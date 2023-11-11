You are here

Benzema grabs hat-trick to help seal crucial win for Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema scored his first hat-trick for Al-Ittihad on Friday as the reigning Roshn Saudi League champions defeated Abha 4-2. (X/@ittihad)
Karim Benzema scored his first hat-trick for Al-Ittihad on Friday as the reigning Roshn Saudi League champions defeated Abha 4-2. (X/@ittihad)
Updated 13 sec ago
John Duerden
Benzema grabs hat-trick to help seal crucial win for Al-Ittihad

Benzema grabs hat-trick to help seal crucial win for Al-Ittihad
  • After a turbulent week in which head coach Nuno Santo was dismissed, the Jeddah side finally return to winning ways after a run of five league games without a victory
Updated 13 sec ago
John Duerden
JEDDAH: Karim Benzema scored his first hat-trick for Al-Ittihad on Friday as the reigning Roshn Saudi League champions defeated Abha 4-2 and made a much-needed return to winning ways.

It had been a tough week for the Jeddah giants, with the dismissal of head coach Nuno Santo on Tuesday evening less than six months after he led the team to their first Saudi league title since 2009.

The Portuguese tactician was axed following a 2-0 defeat in the Asian Champions League by Iraqi side Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya. This followed a run of five games in the domestic league without a win, which left the Jeddah giants languishing in sixth place, 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Friday night’s performance, under interim coach Hassan Khalifa, was a much-improved effort from the Tigers, who attacked from the first whistle to the last. It was therefore little surprise when they broke the deadlock, seven minutes before the break.

Benzema, who it is rumored had fallen out with Santo, tumbled over in the area and, after a lengthy check with the video assistant referee, a penalty was awarded. The French striker stepped up to fire home from the spot.

Abha, who arrived in Jeddah on the back of three successive victories in the league and King’s Cup, had looked threatening throughout most of the game, however, and managed to get back on level terms just six minutes after the restart, courtesy of Karl Toko Ekambi.

The Cameroonian striker, who had scored in each of the his two games, swept the ball home from close range after Marcelo Grohe palmed away a shot from Abha skipper Saad Bguir.

Within three minutes, however, Al-Ittihad were ahead again. A spinning backheel pass from Benzema inside the area fed Igor Coronado and the Brazilian fired home from close range.

Abha had chances to get back on level terms but were left to rue their wastefulness when, midway through the second half, Benzema grabbed his second goal. Coronado slipped the ball through the Abha defense and the Frenchman made no mistake as he shot home from the edge of the area.

Just two minutes later, the former Real Madrid star completed his hat-trick, and effectively secured the win, when he side-footed the ball into the net from near the penalty spot after Coronado once again delivered the ball. It was his ninth goal in eight games for the Saudi champions.

Five minutes from the end, Fahad Jumayah headed home Abha’s second but it was nothing more than a consolation. For Al-Ittihad, however, the game was a very welcome return to winning ways ahead of the international break.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-ittihad Karim Benzema

Updated 54 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
Mitrovic and Kanno extend Al-Hilal's winning streak at top of SPL table

Mitrovic and Kanno extend Al-Hilal’s winning streak at top of SPL table
  It was a hard-fought and welcome victory against Al-Taawoun
Updated 54 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal moved seven points clear at the top of the Roshn Saudi League on Friday with a 2-0 win against Al-Taawoun in Riyadh.

But while goalscorers Aleksandar Mitrovic and Mohamed Kanno will get the plaudits, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou played a starring role with a number of crucial saves.

It was a hard-fought and welcome victory against Al-Taawoun who arrived in the capital in fourth place and with a chance to go level on points with second-placed Al-Nassr, but in the end Al-Hilal picked up an 11th successive win in all competitions.

The 18-time champions quickly got on top and the first chance fell to the hosts. Kanno played a one-two with Salem Al-Dawsari, bursting into the right side of the area to collect the pass and see his shot saved by Mailson.

Al-Hilal came even closer after 18 minutes. Michael’s perfect pass split the defense and Al-Dawsari rounded Mailson on the right but his shot from a tight angle came back off the post. 

The visitors’ first chance came after 30 minutes but Mateus’ header was just off target.

Seven minutes before the break Mitrovic showed the Brazilian how it was done, heading home a Kalidou Koulibaly cross from the right, though perhaps Mailson, who got a hand on the ball, should have been able to keep it out.

After a review, however, the Serbian striker was denied goal number 17 since joining his new club as he was adjudged to have fouled Brazilian defender Andrei Girotto when jumping for the ball. It meant that it was goalless at the break.

Al-Taawoun were first out of the blocks in the second half and almost took an immediate lead as a swirling shot from Mateus at the edge of the area had Bounou scrambling to push the ball over.

The Moroccan goalkeeper then made an even better save, getting down quickly after Kanno had inadvertently headed a free-kick toward his own goal.

Al-Hilal were stung into life and Mitrovic headed straight at Mailson from close range, although The Blues thought they may have had a penalty after claiming that Waleed Al-Ahmed had handled when challenging the Serbian striker.

The referee went to check the pitchside monitor but he stuck with his original decision and the scoreline remained goalless.

With 18 minutes remaining it was the turn of the home fans to be worried as a left-sided cross from deep entered the Al-Hilal penalty area. Defender Hassan Tambakti stretched in an attempt to clear but succeeded only in diverting the ball goalwards, but there was Bounou once more to react quickly with a fine save.

Al-Hilal finally got their breakthrough with eight minutes remaining. Malcom swung over a perfect free-kick from the left and Mitrovic got in front of the defense to send a diving header into the back of the net.

Deep into added time Kanno stepped up to fire an unstoppable 30-yard free-kick into the top corner to confirm the win.

Al-Hilal go seven points clear with the win but Al-Nassr, in second, have the chance to close the gap to four on Saturday as they travel to Al-Wehda.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal

Cricket’s international governing body suspends Sri Lanka over political meddling

Cricket’s international governing body suspends Sri Lanka over political meddling
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Cricket's international governing body suspends Sri Lanka over political meddling

Cricket’s international governing body suspends Sri Lanka over political meddling
  • Sri Lankan parliament asked the cricket board’s members to resign after a poor World Cup performance
  • The board is now locked in litigation after it was sacked by the country’s sports minister earlier this week
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP

COLOMBO: The International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Sri Lanka’s cricket board Friday, saying it had failed to ensure there was no government interference in its affairs.

The game’s world governing body said it had found that Sri Lanka Cricket was “in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and to ensure that there is no government interference.”

The suspension came a day after Sri Lanka’s parliament asked the board to resign over allegations of financial corruption.

The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC board later, it said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if the indefinite suspension would affect Sri Lanka hosting the Under 19 World Cup in January.

The crisis involving the cricket board — the richest sporting organization in the bankrupt island country — came to a head after Sri Lanka’s humiliating World Cup defeat by India last week.

The Sri Lankan parliament unanimously asked Sri Lanka Cricket’s elected board members to resign on Thursday, accusing them of unprecedented corruption involving millions of dollars.

The board has not yet responded to the parliament’s non-binding resolution.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said Thursday’s move was a “historic resolution that sends a message to the world that Sri Lankan legislators have united to defend cricket and restore the integrity of the game.”

The board is now locked in litigation after it was sacked by the sports minister on Monday, only to be restored the following day by the Court of Appeal pending a hearing in two weeks.

The ICC has rules against political interference and has suspended Sri Lanka before.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023

Leverkusen’s Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad

Leverkusen’s Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Leverkusen's Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad

Leverkusen’s Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad
  • The 28-year-old Grimaldo, signed from Benfica in the close season, has been a key member of the Leverkusen side
  • Coach Luis de la Fuente has also handed a first call-up to Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP

LAS ROZAS DE MADRID, Spain: Bayer Leverkusen full-back Alejandro Grimaldo has been rewarded for his outstanding start to the season with a call-up to the Spain squad for their final Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Cyprus and Georgia this month.
The 28-year-old Grimaldo, signed from Benfica in the close season, has been a key member of the Leverkusen side that has surged to the top of the German Bundesliga under former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso.
Coach Luis de la Fuente has also handed a first call-up to Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro, who replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga with the Real Madrid shotstopper injured.
Midfielder Aleix Garcia, who has starred in Girona’s flying start this season in La Liga, and Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme also appear in the squad for the first time.
However, former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr, misses out with a foot injury that required stitches.
Spain have already qualified for Euro 2024 from Group A along with Scotland, having won five of their six matches.
They complete their qualifying campaign by taking on Cyprus away in Limassol next Thursday, November 16, and entertaining Georgia in Valladolid three days later.

Spain squad
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)
Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Inigo Martinez (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Aston Villa/ENG), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), David Garcia (Osasuna), Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)
Midfielders: Rodrigo (Manchester City/ENG), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Gavi (Barcelona), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao), Rodrigo Riquelme (Atletico Madrid), Aleix Garcia (Girona)
Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Topics: Bayer Leverkusen Alejandro Garnacho Spain Euro 2024

Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup

Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup

Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup
  • Afghanistan ended a strong World Cup campaign after beating England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands
  • New Zealand look all set to meet hosts India in the semifinal unless Pakistan pull off a huge win against England
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP

AHMEDABAD: Rassie van der Dussen hit an unbeaten 76 to lead South Africa to a comfortable five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their last World Cup group game on Friday as their opponents were eliminated from the semifinal race.
Chasing 245 for victory, Van der Dussen steered the Proteas home with 15 balls to spare in a tune-up for their semifinal against Australia next week.
Azmatullah Omarzai hit an unbeaten 97 to guide Afghanistan to 244 all out in a match where they needed an unlikely 438-run win to make the last four.
New Zealand look all set to meet hosts India in the other semifinal unless Pakistan pull off a huge win against England on Saturday.
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said the team would look to return to the venue — the world’s biggest cricket stadium with a capacity of 132,000 — in the final on November 19.
“We would want to play here (in Ahmedabad) again, in front of a full capacity crowd, and it will be a different experience playing in front of a hundred thousand fans,” said Bavuma.
“Before that, we have Australia. We will enjoy today and from tomorrow, we will start training our minds for that clash.”
Playing for pride, Afghanistan’s spinners checked South Africa’s strong start of 64-0 after Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Bavuma for 23 and fellow spinner Mohammad Nabi trapped Quinton de Kock lbw on 41.
Bavuma’s hamstring troubled him throughout the match while fielding and batting in a worrying sign ahead of their semifinal.
“Obviously my leg is sore. Don’t know to what extent but it is going to have to be fine, at least in my eyes,” he said.
De Kock, who will quit one-day internationals when this World Cup is over, overtook New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra (565) to reclaim his top spot in the tournament batting chart with 591 runs, including four centuries.
The Proteas put their chase back on track in a third-wicket stand of 50 but leg-spinner Rashid Khan broke through with the wicket of Aiden Markram for 25.
South Africa looked in trouble when Rashid bowled Heinrich Klaasen for 10 but Van der Dussen stood firm to build partnerships including an unbeaten 65-run stand with Andile Phehlukwayo, who hit the winning six in an unbeaten 39.
Earlier Afghanistan slipped to 116-6 before Azmatullah hit his ODI best to lift the team to a competitive total.
South Africa fast bowler Gerald Coetzee took four wickets while spinner Keshav Maharaj returned impressive figures of 2-25.
De Kock played a key part with his six wicketkeeping dismissals to equal a World Cup record of Australia’s Adam Gilchrist (v Namibia — Potchefstroom, 2003) and Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed (v South Africa — Auckland, 2015).
Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran started aggressively before Maharaj struck with his first ball to have Gurbaz caught for 25.
Coetzee sent back Ibrahim in the next over to check the batting surge and Afghanistan slipped from 41-0 to 45-3 when Maharaj had skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi caught behind for two.
Afghanistan lost three more wickets to be in danger of getting bowled out in less than their quota of 50 overs but Azmatullah stood firm to play out the innings.
Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, ended a strong campaign after they beat defending champions England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.
“We played big teams and we fought till the last moment, even if we lost,” said Shahidi.
“Even the Australia game was in our hands but it was shocking the way (Glenn) Maxwell batted. I was very shocked, but there were lots of learnings too.”
On Tuesday, Maxwell took the game away from Afghanistan from 91-7 to chase down 292 with the Australian unbeaten on 201 as he played through cramps and back spasms.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 World Cup 2023

Gaming star ‘Karrigan’ says Abu Dhabi is ideal for more esports tournaments

Gaming star ‘Karrigan’ says Abu Dhabi is ideal for more esports tournaments
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News
Gaming star 'Karrigan' says Abu Dhabi is ideal for more esports tournaments

Gaming star ‘Karrigan’ says Abu Dhabi is ideal for more esports tournaments
  Finn Andersen of Denmark is relishing the opportunity to play in the BLAST Premier World Final in December
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: A leading esports professional player believes the UAE is on the right track to becoming a global esports powerhouse and is looking forward to returning to Abu Dhabi to compete in the BLAST Premier World Final in December.

Finn Andersen, known as Karrigan in the esports world, will be part of the Faze Clan roster that will be in action in the BLAST Premier World Final at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena on Dec. 16-17.

The team is one of eight sides that will be competing in the global showpiece season-ending Counter-Strike tournament that has a prize pool of $1 million. The tournament is being held in partnership with AD Gaming, the Abu Dhabi government’s program to support and accelerate the growth of the gaming industry in the Emirate.

It will be the second time Karrigan participates in Abu Dhabi after last year’s event, and the 33-year-old was impressed by what he saw of the UAE’s passion for esports, saying he would not be surprised if more global tournaments were held in the country in the future.

He said: “It’s important that, in any discipline of sports, we reach as many people as possible around the world and that means playing in new cities. Esports is getting bigger by the year, and we need to get it out there and show that Counter-Strike or esports is (more) fun to watch in an arena than at home.

“This is why I enjoyed playing in Abu Dhabi last year. I was surprised with how passionate the fans were as they really do love gaming and I hope there will be World Final tournaments held there in the future as it was a great experience. I cannot wait to play there again in December.”

Since first playing Counter-Strike in the early 2000s, Karrigan has risen to become one of the world’s best esports players and has helped Faze Clan to win several prestigious titles including the IEM Katowice 2022, Antwerp Major 2022, IEM Cologne 2022 and ESL Pro League Season 17.

He was also the oldest Major winner at 32 years old after triumphing in the 2022 PGL Major.

Karrigan gave credit to his parents for their support during his journey so far.

“My parents have been open-minded about me playing Counter-Strike ... as long as I did my studies,” he said. “I managed to do both by also completing my master’s degree and am grateful they were always supportive of me playing, especially at a time when esports was not as big as it is today.”

He added: “I would describe my esports journey to date either as a bumpy road or rollercoaster. I have played every single role in Counter-Strike, which I enjoyed, while there’s been many ups and downs. When I do decide to end my career, I will look back knowing I did everything that I could (to compete) at the highest level. I have won a lot of different tournaments but have yet to win a BLAST tournament, so that is one I want to win as well.”

In 2022, the UAE was ranked first for the highest percentage of adult gamers, with nine in 10 people playing video games. Having experienced esports as a hobby before, Karrigan says the one piece of advice he would share with gamers is to “have fun.”

He added: “I think sometimes when you’re so focused on the outcome, you forget how to structure your daily life. I had the problem myself where I just focused on the outcome. People need to understand that you’re not always going to win, so self-reflection is important to understand how (you) can improve as a player.”

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) eSports

