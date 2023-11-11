On brink of collapse, Gaza’s Indonesia Hospital holds the line to save lives

You are here

Hospital authorities have over the past week warned that it was on the verge of collapse. (MER-C)
  • Indonesia Hospital in North Gaza was built in 2015 from donations of the Indonesian people
  • Israeli forces targeted the hospital after accusing it of sheltering a Hamas “control center”
Natalia Laskowska Sheany Yasuko Lai
JAKARTA: An Indonesian-funded hospital in Gaza has turned dark after intense Israeli shelling, but its doctors remain on duty, like all medical workers in the besieged Palestinian enclave, despite power outages and incessant airstrikes.

As the number of casualties from the attacks constantly increases, the Indonesia Hospital in Beit Lahiya, which has a capacity of 230 beds, is treating and sheltering a few thousand people.

The hospital’s authorities and the Indonesian nongovernmental organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, or MER-C, which funded it in 2015, over the past week warned that it was on the verge of collapse.

The hospital’s 170 Palestinian doctors, nurses and paramedics have been on duty not-stop since the beginning of Israeli attacks and the complete siege of Gaza last month, which has left most health facilities with no fuel to run their operations, no medicine to treat the injured, and no food or water.




The hospital’s 170 Palestinian doctors, nurses and paramedics have been on duty not-stop since the beginning of Israeli attacks. (MER-C)

Fikri Rofiul Haq, a 23-year-old MER-C volunteer at the hospital, told Arab News that they depended on lunch packages they would receive from Al-Shifa Hospital, and they had “no food for breakfast or dinner.”

But Al-Shifa has been encircled by Israeli forces since Thursday, reporting scores of deaths and critical injuries as missiles hit its emergency department, the labor and delivery unit, and the yard where internally displaced families were sleeping.

Both Al-Shifa and the Indonesia Hospital went into a power blackout on Friday evening.

“The Indonesia Hospital has gone dark … But doctors are still dedicated and still providing medical services,” MER-C Chairman Dr. Sarbini Murad told Arab News on Saturday.




At the Indonesia Hospital, Mahmoud Obeid carries mourns his 7-year-old daughter Butheina, who was killed during an Israeli airstrike. (AFP)

“Their dedication is not only extraordinary but wholehearted in serving the humanitarian field. I am devastated and numb because I cannot help them as they are fighting to save the victims.”

The Indonesia Hospital opened in late 2015 and was officially inaugurated by Indonesia’s then-Vice President Jusuf Kalla in 2016.

The four-story general hospital stands on a 16,200 square-meter plot of land near the Jabalia refugee camp in North Gaza, donated by the local government in 2009.

The hospital’s construction and equipment were financed from donations of the Indonesian people, with contributions from both the wealthy and the poorest citizens, as well as organizations including the Indonesian Red Cross Society.

Dozens of Indonesian engineers and builders volunteered between 2011 and 2015 to design and build the facility and to prepare its operations.




The Indonesia Hospital opened in late 2015 and was officially inaugurated by Indonesia’s then-Vice President Jusuf Kalla in 2016. (MER-C/File)

In 2013 and 2014, fundraising for the hospital’s equipment was supported by the readers of the Indonesian daily Republika, various Muslim organizations, and celebrities such as members of Slank — a group widely seen as one of the greatest rock bands in the history of Indonesian popular music — with events held in the major cities calling for small donations of 50,000 rupiahs ($3).

Since the hospital’s opening, MER-C continued to send volunteers to help. Three of them, including Haq who has been in touch with Arab News, were in Gaza when the Israeli attacks began last month. The Indonesian government has offered them help to evacuate, but all opted to stay to provide emergency support.

The facility is one of the last remaining hospitals in Gaza as Israel continues its daily bombardment of the densely populated enclave in retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

The Israeli military claimed last week that Hamas was using the Indonesia Hospital “to hide an underground command and control center.”

The statement was immediately denounced by MER-C as an attempt to “craft a public lie,” while the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the hospital “is a facility that Indonesians built entirely for a humanitarian purpose and to serve the medical needs of Palestinian people in Gaza.”

Sarbini, MER-C’s chairman, warned at the time that the Israeli military’s accusations may be “a precondition to attack the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza.”

Days later, on Thursday, missiles hit the hospital’s vicinity, killing at least eight people, wounding many more, and damaging some of its facilities.

MER-C estimates that about 1,000 people are currently being treated at the hospital for injuries, as Israeli airstrikes on civilians have since Oct. 7 killed more than 11,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and wounded tens of thousands more.




A vehicle on fire outside the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza. (MER-C)

Gaza’s Ministry of Health estimates that among the dead are 195 doctors, paramedics and nurses, who for the past two weeks have been increasingly targeted — alongside their relatives — despite medical workers being protected by the Geneva Convention.

For Indonesians, they are heroes.

“No one should risk their lives like that in saving others,” Berlian Idriansyah, a cardiologist in Jakarta, told Arab News.

“As a doctor, I’m astonished and heartbroken at the same time that Indonesian Hospital’s doctors and staff, and all health workers in Gaza, are determined to stay helping people until their last breaths.”

Paramita Mentari Kesuma, environmentalist and sustainability consultant, was deeply moved by their dedication.

“The doctors, the nurses, the medical staff in Gaza are our heroes,” she told Arab News.




An Indonesian volunteer poses with Palestinian children during a competition to draw the building of the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza in 2015. (MER-C)

“We just cannot imagine the casualties and mental pressure that they experience there day by day … still saving lives, despite their own personal losses, and all that knowing that they might be the next target.”

Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of Palestinians, who were among the first to recognize the Indonesian independence from Dutch colonial rule in 1945.

Many Indonesians see Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

“The hospital represents this notion … The hospital represents Indonesia’s continuous support for the people of Palestine,” Kesuma said.




Many Indonesians see Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism. (MER-C)

In the past few weeks that support has become especially important, as despite the cries from UN agencies, the Red Cross and Red Crescent, and human rights lawyers warning that Israel’s campaign of massacres in Gaza was beyond genocide, the world leaders have not stopped the daily and deadly strikes on civilians.

“When there is so little that we can do from our hometowns in Indonesia, we hope the hospital can also represent not only our voices but also all the voices from around the world that have been asking for a ceasefire,” Kesuma said.

“It serves as an extension of our prayers, presence.”

To Wanda Hamidah, Indonesian actress and politician, the hospital is also a representation of Indonesians, whose government, unlike the world’s most powerful countries, continued to be in solidarity with the Palestinians “as the methodical extermination campaign by Israel unfolded in their land.”

“As a mother and human, I am devasted by these massacres. For me, this is not war. This is ethnic cleansing, Holocaust,” she told Arab News. “What is painful is that these massacres are supported by the US and the European Union, to which we would look up to on human rights policies. But not anymore.”

The Indonesia Hospital has for her become a promise that Indonesians “will always be present and help the Palestinian state until Palestinians become independent again and back in control of their motherland.”

The sentiment of Indonesians “will never change,” she said, for it is a “manifestation of our love for Palestine.”

  • Nasrallah said on Saturday there had been “an upgrade” in Hezbollah’s operations along its front with Israel
JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday warned Hezbollah that launching a war would result in widespread destruction in Lebanon similar to that in Gaza, where Israel battled Hamas.
“If it (Hezbollah) makes this kind of mistake here, the ones who will pay the price will be first and foremost Lebanese citizens,” Gallant told soldiers on Israel’s northern border in remarks relayed by his office.
“What we’re doing in Gaza, we can also do in Beirut.”
The head of Hezbollah said on Saturday that his armed group had used new types of weapons and struck new targets in Israel in recent days and pledged that the front in the south against its sworn enemy would remain active.
It was Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s second speech since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October.
In his first address earlier this month, he said there was a possibility of fighting on the Lebanese front turning into a full-fledged war.
Nasrallah said on Saturday there had been “an upgrade” in Hezbollah’s operations along its front with Israel.
“There has been a quantitative improvement in the number of operations, the size, and the number of targets, as well as an increase in the type of weapons,” he said in a televised address.
He said Hezbollah had used a missile known as the Burkan, describing its explosives payload as between 300 kg to 500 kg, and confirmed the group had used weaponized drones for the first time.
Nasrallah said the group had also struck the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona for the first time in retaliation for the killing of three girls and their grandmother earlier this month.
“This front will remain active,” he pledged.
Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces at the Lebanese-Israeli frontier since Oct. 8, with at least 70 of its fighters killed. Several civilians have also been killed.
But the tit-for-tat shelling has mainly been restricted to the border, and Hezbollah has mostly struck military targets.
Hezbollah on Friday attacked northern Israel with three suicide drones after an Israeli strike in central Syria killed seven Hezbollah fighters.
Nasrallah also blasted the US over the Israel-Hamas war, saying it is the only country that can stop Israel’s broad offensive on the Gaza Strip
but doesn’t do so.
He said attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria, which Washington says have reached more than 40 rockets and suicide drone attacks, will continue until the war in Gaza comes to an end.

 

  • More than 3,000 people died in September’s earthquake in Morocco, and some 1,000 villages were damaged
RABAT: When a historic earthquake struck Morocco in September, Ahmed Aazab tightly hugged his wife and four children as their home’s brick walls tumbled around them.
The roof collapsed, shattering clay pots in the kitchen and trapping picture frames and homework assignments beneath rubble. When the ground finally stopped shaking, the construction worker shepherded his five loved ones to a park. Then he rescued his father, mother and aunt, trapped in his childhood home nearby.
For centuries, families in towns like Moulay Brahim in Morocco’s High Atlas mountains constructed their homes of stone and bricks, which they made by tightly ramming handfuls of muddy earth into molds.
Now they face the daunting task of rebuilding from the quake and villagers and architects are debating just how.
From Mexico to Hawaii, the question of rebuilding communities without changing them for the worse arises in the aftermath of virtually all natural disasters.

FASTFACT

Morocco plans to spend $11.7 billion on post-earthquake reconstruction over the next five years — equivalent to roughly 8.5 percent of its annual GDP.

In Morocco, King Mohammed VI’s Cabinet pledged in a statement the week after the quake to rebuild “in harmony with heritage and architectural features.”
More than 3,000 people died in September’s earthquake in Morocco, and some 1,000 villages were damaged.
The country plans to spend $11.7 billion on post-earthquake reconstruction over the next five years — equivalent to roughly 8.5 percent of its annual GDP.
Morocco plans to allocate residents cash relief for necessities, with an additional $13,600 to rebuild destroyed households and $7,800 to partially destroyed homes.
Because of the number of earthquakes in Morocco, there’s widespread agreement among villagers and architects that safety should be a top priority. That’s created a drive for modern building materials and an ambivalence toward the government’s stated commitment to rebuild in line with Morocco’s cultural and architectural heritage.
In some places, local officials awaiting word from higher authorities have stopped those who have tried to start building. That’s sowed resentment as the weather grows colder, laid-off miner Ait Brahim Brahim said in Anerni, a pastoral mountainside village where 36 people died.
Many say they hope to build with the concrete and cinderblocks commonly used in larger Moroccan cities rather than the traditional earthen bricks they suspect may have compounded their misfortune.
“Everyone goes for modern. The traditional ways, no one cares about it,” Ait Brahim said.
But a subset of architects and engineers is pushing back against the idea that bricks made from earth are more vulnerable
to damage.
Mohammed Hamdouni Alami, a professor at Rabat’s National School of Architecture, said that the idea that newer materials like concrete are signs of higher social class has taken hold as parts of Morocco experienced rapid development.
“People see that the government is building all over the country using concrete and think it’s because it’s better and safer. They ask, ‘Why should we build with materials that are for the poor, that are unsafe and primitive?” he said.
But Hamdouni Alami said that bricks of earth, often called adobe in Spain and the Americas, have long been used in wealthier earthquake-prone regions like California. Some of Morocco’s most famous buildings constructed with them — including Marrakech’s 16th Century El Badi Palace — have survived the test of time.
“It’s not an issue of materials, it’s an issue of techniques,” he said.
Kit Miyamoto, a Japanese-American structural engineer, led a team that met with masons and surveyed damage after the earthquake and reached a similar conclusion. His team’s report said it found “no significant difference in the seismic performance of either traditional or modern construction systems.” It concluded that poorly constructed homes of a combination of concrete and earthen materials fared worst in the earthquake.
“A common belief in many post-earthquake affected communities worldwide is that old traditional construction systems must be ‘bad and weak,’ while new modern techniques such as steel and concrete are inherently ‘better,’” they wrote in their October report. “Poor construction quality is the primary cause of failure, not modern versus traditional material systems.”
Miyamoto said he hopes that Morocco rebuilds using affordable materials that residents will be able to repair.
He said that if the government merely rebuilds using more costly concrete, he worries about residents’ future ability to make small repairs to maintain seismic safety.
His team’s recommendations included rebuilding adherence to a code with new seismic safety requirements added in 2011, seven years after a violent earthquake shook the country’s north.
The code includes sections about earthen materials, foundations, building reinforcement, and the ideal space between bricks. It restricted the number of floors built in earthquake-prone areas and prohibited using mud bricks on “soft ground.”
However, the extent of its implementation remains limited — a problem many have blamed for damage in cities like Casablanca and rural parts of the country hit by the earthquake. There, many walls — whether made of concrete or earthen bricks — lacked adequate foundations.
“The problem isn’t the building code, it’s that it’s not in use,” Miyamoto said.

 

  • The Houthis reportedly tortured Al-Humaigani and withheld his life-saving medications until he was pronounced dead a few days ago
  • They then transferred his remains to Sanaa’s Al-Quds Hospital and published a medical report stating that his death was natural
AL-MUKALLA: Human rights activists in Yemen have reported that a prisoner died of torture inside a Houthi detention facility in Sanaa, the latest victim of Houthi abuses in jails.
The Houthis kidnapped Ezzedine Al-Habji Al-Humaigani from his home village in the central region of Al-Bayda a year ago and took him to their detention center in Sanaa, where he was cruelly tortured and denied medications, which eventually led to his death.
Al-Humaigani, 28, had just recovered from wounds he sustained fighting off the Houthi offensive on Al-Bayda in early 2015 when the militia took him from his village, Al-Habj. They held him in their prison there for a while before moving him to another prison in the province of Dhamar and then to the infamous Central Security Prison in Sanaa, Yemeni activists from his tribe told Arab News.
The Houthis reportedly tortured Al-Humaigani and withheld his life-saving medications until he was pronounced dead a few days ago.
They then transferred his remains to Sanaa’s Al-Quds Hospital and published a medical report stating that his death was natural.
Al-Humaigani is the latest in a long line of inmates killed within Houthi detention facilities since the militia took over in late 2014, and Yemeni officials and activists are demanding that the international community exert pressure on the group to release thousands of prisoners.
Nadia Abdullah, undersecretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, told Arab News that torture has claimed the lives of dozens of prisoners in Houthi prisons and that the Houthis are committing abuses against Yemenis comparable in severity to those perpetrated by Israel against Palestinians.
“This proves that (the Houthis are) a terrorist group committing the worst crimes against Yemeni people,” she said.
The Houthis tortured to death two people from Al-Bayda province earlier this year after holding them for months, sparking outrage and condemnation from human rights organizations.
Late last month, the international charity Save the Children announced the suspension of its operations in Houthi-controlled territories after one of its employees died inside a Houthi detention facility.
The charity accused the Houthis of forcibly disappearing the employee and rejecting numerous requests from the organization and the worker’s family to reveal his whereabouts and provide legal justifications for the abductions.
The organization resumed operations last week after a 10-day hiatus, despite the Houthis’ refusal to conduct an investigation into the worker’s death.

  • Investigation finds 40 worker deaths, with groups vowing to sue Israel over ‘war crimes’
  • The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said that more than 30 journalists have been killed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank
AMMAN: With the war on Gaza taking a heavy toll on journalists, international press bodies have condemned the killing of media workers and called for an independent investigation into their deaths.
Palestinian and Arab press organizations have gone further, saying they would sue Israel for its “war crimes” against the Palestinian people and journalists.
The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said that more than 30 journalists have been killed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, when Israel began retaliatory air, sea and land strikes following the attack by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades.
The syndicate said that the slain journalists included Mohammed Ali, Khalil Abu Athrah, Samih Al-Nadi, Issam Bahar, Mohammed Baloushah, Abdulhadi Habib, Hussam Mubarak, Ahmad Shihab, Mohammed Fayez, Yousef Abu Mattar, Said Taweel, Mohammed Suboh, Hisham Al-Nawajhah, Asad Shamlakh, Mohammad Al-Salhi, Ibrahim Lafi and Mohammad Jarghoun.
The PJS also said it had lost contact with journalist Nidal Al-Wahidi from Al-Najah news channel and photojournalist Haitham Abdelwahid from Ain Media.
The International Federation of Journalists denounced Israel’s “frequent assaults” on journalists in the West Bank and Gaza, calling for an “immediate investigation.”
The Brussels-based IFJ said that at least 38 journalists and media workers had been killed since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, while several have been injured and others left missing.
The federation said it is working closely with the PJS to verify information in real time.
“On Oct. 13, the IFJ and its affiliates worldwide called on UNESCO to do its utmost to protect journalists and demand that the warring parties de-escalate the violence.”
Reporters Without Borders also condemned the killing of journalists, which it labeled as “crimes.”
It called on all parties to ensure that journalists are protected by UN Security Council Resolution 2222.
The Committee to Protect Journalists said it was investigating all reports surrounding journalist casualties in the war on Gaza, which “has led to the deadliest month for journalists since CPJ began gathering data in 1992.
“As of Nov. 10, CPJ’s preliminary investigations showed at least 40 journalists and media workers were among the more than 12,000 killed since the war began on Oct. 7,” CPJ said in a statement.
Journalists in Gaza face exceptional risk as they try to cover the conflict amid Israel’s ground assault on Gaza City and devastating airstrikes, as well as disrupted communications and extensive power outages.
CPJ said that the 40 journalists and media workers included 35 Palestinians, four Israelis and one Lebanese national. A further eight journalists were reported injured, three were reported missing and 13 have been arrested.
The Federation of Arab Journalists also denounced the Israeli attacks on journalists, saying it would lodge an official complaint to the UN to take legal action against the occupation forces.
The Cairo-based body said it had set up an online platform to document Israeli attacks on journalists and unarmed civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, in order to report them to international rights bodies for legal action.
The pan-Arab federation added that it will organize an emergency meeting with the IFJ and other international press bodies to discuss journalist casualties and agree on a mechanism to sue the “criminals” through the relevant international agencies.
A Palestinian TV journalist working in Gaza said she had lacked adequate sleep, food and water for more than a month.
Requesting anonymity, the journalist added that she was considering quitting her job, “at least for now,” in order to focus on providing shelter and food for her family.
“The war and the Israeli airstrikes are so intense that I don’t feel safe anywhere and anymore. I have family to care for and ensure their safety,” the mother of three said.
“Two of my colleagues were martyred, and one of them was the cameraman who accompanied me while doing my reportage near a hospital (in Gaza) some two weeks ago.”
 

  • Nasrallah urges Arab, Islamic nations to ramp up pressure over Gaza ‘war crimes’
BEIRUT: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday blasted the US over the Israel-Hamas war, saying it is the only country that can stop Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip, but is failing to do so.

He said “the side that can stop the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip is the US, which is running this aggression.”

Nasrallah threatened Washington, saying: “if you want to avoid a regional war and stop the attacks against your bases, you should stop the aggression in Gaza.”

He indicated that “targeting the US bases in Iraq and other countries happened in solidarity with Gaza.”

Nasrallah claimed that the operations served the idea of “freeing Iraq and Syria of the remaining occupying forces.”

He urged Arab and Islamic nations to adopt a unified stance, and call on the US to stop the war and associated crimes.

Nasrallah accused the US ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, of being either “a liar or an ignorant.”

He said: “The Americans used every foreign, non-foreign and Lebanese channel to threaten us, and despite that, the operations of the resistance didn’t stop in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.”

After his first speech a week ago, Nasrallah appeared for a second time on Saturday to address the developing hostilities in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.

“The US administration is the one running, supporting, and carrying out this conflict,” he said.

“All the pressuring elements in our region should primarily focus on the US administration, as it is the first and final decision-maker.”

Nasrallah denounced “Israel’s war crimes and brutality in a besieged narrow area that had been under bombardment since Oct. 7.”

He said: “What’s happening in Gaza is big, dangerous, exceptional and lacks red lines.

“What’s also strange about this aggression is the public and blatant aggression against hospitals under pretenses, in addition to these large numbers of martyrs, most of whom are children and women.”

Nasrallah added: “They miscalculate the situation when they say that all this killing, terrorism, and brutality has a goal.”

He claimed Israel’s main objective “is to subjugate not only the people of Gaza, but also the Palestinian people, the Lebanese people, and the peoples of the region, break their will to demand their legitimate rights, and make them lose their steadfastness and resistance.”

He added that the Israelis’ aim is to tell Palestinians: “Forget about your land, your hostages, and your sanctities.”

Nasrallah said: “While they’re destroying Gaza, they are also telling the Lebanese, ‘Look at what’s happening in Gaza because it resisted and revolted.’”

The Hezbollah chief said he believes that “Israelis are the ones who should give up, and know that the remains of the martyrs and children will result in new resistance generations with stronger determination to fight the occupier.”

Nasrallah praised the change in the world’s public opinion and the exposure of the falsity of Israeli claims.

Referring to clashes on Lebanon’s southern border, he said: “For the first time, we have used strike drones and the Volcano-2H missiles weighing half a ton, which is a new element in this confrontation. You can only imagine the magnitude of losses.”

He said the group’s operations will continue despite the permanent presence of Israeli armed drones.

“This front will remain a pressuring front,” he said.

Hostilities in southern Lebanon intensified as Nasrallah spoke.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said there was a gradual escalation in southern Lebanon, but things remain under control.

Hezbollah said that it had “targeted gatherings of the occupying forces in the Shomera Valley, Tal Shahar, and Badid, causing confirmed casualties.”

Israeli shelling reached Al-Hamames Mountain, the outskirts of Odaisseh, the Halta Heights, and the outskirts of the Khiyam village. Israel has also used drones to bomb Aita Al-Shaab.

The Amal Movement, an ally of Hezbollah, said that a member, Ali Jamil Al-Hajj Daoud, had been killed and two other members injured after an outpost in Rab Al-Thalathine village was targeted by Israel.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that Israeli warplanes carried out a string of attacks on Hezbollah’s infrastructure, adding that artillery shelling targeted sources of fire inside Lebanon.

Hezbollah has targeted Israeli outposts in Margaliot and Kiryat Shmona, as well as the radar site in Jabal Al-Sheikh and the Metula outpost.

According to Israeli media outlets, clashes took place after a drone had violated the airspace.

Hezbollah also attacked an Israeli infantry force in the Ramim outpost with a guided missile. Israel responded by targeting many Lebanese border villages with artillery.

