Arteta avoids fresh VAR row as Arsenal cruise despite red card

Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta reacts during their English Premier League match against Burnley at Emirates stadium in London on Nov. 11, 2023. (AP)
  • Arsenal midfielder Vieira was sent off in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium
  • It was the kind of flashpoint that could have provoked another angry reaction from Arteta
LONDON: Mikel Arteta side-stepped a fresh VAR row after 10-man Arsenal ignored Fabio Vieira’s red card to beat Burnley 3-1 on Saturday.
Arsenal midfielder Vieira was sent off in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium for a high challenge on Josh Brownhill.
It was the kind of flashpoint that could have provoked another angry reaction from Arteta.
The Gunners boss is waiting to discover if he will face a Football Association charge after he criticized the officials following last weekend’s controversial 1-0 loss at Newcastle.
Arteta was asked to provide his observations to the FA having labelled Anthony Gordon’s goal “embarrassing” and a “disgrace” after VAR gave it despite a clear foul by Newcastle’s Joelinton.
But the Spaniard opted against any more rants, largely because the Vieira decision was hard to argue with and Arsenal took the win anyway to move level on points with leaders Manchester City.
“With the red card... yes, VAR was right, he said.
“The referee was right. Really good decision, really positive from Mikel to speak about that! Good decision.
“Please ask me about VAR because today it was good. I hope that I’m on TV saying the referees are so good and I’m completely with them and being very constructive.”
Brownhill had canceled out Leandro Trossard’s opener, which ranked as Arsenal’s 1,000th goal at the Emirates since their move from Highbury in 2006.
William Saliba headed Arsenal back in front before Oleksandr Zinchenko secured the points with an acrobatic volley.
Trossard was the difference-maker for the Gunners, the Belgium international once again starting as the central striker in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus.
Trossard also laid on the corner from which Saliba scored and it was another set-piece from the former Brighton star that led to Zinchenko’s eye-catching scissor-kick.
“I think he connects everybody. He’s so intelligent,” Arteta said of Trossard.
“I think he moves in ways that attracts people that generates spaces and options for people.
“Today he did that really good because it was so difficult and the spaces were so small to attack. He gave us a lot of threat and possibilities to connect and find spaces for us.
“He put your body on the line if it’s necessary, and that was it. It’s the 1,000th goal at the Emirates — a beautiful number.
“I’m very happy with him. I think every time you ask him to play whether it’s wide or as a nine, it flows and he has a real threat. So, I’m really happy with him.”

PARIS: A clinical Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-0 away to high-flying Reims on Saturday and moved to the top of the Ligue 1 table.
Mbappe opened the scoring in the third minute in Champagne country and then netted twice more in the second half to give PSG a win which moved the reigning champions to the summit a point above Nice, who drew at Montpellier on Friday.
PSG were also grateful to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who denied Reims a route back into the game with a string of superb saves, as Luis Enrique’s team recovered from their midweek Champions League loss away to AC Milan.
Mbappe is Ligue 1’s leading scorer with 13 goals in 11 appearances this season, with the France captain also having netted twice in European competition.
That 2-1 defeat in Milan on Tuesday left PSG’s hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase in the balance with two group games still to go, but they do finally appear to have found their rhythm domestically after a stuttering start to the campaign.
Luis Enrique’s team were targeting a fifth straight victory in Ligue 1 and they went ahead almost from the off as Mbappe met Ousmane Dembele’s cross from the right with a superb side-foot volley low across the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner of the net.
Reims were denied an equalizer as a fine goal by Japanese international Junya Ito was disallowed for offside, and the same player was later denied by Donnarumma who also produced a superb reaction save from Amir Richardson before the interval.
A PSG side missing the suspended Achraf Hakimi and Randal Kolo Muani were again grateful to Donnarumma when the Italian repelled a Marshall Munetsi header on 56 minutes, and three minutes later they went 2-0 up.
Mbappe evaded his marker with a brilliant darting run to the back post where he converted a perfect assist rolled across the face of goal by Carlos Soler.
Donnarumma was at it again as he once more denied Zimbabwe midfielder Munetsi, before Mbappe finished off a cutback from substitute Bradley Barcola to make it 3-0 with eight minutes left.
Nice are still unbeaten this season after their stalemate on Friday in Montpellier, and they have still not been behind in a single game this season.
Third-placed Monaco can leapfrog their Cote d’Azur rivals on goal difference with a win in Saturday’s late game at Le Havre.

BERLIN: Harry Kane scored two first-half goals as Bayern Munich beat promoted Heidenheim 4-2 on Saturday, sending the Bavarians to the top of the table.
Heidenheim replied with two goals in three second-half minutes to equalize and Bayern needed late goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to secure victory.
Bayern finish Saturday atop the table but Bayer Leverkusen — who have won 15 and drawn one of their 16 matches in all competitions this season — can return to the top with a win on Sunday over Union Berlin.
“It was a changing match,” said Thomas Mueller. “At one point we had it in our grip, then we didn’t, then we did again.
“What was nice is that we could react, that we could switch to a higher gear.
“It brought us to the top of the table and I hope that Leverkusen drop points sometime.”
Kane now has 17 goals in 11 league games since joining the German champions from boyhood club Tottenham in the summer.
“I’m enjoying it,” said Kane after the match.
Kane wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet, collecting the ball with his back to goal and scoring on the turn for the opener after 14 minutes.
Kane doubled up shortly before half-time, heading in unmarked from a corner.
With Bayern cruising, manager Thomas Tuchel made three changes shortly after half-time and within ten minutes the visitors were level.
Tim Kleindienst and Jan-Niklas Beste scored in a three-minute period, the latter after a mistake from Kim Min-Jae, bringing the score to 2-2 with 20 minutes remaining.
With Bayern wobbling, former Dortmund defender Guerreiro struck his first goal for the German champions, before Choupo-Moting scored with five minutes remaining to seal the win.
Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Stuttgart, the returning Serhou Guirassy giving the home side victory with a late penalty, his 15th goal of the season to stay hot on Kane’s heels.
Dortmund manager Edin Terzic selected the same XI who managed a hard-fought 2-0 against Newcastle in the Champions League on Tuesday and it showed, with the lethargic visitors struggling to contain the home side.
Visiting ‘keeper Gregor Kobel gave away an early but stopped Chris Fuehrich’s tame effort, becoming the first Dortmund goalie in a decade to save a penalty in the league.
The visitors did open the scoring with their first shot on target, Niclas Fuellkrug tapping in a ball which former Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou allowed to run through his legs.
Stuttgart struck back shortly before halftime, Jamie Leweling threading the ball perfectly for Brighton loanee Deniz Undav to score.
Guirassy, who missed two league games with a hamstring complaint, came off the bench late and converted the penalty for the win.
Dortmund have lost two and drawn one of their past three league games and sit eight points behind Bayern with just 11 matches played.
Elsewhere, Augsburg held Hoffenheim to a 1-1 draw at home. Ermedin Demirovic’s second-half goal canceled out former Man United forward Wout Weghorst’s early strike.
Darmstadt and Mainz played out a scoreless draw.
In Saturday’s late game, Bochum host fellow strugglers Cologne.

BARCELONA, Spain: Girona fought back for a 2-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano to ensure they kept their surprising lead of the Spanish league on Saturday.
Rayo went ahead from Álvaro García’s goal in the sixth minute. But Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk equalized three minutes before halftime when he was set up by countryman Viktor Tsyhankov for his team-high seventh goal of the season.
Brazilian winger Sávio put the visitors ahead in the 65th when he finished off a Dovbyk shot that was blocked by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
Girona opened up a five-point gap over Real Madrid, which host Valencia later Saturday.
Girona, which two seasons ago were in the second division, are partly controlled by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership even though they have one of the lowest payrolls in the league of just 51 million euros ($54 million).
The numbers are impressive for the Catalonia team that are in only their fourth season in the top flight in club history. They have 11 wins in 13 rounds, including six wins in seven road games, and have five come-from-behind victories. Their only loss came at home to Madrid in September.
“This team showed again that they do not give up, and we seem to play better when we are behind,” said midfielder Aleix García, who was called up by Spain this week.
García said that his team can now aspire to bigger things than merely avoiding a relegation battle, which was their main aim in previous seasons.
“We have bigger goals now. We can dream,” García said. “We deserve to be where we are. We have a very tight group. We are like a family. We have this connection on the field that I am not sure where it comes from, but it is there.”

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Victor Lindelof was Manchester United’s unlikely hero as they moved into the Premier League’s top six with a 1-0 win over Luton on Saturday.
The Swedish defender scored his first goal for nearly three years by smashing in from close range after Luton failed to clear a corner.
United boss Erik ten Hag desperately needed a response after his side slumped to a ninth defeat in 17 games this season by losing 4-3 to FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.
The English giants may be at risk of an early exit from the Champions League, but they have now won four of their last five in the Premier League.
All of those victories have been by a single goal and the manner of victory was again far from convincing for United in the Hatters’ first trip to Old Trafford since 1991.
Rasmus Hojlund scored twice on his return to Denmark in midweek to take his tally to five goals in four Champions League games.
However, Hojlund is still yet to net in the Premier League.
The £64 million ($78 million) signing missed two big chances to break his duck.
Hojlund’s best piece of play then teed up Alejandro Garnacho, who failed to beat Thomas Kaminski when clean through on goal.
United had to wait until just before the hour mark to make the breakthrough.
Marcus Rashford’s low cross was deflected back into the path of Lindelof, who made no mistake from 10 yards out.
Rashford was among those guilty of wasting opportunities to add to United’s lead.
But United were rarely troubled defensively as they registered a first Premier League clean sheet at Old Trafford since the opening weekend of the season.
Victory takes United within six points of league leaders Manchester City.
Luton remain outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez insisted Saturday his club were in a dip but not falling into crisis and said president Joan Laporta had full confidence in his project.
The Spanish champions have played poorly in recent weeks and fell to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat by Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday in Hamburg.
Despite the loss, Barcelona are still joint group leaders and expected to qualify for the knock-out phases, and are third in La Liga.
The Catalans lost at home to Real Madrid in the Clasico on October 28 and scraped a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad last weekend, despite a drab performance.
“I don’t think this is (my worst moment) at all, my worst moment as a coach came last year,” Xavi told a news conference, referring to his team’s Champions League group stage elimination.
“I have lived through terrible crises here, this doesn’t go that far, it’s a dip ... we haven’t played well, we have to recover our game.
“Getting that back is key — as a coach, I feel good, this is nothing to do with the situation we had last year.”
Spanish media singled out Xavi for criticism after the Shakhtar loss, but the coach said Laporta was ‘calm’.
“After each game we speak with the president,” explained Xavi.
“We are very united, he’s a very positive person, more than me even, and he is very calm. “He has maximum confidence in us, as staff and as a group.”
Barcelona host Alaves on Sunday seeking to rebuild confidence after a tricky few weeks.
Xavi said the team needs to adhere to their traditional strategy of positional play to find their way out of their slump.
“We’ve played badly for two games and we have to recover, to be more faithful to our identity,” he continued.
“(It’s happened) because we’re not well positioned on the pitch, we are sure what we can, or must, improve, and I hope from tomorrow everyone sees that.”

