have lost many of the wounded,” said Abu Selmeyah.
“We were forced to operate on the ground and without anaesthesia, or using simple anaesthesia or weak pain killers to save lives,” he said.
Procedures that have been performed by staff at Al Shifa under such circumstances have included amputating limbs and fingers, stitching up serious wounds, and treating serious burns, said Abu Selmeyah, without elaborating.
PAIN OR DEATH
“It is painful for the medical team. It is not simple. It is either the patient suffers pain or loses his life,” he said.
Israel said the blast at the Al Ahli Arab Hospital was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group. Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas blamed an Israeli air strike.
Israel’s ally the United States said its own intelligence assessment supported Israel’s explanation.
At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, director Dr. Mohammad Zaqout said there had been a period early on in the war when anaesthetic supplies ran out completely until aid trucks were allowed in.
“Some procedures were carried out without anaesthesia, including Caesarian sections on women, and we were also forced to operate on some burns that way too,” said Zaqout.
He said that staff did their best to alleviate patients’ pain with other, weaker medications, but this was inadequate.
“This is not the ideal solution for a patient inside an operating theater, who we want to operate on with full anaesthesia,” he said.
For the first 12 days of the war, no aid was allowed into Gaza. On Oct. 21, a first convoy of aid trucks came in through the Rafah Crossing on the strip’s border with Egypt. Since then, several convoys have entered, but the United Nations and international aid groups say the aid provided is nowhere near the scale needed to mitigate a humanitarian catastrophe.
Zaqout added that while the shortage of anaesthesia had been eased at his own hospital thanks to aid deliveries, there were still severe shortages at Al Shifa and at the Indonesian Hospital, both of which are in the heavily bombarded north of the strip.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel

Related

Israeli strikes on Al-Shifa hospital compound in Gaza leave many dead, wounded
Middle-East
Israeli strikes on Al-Shifa hospital compound in Gaza leave many dead, wounded
Netanyahu rules out ceasefire, says no plans to occupy Gaza
Middle-East
Netanyahu rules out ceasefire, says no plans to occupy Gaza

Latest updates

‘No one is safe there’: First Filipino evacuees from Gaza reach Manila
‘No one is safe there’: First Filipino evacuees from Gaza reach Manila
Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza causing Middle East tourism slump, says travel firm
Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza causing Middle East tourism slump, says travel firm
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian attempt to forge bridgehead on River Dnipro’s east bank
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian attempt to forge bridgehead on River Dnipro’s east bank
Palestinian groups ask war crimes court to investigate genocide accusations
Palestinian groups ask war crimes court to investigate genocide accusations
Second Saudi relief plane to help Palestinians in Gaza arrives in Egypt
Second Saudi relief plane to help Palestinians in Gaza arrives in Egypt

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.