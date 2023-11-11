Attacks on Gaza civilians and facilities are ‘unjustifiable’: Saudi minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s culture minister reiterated the Kingdom’s condemnation of the ongoing “unjustifiable” attacks on civilians in Gaza and facilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
“We strongly condemn the continuous attacks on civilians and the destruction of schools, hospitals, and cultural properties in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories,” Prince Badr bin Farhan said in a speech at UNESCO’s General Conference in Paris.
He described these actions as “unjustifiable violations that are contrary to international norms and laws.”
The minister said the Kingdom’s condemnation of these practices are “based on the UNESCO’s founding charter, which promotes international understanding as a prerequisite for preventing the recurrence of crimes, genocides, racism, and wars.”
“Hence, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls for intensified international efforts to protect the rights of civilians in a way that contributes to the achievement of global peace and stability,” the minister said.
Israel revises down death toll as deadly strikes hit Gaza facilities
The bodies of another 50 people killed in a strike on Gaza City’s Al-Buraq school were taken to the hospital, the Al-Shifa director said
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israel on Friday revised down the death toll of last month’s Hamas attacks to about 1,200 as it pursued its assault on Gaza despite new calls for a halt to the bombing of civilians.
Palestinians reported deadly strikes or sniper fire at two hospitals and a school.
The Israeli army, which has agreed to some pauses in shelling to allow civilians to flee northern Gaza, has accused Palestinian militant group Hamas of using hospitals as command centers and hideouts. Hamas denies the accusations.
The director of the Al-Shifa hospital and the Hamas government said 13 people were killed in a strike on the institution, which they blamed on Israeli forces.
The bodies of another 50 people killed in a strike on Gaza City’s Al-Buraq school were taken to the hospital, the Al-Shifa director said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israeli snipers had shot at Al-Quds hospital, killing at least one person.
AFP could not immediately confirm the tolls.
Israeli forces would “kill” Hamas militants if they saw them “firing from hospitals,” military spokesman Richard Hecht said.
Heavy fighting raged near Al-Shifa, with Israel saying it had killed dozens of militants and destroyed tunnels that are key to Hamas’s capacity to fight.
Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters poured across the border on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 239 people hostage, according to Israeli officials.
Israel gave what the foreign ministry called an “updated estimate” revised down from over 1,400 dead.
Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has launched an air and ground campaign that the Hamas health ministry says has killed more than 11,000 people, mostly civilians and many of them children.
Amid the fighting, the Gazan health system was “on its knees,” the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told the UN Security Council.
“Overstretched, running on thin supplies and increasingly unsafe, the health care system in Gaza has reached a point of no return,” the International Committee of the Red Cross said.
In Israel, medical services reported two women were wounded in rocket attacks in Tel Aviv. Hamas’s military wing said it had targeted the Israeli commercial hub.
The war in the densely populated coastal territory, which is effectively sealed off, has prompted repeated calls for a cease-fire to protect civilian lives and allow in more humanitarian aid.
Tens of thousands of people have fled to the south of the territory in recent days, often on foot and taking only the things they could carry.
Almost 1.6 million people have been internally displaced since October 7, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said — nearly two thirds of Gaza’s population.
But the UN estimates tens of thousands of civilians remain in the fiercest battle zones in the north.
The United Nations called for an end to the “carnage” in Gaza, saying “razing entire neighborhoods to the ground is not an answer for the egregious crimes committed by Hamas.”
“To the contrary, it is creating a new generation of aggrieved Palestinians who are likely to continue the cycle of violence,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini wrote in an opinion piece.
French President Emmanuel Macron made a strong call for Israel to halt the bombing of Gaza civilians, saying there was “no justification” and the deaths were causing “resentment” across the Middle East.
In an interview with the BBC, Macron said Israel had the right to protect itself after the October 7 attacks, but he added: “These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed.
“So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected halting the fighting, telling Fox News on Thursday that a “cease-fire with Hamas means surrender to Hamas, surrender to terror.”
He also said Israel does not “seek to govern Gaza” in the long run.
“We don’t seek to occupy it, but we seek to give it and us a better future,” he told the US broadcaster.
Complicating Israel’s military push is the fate of the hostages abducted on October 7.
CIA director Bill Burns and David Barnea, head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, were in Doha for talks on pauses in fighting alongside hostage releases and more aid for Gaza, an official told AFP on Thursday.
Four hostages have been freed so far by Hamas and another rescued in an Israeli operation. The desperate relatives of those still held in Gaza have piled pressure on Israeli and US authorities to secure the release of their loved ones.
The conflict has also stoked regional tensions, with cross-border exchanges between the Israeli army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels say they have launched “ballistic missiles” at southern Israel.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the expansion of the Israel-Hamas war has become “inevitable.”
Iran, which supports Hamas financially and militarily, has hailed the militant group’s attack on Israel as a “success” but denied any involvement.
Saudi Arabia is hosting Arab leaders and Iran’s president for two summits this weekend in emergency meetings of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a marathon diplomatic push Friday, saying Israel’s pauses in its Gaza offensive would “save lives” but more was needed.
“Far too many Palestinians have been killed,” Blinken said in New Delhi, his last stop before heading home. He repeated US support for ally Israel but was firm that more aid had to reach civilians in Gaza.
Gaza health system has reached ‘point of no return’: ICRC
The rules of war are clear. Hospitals are specially protected facilities under international humanitarian law
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP
GENEVA: The Red Cross has called for medical facilities and workers in war-ravaged Gaza to be protected, warning the health system there had “reached a point of no return.”
The International Committee of the Red Cross said that its teams in recent days had distributed critical supplies to medical structures across Gaza, and had seen “horrendous images that have now gotten worse due to sharpened hostilities.”
This was severely affecting hospitals and ambulances and taking a heavy toll on civilians, patients, and medical staff, it said in a statement.
“Overstretched, running on thin supplies and increasingly unsafe, the health care system in Gaza has reached a point of no return.”
Medical facilities and personnel across Gaza have repeatedly come under attack since Israel’s war with Hamas erupted just over a
month ago.
Such attacks have dealt “a heavy blow to the health care system in Gaza, which is severely weakened after more than one month of heavy fighting,” ICRC said.
“The destruction affecting hospitals in Gaza is becoming unbearable and needs to stop,” William Schomburg, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Gaza, said in Friday’s statement.
“The lives of thousands of civilians, patients and medical staff are at risk.”
The ICRC pointed out that children’s hospitals had not been spared from the violence, including the Al Nasser Hospital, which had been heavily damaged by hostilities and Al Rantisi Hospital, which had been forced to cease operations.
“Our partner the Palestine Red Crescent Society or PRCS, has been working relentlessly to continue operating the Al-Quds Hospital, as it desperately runs out of the necessary means amidst increasing hostilities,” it said.
Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, which was hit by a strike on Friday, is meanwhile not only overwhelmed with patients but also now hosting thousands of displaced families.
“Any military operation around hospitals must consider the presence of civilians, who are protected under international humanitarian law,” ICRC said.
“The rules of war are clear. Hospitals are specially protected facilities under international humanitarian law,” it said.
The protection of civilians, including humanitarian workers and medical personnel, “is not only a legal obligation but a moral imperative to preserve human life in these terrible times.”
Israeli missile strike hits hospital in southern Lebanon
The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health condemned the attack, describing it as “flagrant defiance of all the international laws and treaties”
Updated 11 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Hostilities on the southern Lebanese front escalated on Friday, as Israeli shelling for the first time reached the Mays Al-Jabal Governmental Hospital, damaging it and injuring a doctor.
Imran Riza, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, called on “all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law throughout their military operations strictly, and to protect civilians, including humanitarian and medical workers, wherever they are.”
Pleading for all civilian sites, including homes, farms and hospitals, to be protected, he urged all sides to “exercise restraint and avoid further escalation” and said further suffering among the civilian population must be avoided.
The missile that hit the hospital did not explode but it caused damage to the emergency department and injured a doctor there, the hospital’s director, Dr. Hussein Yassin, said.
The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health condemned the attack, describing it as “flagrant defiance of all the international laws and treaties.” It said it holds “Israeli authorities fully responsible for this unjustifiable act, which would have led to catastrophic results had the artillery shell targeting the hospital exploded,” and called for “a thorough and fair investigation to hold those behind these crimes accountable.”
Elsewhere, Israeli warplanes were seen flying over Beirut. Meanwhile, a military source denied reports that the Lebanese army had cleared its position in the Bir Shuaib area close to the village of Blida near the southeastern border. The source said the army does not have an outpost in that region, only a mobile security point “where soldiers remain.”
Clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli army on the southern Lebanese front have significantly escalated but remain limited to the area south of the Litani River.
Riza warned that there have been signs of rising tensions, marked by increased hostilities along the Blue Line, the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel that was set by the UN in 2000 to help determine whether Israeli forces had fully withdrawn from the country.
“We have recently witnessed alarming attacks killing and injuring civilians in south Lebanon, including women, children and media personnel,” he said.
“Significant damage has also been inflicted upon private property, public infrastructure and agricultural land, forcing over 25,000 people to be displaced. Local farmers risk their lives to harvest olives and tobacco, crucial for sustaining their livelihoods and income.”
Hezbollah on Friday mourned seven of its members, who were killed in clashed with the Israeli army. It brings the total number of the party’s fighters killed since the current fighting began to 69.
The Israeli army said its aircraft had bombed Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon in response to the firing of guided missiles from Lebanese territory. The attacks “targeted Hezbollah compounds, observation points and technological equipment,” it added.
Hezbollah said it had targeted “a gathering of enemy soldiers near Al-Asi site, opposite the Lebanese border town of Mays Al-Jabal, with guided missiles, causing direct hits.”
There have been reports that the Israeli army continues to use phosphorus shells, the firing of which in civilian areas is banned under international humanitarian law, in its operations.
On Thursday night, towns in Marjayoun District were subjected to intense attacks, in which phosphorus bombs and heavy shells were reportedly used, resulting in damage to homes in Bwayda that were evacuated when the conflict began.
The municipal stadium in the city of Sidon, which is hosting many displaced people from border areas, was the scene of a massive gathering for Friday prayers, during which worshippers prayed for the souls of those buried under the rubble in the Gaza Strip, and donations were collected.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday renewed his threats to Hezbollah, warning the party’s secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, that if he “makes a mistake, Hezbollah and Lebanon will bear the consequences.”
Nasrallah is due on Saturday to deliver a second speech about the conflict, following his first public address a week ago. One political observer said it was expected it to be “an escalatory speech but not to the extent of widening the conflict.”
Nasrallah’s address will coincide with an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.
Heavy gunfire, explosions and the buzz of Israeli military drones could be heard as night fell over Gaza
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP
GAZA: Streets in Gaza City lay in ruins as residents were forced to flee Friday, with gunfights between Israeli soldiers and Hamas militants raging and basic supplies severely depleted.
Heavy gunfire, explosions and the buzz of Israeli military drones could be heard as night fell over Gaza City, where the only glow of light comes from Al-Shifa hospital, which is overwhelmed with casualties.
“I wasn’t optimistic that any of my children or I would come out unharmed, given the intensity of the bombing and gunfire,” said resident Jawad Haruda.
He described his journey fleeing the coastal Shati refugee camp as a “tragedy.”
The Israeli military said its troops have reached the heart of the city, which before the war bustled with shoppers and drivers navigating dense traffic.
“The situation is very difficult in Gaza. Bombing is hitting all areas, and there are many clashes, with the Israeli incursions,” veteran Al-Jazeera correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh told AFP after leaving the city.
After five weeks of relentless Israeli bombardment which has killed people in school shelters, hospitals and scores of homes, thousands of residents walked south for miles (kilometers) to escape the intensifying ground assault.
Almost 1.6 million people have been internally displaced since October 7, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said -- nearly two thirds of Gaza’s population.
Another resident of the Shati camp, Munir Al-Raii, said the area had been empty following “indiscriminate” Israeli strikes.
“Houses collapse on their inhabitants, without sparing children or women, leaving nothing but human remains,” he said, a small child on his shoulders.
Israel said it is routing out militants in densely populated Gaza, after Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7 killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
Their military campaign has killed more than 11,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
FOOD SHORTAGES
Those who have survived the war so far are now facing severe shortages of basic supplies.
Mohammad al-Talbani, clutching a baby and wearing a small rucksack as he fled, said “nothing is available at all” in Gaza City.
“There is a shortage of food and water. We go to the shops to buy diapers and milk, things like that for the child, there’s none,” he said.
“There is even a shortage of food items, such as beans and canned goods,” added Talbani.
There are no bakeries functioning across north Gaza, the United Nations humanitarian agency (OCHA) said Thursday.
After Israeli strikes on rooftop solar panels put Gaza City’s largest bakery out of order, desperate residents took all the flour from its stores on Tuesday.
“We don’t have food, should we die of hunger?” said one of them, Daoud.
OCHA said the agency had heard reports of people eating raw onions to survive.
Global calls for a pause in the fighting to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe gripping Gaza -- as well as allowing for some of around 240 hostages snatched from Israel to be freed -- have gone unheeded.
Gaza City residents who left have escaped the ground warfare, but risk more aerial bombardment and extreme overcrowding in the south.
Those who cannot leave their city behind face soaring violence on their streets.
Standing beside multiple bodies in the courtyard of Al-Shifa hospital, a young Palestinian man held his hands to the sky.
“Please, that’s enough, we can’t bear it anymore!” he cried.
Realistic postwar Gaza scenarios prove elusive as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Anthony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has said neither Israel nor Hamas should be left to run Gaza
The Palestinian Authority has indicated it is willing to govern if Washington commits to the two-state solution
Updated 11 November 2023
Alex Whiteman
LONDON: Speculation about Gaza’s post-conflict future has been rife in recent weeks, ranging from suggestions of a permanent Israeli takeover and the expulsion of the Palestinian population to a possible Arab-led peacekeeping force that would hand control to the Palestinian Authority.
Israel launched its military campaign to destroy Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian militant group mounted its cross-border attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 and taking around 240 people hostage.
Hamas has been the de facto governing body in the Gaza Strip since 2007, when it ousted the Palestinian Authority from power. Primarily in Gaza, Hamas also maintains a presence in the West Bank, Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, and has a political office in Doha and a representation office in Tehran.
After initial indications that Israel planned to fully occupy the Gaza Strip once Hamas had been unseated by the Israeli Defense Forces’ ongoing ground operation, the government since appears to have backtracked, likely under pressure from Washington.
Speaking to Fox News on Thursday night, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, played down the notion of an occupation, instead stressing the aim was to “demilitarize, deradicalize, and rebuild” the Gaza Strip.
His comments were a stark departure from just three days earlier when Netanyahu indicated occupation was, indeed, the aim, telling ABC News that Israel would have “overall security responsibility … for an indefinite period” in Gaza.
The apparent U-turn followed a strong rebuke from Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, over the prospect of an Israeli occupation, with the senior diplomat telling reporters after G7 talks in Japan on Wednesday that neither Israel nor Hamas could be left to run Gaza.
During his Fox News interview, Netanyahu said: “We don’t seek to govern Gaza, we don’t seek to occupy it.” Instead he said Israel would have to find a “civilian government” to manage the territory.
Yossi Mekelberg, professor of international relations and associate fellow of the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Program at London’s Chatham House, believes such uncertainty reflects the manner in which the conflict has been playing out more generally.
“You have to remember that this war was not planned by Israel; it started out of surprise. So, it is not surprising there is uncertainty over what comes next,” Mekelberg told Arab News.
“There are some right wingers in Israel who want to take Gaza and build settlements. In the Middle East I would never say never about anything, but I am not certain this is the intention. Settlements are very hard to remove and Blinken was clear over what would be tolerated.”
Indeed, US red lines are not limited to the question of occupation. As members of the Knesset pushed hard on the notion of allowing settlements in the West Bank to expand into Gaza, Blinken was clear there was to be “no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, not now, not after the war.”
Such forthright opposition to the removal of Palestinians from Gaza was welcomed by Mekelberg, but he acknowledged that the impact of these words was as indeterminate as Gaza’s fate.
“Whether or not Blinken’s comments are taken seriously in Israel or not is dependent on how much the Israeli government thinks the US really believes it or not,” he said.
“The US needs to make sure that this is its policy. Not only because it serves the US but because it serves Israel.”
Pushback from the US, for the time being at least, appears to be administration-wide. Blinken’s statement followed one issued on Tuesday by John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, who stressed that President Joe Biden did not believe an occupation of Gaza was the “right thing to do.”
On the potential for an occupation, Dr. Ziad Asali, president of the non-profit American Task Force on Palestine, is circumspect. While Israel has “no benefit” in occupying Gaza, Asali believes it is still “likely to gain whatever it can in the interim.”
Asali was equally less certain over the longevity of the status quo, even after Blinken stressed on Wednesday that the current Hamas-Israel binary in Gaza could not be allowed to continue.
“Israel can barely manage the Palestinians presently under its control,” he told Arab News. “It is also now likely to face new immediate challenges that cannot be solved by military force alone. Judging by past experience, I suspect that the status quo could endure longer than people think.”
As for Israel “finding” a new civilian government, Mekelberg said it was “obvious” that there would be no place for Hamas in a post-conflict Gaza. Equally, though, he stressed the need for “parties that represent the population,” if the ultimate aim was to avoid a repeat of the Oct. 7 attacks.
“Both Gaza and the West Bank need to be governed by the same body,” he said. “Being split does not help anybody, and it perpetuates the situation. Now, we know that it will not be Hamas, as, Iran and maybe Qatar aside … no one will engage with them.
“So, what you need is a party that represents the Palestinians. Who that is remains uncertain and, in part, will depend on how the fighting is brought to a close.”
Solutions beyond an Israeli occupation have included installing the Palestinian Authority. Given it was voted out by Palestinians in Gaza in favor of Hamas, its legitimacy remains in question. Furthermore, as Mekelberg put it bluntly: “They are not in the state to take over.”
The Palestinian Authority appears to think differently, but with an important caveat.
In a recent interview with the New York Times, Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said that were Washington to commit to a “full-fledged two-state solution,” the Palestinian Authority would be willing to take on the role of governing post-war Gaza.
Al-Sheikh said this would be dependent upon the US forcing Israel to abide by such an agreement — a scenario he believes the Biden administration is “capable” of achieving.
He is not alone in sensing an opportunity to renew efforts toward the two-state solution. Ehud Barak, the former Israeli prime minister, has also thrown his support behind the need to revive this initiative.
“I think there is a need in Israel, under the heaviest, most difficult conditions, never to lose sight of the objective,” Barak told TIME magazine this week.
“The right way is to look to the two-state solution, not because of justice to the Palestinians, which is not the uppermost on my priorities, but because we have a compelling imperative to disengage from the Palestinians to protect our own security, our own future, our own identity.”
Who precisely would serve as a unifying leader capable of bridging divisions among Palestinians remains an open question, although commentators have suggested someone of the stature of Salam Fayyad, the former Palestinian Authority prime minister.
In a recent tweet, Asali even suggested that Marwan Barghouti, the jailed leader of the First and Second Intifadas, would be a suitably trusted candidate for the presidency of a unified Palestinian state should Israel agree to his release as part of a hostage exchange deal.
Beyond restoring the Palestinian Authority to power in Gaza, there have also been calls for an international peacekeeping force, an idea which has received some support from the US, with Kirby telling reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday that the administration was discussing what post-conflict Gaza should look like.
“If that means some sort of international presence, then that’s something we’re talking about,” he said, adding that there were “no plans or intentions” for US forces to be involved.
Asali said there is little appetite in Washington for the US to find itself “in another Middle East mess” that will demand more of the president than he can deliver in an election year, indicating a regional force may be required.
“Gaza and its leaders will soon be facing a huge humanitarian problem that will need to be solved by outsiders. The providers of that help would have more influence on Gaza than anyone else.
“But I do not believe the Middle East has the kind of leaders who would not accept the responsibility of strategic decisions about the Palestinian issue or of the present conundrum in Gaza.”
He was not alone in this view. One touted contender has been Egypt, but Mekelberg says officials in Cairo “do not want to do it.” While he “hopes it will be a regional grouping,” he suspects it will need to be “international,” warning that there will be significant work to do.
“The first thing that whoever comes in needs to do is stabilize security and get infrastructure to a level where they can make sure enough aid is entering to provide what humans need,” said Mekelberg.
“After that, they will need to look at building bodies, and reconstructing the necessary institutions to run a state.”